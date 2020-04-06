Plains All American Announces Passing of Board Member

Plains All American (NYSE: PAA and PAGP) (“Plains”) is saddened to announce that Board Member, Everardo “Evvy” Goyanes passed away on Monday, March 30 after a battle with cancer.

"We’re greatly saddened by the loss of our dear friend and Board Member, Evvy Goyanes. Evvy initially served Plains as a banker and trusted advisor throughout the 1990s and joined Plains' Board in 1999. He has served Plains as a Board member for more than 20 years, chairing our audit committee for over a decade and helping guide the company through both challenging and prosperous times. We are thankful for Evvy’s outstanding leadership, friendship, wisdom and guidance. He will be greatly missed by the Plains family, the energy industry, his family and all who knew him,” said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains All American.

Evvy served the energy and financial sectors in various capacities, most recently founding the consulting firm Ex Cathedra LLC. He served as Chairman of Liberty Natural Resources from April 2009 until August 2011. From May 2000 to April 2009, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of energy investment firm Liberty Energy Holdings, LLC. Prior to that, Evvy held various roles in finance and banking within the energy industry. He began his career at Chase Bank, serving in various capacities, with a major emphasis on international and corporate finance for large independent and major oil companies.

