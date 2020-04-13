5 hours ago
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2020 Earnings

 April 13, 2020 - 4:16 PM EDT
HOUSTON

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) announced they will release first-quarter 2020 earnings after market close on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:

What: First-quarter 2020 earnings webcast

When: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 5:30 p.m. ET; 4:30 p.m. CT

Where: www.plainsallamerican.com or https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1297574&tp_key=143f6a09a5

How: Live over the internet – log on at either of the addresses above

Specific items we intend to address on the call include:

  1. PAA's first-quarter 2020 performance;
  2. Capitalization and liquidity; and
  3. Financial and operating guidance

The slide presentation accompanying the conference call materials will be posted prior to the call at www.plainsallamerican.com under the “Investor Relations” sections of the website (Navigate to: Investor Relations / either “PAA” or “PAGP” / News & Events / Quarterly Earnings).

An audio replay will be available on the website after the call. Additionally, a transcript will be included within the 1Q20 Earnings Package found within the “Investor Kit” section of the above referenced website.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids ("NGL"), and natural gas. PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and gathering assets in key crude oil and NGL producing basins and transportation corridors and at major market hubs in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 6 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment. PAA is headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information is available at www.plainsallamerican.com.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America. PAGP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Brett Magill
Director, Investor Relations
(866) 809-1291

