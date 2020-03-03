Port Arthur LNG and Bechtel sign EPC agreement

LNG Industry

Sempra Energy and Bechtel have announced that their respective subsidiaries, Port Arthur LNG, LLC and Bechtel Oil, Gas, and Chemicals, Inc., have signed a fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the Port Arthur LNG liquefaction project under development in Port Arthur, Texas.

Jeffrey W. Martin, Chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy, said: “Building new export infrastructure in the US is critical to providing overseas markets with cleaner fuel alternatives.

“Partnering with a world class construction firm like Bechtel bolsters our execution plan for one of the world’s largest LNG development projects.”

Bechtel’s Chairman and CEO, Brendan Bechtel, added: “We are honoured and grateful that Sempra has chosen Bechtel as their trusted partner to help grow Sempra’s LNG business on the Gulf Coast. Together, we will deliver an important, clean and sustainable energy source to the world while creating jobs and building economic opportunities for the Gulf Coast community.”

Under the terms of the EPC contract, Bechtel Oil, Gas, and Chemicals, Inc. will carry out the detailed engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, startup, performance testing and operator training activities for the project. In addition to this, the scope of the agreement also includes continuing pre-final investment decision (pre-FID) engineering to better ensure project cost and schedule certainty.

According to the statement, it is expected that the Port Arthur LNG development project will initially include two liquefaction trains, two LNG storage tanks, a marine berth and associated loading facilities, and related infrastructure necessary to provide liquefaction services, with a nameplate capacity of approximately 13.5 million tpy of LNG. The project site sits on nearly 3000 acres of land along three miles of the Sabine-Neches waterway, and has the potential to become one of the largest LNG export projects in North America, with expansion capabilities of up to eight liquefaction trains and approximately 45 million tpy of capacity.

Martin added: “Port Arthur LNG plays an important role in Sempra’s goal of becoming one of North America’s largest developers of liquefaction-export infrastructure projects and we look forward to continuing to move the project forward.”

Published by David Rowlands, Editor