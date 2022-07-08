Post-effective Amendment to an automatic shelf registration statement – Form POSASR

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 8, 2022.
Registration No. 333-255663
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
POST-EFFECTIVE AMENDMENT NO. 1
TO
FORM S-3
REGISTRATION STATEMENT NO. 333-255663
UNDER
THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933
Whiting Holdings LLC
(as successor in interest to Whiting Petroleum Corporation)
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|Delaware
|88-3102137
|
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization)
|
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
1001 Fannin Street, Suite 1500
Houston, Texas 77002
(281) 404-9500
(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant’s principal executive offices)
M. Scott Regan
General Counsel
Chord Energy Corporation
1001 Fannin Street, Suite 1500
Houston, Texas 77002
(281) 404-9500
(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)
Copies to:
David P. Oelman
Vinson & Elkins L.L.P.
845 Texas Avenue, Suite 4700
Houston, Texas 77002
(713) 758-2222
(Name, address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)
EXPLANATORY NOTE
DEREGISTRATION OF SECURITIES
Whiting Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (f/k/a New Ohm LLC) (the “Company”), as successor in interest to Whiting Petroleum Corporation, a Delaware corporation (“Whiting”), is filing this post-effective amendment (“Post-Effective Amendment”) to the following Registration Statement on Form S-3 (the “Registration Statement”), which was filed by Whiting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on the date set forth below, to deregister any and all Company securities registered but unsold or otherwise unissued under such Registration Statement as of the date hereof:
|1.
|
Registration Statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-255663), which was filed with the SEC on April 30, 2021, registering an indeterminate amount of debt securities, guarantees of debt securities, common stock, preferred stock, depository shares, warrants, stock purchase contracts and stock purchase units.
On July 1, 2022, pursuant to the transactions contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of March 7, 2022 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among Whiting, Chord Energy Corporation (f/k/a Oasis Petroleum Inc.), a Delaware corporation (“Chord”), Ohm Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Chord (“Merger Sub”), and the Company, Merger Sub was merged with and into Whiting, with Whiting continuing its existence as the surviving corporation (the “Surviving Corporation”) as a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Chord, and subsequently, the Surviving Corporation was merged with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving entity as a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Chord.
As a result of the completion of the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement, the Company has terminated all offerings of securities pursuant to the Registration Statement. In accordance with the undertakings made by Whiting in the Registration Statement to remove from registration, by means of a post-effective amendment, any of the securities that had been registered for issuance that remain unsold at the termination of such offerings, the Company hereby removes from registration by means of this Post-Effective Amendment all of such securities registered but unsold under the Registration Statement as of the date hereof. The Registration Statement is hereby amended, as appropriate, to reflect the deregistration of such securities and the Company hereby terminates the effectiveness of the Registration Statement.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-3 and has duly caused this Post-Effective Amendment to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Houston, State of Texas, on July 8, 2022.
|WHITING HOLDINGS LLC
|By:
|
/s/ Daniel E. Brown
|Daniel E. Brown
|President and Chief Executive Officer
Note: No other person is required to sign this Post-Effective Amendment to Form S-3 Registration Statement in reliance on Rule 478 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
