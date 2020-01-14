Plastic Bags and Pouches Industry Procurement Intelligence Report | Strategic Partnerships with Suppliers Will Help Buyers Optimize Their TCO | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has been monitoring the global plastic bags and pouches industry and the industry is poised to experience spend growth of over USD 3 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200114005521/en/

The Global Plastic Bags and Pouches Industry – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.

Plastic bags and pouches are finding their extensive applications in food and restaurant chains, supermarkets, and hypermarkets to pack food products, as they keep them fresh for a longer time. The growing environmental concerns regarding the disposal of plastic bags are driving manufacturers to produce bioplastics that are being used by buyers from various sectors. This is driving spend momentum in the plastic bags and pouches industry at an exponential rate.

While the lack of stringency in regulations that inhibit the use of plastics is driving adoption in the plastic bags and pouches industry in APAC, the prevalence of stringent regulations is restricting the adoption of non-biodegradable plastic bags in North America. This is casting a negative impact on the growth prospects in the plastic bags and pouches industry in this region.

Factors that will drive procurement expenses in the plastic bags and pouches industry

Volatile crude oil prices will result in an increase in the prices of raw materials such as polyethylene. This will propel the production costs incurred by suppliers which will be ultimately compensated by buyers in the form of an excess procurement spend.

To cater to buyer’s demand for customized plastic bags and pouch designs, suppliers are investing in advanced printing and manufacturing equipment. Consequently, these investments will result in production cost overheads and increase the prices of plastic bags.

Insights into category management strategies that will help buyers optimize their procurement spend

Optimizing procurement spend does not stop at getting the product from suppliers at reduced rates. Most of the buyers in the plastic bags and pouches industry fail to realize that an impactful supplier relationship management is crucial to create avenues to save costs in the long run and also to facilitate effective category management in an industry that is characterized by price dynamism.

Engage with global suppliers who have a regional presence

It is advised that buyers engage with global suppliers who have a regional presence as this offers buyers the avenues to save on their transportation and inventory costs. Suppliers with regional operations located in proximity to buyers' sites will have lesser expenses related to logistics and inventory holding. This can help buyers save on the overall procurement spend.

Collaborate with suppliers with high capacity utilization rates

Engagement with suppliers who exhibit high capacity utilization rates will provide assurance to buyers regarding suppliers' ability to fulfill requirements on time. Buyers can evaluate suppliers' daily average production to gauge their ability to fulfill demand requirements. Suppliers' production efficiency can vary based on machinery utilized for different packaging styles and shapes and the availability of raw materials.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Plastic bags and pouches industry spend segmentation by region

Total cost of ownership analysis in the plastic bags and pouches industry

Regional spend opportunity for plastic bags and pouches suppliers

Plastic bags and pouches suppliers cost structure

Plastic bags and pouches pricing models analysis

Plastic bags and pouches procurement best practices

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the plastic bags and pouches industry

