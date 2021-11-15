12 hours ago
Saudis, UAE suggest OPEC will resist Biden’s pleas for more oil
13 hours ago
Exxon workers begin a vote on union’s future at Texas refinery
14 hours ago
Canadian indigenous group says it has ordered workers off site of disputed gas pipeline
15 hours ago
Amplify Energy pulls annual outlook on California oil spill hit
16 hours ago
ADIPEC: Oxy’s Hollub wants Biden to stop hectoring OPEC and focus on U.S. oil
17 hours ago
Oil prices slide on expectations of higher supply, weaker demand

Port Fuel Center and Georgia Tech Showcase New Electric, Propane and Natural Gas Vehicles and Fueling Options for Savannah Area Truckers and Supply Chain Operators

