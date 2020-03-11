Plaxton Panorama scores largest order to date with 34 double deck coaches for Oxford Tube

LARBERT, Scotland, March 11, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's largest independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that its coach brand Plaxton has received an order for 34 Plaxton Panorama, the largest order to date for the double deck coach model. Stagecoach is buying the coaches for the Oxford Tube, Europe's most frequent coach service.

Built at the Plaxton factory in Scarborough, they will replace and expand the Oxford Tube fleet this summer. The frequent express service connects Oxford and London around the clock, with departures scheduled every 8-10 minutes at busiest times.

Customers of the premium coach service are set to benefit from the latest in passenger comfort with on-board features including wireless and USB charging, reading lights and extendable tables complete with mobile device and cup holders throughout, in addition to extra leg room and reclining seats. In addition, the new coaches have been designed to improve the service for those with additional accessibility needs with a more seamless boarding process for wheelchair users.

Five of the new coaches will be fitted with roof-mounted solar panels in a trial designed to reduce auxiliary energy loads on the engine, bringing down emissions and delivering greater fuel efficiency.

The Plaxton Panorama was first launched in 2018 and has quickly established itself as the UK's leading double deck coach. With a flat lower saloon floor, its interior can be tailored to the requirements of express coach operations with flexible configurations that enhance accessibility.

Mark Ballam, Coach Commercial Manager at Alexander Dennis, says: "This new order is a resounding confirmation of the concept of the Plaxton Panorama, which has been designed to offer operators unrivalled flexibility. The 34 Plaxton Panorama taking over Europe's most frequent coach service will prove themselves to be dependable workhorses in a highly demanding operation, where they are bound to win over customers with an outstanding journey experience."

Chris Coleman, Managing Director at Stagecoach in Oxfordshire, says: "The new solar panels are an innovative way to look to other sources of energy to power the on-board features and part of our overall strategy to offer more sustainable travel options for our customers. The new coaches will offer customers the latest in comfort and design features will make the journey even more comfortable, enjoyable and convenient for those travelling with us."

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited ("ADL") is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK's largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

