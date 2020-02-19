Poland Oil & Gas Sector Over the Forecast Period, 2019-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Poland Oil and Gas Sector Report 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the oil and gas sector for Poland. The publisher presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.
The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.
What this report allows you to do:
Understand the key elements at play in the oil and gas sector in Poland
Access production and investment forecasts
Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in Poland
Gain insight into reserves, drilling activity, infrastructure and other production issues
See oil and gas consumption within the country
Ascertain Poland's position in the global sector
Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment
Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are
View M&A activity and major deals
Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in Poland
Build a clear picture of the downstream, midstream an upstream processes.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Sectorin Numbers
SectorOverview
SectorSnapshot
DrivingForces
RestrainingForces
2 SECTOR OUTLOOK
Macroeconomic Outlook
Economic Sentiment
Sector Outlook
03SECTOR IN FOCUS
MainEconomic Indicators
MainSector Indicators
Production
Consumption
GlobalPositioning
External Trade
ForeignDirect Investment
Employment and Wages
4 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Timeline Poland Oil & Gas
Highlights
TopCompanies
Top M&A Deals
M&AActivity, 2017 -June 2019
5 COMPANIES INFOCUS
PKNOrlenSA
PGNiGSA
GrupaLotosSA
ShellPolskaSpz oo
CircleK PolskaSpz oo
-
06REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
KeyBodies
GovernmentPolicy
07NATURAL GAS
Highlights
MainEvents
Production
Consumption
Natural Gas Imports
Focus Point -Existing and Planned Entry Points to Poland's Gas Transmission System
SwinoujscieLNG Terminal
08OIL AND PETROLEUM PRODUCTS
Highlights
MainEvents
Oil Transportation
Oil Refining
Petroleum Products Output
Petroleum Products Consumption
Petroleum Products External Trade
09RETAIL CHANNELS
Petrol Stations
