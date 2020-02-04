PLH Group, Inc. Appoints Peter Howe as Pipeline Segment Executive Vice President

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PLH Group, Inc. (" PLH Group "), a private portfolio construction services company, has appointed Peter Howe as Pipeline Segment Executive Vice President to manage and grow the pipeline business group.

Mr. Howe began his career at Sasol, the leading refining and petrochemical company in South Africa, where he held a series of progressive engineering roles. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President Energy Services at KBR where he was responsible for operations and business product lines for the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions.

"We are extremely excited to have Pete join PLH Group. His experience and successful track record of delivering growth and profitability make him a valuable addition to our executive management team. In this new role, Pete will be responsible for business development, operations and financial performance of all pipeline companies in the PLH Group portfolio," said Mark Crowson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Howe holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa and MBA from the University of Delaware.

About PLH Group, Inc.

PLH Group is a leading full service construction and specialty contractor that serves the electric power and pipeline markets. PLH Group has assembled a North American team of top quality companies that deliver services covering the broad range of needs of its customers from pipeline construction and related directional drilling to electric transmission, distribution and substation construction including specialized foundations and helicopter airborne operations. Safety, expertise, and collaboration distinguish PLH Group's diversified infrastructure service solutions. For more information, visit www.plhgroupinc.com.

LaElle Hartman Rick Black Hartman Brink, LLC Dennard Lascar Investor Relations 901-628-6299 713-529-6600 [email protected] [email protected]

