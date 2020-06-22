Port of Marseille Fos looks to promote LNG and become a regional hub

LNG Industry

Oil & Gas 360 Publishers Note: This is an excellent article pointing the simple fact that fossil fuels will not be going away anytime soon. Everyone likes to go on cruises and the ships are migrating to LNG. Long-term cruise ship ports are upgrading the LNG facilities.

The Port of Marseille Fos, a member of the Society for Gas as a Marine Fuel (SGMF), is seeking to promote LNG and become an LNG hub for the Mediterranean.

After completing its first LNG ship-to-ship bunkering operation in early May, the Port of Marseille Fos, Costa, and Shell repeated the operation on 15 June. With this second successful bunkering operation, the Port of Marseille Fos is now positioning itself to be able to develop this type of refuelling operation further.

The Port of Marseille Fos has notably contributed to the working groups led by SGMF, alongside LNG operators, in order to introduce all the safety conditions that meet European and global standards in this type of operation. The responsiveness of the Port and the commitment of all the players in the port community (mooring, pilots, tugs, terminals, harbour master’s office, and fire fighters) to successfully completing these operations is a positive sign for the future.

At Marseille Fos, industrial partners and shipping companies are committed to providing a first-class LNG offering in the Mediterranean:

LNG-propelled cruise ships have been calling in at Marseille since 2019.

In 2021, the Port of Marseille Fos will offer its customers an LNG bunkering vessel.

Confirmation that the Fos Tonkin LNG terminal will continue to operate beyond 2020 and that the Fos Cavaou LNG terminal will be adapted to load micro-methane carriers for Elengy.

The construction of an LNG bunkering vessel by Total to supply the five CMA CGM LNG-propelled 15 000 TEU container ships that from 2021 will be calling in at Fos.

The involvement of the Club de la Cruise Marseille Provence and the commitment of cruise lines through the Blue Charter, which encourages LNG-propelled ships to call at Marseille.

Actively involved in promoting and using LNG, the Marseille Fos port community is fully committed to SGMF’s approach, which reconciles economic activity linked to maritime transport with reducing its impact on the environment.