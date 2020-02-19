Poland Oil & Gas Sector Over the Forecast Period, 2019-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN

The "Poland Oil and Gas Sector Report 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a complete and detailed analysis of the oil and gas sector for Poland. The publisher presents in-depth business intelligence in a standard format across countries and regions, providing a balanced mix between analysis and data.

  • The report also includes a separate chapter with 5-year forecasts for the main sectoral and macroeconomic indicators, delivered in the form of both time series and analytical commentaries.

What this report allows you to do:

  • Understand the key elements at play in the oil and gas sector in Poland
  • Access production and investment forecasts
  • Crystallise the forces both driving and restraining this sector in Poland
  • Gain insight into reserves, drilling activity, infrastructure and other production issues
  • See oil and gas consumption within the country
  • Ascertain Poland's position in the global sector
  • Build a complete perspective on sector trade, investment and employment
  • Understand the competitive landscape and who the major players are
  • View M&A activity and major deals
  • Gain an understanding of the regulatory environment for the sector in Poland
  • Build a clear picture of the downstream, midstream an upstream processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Sectorin Numbers
  • SectorOverview
  • SectorSnapshot
  • DrivingForces
  • RestrainingForces

2 SECTOR OUTLOOK

  • Macroeconomic Outlook
  • Economic Sentiment
  • Sector Outlook
  • 03SECTOR IN FOCUS
  • MainEconomic Indicators
  • MainSector Indicators
  • Production
  • Consumption
  • GlobalPositioning
  • External Trade
  • ForeignDirect Investment
  • Employment and Wages

4 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Timeline Poland Oil & Gas
  • Highlights
  • TopCompanies
  • Top M&A Deals
  • M&AActivity, 2017 -June 2019

5 COMPANIES INFOCUS

  • PKNOrlenSA
  • PGNiGSA
  • GrupaLotosSA
  • ShellPolskaSpz oo
  • CircleK PolskaSpz oo
  • 06REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
  • KeyBodies
  • GovernmentPolicy
  • 07NATURAL GAS
  • Highlights
  • MainEvents
  • Production
  • Consumption
  • Natural Gas Imports
  • Focus Point -Existing and Planned Entry Points to Poland's Gas Transmission System
  • SwinoujscieLNG Terminal
  • 08OIL AND PETROLEUM PRODUCTS
  • Highlights
  • MainEvents
  • Oil Transportation
  • Oil Refining
  • Petroleum Products Output
  • Petroleum Products Consumption
  • Petroleum Products External Trade
  • 09RETAIL CHANNELS
  • Petrol Stations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7b7h0

ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

