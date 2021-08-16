Post-effective Amendment to an automatic shelf registration statement – Form POSASR

Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
EXPLANATORY NOTE
This Post-Effective Amendment No. 2 to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-238633) of Southwestern Energy Company is being filed pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to: (i) add an additional Subsidiary Guarantor Registrant, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Registrant, as co-registrant to the Registration Statement; (ii) register guarantees by that additional Subsidiary Guarantor Registrant of debt securities of the Registrant, as additional securities that may be offered under the prospectus included herein; (iii) amend the prospectus that forms a part of the Registration Statement to update certain information contained in the Registration Statement, including amending the description of debt securities that may be issued under the Registration Statement; and (iv) file additional exhibits to the Registration Statement under Item 16 of Part II thereof, including a new form of indenture that will govern debt securities issued under the Registration Statement. This Post-Effective Amendment No. 2 to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 shall become effective immediately upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Table of Contents
PROSPECTUS
Southwestern Energy Company
Common Stock
Preferred Stock
Debt Securities
Guarantees of Debt Securities
Depositary Shares
Warrants
Purchase Contracts
Units
We may offer and sell the securities identified above from time to time in one or more offerings. This prospectus provides you with a general description of the securities.
Each time we offer and sell securities, we will provide a supplement to this prospectus that contains specific information about the offering and the amounts, prices and terms of the securities. The supplement may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus with respect to that offering. You should carefully read this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement before you invest in any of our securities.
We may offer and sell the securities described in this prospectus and any prospectus supplement to or through one or more underwriters, dealers and agents, or directly to purchasers, or through a combination of these methods. If any underwriters, dealers or agents are involved in the sale of any of the securities, their names and any applicable purchase price, fee, commission or discount arrangement between or among them will be set forth, or will be calculable from the information set forth, in the applicable prospectus supplement. See the sections of this prospectus entitled “About this Prospectus” and “Plan of Distribution” for more information. No securities may be sold without delivery of this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement describing the method and terms of the offering of such securities.
INVESTING IN OUR SECURITIES INVOLVES RISKS. SEE “RISK FACTORS” ON PAGE 5 OF THIS PROSPECTUS AND ANY SIMILAR SECTION CONTAINED IN THE APPLICABLE PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT CONCERNING FACTORS YOU SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE INVESTING IN OUR SECURITIES.
Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SWN.” On August 13, 2021, the last reported sale price of our common stock on the New York Stock Exchange was $4.36 per share.
Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.
The date of this prospectus is August 16, 2021.
Table of Contents
This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, as a “well-known seasoned issuer” as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, using a “shelf” registration process. By using a shelf registration statement, we may sell securities from time to time and in one or more offerings as described in this prospectus. Each time that we offer and sell securities, we will provide a prospectus supplement to this prospectus that contains specific information about the securities being offered and sold and the specific terms of that offering. The prospectus supplement may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus with respect to that offering. If there is any inconsistency between the information in this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement, you should rely on the information contained in the applicable prospectus supplement. Before purchasing any securities, you should carefully read both this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement, together with the additional information described under the heading “Where You Can Find More Information; Incorporation by Reference.”
We have not authorized any other person to provide you with different information. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. We will not make an offer to sell these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. You should assume that the information appearing in this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement to this prospectus is accurate as of the date on its respective cover, and that any information incorporated by reference is accurate only as of the date of the document incorporated by reference, unless we indicate otherwise. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates.
When we refer to “Southwestern,” “we,” “our,” “us” and the “Company” in this prospectus, we mean Southwestern Energy Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified. When we refer to “you,” we mean the holders of the applicable series of securities. References in this prospectus to the “Subsidiary Guarantors” means one or more of our wholly owned subsidiaries that are listed as subsidiary guarantor registrants in the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part.
1
Table of Contents
WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION; INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE
Available Information
We file reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. The SEC maintains a web site that contains reports, proxy and information statements and other information about issuers, such as us, who file electronically with the SEC. The address of that web site is http://www.sec.gov.
Our website is www.swn.com. Any references in this prospectus or any prospectus supplement to our website are inactive textual references only, and the information contained on or that can be accessed through our website (except for the SEC filings expressly incorporated by reference herein) is not incorporated in, and is not a part of, this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus, and you should not rely on any such information in connection with making an investment in any securities.
This prospectus and any prospectus supplement are part of a registration statement that we filed with the SEC and do not contain all of the information in the registration statement. The full registration statement may be obtained from the SEC or us, as provided below. Forms of the indenture and other documents establishing the terms of the offered securities are or may be filed as exhibits to the registration statement or our other SEC filings and incorporated by reference herein. Statements in this prospectus or any prospectus supplement about these documents are summaries and each statement is qualified in all respects by reference to the document to which it refers. You should refer to the actual documents for a more complete description of the relevant matters. You may inspect a copy of the registration statement through the SEC’s website, as provided above.
Incorporation by Reference
The SEC’s rules allow us to “incorporate by reference” information into this prospectus, which means that we can disclose important information to you by referring you to another document filed separately with the SEC. The information incorporated by reference is deemed to be part of this prospectus, and subsequent information that we file with the SEC will automatically update and supersede that information. Any statement contained in a previously filed document incorporated by reference will be deemed to be modified or superseded for purposes of this prospectus to the extent that a statement contained in this prospectus modifies or replaces that statement.
We incorporate by reference our documents listed below and any future filings made by us with the SEC under Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which we refer to as the “Exchange Act” in this prospectus, between the date of this prospectus and the termination of the offering of the securities described in this prospectus. We are not, however, incorporating by reference any documents or portions thereof, whether specifically listed below or filed in the future, that are not deemed “filed” with the SEC, including our Compensation Committee report and performance graph or any information furnished pursuant to Item 2.02 or 7.01 of Form 8-K or related exhibits furnished pursuant to Item 9.01 of Form 8-K.
This prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement incorporate by reference the documents set forth below that have previously been filed with the SEC:
|•
|
Our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021;
|•
|
Those portions of our Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A that was filed on April 8, 2021 and are incorporated by reference into Part III of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020;
|•
|
Our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on April 29, 2021 and July 29, 2021, respectively;
2
Table of Contents
|•
|
Our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed on January 4, 2021 (Item 5.02 only), May 21, 2021, June 2, 2021, June 9, 2021, July 2, 2021, July 15, 2021 (Item 5.02 only), August 2, 2021, August 10, 2021 and August 16, 2021 and on Form 8-K/A filed on January 22, 2021; and
|•
|
The description of our Common Stock contained in our Registration Statement on Form 8-A, dated October 23, 1981, as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed with our Current Report on Form 8-K dated July 8, 1993 and Amendment No. 2 filed with our Current Report on Form 8-K/A dated August 3, 2006 and in Exhibit 4.1 filed with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.
All reports and other documents we subsequently file pursuant to Section 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act prior to the termination of this offering but excluding any information furnished to, rather than filed with, the SEC, will also be incorporated by reference into this prospectus and deemed to be part of this prospectus from the date of the filing of such reports and documents.
You may request a free copy of any of the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus (other than exhibits, unless they are specifically incorporated by reference in the documents) by writing or telephoning us at the following address:
Southwestern Energy Company
10000 Energy Drive
Spring, Texas 77389-4954
Attn. Investor Relations
(832) 796-1000
Exhibits to the filings will not be sent, however, unless those exhibits have specifically been incorporated by reference in this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement.
3
Table of Contents
Southwestern is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) exploration, development and production, which we refer to as “E&P.” We are also focused on creating and capturing additional value through our marketing business, which we refer to as “Marketing.” We conduct most of our businesses through subsidiaries, and we currently operate exclusively in the lower 48 United States.
E&P. Our primary business is the exploration for, and production of, natural gas, oil and NGLs, with our ongoing operations focused on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. Our operations in northeast Pennsylvania, which we refer to as “Northeast Appalachia,” are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale. Our operations in West Virginia, Ohio and southwest Pennsylvania, which we refer to as “Southwest Appalachia,” are focused on the Marcellus Shale, the Utica and the Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs. Collectively, we refer to our properties in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia as “Appalachia.” We also have drilling rigs located in Appalachia, and we provide certain oilfield products and services, principally serving our E&P operations through vertical integration.
On November 13, 2020, we closed on our Agreement and Plan of Merger with Montage Resources Corporation (“Montage”) pursuant to which Montage merged with and into Southwestern, with Southwestern continuing as the surviving company (the “Montage Merger”). The Montage Merger expanded our footprint in Appalachia by supplementing our Northeast Appalachia and Southwest Appalachia operations and by expanding our operations into Ohio.
Marketing. Our marketing activities capture opportunities that arise through the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in our E&P operations.
We filed our certificate of incorporation with the Secretary of State of Delaware on February 24, 2006.
Our principal executive offices are located at 1000 Energy Drive, Spring, Texas 77389-4954, and our telephone number is (832) 796-1000.
4
Table of Contents
Investment in any securities offered pursuant to this prospectus and the applicable prospectus supplement involves risks. You should carefully consider the risk factors incorporated by reference to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K we file after the date of this prospectus, and all other information contained or incorporated by reference into this prospectus, as updated by our subsequent filings under the Exchange Act, and the risk factors and other information contained in the applicable prospectus supplement before acquiring any of such securities. The occurrence of any of these risks might cause you to lose all or part of your investment in the offered securities.
5
Table of Contents
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements, other than historical fact or present financial information, in this prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
All statements that address activities, outcomes and other matters that should or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, production and reserve growth and other plans and objectives for our future operations, are forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. We have no obligation and make no undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Forward-looking statements include the items identified in the preceding paragraph, information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and other statements identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “objective,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “expect,” “believe,” “predict,” “budget,” “projection,” “goal,” “forecast,” “model,” “target” or similar words. Statements may be forward-looking even in the absence of these particular words.
You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. They are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our operations, markets, products, services and prices and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with forward-looking statements, risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to:
|•
|
the timing and extent of changes in market conditions and prices for natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) (including regional basis differentials) and the impact of reduced demand for our production and products in which our production is a component due to governmental and societal actions taken in response to the COVID-19 or other pandemic;
|•
|
our ability to fund our planned capital investments;
|•
|
a change in our credit rating, an increase in interest rates and any adverse impacts from the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”);
|•
|
the extent to which lower commodity prices impact our ability to service or refinance our existing debt;
|•
|
the impact of volatility in the financial markets or other global economic factors, including the impact of COVID-19 or other diseases;
|•
|
difficulties in appropriately allocating capital and resources among our strategic opportunities;
|•
|
the timing and extent of our success in discovering, developing, producing and estimating reserves;
|•
|
our ability to maintain leases that may expire if production is not established or profitably maintained;
|•
|
our ability to transport our production to the most favorable markets or at all;
|•
|
availability and costs of personnel and of products and services provided by third parties;
|•
|
the impact of government regulation, including changes in law, the ability to obtain and maintain permits, any increase in severance or similar taxes, and legislation or regulation relating to hydraulic fracturing or other drilling and completing techniques, climate and over-the-counter derivatives;
6
Table of Contents
|•
|
the impact of the adverse outcome of any material litigation against us or judicial decisions that affect us or our industry generally;
|•
|
the effects of weather or power outages;
|•
|
increased competition;
|•
|
the financial impact of accounting regulations and critical accounting policies;
|•
|
the comparative cost of alternative fuels;
|•
|
credit risk relating to the risk of loss as a result of non-performance by our counterparties; and
|•
|
any other factors included in this prospectus or in the reports we have filed and may file with the SEC that are incorporated by reference herein.
For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties involved, see “Risk Factors” beginning on page 5 of this prospectus and “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021.
Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described above or elsewhere occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. We specifically disclaim all responsibility to update publicly any information contained in a forward-looking statement or any forward-looking statement in its entirety and therefore disclaim any resulting liability for potentially related damages.
All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
7
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Common Stock
As of the date of this prospectus, we are authorized to issue up to 1,250,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share.
We may issue additional shares of our common stock at times and under circumstances so as to have a dilutive effect on our earnings per share, our net tangible book value per share and on the equity ownership of the holders of our common stock. If we issue shares of our common stock, the prospectus supplement relating to an offering will set forth the information regarding any dilutive effect of that offering.
The following description is a summary of the material provisions of our common stock but does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by reference to, our certificate of incorporation and our bylaws, which are incorporated by reference as exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus forms a part. You should refer to our certificate of incorporation and bylaws for additional information.
Listing
Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SWN.” Any additional common stock that we issue will also be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, unless otherwise indicated in a prospectus supplement.
Dividends
We currently do not pay dividends on our common stock, and we do not anticipate paying any cash dividends in the foreseeable future. All decisions regarding the declaration and payment of dividends and stock repurchases are at the discretion of our board of directors and will be evaluated regularly in light of our financial condition, earnings, growth prospects, funding requirements, applicable law and any other factors that our board of directors deems relevant.
Fully Paid
All of our outstanding shares of common stock are fully paid and non-assessable. Any additional shares of common stock will also be fully paid and non-assessable when issued.
Voting Rights
Holders of our common stock are entitled to one vote per share on all matters voted on by our stockholders, including the election of directors.
Other Provisions
We will notify holders of our common stock of any stockholders’ meetings in accordance with applicable law. If we liquidate, dissolve or wind-up, whether voluntarily or not, our common stockholders will share equally in the assets remaining after we pay our creditors. Our board of directors may make rules and regulations concerning the transfer of shares of our common stock from time to time, in accordance with our bylaws. Holders of our common stock will have no conversion, sinking fund or redemption rights.
Transfer Agent
The transfer agent and registrar of our common stock is Computershare Trust Company N.A.
9
Table of Contents
Preferred Stock
Our board of directors has the authority, without further action by our stockholders, to issue up to 10,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, in one or more series. Our board of directors may designate the number of shares constituting any series and the rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions of such preferred stock, including dividend rights, conversion rights, voting rights, terms of redemption, liquidation preference and sinking fund terms, but no shares of any series of preferred stock may be issued without the approval of shareholders if (i) the voting rights of the shares of such series would be materially disproportionate to the voting rights of the shares of common stock or (ii) the shares of such series would be convertible into a materially disproportionate number of shares of common stock, in each case taking into account the issue price of the shares of such series and the fair market value of the shares of common stock at the time of such issuance. The issuance of our preferred stock could adversely affect the voting power of holders of common stock and the likelihood that holders of common stock will receive dividend payments and payments upon liquidation.
Undesignated Preferred Stock
This summary of the undesignated preferred stock discusses terms and conditions that may apply to preferred stock offered under this prospectus. The applicable prospectus supplement will describe the particular terms of each series of preferred stock actually offered. If indicated in the prospectus supplement, the terms of any series may differ from the terms described below.
The following description, together with any applicable prospectus supplement, summarizes all the material terms and provisions of any preferred stock being offered by this prospectus. It does not restate the terms and provisions in their entirety. We urge you to read our charter and the applicable certificate of designation (each, as filed with the SEC) because they, and not this description, define the rights of any holders of preferred stock. We have filed our charter as an exhibit to the registration statement which includes this prospectus. We will incorporate by reference as an exhibit to the registration statement the form of any certificate of designation before the issuance of any series of preferred stock.
The prospectus supplement for any preferred stock that we actually offer pursuant to this prospectus may include some or all of the following terms:
|•
|
the designation of the series of preferred stock;
|•
|
the number of shares of preferred stock offered, the liquidation preference per share and the offering price of the preferred stock;
|•
|
the dividend rate or rates of the shares, the method or methods of calculating the dividend rate or rates, the dates on which dividends, if declared, will be payable, and whether or not the dividends are to be cumulative and, if cumulative, the date or dates from which dividends will be cumulative;
|•
|
the amounts payable on shares of the preferred stock in the event of our voluntary or involuntary liquidation, dissolution or winding up;
|•
|
the redemption rights and price or prices, if any, for the shares of preferred stock;
|•
|
any terms, and the amount, of any sinking fund or analogous fund providing for the purchase or redemption of the shares of preferred stock;
|•
|
any restrictions on our ability to make payments on any of our capital stock if dividend or other payments are not made on the preferred stock;
|•
|
any voting rights granted to the holders of the shares of preferred stock in addition to those required by Delaware law or our certificate of incorporation;
|•
|
whether the shares of preferred stock will be convertible or exchangeable into shares of our common stock or any other security, and, if convertible or exchangeable, the conversion or
10
Table of Contents
|
exchange price or prices, and any adjustment or other terms and conditions upon which the conversion or exchange shall be made;
|•
|
any other rights, preferences, restrictions, limitations or conditions relative to the shares of preferred stock permitted by Delaware law or our
|•
|
certificate of incorporation;
|•
|
any listing of the preferred stock on any securities exchange; and
|•
|
the U.S. federal income tax considerations applicable to the preferred stock.
Subject to our certificate of incorporation and to any limitations imposed by any then-outstanding preferred stock, we may issue additional series of preferred stock, at any time or from time to time, with such powers, preferences, rights and qualifications, limitations or restrictions as the board of directors determines, and without further action of the stockholders, including holders of our then outstanding preferred stock, if any.
Anti-Takeover Effects of Provisions of Our Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws and Delaware Law
The following provisions of our certificate of incorporation and bylaws and the following provisions of Delaware law may have the effect of delaying, deterring or preventing a change of control of us.
Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws
Our certificate of incorporation and bylaws include provisions:
|•
|
authorizing blank check preferred stock, which we could issue with voting, liquidation, dividend and other rights superior to our common stock;
|•
|
limiting the liability of, and providing indemnification to, our directors and officers;
|•
|
requiring advance notice of proposals by our stockholders for business to be conducted at stockholder meetings and for nominations of candidates for election to our board of directors; and
|•
|
controlling the procedures for the conduct of our board and stockholder meetings and the election, appointment and removal of our directors.
The Delaware General Corporation Law
We are subject to the provisions of Section 203 of the Delaware General Corporation Law. In general, Section 203 prohibits a publicly held Delaware corporation from engaging in a “business combination” with an “interested stockholder” for a period of three years after the date of the transaction in which the person became an interested stockholder, unless the business combination is approved in a prescribed manner.
Section 203 defines a “business combination” as a merger, asset sale or other transaction resulting in a financial benefit to an interested stockholder. Section 203 defines an “interested stockholder” as a person who, together with affiliates and associates, owns, or, in some cases, within three years prior, did own, 15% or more of the corporation’s voting stock. Under Section 203, a business combination between us and an interested stockholder is prohibited unless:
|•
|
our board of directors approved either the business combination or the transaction that resulted in the stockholders becoming an interested stockholder prior to the date the person attained that status;
|•
|
upon consummation of the transaction that resulted in the stockholder becoming an interested stockholder, the interested stockholder owned at least 85% of our voting stock outstanding at the time the transaction commenced, excluding, for purposes of determining the number of shares
11
Table of Contents
|
outstanding, shares owned by persons who are directors and also officers and shares issued under employee stock plans under which employee participants do not have the right to determine confidentially whether shares held under the plan will be tendered in a tender or exchange offer; or
|•
|
the business combination is approved by our board of directors on or subsequent to the date the person became an interested stockholder and authorized at an annual or special meeting of the stockholders by the affirmative vote of the holders of at least 66 2/3 % of the outstanding voting stock that is not owned by the interested stockholder.
|•
|
This provision has an anti-takeover effect with respect to transactions not approved in advance by our board of directors, including discouraging takeover attempts that might result in a premium over the market price for the shares of our common stock. With approval of our stockholders, we could amend our certificate of incorporation in the future to elect not to be governed by this provision. This election would be effective 12 months after the adoption of the amendment and would not apply to any business combination between us and any person who became an interested stockholder on or before the adoption of the amendment.
12
Table of Contents
DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES AND RELATED GUARANTEES
The following description, together with the additional information we include in any applicable prospectus supplement, summarizes certain general terms and provisions of the debt securities that we may offer under this prospectus and any guarantees of such debt securities by one or more Subsidiary Guarantors related thereto. When we offer to sell a particular series of debt securities and any related guarantees, we will describe the specific terms of the series in a supplement to this prospectus. We will also indicate in the supplement to what extent the general terms and provisions described in this prospectus apply to a particular series of debt securities and any related guarantees.
We may issue debt securities either separately, or together with, or upon the conversion or exercise of or in exchange for, other securities described in this prospectus. Debt securities may be our senior, senior subordinated or subordinated obligations and, unless otherwise specified in a supplement to this prospectus, the debt securities will be our direct, unsecured obligations and may be issued in one or more series.
The debt securities will be issued under an indenture to be entered into between us and Regions Bank, as trustee. We may, but need not, designate more than one trustee under the indenture, each with respect to one or more series of debt securities. The trustee under the indenture may resign or be removed with respect to one or more series of debt securities, and we may appoint a successor trustee to act with respect to any such series. We have summarized select portions of the indenture below. The summary is not complete. The form of indenture has been filed as an exhibit to the registration statement and you should read the indenture for provisions that may be important to you. Capitalized terms used in the summary and not defined herein have the meanings specified in the indenture.
General
The debt securities that we may offer under the indenture are not limited in aggregate principal amount. We may issue debt securities at one or more times in one or more series. Each series of debt securities may have different terms. The terms of any series of debt securities will be described in, or determined by action taken pursuant to, a resolution of our board of directors or a committee appointed by our board of directors, in an officer’s certificate or in a supplement to the indenture relating to that series.
We are not obligated to issue all debt securities of one series at the same time and, unless otherwise provided in the prospectus supplement, we may reopen a series, without the consent of the holders of the debt securities of that series, for the issuance of additional debt securities of that series. Additional debt securities of a particular series will have the same terms and conditions as outstanding debt securities of such series (except for the issue date, the offering price and certain other terms that may be specified in any prospectus supplement relating to such issuance), and will be consolidated with, and form a single series with, such outstanding debt securities.
The debt securities issued by us will be unsecured obligations and will rank equally with all of our other unsecured senior indebtedness.
The prospectus supplement relating to any series of debt securities that we may offer will state the price or prices at which the debt securities will be offered and will contain the specific terms of that series. These terms may include the following:
|•
|
The title of the series;
|•
|
The purchase price, denomination and any limit upon the aggregate principal amount of the series;
|•
|
The date or dates on which each of the principal of and premium, if any, on the securities of the series is payable and the method of determination thereof;
|•
|
The rate or rates at which the securities of the series shall bear interest, if any, or the method of calculating such rate or rates of interest;
13
Table of Contents
|•
|
The date or dates from which such interest shall accrue or the method by which such date or dates shall be determined, the interest payment dates on which any such interest shall be payable and the record date, if any;
|•
|
the place or places where the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest, if any, on securities of the series shall be payable;
|•
|
the place or places where the securities may be exchanged or transferred;
|•
|
the period or periods within which, the price or prices at which, the currency or currencies (including currency unit or units) in which, and the other terms and conditions upon which, securities of the series may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at our option, if we are to have that option with respect to the applicable series;
|•
|
our obligation, if any, to redeem or purchase securities of the series in whole or in part pursuant to any sinking fund or upon the happening of a specified event or at the option of a holder thereof and the period or periods within which, the price or prices at which, and the other terms and conditions upon which securities of the series shall be redeemed or purchased, in whole or in part, pursuant to such obligation;
|•
|
if other than denominations of $2,000 and any integral multiple thereof, the denominations in which securities of the series are issuable;
|•
|
if the payments of principal of, or interest or premium, if any, on the securities of the series are to be made, at our or a holder’s election, in a currency or currencies (including currency unit or units) other than that in which such securities are denominated or designated to be payable, the currency or currencies (including currency unit or units) in which such payments are to be made, the terms and conditions of such payments and the manner in which the exchange rate with respect to such payments shall be determined, and the particular provisions applicable thereto;
|•
|
if the amount of payments of principal of (and premium, if any) and interest, if any, on the securities of the series shall be determined with reference to an index, formula or other method (which index, formula or method may be based, without limitation, on a currency or currencies (including currency unit or units) other than that in which the securities of the series are denominated or designated to be payable), the index, formula or other method by which such amounts shall be determined;
|•
|
if, other than the principal amount thereof, any portion of the principal amount of securities of the series which shall be payable upon declaration of acceleration of the maturity thereof pursuant to an event of default or the method by which such portion shall be determined;
|•
|
any modifications of or additions to the events of default or our covenants with respect to securities of the series;
|•
|
under what circumstances, if any, we will pay additional amounts on the securities of the series to persons who are not U.S. persons in respect of taxes or similar charges withheld or deducted and, if so, whether we will have the option to redeem the securities rather than pay those additional amounts (and the term of any such option);
|•
|
whether the securities of the series will be subject to legal defeasance or covenant defeasance;
|•
|
if other than the trustee, the identity of the registrar and any paying agent;
|•
|
if the securities of the series shall be issued in whole or in part in global form, (i) the depositary for such global securities, (ii) the form of any legend which shall be borne by such global security, (iii) whether beneficial owners of interests in any securities of the series in global form may exchange such interests for certificated securities of such series and of like tenor of any authorized form and denomination, and (iv) the circumstances under which any such exchange may occur; and
14
Table of Contents
|•
|
any other terms of the series.
Guarantees
To the extent provided in the applicable supplement to this prospectus, the debt securities issued and sold pursuant to this prospectus may be guaranteed by one or more of the Subsidiary Guarantors. Any such guarantee may be issued on an unsecured, secured, unsubordinated, senior subordinated or junior subordinated basis as provided in the applicable prospectus supplement. Any such guarantee will be issued under the applicable indenture. We will fully describe the terms of any of our debt securities in the applicable prospectus supplement relating to those debt securities.
Certain Covenants
If debt securities are issued, the indenture, as supplemented for a particular series of debt securities, will contain certain covenants for the benefit of the holders of such series of debt securities, which will be applicable (unless waived or amended) so long as any of the debt securities of such series are outstanding, unless stated otherwise in the prospectus supplement. The specific terms of the covenants, and summaries thereof, will be set forth in the prospectus supplement relating to such series of debt securities.
SEC Reports
The indenture provides that we agree to file with the trustee, within 30 days after we file the same with the SEC, copies of the annual and quarterly reports, information, documents and other reports, if any, that we are required to file with the SEC pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act. The indenture also provides that we will comply with the provisions of Section 314 of the Trust Indenture Act.
Consolidation, Merger and Sale of Assets
The indenture will provide that we may not consolidate with or merge into any other person or sell, lease or transfer all or substantially all of our assets (determined on a consolidated basis) to any person unless:
|•
|
either (i) in the case of a consolidation or merger, we shall be the continuing or surviving person or (ii) the person formed by such consolidation or into which are merged or the person which acquires by conveyance or transfer the assets of the Company substantially as an entirety (the “successor company”) shall be a person formed, organized or existing under the laws of the United States of America or any State or the District of Columbia, and shall expressly assume, by a supplement to an indenture, executed and delivered to the trustee, the due and punctual payment of the principal of and interest, if any, on all the debt securities and the performance or observance of every covenant of the indenture on the part of us to be performed or observed;
|•
|
immediately after giving effect to such transaction, no event of default, and no default, shall have happened and be continuing; and
|•
|
we or the successor company have delivered to the trustee an officer’s certificate and an opinion of counsel each stating that such consolidation, merger, sale, conveyance or transfer and, if a supplemental indenture is required in connection with such transaction, such supplemental indenture, comply with the indenture and that all conditions precedent in the indenture provided for relating to such transaction have been complied with.
Upon such consolidation, merger or sale, the successor entity formed by such consolidation or into which we are merged with or to which such sale is made will succeed to, and be substituted for, us under the indenture, and the predecessor corporation shall be released from all obligations and covenants under the indenture and the debt securities.
15
Table of Contents
Events of Default, Notice and Waiver
The indenture will provide that if an event of default (other than certain events of bankruptcy, insolvency and reorganization of us) shall have occurred with respect to a series of debt securities and be continuing and is known to the trustee, the trustee, by written notice to us, or the holders of not less than 25% in aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding debt securities of that series, by written notice to us and the trustee, may declare the unpaid principal of (and premium, if any) and any accrued and unpaid interest on all the debt securities of the affected series to be immediately due and payable. Any such notice shall specify the event of default and that it is a “notice of acceleration.” If an event of default occurs as a result of certain events of bankruptcy, insolvency or reorganization of us, then the unpaid principal of (and premium, if any) and accrued and unpaid interest on all the debt securities shall ipso facto become immediately due and payable without further notice or action on the part of the trustee or any holder.
Under the indenture, an event of default with respect to the debt securities of any series is any one of the following events:
(1) default for 30 or more days in payment of any interest on any debt security of that series or any coupon appertaining thereto or any additional amount payable with respect to debt securities of such series as specified in the applicable prospectus supplement when due;
(2) default in payment of principal, or premium, if any, on any debt security of that series when and as due at maturity or on redemption or otherwise when and as due, or in the making of a mandatory sinking fund payment, if applicable, when and as due by the terms of the debt securities of that series;
(3) default for 90 days after written notice to us by the trustee for such series, or by the holders of 25% in aggregate principal amount of the debt securities of such series then outstanding, in any material respect in the performance of any other agreement in the debt securities of that series (or in the indenture or in any supplemental indenture or board resolution referred to therein) under which the debt securities of that series have been issued;
(4) the failure to pay the principal of or interest on indebtedness for borrowed money of us or any significant subsidiary (within the meaning of Regulation S-X under the Securities Act) within any applicable grace period after payment is due, or the principal thereof is accelerated by the holders thereof because of a default, and the total principal amount of such indebtedness that is not so paid or that so accelerated, in either case exceeds $100.0 million and such acceleration is not rescinded or annulled within 30 days or such indebtedness is not repaid in full within 30 days; provided that such event of default will be cured or waived, without further action upon the part of either the trustee or any holder, if (i) the default that resulted in the acceleration of such other indebtedness is cured or waived and (ii) the acceleration is rescinded or annulled;
(5) certain events of bankruptcy, insolvency and reorganization of us or our significant subsidiaries;
(6) in the case where a security guarantor guarantees such debt securities, except as otherwise provided in the indenture, any security guarantee ceases to be in full force and effect, or any security guarantor denies or disaffirms its obligations under its security guarantee; and
(7) any other event of default provided with respect to debt securities of that series.
The indenture will provide that the trustee will, within 90 days after obtaining knowledge of a default with respect to the debt securities of the applicable series, give to the holders of the debt securities of such series notice of such default known to it, unless cured or waived; provided that except in the case of default in the payment of principal, or interest or premium, if any, on any debt security of such series the trustee will be protected in withholding such notice if and so long as the trustee in good faith determines that the withholding of
16
Table of Contents
such notice is in the interests of the holders of the debt securities of such series. The term “default” for the purpose of this provision means any event that is, or after notice or lapse of time, or both, would become, an event of default.
The indenture contains a provision entitling the trustee, subject to the duty of the trustee during the continuance of an event of default to act with the required standard of care, to be indemnified by the holders before proceeding to exercise any right or power under the indenture at the request of such holders. The indenture will provide that the holders of a majority in outstanding principal amount of the debt securities of the applicable series may, subject to certain exceptions, on behalf of the holders of debt securities of such series direct the time, method and place of conducting proceedings for remedies available to the trustee, or exercising any trust or power conferred on the trustee.
The indenture will include a covenant that we will file annually with the trustee a certificate of no default, or specifying any default that exists.
In certain cases, the holders of a majority in outstanding principal amount of the debt securities of the applicable series may on behalf of the holders of debt securities of such series rescind a declaration of acceleration or waive any past default or event of default with respect to the debt securities of that series except a default not theretofore cured in payment of the principal of, or interest or premium, if any, on any debt security of such series or in respect of a provision which under the indenture cannot be modified or amended without the consent of the holder of each such debt security.
No holder of a debt security of the applicable series will have any right to institute any proceeding with respect to the indenture or the debt securities of any series or for any remedy thereunder unless:
|•
|
such holder shall have previously given to the trustee written notice of a continuing event of default;
|•
|
the holders of at least 25% in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding debt securities of such series have also made such a written request;
|•
|
such holder or holders have provided indemnity satisfactory to the trustee to institute such proceeding as trustee;
|•
|
the trustee has failed to institute such proceeding within 90 calendar days of such notice; and
|•
|
during or prior to such 90 day period, the trustee has not received from the holders of a majority in outstanding principal amount of the debt securities of such series a direction inconsistent with such request.
However, such limitations do not apply to a suit instituted by a holder of debt securities for enforcement of payment of the principal of, or premium or interest, if any, on the debt securities on or after the respective due dates expressed in the debt securities after any applicable grace periods have expired.
Modification and Waiver
The trustee and we may amend or supplement the indenture or the debt securities of any series without the consent of any holder, in order to:
|•
|
cure any ambiguity, defect or inconsistency;
|•
|
provide for the assumption of our obligations to the holders in the case of a merger or consolidation of us or any security guarantors as permitted by the indenture or any supplement to the indenture;
|•
|
provide for uncertificated debt securities in addition to or in place of certificated debt securities, provided, however that the uncertificated debt securities are issued in registered form for purposes of Section 163(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986;
|•
|
to add guarantees with respect to the debt securities or to secure the debt securities;
17
Table of Contents
|•
|
to add to the covenants of the Company or any security guarantor for the benefit of holders of all or any series of debt securities or to surrender any right or power conferred on us in the indenture;
|•
|
to add any additional events of default with respect to all or any series of the debt securities;
|•
|
comply with SEC requirements in order to effect or maintain the qualification of the indenture under the Trust Indenture Act;
|•
|
make any change that would provide any additional rights or benefits to the holders of all or any series of debt securities or that does not adversely affect the rights of any holder of such debt securities in any material respect;
|•
|
evidence and provide for the acceptance of appointment by a successor trustee and to add to or change any of the provisions of the indenture as are necessary to provide for or facilitate the administration of the trusts by more than one trustee;
|•
|
to establish the form or terms of debt securities of any series as permitted by the indenture;
|•
|
to conform the text of the indenture, any security guarantees relating to the debt securities or the debt securities to any provision of the description thereof set forth in the prospectus or any related prospectus supplement relating to such debt securities to the extent that such provision in the prospectus or any related prospectus supplement relating to such debt securities was intended to be a substantially verbatim recitation of a provision of the indenture, the security guarantees relating to the debt securities or the debt securities, in each case, as determined in good faith by Southwestern (which intent will be established by an officer’s certificate Southwestern delivers to the trustee);
|•
|
to correct or supplement any provision of the indenture that may be inconsistent with any other provision of the indenture or to make any other provisions with respect to matters or questions arising under this indenture; provided, such actions shall not adversely affect the interests of any holder; or
|•
|
to change or eliminate any of the provisions of the indenture; provided, that any such change or elimination shall become effective only when there is no debt security outstanding of any series created prior to the execution of such supplemental indenture which is entitled to the benefit of such provision.
In addition, except as described below, modifications and amendments of the indenture or the debt securities may be made by the trustee and us with the consent of the holders of a majority in outstanding principal amount of the debt securities. However, no such modification or amendment may, without the consent of each holder affected thereby:
|•
|
reduce the principal amount of debt securities whose holders must consent to an amendment, supplement or waiver;
|•
|
reduce the rate of or change or have the effect of changing the time for payment of interest, including defaulted interest, on any debt securities;
|•
|
reduce the principal amount of or change or have the effect of changing the stated maturity of the principal of, or any installment of principal of, the debt securities, or change the date on which any debt securities may be subject to redemption (provided that this shall not apply to changes in the notice period for redemptions), or reduce any premium payable upon the redemption thereof or the redemption price therefor;
|•
|
make any debt securities payable in currency other than that stated in the debt securities;
|•
|
make any change to the provisions of the indenture entitling each holder to receive payment of principal of, premium and interest on or after the stated maturity thereof (or, in the case of redemption, on or after the redemption date) or to bring suit to enforce such payment, or permitting holders of a majority in principal amount of the outstanding debt securities to waive defaults or events of default;
18
Table of Contents
|•
|
amend, change or modify in any material respect any obligations of the Company to make and consummate a change of control offer in respect of a change of control event that has occurred, to the extent any such change of control may be required under the terms of any series of debt securities;
|•
|
in the case where a security guarantor guarantees such debt securities, eliminate or modify in any manner the obligations of a security guarantor with respect to its security guarantee which adversely affects holders in any material respect, except as expressly otherwise provided for in the indenture; or
|•
|
change any obligation of us to maintain an office or agency in the place and for the purposes specified in the indenture.
Redemption
Unless otherwise provided in the applicable prospectus supplement with respect to a series of debt securities, the following provisions will apply to any redemption of debt securities under the indenture.
The indenture will provide that no securities of a series of $2,000 of principal amount or less will be redeemed in part. If any debt security is to be redeemed in part only, the notice of redemption that relates to such debt security shall state the portion of the principal amount of that debt security to be redeemed. A new debt security in principal amount equal to the unredeemed portion of the original debt security presented for redemption will be issued in the name of the holder thereof upon cancellation of the original debt security. Debt securities called for redemption, subject to any condition included in such notice of redemption, become due on the date fixed for redemption. On and after the redemption date, interest ceases to accrue on the debt securities or portions of them called for redemption unless we default on payment of the redemption price.
We will give or cause the trustee (in the name and at the expense of us) to give notice of redemption to the holders of securities of any series to be redeemed as a whole or in part by giving notice of such redemption, not less than 15 days nor more than 60 days prior to the date fixed for redemption, to each holders of the securities to be redeemed at their last addresses as they shall appear in the security register or otherwise in accordance with the applicable procedures of the applicable depositary; provided, however, that redemption notices may be given more than 60 days prior to the date fixed for redemption if the notice is issued in connection with a defeasance of a series of securities pursuant to the indenture or a satisfaction and discharge of this Indenture. Notices of redemption may be conditional and, at our discretion, the redemption date may be delayed until such time as any or all such conditions shall be satisfied. If the trustee does not give the redemption notice, we shall deliver a copy of the notice to the trustee. Any notice which is given in the manner herein provided shall be conclusively presumed to have been duly given, whether or not the holder receives the notice. Failure to give notice by mail or pursuant to the applicable procedures of the applicable depositary, or any defect in the notice to the holder of any security designated for redemption as a whole or in part, shall not affect the validity of the proceedings for the redemption of any other security.
All notices of redemption shall state:
|•
|
the series of securities to be redeemed (including CUSIP, ISIN or other identifying numbers, although no representation need be made as to the accuracy or correctness of such CUSIP, ISIN or other identifying numbers);
|•
|
the date fixed for redemption;
|•
|
the redemption price (or the method by which it will be determined) and the amount of any accrued interest or premium, if any, payable upon redemption;
|•
|
whether we are redeeming the outstanding securities of such series;
|•
|
if we are not redeeming all outstanding securities of such series, the aggregate principal amount of securities that we are redeeming, the aggregate principal amount of securities that will be outstanding after the partial redemption and the identification of the particular securities, or portions of the particular securities, that we are redeeming;
19
Table of Contents
|•
|
if we are redeeming only part of a security, the notice that relates to that security shall state that on and after the redemption date, upon surrender of the security, the holder will receive without charge a new security or securities of authorized denominations for the principal amount of the security remaining unredeemed;
|•
|
the place or places where a holder must surrender its securities for payment of the redemption price;
|•
|
that payment will be made upon presentation and surrender of such securities;
|•
|
that, upon satisfaction of any conditions to such redemption set forth in the notice of redemption and unless we default in making such redemption payment, that interest accrued to the date fixed for redemption will be paid as specified in said notice; and
|•
|
that on and after said date interest thereon or on the portions thereof to be redeemed will cease to accrue.
In addition, if such redemption is subject to satisfaction of one or more conditions precedent, such notice shall describe each such condition and, if applicable, shall state that, in our discretion, the redemption date may be delayed until such time as any or all such conditions shall be satisfied, or such redemption may not occur and such notice may be rescinded in the event that any or all such conditions shall not have been satisfied by the redemption date stated in such notice, or by the redemption date as so delayed.
Once notice of redemption is sent in accordance with the indenture, the securities called for redemption, subject to any condition included in the applicable notice of redemption, become irrevocably due and payable on the redemption date at the redemption price.
Defeasance
The indenture will provide that we will be discharged from any and all obligations in respect of the securities of any series (except for certain obligations to register the transfer or exchange of the notes, to replace stolen, lost or mutilated debt securities, to maintain paying agencies and hold monies for payment in trust and to pay the principal of and interest, if any, on the debt securities), upon the irrevocable deposit with the trustee, in trust, of money and/or U.S. government securities, which through the payment of interest and principal thereof in accordance with their terms provides money in an amount sufficient to pay the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest, if any, in respect of the debt securities of such series on the stated maturity date of such principal and any installment of principal, or interest or premium, if any.
Also, the establishment of such a trust will be conditioned on the delivery by us to the trustee of (x) an opinion of counsel who is reasonably satisfactory to the trustee to the effect that, based upon applicable U.S. federal income tax law or a ruling published by the United States Internal Revenue Service, such a defeasance and discharge will not be deemed, or result in, a taxable event with respect to the beneficial owners of the notes and (y) an officer’s certificate meeting the requirements set forth in the indenture. For the avoidance of doubt, such an opinion would require a change in current U.S. tax law.
We may also omit to comply with the restrictive covenants, if any, of any particular series of debt securities, other than our covenant to pay the amounts due and owing with respect to the such series of debt securities. Thereafter, any such omission shall not be an event of default with respect to the debt securities of such series, upon the deposit with the trustee, in trust, of money and/or U.S. government securities which through the payment of interest and principal in respect thereof in accordance with their terms provides money in an amount sufficient to pay any installment of principal of (and premium, if any) and interest, if any, in respect of debt securities of such series on the stated maturity date of such principal or installment of principal, or interest or premium, if any. Our obligations under the indenture and the debt securities of such series other than with respect to such covenants shall remain in full force and effect. Also, the establishment of such a trust will be conditioned on the delivery by us to the trustee of an opinion of counsel to the effect that such a defeasance will not be deemed, or result in, a taxable event with respect to the beneficial owners of the notes.
20
Table of Contents
In the event we exercise our option to omit compliance with certain covenants as described in the preceding paragraph and the debt securities of such series are declared due and payable because of the occurrence of any event of default, then the amount of monies and U.S. government securities on deposit with the trustee will be sufficient to pay amounts due on the debt securities of such series at the time of the acceleration resulting from such event of default. We shall in any event remain liable for such payments as provided in the debt securities of such series.
Satisfaction and Discharge
At our option, we may satisfy and discharge the indenture with respect to the debt securities of any series (except for specified obligations of the trustee and ours, including, among others, the obligations to apply money held in trust) when:
|•
|
either (a) all debt securities of such series previously authenticated and delivered under the indenture have been delivered to the trustee for cancellation or (b) all debt securities of such series not theretofore delivered to the trustee for cancellation have become due and payable, will become due and payable at their stated maturity within one year, or are to be called for redemption within one year under arrangements satisfactory to the trustee for the giving of notice of redemption by the trustee, and we have deposited or caused to be deposited with the trustee as trust funds in trust for such purpose an amount sufficient to pay and discharge the entire indebtedness on debt securities of such series;
|•
|
we have paid or caused to be paid all other sums payable under the indenture with respect to the debt securities of such series; and
|•
|
we have delivered to the trustee an officer’s certificate and an opinion of counsel, each to the effect that all conditions precedent relating to the satisfaction and discharge of the indenture as to such series have been satisfied.
Governing Law
Any issued debt securities and the indenture will be governed by the laws of the State of New York.
Regarding the Trustee
Regions Bank will initially be the trustee under the indenture. We may, but need not, designate more than one trustee under the indenture, each with respect to one or more series of debt securities. The trustee under the indenture may resign or be removed with respect to one or more series of debt securities, and we may appoint a successor trustee to act with respect to any such series. We maintain banking and other commercial relationships with the trustee and its affiliates in the ordinary course of business.
The indenture contains certain limitations on the right of the trustee, should it become a creditor of ours within three months of, or subsequent to, a default by us to make payment in full of principal of or interest on any series of debt securities issued pursuant to the indenture when and as the same becomes due and payable, to obtain payment of claims or to realize for its own account on property received in respect of any such claim as security or otherwise, unless and until such default is cured. However the trustee’s rights as a creditor of ours will not be limited if the creditor relationship arises from, among other things:
|•
|
the ownership or acquisition of securities issued under any indenture or having a maturity of one year or more at the time of acquisition by the trustee;
|•
|
certain advances authorized by a receivership or bankruptcy court of competent jurisdiction or by the indenture;
|•
|
disbursements made in the ordinary course of business in its capacity as indenture trustee, transfer agent, registrar, custodian or paying agent or in any other similar capacity;
21
Table of Contents
|•
|
indebtedness created as a result of goods or securities sold in a cash transaction or services rendered or premises rented; or
|•
|
the acquisition, ownership, acceptance or negotiation of certain drafts, bills of exchange, acceptances or other obligations.
The indenture will not prohibit the trustee from serving as trustee under any other indenture to which we may be a party from time to time or from engaging in other transactions with us. If the trustee acquires any conflicting interest within the meaning of the Trust Indenture Act and any debt securities issued pursuant to any indenture are in default, it must eliminate such conflict or resign.
Conversion or Exchange Rights
The prospectus supplement will describe the terms, if any, on which a series of debt securities may be convertible into or exchangeable for our common stock. These terms will include provisions as to whether conversion or exchange is mandatory, at the option of the holder or at our option. These provisions may allow or require the number of shares of common stock to be received by holders of such series of debt securities to be adjusted.
22
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Book-Entry, Delivery and Form
Unless we indicate differently in a prospectus supplement, the securities initially will be issued in book-entry form and represented by one or more global notes or global securities, or, collectively, global securities. The global securities will be deposited with, or on behalf of, The Depository Trust Company, New York, New York, as depositary, or DTC, and registered in the name of Cede & Co., the nominee of DTC. Unless and until it is exchanged for individual certificates evidencing securities under the limited circumstances described below, a global security may not be transferred except as a whole by the depositary to its nominee or by the nominee to the depositary, or by the depositary or its nominee to a successor depositary or to a nominee of the successor depositary.
DTC has advised us that it is:
|•
|
a limited-purpose trust company organized under the New York Banking Law;
|•
|
a “banking organization” within the meaning of the New York Banking Law;
|•
|
a member of the Federal Reserve System;
|•
|
a “clearing corporation” within the meaning of the New York Uniform Commercial Code; and
|•
|
a “clearing agency” registered pursuant to the provisions of Section 17A of the Exchange Act.
DTC holds securities that its participants deposit with DTC. DTC also facilitates the settlement among its participants of securities transactions, such as transfers and pledges, in deposited securities through electronic computerized book-entry changes in participants’ accounts, thereby eliminating the need for physical movement of securities certificates. “Direct participants” in DTC include securities brokers and dealers, including underwriters, banks, trust companies, clearing corporations and other organizations. DTC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, or DTCC. DTCC is the holding company for DTC, National Securities Clearing Corporation and Fixed Income Clearing Corporation, all of which are registered clearing agencies. DTCC is owned by the users of its regulated subsidiaries. Access to the DTC system is also available to others, which we sometimes refer to as indirect participants, that clear through or maintain a custodial relationship with a direct participant, either directly or indirectly. The rules applicable to DTC and its participants are on file with the SEC.
Purchases of securities under the DTC system must be made by or through direct participants, which will receive a credit for the securities on DTC’s records. The ownership interest of the actual purchaser of a security, which we sometimes refer to as a beneficial owner, is in turn recorded on the direct and indirect participants’ records. Beneficial owners of securities will not receive written confirmation from DTC of their purchases. However, beneficial owners are expected to receive written confirmations providing details of their transactions, as well as periodic statements of their holdings, from the direct or indirect participants through which they purchased securities. Transfers of ownership interests in global securities are to be accomplished by entries made on the books of participants acting on behalf of beneficial owners. Beneficial owners will not receive certificates representing their ownership interests in the global securities, except under the limited circumstances described below.
To facilitate subsequent transfers, all global securities deposited by direct participants with DTC will be registered in the name of DTC’s partnership nominee, Cede & Co., or such other name as may be requested by an authorized representative of DTC. The deposit of securities with DTC and their registration in the name of Cede & Co. or such other nominee will not change the beneficial ownership of the securities. DTC has no knowledge of the actual beneficial owners of the securities. DTC’s records reflect only the identity of the direct participants to whose accounts the securities are credited, which may or may not be the beneficial owners. The participants are responsible for keeping account of their holdings on behalf of their customers.
24
Table of Contents
So long as the securities are in book-entry form, you will receive payments and may transfer securities only through the facilities of the depositary and its direct and indirect participants. We will maintain an office or agency in the location specified in the prospectus supplement for the applicable securities, where notices and demands in respect of the securities and the indenture may be delivered to us and where certificated securities may be surrendered for payment, registration of transfer or exchange.
Conveyance of notices and other communications by DTC to direct participants, by direct participants to indirect participants and by direct participants and indirect participants to beneficial owners will be governed by arrangements among them, subject to any legal requirements in effect from time to time.
Redemption notices will be sent to DTC. If less than all of the securities of a particular series are being redeemed, DTC’s practice is to determine by lot the amount of the interest of each direct participant in the securities of such series to be redeemed.
Neither DTC nor Cede & Co. (or such other DTC nominee) will consent or vote with respect to the securities. Under its usual procedures, DTC will mail an omnibus proxy to us as soon as possible after the record date. The omnibus proxy assigns the consenting or voting rights of Cede & Co. to those direct participants to whose accounts the securities of such series are credited on the record date, identified in a listing attached to the omnibus proxy.
So long as securities are in book-entry form, we will make payments on those securities to the depositary or its nominee, as the registered owner of such securities, by wire transfer of immediately available funds. If securities are issued in definitive certificated form under the limited circumstances described below, we will have the option of making payments by check mailed to the addresses of the persons entitled to payment or by wire transfer to bank accounts in the United States designated in writing to the applicable trustee or other designated party at least 15 days before the applicable payment date by the persons entitled to payment, unless a shorter period is satisfactory to the applicable trustee or other designated party.
Redemption proceeds, distributions and dividend payments on the securities will be made to Cede & Co., or such other nominee as may be requested by an authorized representative of DTC. DTC’s practice is to credit direct participants’ accounts upon DTC’s receipt of funds and corresponding detail information from us on the payment date in accordance with their respective holdings shown on DTC records. Payments by participants to beneficial owners will be governed by standing instructions and customary practices, as is the case with securities held for the account of customers in bearer form or registered in “street name.” Those payments will be the responsibility of participants and not of DTC or us, subject to any statutory or regulatory requirements in effect from time to time. Payment of redemption proceeds, distributions and dividend payments to Cede & Co., or such other nominee as may be requested by an authorized representative of DTC, is our responsibility, disbursement of payments to direct participants is the responsibility of DTC, and disbursement of payments to the beneficial owners is the responsibility of direct and indirect participants.
Except under the limited circumstances described below, purchasers of securities will not be entitled to have securities registered in their names and will not receive physical delivery of securities. Accordingly, each beneficial owner must rely on the procedures of DTC and its participants to exercise any rights under the securities and the indenture.
The laws of some jurisdictions may require that some purchasers of securities take physical delivery of securities in definitive form. Those laws may impair the ability to transfer or pledge beneficial interests in securities.
DTC may discontinue providing its services as securities depositary with respect to the securities at any time by giving reasonable notice to us. Under such circumstances, in the event that a successor depositary is not obtained, securities certificates are required to be printed and delivered.
25
Table of Contents
As noted above, beneficial owners of a particular series of securities generally will not receive certificates representing their ownership interests in those securities. However, if:
|•
|
DTC notifies us that it is unwilling or unable to continue as a depositary for the global security or securities representing such series of securities or if DTC ceases to be a clearing agency registered under the Exchange Act at a time when it is required to be registered and a successor depositary is not appointed within 90 days of the notification to us or of our becoming aware of DTC’s ceasing to be so registered, as the case may be;
|•
|
we determine, in our sole discretion, not to have such securities represented by one or more global securities; or
|•
|
an Event of Default has occurred and is continuing with respect to such series of securities,
we will prepare and deliver certificates for such securities in exchange for beneficial interests in the global securities. Any beneficial interest in a global security that is exchangeable under the circumstances described in the preceding sentence will be exchangeable for securities in definitive certificated form registered in the names that the depositary directs. It is expected that these directions will be based upon directions received by the depositary from its participants with respect to ownership of beneficial interests in the global securities.
We have obtained the information in this section and elsewhere in this prospectus concerning DTC and DTC’s book-entry system from sources that are believed to be reliable, but we take no responsibility for the accuracy of this information.
26
Table of Contents
We may sell the offered securities from time to time:
|•
|
through underwriters or dealers;
|•
|
through agents;
|•
|
directly to one or more purchasers; or
|•
|
through a combination of any of these methods of sale.
We will identify the specific plan of distribution, including any underwriters, dealers, agents or direct purchasers and their compensation in the applicable prospectus supplement.
27
Table of Contents
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Houston, Texas, will pass upon certain legal matters relating to the issuance and sale of the securities offered hereby on behalf of Southwestern Energy Company. Additional legal matters may be passed upon for us or any underwriters, dealers or agents, by counsel that we will name in the applicable prospectus supplement.
The financial statements and management’s assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting (which is included in Management’s Report on Internal Control Over Financial Reporting) incorporated in this prospectus by reference to the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Southwestern Energy Company for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the audited historical financial statements of Indigo Natural Resources LLC included in Southwestern Energy Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated July 2, 2021 have been so incorporated in reliance on the reports (which contains an explanatory paragraph on the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting due to the exclusion of Montage Resources Corporation because it was acquired by Southwestern Energy Company in a purchase business combination during 2020) of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, given on the authority of said firm as experts in auditing and accounting.
The audited consolidated financial statements of Montage Resources Corporation incorporated by reference in this prospectus and elsewhere in this registration statement have been so incorporated by reference in reliance upon the report of Grant Thornton LLP, independent registered public accountants, upon the authority of said firm as experts in accounting and auditing.
Estimates of our oil and gas reserves and related future net cash flows and the present value thereof were based on a reserve audit prepared by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., Houston, Texas, an independent petroleum engineering firm. Those estimates are included or incorporated by reference in this prospectus in reliance upon the authority of such firm as an expert in such matters.
Estimates of Indigo Natural Resources LLC’s oil and gas reserves and related future net cash flows and the present value thereof were based on a reserve report prepared by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., Dallas, Texas, an independent petroleum engineering firm. Those estimates are included or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement in reliance upon the authority of such firm as an expert in such matters.
28
Table of Contents
PART II
INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN PROSPECTUS
Item 14. Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution
Item 15. Indemnification of Directors and Officers
Southwestern Energy Company is incorporated under the laws of Delaware.
Subsection (a) of Section 145 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, or the DGCL, empowers a corporation to indemnify any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative (other than an action by or in the right of the corporation) by reason of the fact that the person is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation, or is or was serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, against expenses (including attorneys’ fees), judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement actually and reasonably incurred by the person in connection with such action, suit or proceeding if the person acted in good faith and in a manner the person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the corporation, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had no reasonable cause to believe the person’s conduct was unlawful. The termination of any action, suit or proceeding by judgment, order, settlement, conviction, or upon a plea of nolo contendere or its equivalent, shall not, of itself, create a presumption that the person did not act in good faith and in a manner which the person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the corporation, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had reasonable cause to believe that the person’s conduct was unlawful.
Subsection (b) of Section 145 empowers a corporation to indemnify any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action or suit by or in the right of the corporation to procure a judgment in its favor by reason of the fact that the person is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation, or is or was serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise against expenses
II-1
Table of Contents
(including attorneys’ fees) actually and reasonably incurred by the person in connection with the defense or settlement of such action or suit if the person acted in good faith and in a manner the person reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of the corporation and except that no indemnification shall be made in respect of any claim, issue or matter as to which such person shall have been adjudged to be liable to the corporation unless and only to the extent that the Court of Chancery or the court in which such action or suit was brought shall determine upon application that, despite the adjudication of liability but in view of all the circumstances of the case, such person is fairly and reasonably entitled to indemnity for such expenses which the Court of Chancery or such other court shall deem proper.
Section 145 further provides that to the extent a director or officer of a corporation has been successful on the merits or otherwise in the defense of any action, suit or proceeding referred to in subsections (a) and (b) of Section 145, or in defense of any claim, issue or matter therein, such person shall be indemnified against expenses (including attorneys’ fees) actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection therewith; that indemnification provided for by Section 145 shall not be deemed exclusive of any other rights to which the indemnified party may be entitled; and the indemnification provided for by Section 145 shall, unless otherwise provided when authorized or ratified, continue as to a person who has ceased to be a director, officer, employee or agent and shall inure to the benefit of such person’s heirs, executors and administrators. Section 145 also empowers the corporation to purchase and maintain insurance on behalf of any person who is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation, or is or was serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise against any liability asserted against such person and incurred by such person in any such capacity, or arising out of his status as such, whether or not the corporation would have the power to indemnify such person against such liabilities under Section 145.
Section 102(b)(7) of the DGCL provides that a corporation’s certificate of incorporation may contain a provision eliminating or limiting the personal liability of a director to the corporation or its stockholders for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty as a director, provided that such provision shall not eliminate or limit the liability of a director (i) for any breach of the director’s duty of loyalty to the corporation or its stockholders, (ii) for acts or omissions not in good faith or which involve intentional misconduct or a knowing violation of law, (iii) under Section 174 of the DGCL, or (iv) for any transaction from which the director derived an improper personal benefit.
Under Article SEVENTH of Southwestern Energy Company’s certificate of incorporation, Southwestern Energy Company will indemnify its directors and officers to the fullest extent authorized or permitted by law, and such right to indemnification shall continue as to a person who has ceased to be a director or officer of Southwestern Energy Company and shall inure to the benefit of his or her heirs, executors and personal and legal representatives.
Southwestern Energy Company maintains directors’ and officers’ reimbursement and liability insurance pursuant to standard form policies. The risks covered by such policies include certain liabilities under the securities laws.
SWN International, LLC is a limited liability company organized under the laws of Delaware.
Section 18-108 of the Delaware Limited Liability Company Act empowers a Delaware limited liability company to indemnify and hold harmless any member or manager of the limited liability company from and against any and all claims and demands whatsoever.
The operating agreement of SWN International, LLC provides that, subject to certain limitations and conditions, each Person who was or is made a party or is threatened to be made a party to or is involved in any threatened, pending or completed action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative, arbitrative or investigative (hereinafter a “Proceeding”), or any appeal in such a Proceeding or any inquiry or investigation that could lead to such a Proceeding, by reason of the fact that he or she, or a Person of whom he or she is the legal
II-2
Table of Contents
representative, is or was a member or manager of SWN International, LLC or while a manager of SWN International, LLC is or was serving at the request of SWN International, LLC as a manager, director, officer, partner, venturer, proprietor, trustee, employee, agent, or similar functionary of another foreign or domestic limited liability company, corporation, partnership, joint venture, sole proprietorship, trust, employee benefit plan or other enterprise shall be indemnified by SWN International, LLC to the fullest extent permitted by the DGCL, as the same exist or may hereafter be amended (but, in the case of any such amendment, only to the extent that such amendment permits SWN International, LLC to provide broader indemnification rights than said law permitted SWN International, LLC to provide prior to such amendment) against judgments, penalties (including excise and similar taxes and punitive damages), fines, settlements and reasonable expenses (including, without limitation, attorneys’ fees) actually incurred by such Person in connection with such Proceeding, and indemnification thereunder shall continue as to a Person who has ceased to serve in the capacity which initially entitled such Person to indemnity hereunder. In addition, the operating agreement provides that SWN International, LLC shall indemnify and advance expenses to an officer, employee or agent of SWN International, LLC to the same extent and subject to the same conditions under which it is required to indemnify and advance expenses to managers.
Angelina Gathering Company, LLC, A.W. Realty Company, LLC, SWN Drilling Company, LLC, SWN E & P Services, LLC, SWN Energy Services Company, LLC, SWN Midstream Services Company, LLC, SWN Producer Services, LLC, SWN Production Company, LLC, SWN Production (Ohio), LLC, SWN Water Resources Company, LLC and SWN Well Services, LLC are each limited liability companies organized under the laws of Texas.
Section 101.402 of the Texas Business Organizations Code permits a Texas limited liability company to (i) indemnify a person, (ii) pay in advance or reimburse expenses incurred by a person and (iii) purchase or procure or establish and maintain insurance or another arrangement to indemnify or hold harmless a person.
The company agreement of each of A.W. Realty Company, LLC, SWN Drilling Company, LLC, SWN E & P Service, LLC, SWN Energy Services Company, LLC, SWN Midstream Services Company, LLC, SWN Producer Services, LLC, SWN Production Company, SWN Production (Ohio), LLC, SWN Water Resources Company, LLC and SWN Well Services, LLC provide that each entity shall indemnify any person who was or is a party or is threatened to be made a party to any threatened, pending or completed action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative (other than an action by or in the right of such entity), by reason of the fact that such person is or was a Member or officer of such entity, or is or was a Member or officer of such entity serving at the request of such entity as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise, against all matters for which indemnification would be provided to such person under the Certification of Incorporation and Bylaws of Southwestern Energy Company, as in effect from time to time, as if that person were a director or officer of Southwestern Energy Company, or is or was a director or officer of Southwestern Energy Company serving at the request of Southwestern Energy Company as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation, partnership, joint venture, trust or other enterprise.
The operating agreement of Angelina Gathering Company, LLC provides that, subject to certain limitations and conditions, each Person who was or is made a party or is threatened to be made a party to or is involved in any Proceeding, or any appeal in such a Proceeding or any inquiry or investigation that could lead to such a Proceeding, by reason of the fact that he or she, or a Person of whom he or she is the legal representative, is or was a member or manager of Angelina Gathering Company, LLC or while a manager of Angelina Gathering Company, LLC is or was serving at the request of Angelina Gathering Company, LLC as a manager, director, officer, partner, venturer, proprietor, trustee, employee, agent, or similar functionary of another foreign or domestic limited liability company, corporation, partnership, joint venture, sole proprietorship, trust, employee benefit plan or other enterprise shall be indemnified by Angelina Gathering Company, LLC to the fullest extent permitted by the Texas Business Corporation Act, as the same exist or may hereafter be amended (but, in the case of any such amendment, only to the extent that such amendment permits Angelina Gathering Company, LLC to provide broader indemnification rights than said law permitted Angelina Gathering Company, LLC to provide
II-3
Table of Contents
prior to such amendment) against judgments, penalties (including excise and similar taxes and punitive damages), fines, settlements and reasonable expenses (including, without limitation, attorneys’ fees) actually incurred by such Person in connection with such Proceeding, and indemnification thereunder shall continue as to a Person who has ceased to serve in the capacity which initially entitled such Person to indemnity hereunder. In addition, the operating agreement provides that Angelina Gathering Company, LLC shall indemnify and advance expenses to an officer, employee or agent of Angelina Gathering Company, LLC to the same extent and subject to the same conditions under which it is required to indemnify and advance expenses to managers.
Table of Contents
Table of Contents
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, this registration statement has been signed below by the following persons on behalf of the registrant in the capacities and on the dates indicated.
|
SIGNATURE
|
TITLE
|
DATE
|
/s/ Clay A. Carrell
Clay A. Carrell
|President (Principal Executive Officer) of SWN Drilling Company, LLC
|August 16, 2021
|
/s/ Carl Giesler, Jr.
Carl Giesler, Jr.
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial Officer) of SWN Drilling Company, LLC
|August 16, 2021
|
*
Colin P. O’Beirne
|Vice President and Controller (Principal Accounting Officer) of SWN Drilling Company, LLC
|August 16, 2021
Table of Contents
|
/s/ Carl Giesler, Jr.
Carl Giesler, Jr.
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Southwestern Energy Company in its capacity as sole member of SWN Production Company, LLC in its capacity as the sole member of SWN Drilling Company, LLC
|August 16, 2021
|* By:
|/s/ Clay A. Carrell
|Clay A. Carrell
|Attorney-in-Fact
Table of Contents
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-3 and has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in Spring, Texas, on the 16 August, 2021.
|SWN WELL SERVICES, LLC
|By:
|SWN E & P Services, LLC, its sole member
|By:
|Southwestern Energy Company, its sole member
|By:
|/s/ Carl Giesler, Jr.
|Carl Giesler, Jr.
|
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
POWER OF ATTORNEY
KNOW ALL PERSONS BY THESE PRESENTS, that each person whose signature appears below constitutes and appoints Clay A. Carrell and Carl Giesler, Jr., or either of them, as his or her true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents, with full power of substitution and resubstitution, for him or her and in his or her name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to file and sign any and all amendments, including post-effective amendments and any registration statement for the same offering that is to be effective under Rule 462 of the Securities Act, to this registration statement, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite and necessary to be done in connection therewith as fully to all intents and purposes as he or she might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents, or their substitute or substitutes may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. This power of attorney shall be governed by and construed with the laws of the State of Delaware and applicable federal securities laws.
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, this registration statement has been signed below by the following persons on behalf of the registrant in the capacities and on the dates indicated.
|
SIGNATURE
|
TITLE
|
DATE
|
/s/ Clay A. Carrell
Clay A. Carrell
|President (Principal Executive Officer) of SWN Well Services, LLC
|August 16, 2021
|
/s/ Carl Giesler, Jr.
Carl Giesler, Jr.
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial Officer) of each of SWN Well Services, LLC
|August 16, 2021
|
*
Colin P. O’Beirne
|Vice President and Controller (Principal Accounting Officer) of SWN Well Services, LLC
|August 16, 2021
Table of Contents
|
/s/ Carl Giesler, Jr.
Carl Giesler, Jr.
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Southwestern Energy Company in its capacity as sole member of SWN E & P Services, LLC in its capacity as the sole member of SWN Well Services, LLC
|August 16, 2021
|* By:
|/s/ Clay A. Carrell
|Clay A. Carrell
|Attorney-in-Fact
Exhibit 4.2
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY,
as ISSUER
AND
REGIONS BANK
as TRUSTEE
INDENTURE
Dated as of , 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
|Page
|ARTICLE I
|
|DEFINITIONS AND INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE
|
|
Section 1.01
|Definitions
|1
|
Section 1.02
|Incorporation by Reference of Trust Indenture Act
|7
|
Section 1.03
|Rules of Construction
|7
|ARTICLE II
|
|THE SECURITIES
|
|
Section 2.01
|Forms Generally
|8
|
Section 2.02
|Form of Trustee’s Certificate of Authentication
|8
|
Section 2.03
|Amount Unlimited; Issuable in Series
|9
|
Section 2.04
|Execution and Authentication
|11
|
Section 2.05
|Denomination and Date of Securities; Payments of Interest
|12
|
Section 2.06
|Registration, Transfer and Exchange
|13
|
Section 2.07
|Book-Entry Provisions for Global Securities
|16
|
Section 2.08
|Global Security Legend
|18
|
Section 2.09
|Mutilated, Destroyed, Lost or Stolen Securities
|19
|
Section 2.10
|Temporary Securities
|20
|
Section 2.11
|Cancellation of Securities
|20
|
Section 2.12
|CUSIP and ISIN Numbers
|20
|
Section 2.13
|Defaulted Interest
|20
|
Section 2.14
|Additional Securities
|21
|ARTICLE III
|
|COVENANTS
|
|
Section 3.01
|Payment of Principal, Premium, if any, and, Interest
|22
|
Section 3.02
|Maintenance of Office or Agency
|23
|
Section 3.03
|Money for Securities Payments to Be Held in Trust; Unclaimed Money
|23
|
Section 3.04
|Existence
|24
|
Section 3.05
|Reports by the Company
|24
|
Section 3.06
|Annual Compliance Certificate; Notice of Defaults or Events of Default
|25
|
Section 3.07
|Waiver of Certain Covenants
|25
|
Section 3.08
|Further Instruments and Acts
|25
i
|ARTICLE IV
|
|CONSOLIDATION, MERGER OR SALE OF ASSETS
|
|
Section 4.01
|Consolidation and Mergers of the Company
|26
|
Section 4.02
|Successor Company Substituted
|26
|
Section 4.03
|Consolidation, Merger or Sale of Assets by a Security Guarantor
|26
|
Section 4.04
|Opinion of Counsel to Trustee
|27
|ARTICLE V
|
|REDEMPTION OF SECURITIES
|
|
Section 5.01
|Applicability of Article
|27
|
Section 5.02
|Selection of Securities to be Redeemed
|27
|
Section 5.03
|Notice of Redemption; Partial Redemptions
|27
|
Section 5.04
|Payment of Securities Called for Redemption
|29
|ARTICLE VI
|
|DEFAULTS AND REMEDIES
|
|
Section 6.01
|Events of Default
|30
|
Section 6.02
|Acceleration
|31
|
Section 6.03
|Other Remedies
|32
|
Section 6.04
|Waiver of Past Defaults
|33
|
Section 6.05
|Control by Majority
|33
|
Section 6.06
|Limitation on Suits
|33
|
Section 6.07
|Rights of Holders to Receive Payment
|34
|
Section 6.08
|Collection Suit by Trustee
|34
|
Section 6.09
|Trustee May File Proofs of Claim
|34
|
Section 6.10
|Priorities
|35
|
Section 6.11
|Undertaking for Costs
|36
|ARTICLE VII
|
|TRUSTEE
|
|
Section 7.01
|Duties and Responsibilities of the Trustee
|36
|
Section 7.02
|Rights of Trustee
|38
|
Section 7.03
|Individual Rights of Trustee
|39
|
Section 7.04
|Trustee’s Disclaimer
|39
|
Section 7.05
|Notice of Default
|39
|
Section 7.06
|Reports by the Trustee to Holders
|40
|
Section 7.07
|Compensation and Indemnity
|40
|
Section 7.08
|Resignation and Removal; Appointment of Successor Trustee
|41
|
Section 7.09
|Successor Trustee by Merger
|44
ii
|
Section 7.10
|Eligibility; Disqualification
|44
|
Section 7.11
|Preferential Collection of Claims Against Company
|44
|
Section 7.12
|Communications with the Trustee
|44
|ARTICLE VIII
|
|DEFEASANCE
|
|
Section 8.01
|Applicability of the Article; Company’s Option to Effect Defeasance or Covenant Defeasance
|44
|
Section 8.02
|Legal Defeasance and Discharge
|45
|
Section 8.03
|Covenant Defeasance
|45
|
Section 8.04
|Conditions to Legal or Covenant Defeasance
|46
|
Section 8.05
|Deposited Money and U.S. Government Obligations to be Held in Trust; Other Miscellaneous Provisions
|47
|
Section 8.06
|Repayment to the Company
|47
|
Section 8.07
|Indemnity for Moneys and U.S. Government Obligations Held in Trust
|47
|
Section 8.08
|Reinstatement
|48
|ARTICLE IX
|
|DISCHARGE OF INDENTURE
|
|
Section 9.01
|Satisfaction and Discharge
|48
|
Section 9.02
|Application of Trust Money
|49
|ARTICLE X
|
|AMENDMENTS
|
|
Section 10.01
|Supplemental Indentures Without Consent of Holders
|49
|
Section 10.02
|With Consent of Holders
|51
|
Section 10.03
|Effect of Supplemental Indenture
|52
|
Section 10.04
|Compliance with TIA; Documents to Be Given to Trustee
|52
|
Section 10.05
|Notation on or Exchange of Securities
|52
|
Section 10.06
|Trustee to Sign Amendments and Supplements
|53
|ARTICLE XI
|
|SECURITY GUARANTEES
|
|
Section 11.01
|Applicability of the Article; Company’s Option to Implement Security Guarantees
|53
|
Section 11.02
|Security Guarantees
|53
|
Section 11.03
|Limitation on Liability; Termination; Release and Discharge
|55
|
Section 11.04
|Reserved
|56
|
Section 11.05
|Right of Contribution
|56
|
Section 11.06
|No Subrogation
|56
iii
|ARTICLE XII
|CONCERNING THE HOLDERS
|Section 12.01
|Evidence of Action Taken by Holders
|56
|Section 12.02
|Proof of Execution of Instruments and of Holding of Securities; Record Date
|57
|Section 12.03
|Who May Be Deemed Owners of Securities
|57
|Section 12.04
|Record Date for Action by Holders
|57
|Section 12.05
|Right of Revocation of Action Taken
|58
|ARTICLE XIII
|HOLDERS’ LISTS AND REPORTS BY TRUSTEE AND COMPANY
|Section 13.01
|Company to Furnish Trustee Names and Addresses of Holders
|58
|Section 13.02
|Preservation of Information; Communications to Holders
|59
|Section 13.03
|Reports by the Trustee
|60
|ARTICLE XIV
|MISCELLANEOUS
|Section 14.01
|Trust Indenture Act Controls
|60
|Section 14.02
|Notices
|60
|Section 14.03
|Certificate and Opinion as to Conditions Precedent
|62
|Section 14.04
|Statements Required in Certificate or Opinion
|62
|Section 14.05
|Rules by Trustee, Paying Agent and Registrar
|63
|Section 14.06
|Legal Holidays
|63
|Section 14.07
|Parties
|63
|Section 14.08
|Governing Law, Etc.
|63
|Section 14.09
|No Recourse Against Others
|64
|Section 14.10
|Successors
|64
|Section 14.11
|Duplicate and Counterpart Originals
|64
|Section 14.12
|Severability
|64
|Section 14.13
|Table of Contents; Headings
|64
|Section 14.14
|PATRIOT ACT Compliance
|65
iv
CROSS-REFERENCE TABLE*
|
Trust Indenture Act Section
|Indenture Section
|
310 (a)(1)
|7.10
|
310 (a)(2)
|7.10
|
310 (a)(3)
|Not Applicable
|
310 (a)(4)
|Not Applicable
|
310 (a)(5)
|7.10
|
310 (b)
|7.10
|
311 (a)
|7.11
|
311(b)
|7.11
|
312 (a)
|13.02
|
312 (b)
|14.02(g)
|
312 (c)
|14.02(g)
|
313 (a)
|13.03
|
313 (b)(1)
|13.03
|
313 (b)(2)
|13.03
|
313 (c)
|13.03
|
313 (d)
|13.03
|
314 (a)
|3.05; 3.06
|
314 (b)
|Not Applicable
|
314 (c)(1)
|14.03
|
314 (c)(2)
|14.03
|
314 (c)(3)
|14.04
|
314 (d)
|Not Applicable
|
314 (e)
|14.04
|
314 (f)
|Not Applicable
|
315 (a)
|7.01
|
315 (b)
|7.05
|
315 (c)
|7.01
|
315 (d)
|7.01
|
315 (e)
|6.11
|
316 (a) (last sentence)
|1.01
|
316 (a)(1)(A)
|6.05
|
316 (a)(1)(B)
|6.04
|
316 (a)(2)
|Not Applicable
|
316 (b)
|6.07
|
316 (c)
|2.13
|
317 (a)(1)
|6.08
|
317 (a)(2)
|6.09
|
317 (b)
|3.03
|
318 (a)
|14.01
|
318 (b)
|Not Applicable
|
318 (c)
|14.01
|*
|
This Cross-Reference Table is not part of the Indenture.
v
INDENTURE, dated as of , 2021, between Southwestern Energy Company, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), and Regions Bank, a national banking association, as Trustee (the “Trustee”).
Each party agrees as follows for the benefit of the other parties and for the equal and ratable benefit of the Holders from time to time of the Company’s unsecured debentures, notes or other evidences of indebtedness (herein called the “Securities”), to be issued hereunder in one or more series as provided in this Indenture.
ARTICLE I
DEFINITIONS AND INCORPORATION BY REFERENCE
Section 1.01 Definitions.
“Additional Securities” has the meaning assigned to it in Section 2.14.
“Affiliate” means, with respect to any specified Person, any other Person directly or indirectly controlling, controlled by or under direct or indirect common control with such specified Person. For purposes of this definition, “control” (including, with correlative meanings, the terms “controlling,” “controlled by” and “under common control with”), as used with respect to any Person, means the possession, directly or indirectly, of the power to direct or cause the direction of the management or policies of such Person, whether through the ownership of voting securities, by agreement, or otherwise. No natural person who is an executive officer or director of such Person shall, solely by virtue of such position, be deemed to control such Person.
“Agent Members” has the meaning assigned to it in Section 2.07(b).
“Authenticating Agent” has the meaning assigned to it in Section 2.04(e).
“Bankruptcy Law” means Title 11, U.S. Code or any similar Federal, state or non-U.S. law for the relief of debtors.
“Bankruptcy Law Event of Default” means:
(1) the entry by a court of competent jurisdiction of: (i) a decree or order for relief in respect of any Bankruptcy Party in an involuntary case or proceeding under any Bankruptcy Law or (ii) a decree or order (A) adjudging any Bankruptcy Party a bankrupt or insolvent, (B) approving as properly filed a petition seeking reorganization, arrangement, adjustment or composition of, or in respect of, any Bankruptcy Party under any Bankruptcy Law, (C) appointing a Custodian of any Bankruptcy Party or of all or substantially all of the property of the Company on a consolidated basis, or (D) ordering the winding-up or liquidation of the affairs of any Bankruptcy Party , and in each case, the continuance of any such decree or order for relief or any such other decree or order unstayed and in effect for a period of 60 consecutive calendar days; or
(2) (i) the commencement by any Bankruptcy Party of a voluntary case or proceeding under any Bankruptcy Law or of any other case or proceeding to be adjudicated a bankrupt or insolvent, (ii) the consent by any Bankruptcy Party to the entry of a decree or order for relief in respect of any Bankruptcy Party in an involuntary case or proceeding under any Bankruptcy Law or to the commencement of any bankruptcy or insolvency case or proceeding under any Bankruptcy Law against any Bankruptcy Party , (iii) the filing by any Bankruptcy Party of a petition or answer or consent seeking reorganization or relief under any Bankruptcy Law, (iv) the consent by any Bankruptcy Party to the filing of such petition or to the appointment of or taking possession by a Custodian of any Bankruptcy Party or of any substantial part of the property of the Company on a consolidated basis, (v) the making by any Bankruptcy Party of an assignment for the benefit of creditors, or (vi) the approval by stockholders of any Bankruptcy Party of any plan or proposal for the liquidation or dissolution of such Bankruptcy Party.
“Bankruptcy Party” means the Company or any Significant Subsidiary of the Company.
“Board of Directors” means, as to any Person, the board of directors, management committee or similar governing body of such Person or any duly authorized committee thereof.
“Board Resolution” means, with respect to any Person, a copy of a resolution certified by the Secretary or an Assistant Secretary of such Person to have been duly adopted by the Board of Directors of such Person and to be in full force and effect on the date of such certification.
“Business Day” means a day other than a Saturday, Sunday or other day on which a Payment Office or commercial banking institutions are authorized or required by law or regulation to close in New York City.
“Certificated Securities” means Securities in physical certificated form issued, in registered form, pursuant to Section 2.07(e) in exchange for interest in a Global Security or otherwise.
“Code” means the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
“Company” means the party named as such in the introductory paragraph to this Indenture and its successors and assigns, including any Successor Company that becomes such in accordance with Article IV.
“Company Order” means a written order of the Company signed by an Officer of the Company.
“Corporate Trust Office” means the principal office of the Trustee at which at any time its corporate trust business shall be principally administered, which office at the date hereof is located at 3773 Richmond Avenue, Suite 1100, Houston, Texas 77046, Attention: Corporate Trust, or such other address as the Trustee may designate from time to time by notice to the Company, or the principal corporate trust office of any successor Trustee (or such other address as such successor Trustee may designate from time to time by notice to the Company). For purposes of Sections 2.06 and 3.02, the Corporate Trust Office shall be located at Regions Bank,
2
3773 Richmond Avenue, Suite 1100, Houston, Texas 77046, or such other address as the Trustee may designate from time to time by notice to the Company, or the principal corporate trust office of any successor Trustee (or such other address in New York City as such successor Trustee may designate from time to time by notice to the Company).
“Covenant Defeasance” has the meaning assigned to it in Section 8.03.
“Custodian” means any receiver, trustee, assignee, liquidator, sequestrator or similar official under any Bankruptcy Law.
“Default” means any event that is, or with the passage of time or the giving of notice or both would be, an Event of Default.
“Defaulted Interest” has the meaning assigned to it in Section 2.05(d).
“Depositary” means The Depository Trust Company, its nominees and their respective successors and assigns, or such other depositary institution hereinafter appointed by the Company that is a clearing agency registered under the Exchange Act.
“Event of Default” has the meaning assigned to it in Section 6.01.
“Exchange Act” means the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
“GAAP” means generally accepted accounting principles in the United States set forth in the opinions and pronouncements of the Accounting Principles Board of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and statements and pronouncements of the Financial Accounting Standards Board or in such other statements by such other entity as may be approved by a significant segment of the accounting profession, consistently applied.
“Global Securities” and “Global Security” each has the meaning assigned to it in Section 2.07(a).
“Guaranteed Obligations” has the meaning assigned to it in Section 11.02(a).
“Holder” or other similar terms mean a Person in whose name a Security is registered in the Security Register.
“Indenture” means this Indenture as amended or supplemented from time to time, and shall include the terms of particular series of Securities established as contemplated hereunder.
“Interest Payment Date,” when used with respect to any Security, means the Stated Maturity of an installment of interest on such Security.
“Legal Defeasance” has the meaning assigned to it in Section 8.02.
“Legal Holiday” has the meaning assigned to it in Section 14.06.
3
“Maturity Date,” when used with respect to any Security, means the stated due date on which the principal of such Security or an installment of principal becomes due and payable as therein or herein provided, whether at the Stated Maturity or by declaration of acceleration, call for redemption or otherwise.
“Notice of Default” has the meaning assigned to it in Section 7.05.
“Officer” means, when used in connection with any action to be taken by the Company or a Security Guarantor, as the case may be, the Chairman of the Board, the Chief Executive Officer, the President, the Chief Financial Officer, any Vice President, the Treasurer, the Controller or the Secretary of the Company or such Security Guarantor, as the case may be.
“Officer’s Certificate” means, when used in connection with any action to be taken by the Company or a Security Guarantor, as the case may be, a certificate signed by an Officer of the Company or such Security Guarantor, respectively, and delivered to the Trustee.
“Opinion of Counsel” means a written opinion of counsel, who, unless otherwise indicated in this Indenture, may be an employee of or counsel for the Company, or any of its Subsidiaries or any Security Guarantor, and who shall be reasonably acceptable to the Trustee.
“Outstanding” means, when used with reference to Securities of a series, subject to the provisions of Article XII, means, as of the date of determination, all Securities of such series previously authenticated and delivered under this Indenture, except:
(1) Securities thereto for canceled by the Trustee or delivered to the Trustee for cancellation;
(2) Securities, or portions thereof, for the payment, redemption or purchase of which money in the necessary amount has been therefore deposited with the Trustee or any Paying Agent (other than the Company, a Security Guarantor or an Affiliate of the Company) in trust or set aside and segregated in trust, by the Company, any Security Guarantor, an Affiliate of the Company or a third party (if the Company, such Security Guarantor, such Affiliate or such third party is acting as the Paying Agent) for the Holders of such Securities; provided that, if the Securities (or portions thereof) are to be redeemed or purchased, notice of such redemption or purchase has been duly given pursuant to this Indenture or provision therefor satisfactory to the Trustee has been made;
(3) Securities which have been surrendered pursuant to Section 2.09 or in exchange for or in lieu of which other Securities have been authenticated and delivered pursuant to this Indenture, other than any such Securities in respect of which there shall have been presented to the Trustee proof satisfactory to it that such Securities are held by a bona fide purchaser in whose hands such Securities are valid obligations of the Company; and
(4) solely to the extent provided in Article VIII, Securities which are subject to Legal Defeasance or Covenant Defeasance as provided in Article VIII;
4
provided, however, that in determining whether the Holders of the requisite aggregate Principal Amount of Outstanding Securities of any series have given any request, demand, authorization, direction, notice, consent or waiver hereunder, Securities of such series owned by the Company, a Security Guarantor or any other obligor upon the Securities of such series or any Affiliate of the Company or of such other obligor shall be disregarded and deemed not to be Outstanding, except that, in determining whether the Trustee shall be protected in relying upon any such request, demand, authorization, direction, notice, consent or waiver, only Securities of such series which a Trust Officer of the Trustee actually knows to be so owned shall be so disregarded. Securities of such series so owned which have been pledged in good faith may be regarded as Outstanding if the pledgee establishes to the satisfaction of the Trustee the pledgee’s right so to act with respect to the Securities of such series and that the pledgee is not the Company or any other obligor upon the Securities of such series or any Affiliate of the Company or of such other obligor.
“Paying Agent” means any Person authorized by the Company to pay the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest, if any, on any Securities on behalf of the Company. The Company may act as Paying Agent with respect to any Securities issued hereunder. The term “Paying Agent” includes any additional paying agent that the Company may authorize.
“Payment Office,” when used with respect to the Securities of or within any series, means the place or places where the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest on such Securities are payable as specified as contemplated by Sections 2.03 and 3.01.
“Person” means an individual, corporation, partnership, association, limited partnership corporation, company, limited liability company, joint stock company, unincorporated organization, trust, business trust, joint venture, or other entity or organization, including a governmental or political subdivision or any agency or instrumentality thereof.
“Principal Amount” means, when used with respect to any Security, the amount of principal of such Security that could be declared due and payable pursuant to Section 6.02.
“Redemption Price” means, when used with respect to any Security to be redeemed, the price (including premium, if any) at which it is to be redeemed pursuant to this Indenture and such Securities.
“Registrar” has the meaning assigned to it in Section 2.06(a).
“Regular Record Date” for the interest payable on any Interest Payment Date on the Securities of any series means the date specified for that purpose as contemplated by Section 2.03.
“SEC” means the Securities and Exchange Commission or, if at any time after the execution of this instrument the SEC is not existing and performing the duties now assigned to it under the Trust Indenture Act, then the body performing such duties at such time.
“Securities Act” means the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
5
“Security” or “Securities” means any of the Company’s Security or Securities, as the case may be, issued and authenticated pursuant to this Indenture.
“Security Custodian” means the custodian with respect to any Global Security appointed by the Depositary, or any successor Person thereto, and shall initially be the Trustee with respect to each series of Securities unless otherwise specified in the terms thereof.
“Security Guarantee” means, at any time, the guarantee of the Company’s obligations under this Indenture and the Securities by each Securities Guarantor pursuant to Article XI.
“Security Guarantor” means, at any time, each Person guaranteeing Securities under this Indenture pursuant to Article XI.
“Security Register(s)” has the meaning assigned to it in Section 2.06.
“Senior Credit Facility” means the Credit Agreement dated April 26, 2018 among Southwestern Energy Company, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and the lenders party thereto, as such agreement has been or may be amended, restated, refinanced, replaced or refunded from time to time.
“Significant Subsidiary” means any Subsidiary of the Company that would be a “significant subsidiary” of the Company as defined in Article 1, Rule 1-02 of Regulation S-X promulgated pursuant to the Securities Act, as such regulation is in effect on the date of this Indenture.
“Special Record Date” has the meaning assigned to it in Section 2.13(a).
“Stated Maturity” means, when used with respect to any Security or any installment of principal thereof or interest thereon, the date specified in such Security or a coupon representing such installment of interest as the fixed date on which the principal of such Security or such installment of principal or interest is due and payable.
“Subsidiary” means, with respect to any Person, any corporation, limited liability company, association, partnership or other legal entity of which, in the case of a corporation, more than 50% of the issued and outstanding capital stock having ordinary voting power to elect a majority of the board of directors of such corporation (irrespective of whether at the time capital stock or any other class or classes of such corporation has or might have voting power upon the occurrence of any contingency) or, in the case of any partnership or other legal entity, more than 50% of the ordinary equity capital interests, is at the time directly or indirectly owned or controlled by such Person, by such Person and one or more of its other Subsidiaries or by one or more of such Person’s other Subsidiaries.
“Successor Company” has the meaning assigned to it in Section 4.01(a).
“Trust Indenture Act” means the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended, as in force at the date as of which this Indenture was originally executed, and “TIA,” when used in respect of an indenture supplemental hereto, means such Act as in force at the time such indenture supplemental hereto becomes effective.
6
“Trust Officer” means, when used with respect to the Trustee, any officer assigned to Corporate Trust department (or any successor division or unit) of the Trustee located at the Corporate Trust Office of the Trustee, who shall have direct responsibility for the administration of this Indenture, and for the purposes of Section 7.01(c) and the second sentence of Section 7.05 shall also include any other officer of the Trustee to whom any corporate trust matter is referred because of such officer’s knowledge of and familiarity with the particular subject.
“Trustee” means the party named as such in the introductory paragraph of this Indenture until a successor replaces it in accordance with the applicable provisions of this Indenture and, thereafter, “Trustee” shall mean or include each Person who is then a Trustee hereunder; provided, however, that if at any time there is more than one such Person, “Trustee” as used with respect to the Securities of any series shall mean only the Trustee with respect to Securities of that series.
“U.S. Government Obligations” means direct obligations (or certificates representing an ownership interest in such obligations) of the United States of America (including any agency or instrumentality thereof) for the payment of which the full faith and credit of the United States of America is pledged and which are not callable or redeemable at the issuer’s option.
“U.S. Legal Tender” means such coin or currency of the United States of America as at the time of payment shall be legal tender for the payment of public and private debts.
Section 1.02 Incorporation by Reference of Trust Indenture Act. If any provision of this Indenture limits, qualifies or conflicts with the rights or duties that would be imposed by any of Sections 310 to 317 of the Trust Indenture Act through operation of Section 318(c) thereof on any Person if this Indenture were qualified under the Trust Indenture Act, such imposed duties shall control.
The following Trust Indenture Act term used in this Indenture has the following meaning:
“obligor” on the Securities means the Company, each Security Guarantor and any successor obligor upon the Securities.
All other Trust Indenture Act terms used in this Indenture, other than any other term that is defined in Section 1.01, that are defined by the Trust Indenture Act, defined in the Trust Indenture Act by reference to another statute, or defined by rules or regulations of the SEC have the meanings assigned to them by such definitions.
Section 1.03 Rules of Construction. Unless the context otherwise requires:
(a) a term has the meaning assigned to it;
(b) an accounting term not otherwise defined has the meaning assigned to it in accordance with GAAP;
(c) “or” is not exclusive;
(d) “including” means including without limitation;
7
(e) words in the singular include the plural and words in the plural include the singular;
(f) references to payment of principal of the Securities shall include applicable premium, if any;
(g) the words “herein”, “hereof” and “hereunder” and other words of similar import refer to this Indenture as a whole and not to any particular Article, Section or other subdivision; and
(h) references herein to Article and Section numbers are references to Articles and Sections, respectively, of this Indenture, unless the context otherwise requires.
ARTICLE II
THE SECURITIES
Section 2.01 Forms Generally. (a) The Securities of each series shall be in substantially the forms as shall be established by or pursuant to a Board Resolution, an Officer’s Certificate or in one or more indentures supplemental hereto, in each case with such appropriate insertions, omissions, substitutions and other variations as are required or permitted by this Indenture, and may have such letters, numbers or other marks of identification and such notations, legends or endorsements placed thereon as may be required by law, stock exchange rule or Depositary rule or usage or as may, consistently herewith, be determined by the Officer or Officers executing such Securities, as evidenced by their execution of the Securities. If the form of Securities of any series is established by action taken pursuant to a Board Resolution, a copy of an appropriate record of such action shall be certified by the Secretary or an Assistant Secretary of the Company and delivered to the Trustee at or prior to the delivery of the Company Order contemplated by Section 2.04 for the authentication and delivery of such Securities.
(b) The Trustee’s certificate of authentication on all Securities shall be in substantially the form set forth in Section 2.02.
(c) The definitive Securities, as applicable, shall be printed, lithographed or engraved on steel-engraved borders or may be produced in any other manner, all as determined by the Officer or Officers executing such Securities, as evidenced by their execution of such Securities.
Section 2.02 Form of Trustee’s Certificate of Authentication. The Trustee’s certificate of authentication shall be substantially in the following form:
“This is one of the Securities of the series designated therein referred to in the within-mentioned Indenture.
|
REGIONS BANK,
as Trustee
|
By:
|
|
Name:
|
Title:
|
Authorized Signatory”
8
Section 2.03 Amount Unlimited; Issuable in Series.
(a) The aggregate Principal Amount of Securities that may be authenticated and delivered under this Indenture is unlimited.
(b) The Securities may be issued from time to time in one or more series. Prior to the issuance of Securities of any series, there shall be established in or pursuant to (i) a Board Resolution; (ii) action taken pursuant to a Board Resolution and (subject to Sections 2.04 and 2.05) set forth, or determined in the manner provided, in an Officer’s Certificate; or (iii) one or more indentures supplemental hereto:
(1) the title of the Securities of such series (which shall distinguish the Securities of such series from all other Securities issued pursuant to this Indenture);
(2) the purchase price, denomination and any limit upon the aggregate Principal Amount of the Securities of such series that may be authenticated and delivered under this Indenture (except for any Securities of such series authenticated and delivered upon registration of transfer of, in lieu of, or in exchange for, other Securities of such series pursuant to Sections 2.04, 2.06, 2.07, 2.09, 2.11, 5.02 or 10.05);
(3) the date or dates on which the principal of and premium, if any, on the Securities of such series is payable and the method of determination thereof;
(4) the rate or rates at which the Securities of such series shall bear interest, if any, or the method of calculating such rate or rates of interest;
(5) the date or dates from which such interest shall accrue or the method by which such date or dates shall be determined, the Interest Payment Dates on which any such interest shall be payable and the Regular Record Date, if any, for the interest payable on any Interest Payment Date;
(6) if the Securities of such series will have the benefit of any Security Guarantees, the terms and conditions of any such guarantee or guarantees and the identities of any Security Guarantor or Guarantors;
(7) the place or places where the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest, if any, on Securities of the series shall be payable;
(8) the place or places where the Securities may be exchanged or transferred;
9
(9) the period or periods within which, the price or prices at which, the currency or currencies (including currency unit or units) in which, and the other terms and conditions upon which Securities of such series may be redeemed, in whole or in part, at the option of the Company, if the Company is to have that option and, if other than as provided in Section 5.02, the manner in which the particular Securities of such series (if less than all Securities of such series are to be redeemed) are to be selected for redemption;
(10) the obligation, if any, of the Company to redeem or purchase Securities of such series in whole or in part pursuant to any sinking fund or upon the happening of a specified event or at the option of a Holder thereof, and the period or periods within which, the price or prices at which, and the other terms and conditions upon which Securities of such series shall be redeemed or purchased, in whole or in part, pursuant to such obligation;
(11) if other than denominations of $2,000 and any integral multiple thereof, the denominations in which Securities of such series shall be issuable;
(12) if the payments of principal of, or interest or premium, if any, on the Securities of such series are to be made, at the election of the Company or a Holder, in a currency or currencies (including currency unit or units) other than that in which such Securities are denominated or designated to be payable, the currency or currencies (including currency unit or units) in which such payments are to be made, the terms and conditions of such payments and the manner in which the exchange rate with respect to such payments shall be determined, and the particular provisions applicable thereto;
(13) if the amount of payments of principal of (and premium, if any) and interest, if any, on the Securities of such series shall be determined with reference to an index, formula or other method (which index, formula or method may be based, without limitation, on a currency or currencies (including currency unit or units) other than that in which the Securities of such series are denominated or designated to be payable), the index, formula or other method by which such amounts shall be determined;
(14) if, other than the Principal Amount thereof, the portion of the Principal Amount of Securities of such series which shall be payable upon declaration of acceleration of the Maturity Date thereof pursuant to Section 6.02 or the method by which such portion shall be determined;
(15) any modifications of or additions to the Events of Default or the covenants of the Company or any Security Guarantor set forth in this Indenture with respect to Securities of such series;
(16) under what circumstances, if any, the Company will pay additional amounts on the Securities of such series held by a Person who is not a U.S. Person in respect of taxes or similar charges withheld or deducted and, if so, whether the Company will have the option to redeem such Securities rather than pay such additional amounts (and the terms of any such option);
10
(17) if either or both of Section 8.02 and Section 8.03 shall be inapplicable to the Securities of such series (provided, that if no such inapplicability shall be specified, then both Section 8.02 and Section 8.03 shall be applicable to the Securities of such series);
(18) if other than the Trustee, the identity of the Registrar and any Paying Agent;
(19) if the Securities of such series shall be issued in whole or in part in global form, (i) the Depositary for such Global Securities; (ii) the form of any legend which shall be borne by such Global Securities; (iii) whether beneficial owners of interests in any Securities of the series in global form may exchange such interests for Certificated Securities of such series and of like tenor of any authorized form and denomination; and (iv) the circumstances under which any such exchange may occur; and
(20) any other terms of the series.
(c) All Securities of any one series shall be substantially identical except as to denomination and except as may otherwise be provided (i) by a Board Resolution; (ii) by action taken pursuant to a Board Resolution and (subject to Sections 2.04 and 2.05) set forth, or determined in the manner provided, in an Officer’s Certificate; or (iii) in any such indenture supplemental hereto. All Securities of any one series need not be issued at the same time and, unless otherwise provided, a series may be reopened, without the consent of the Holders, for issuances of Additional Securities of such series, which shall be issued pursuant to Section 2.14 below.
(d) If any of the terms of the Securities of any series are established by action taken pursuant to a Board Resolution, a copy of an appropriate record of such action shall be certified by the Secretary or an Assistant Secretary of the Company and delivered to the Trustee at or prior to the delivery of the Officer’s Certificate setting forth, or providing the manner for determining, the terms of the Securities of such series, and an appropriate record of any action taken pursuant thereto in connection with the issuance of any Securities of such series shall be delivered to the Trustee prior to the authentication and delivery thereof.
Section 2.04 Execution and Authentication. (a) Upon the execution and delivery of this Indenture, or from time to time thereafter, any one or more Officers of the Company (one of whom in each case shall be the Chairman of the Board, any Vice Chairman of the Board, the President, the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer or any Vice President of the Company) may execute Securities on behalf of the Company and such Securities shall be delivered to the Trustee for authentication.
(b) The Securities shall be signed for the Company by one or more Officers of the Company (one of whom in each case shall be the Chairman of the Board, any Vice Chairman of the Board, the President, the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer or any Vice President of the Company), by manual or facsimile signature, with or without a corporate seal
11
affixed thereon. If an Officer whose signature is on a Security no longer holds that office at the time the Trustee authenticates the Security, the Security shall be valid nevertheless, and any Security may be signed on behalf of the Company by such Persons as at the actual date of execution of such Security shall be the proper Officers of the Company, as the case may be, even though at the date of the execution and delivery of this Indenture any such Person was not such Officer.
(c) Upon execution and delivery to the Trustee of Securities of a series together with all documents and certificates required by this Indenture, the Trustee shall thereupon authenticate and make available for delivery said Securities upon receipt of a Company Order, without any further action by the Company. Such Company Order shall specify the amount of the Securities to be authenticated and the date on which such issue of Securities is to be authenticated.
(d) A Security shall not be valid until an authorized signatory of the Trustee manually authenticates the Security substantially in the form hereinabove recited. The signed certificate of authentication of the Trustee on a Security shall be conclusive evidence, and the only evidence, that such Security has been duly and validly authenticated and issued under this Indenture.
(e) The Trustee may appoint an agent (the “Authenticating Agent”) reasonably acceptable to the Company to authenticate the Securities. Unless limited by the terms of such appointment, any such Authenticating Agent may authenticate Securities whenever the Trustee may do so. Each reference in this Indenture to authentication by the Trustee includes authentication by the Authenticating Agent.
(f) In case a Successor Company has executed an indenture supplemental hereto with the Trustee pursuant to Article IV, any of the Securities authenticated or delivered prior to such transaction may, from time to time, at the request of the Successor Company, be exchanged for other Securities executed in the name of the Successor Company with such changes in phraseology and form as may be appropriate, but otherwise identical to the Securities surrendered for such exchange and of like Principal Amount; and the Trustee, upon Company Order of the Successor Company, shall authenticate and deliver Securities as specified in such order for the purpose of such exchange. If Securities shall at any time be authenticated and delivered in any new name of a Successor Company pursuant to this Section 2.04(f) in exchange or substitution for or upon registration of transfer of any Securities, such Successor Company, at the option of the Holders but without expense to them, shall provide for the exchange of all Securities at the time Outstanding for Securities authenticated and delivered in such new name.
Section 2.05 Denomination and Date of Securities; Payments of Interest. (a) The Securities shall be issuable in such denominations as shall be specified as contemplated by Section 2.03. In the absence of any such provisions with respect to the Securities, the Securities shall be issuable in denominations of $1,000 and any integral multiple thereof. The Securities shall be numbered, lettered, or otherwise distinguished in such manner or in accordance with such plans as the Officer(s) of the Company executing the same may determine with the approval of the Trustee.
12
(b) Any of the Securities may be issued with appropriate insertions, omissions, substitutions and variations, and may have imprinted or otherwise reproduced thereon such legend or legends, not inconsistent with the provisions of this Indenture, as may be required to comply with any law or with any rules or regulations pursuant thereto, including those required by Section 2.04, or with the rules of any securities market in which the Securities are admitted to trading, or to conform to general usage.
(c) Each Security shall be dated the date of its authentication, shall bear interest from the applicable date and shall be payable on the Interest Payment Dates specified on the face of the form of such Security. Except as otherwise specified as contemplated by Section 2.03 for Securities of any series, interest on the Securities of each series shall be computed on the basis of a 360-day year of twelve 30-day months.
(d) The person in whose name any Security is registered at the close of business on any Regular Record Date with respect to any Interest Payment Date shall be entitled to receive the interest, if any, payable on such Interest Payment Date notwithstanding any transfer or exchange of such Security subsequent to the Regular Record Date and prior to such Interest Payment Date, except if and to the extent the Company shall default in the payment of the interest due on such Interest Payment Date, in which case such defaulted interest (“Defaulted Interest”), plus (to the extent lawful) any interest payable on the Defaulted Interest, shall be paid to the persons in whose names Outstanding Securities are registered at the close of business on a subsequent record date (which shall be not less than five Business Days prior to the date of such payment) established by notice given by mail (or, when the Securities are Global Securities, given pursuant to the applicable procedures of the applicable Depositary) or on behalf of the Company to the Holders of Securities not less than 15 days preceding such subsequent record date; provided that if interest is paid within an applicable grace period, such interest, together with any interest thereon, may be paid on the Regular Record Date with respect to the original Interest Payment Date.
Section 2.06 Registration, Transfer and Exchange. (a) The Securities are issuable only in registered form. The Company shall maintain an office or agency in the Borough of Manhattan, City of New York (the “Registrar”) and, for each series of Securities, a register or registers (the “Security Register(s)”) where, subject to such reasonable regulations as the Registrar may prescribe, Securities may be presented for payment and for the service of notices and demands to or upon the Company in respect of the Securities and this Indenture. The Registrar shall keep the Security Register(s) and will register the ownership of, and will register the transfer of, Securities as provided in this Article. Such Security Register or Security Registers shall be in written form in the English language or in any other form capable of being converted into such form within a reasonable time. At all reasonable times such Security Register or Security Registers shall be open for inspection by the Trustee. The initial Registrar shall be the Trustee at its Corporate Trust Office. The Company may appoint one or more co-Registrars and one or more Paying Agents. The term “Registrar” includes any co-Registrar and the term “Paying Agent” includes any additional Paying Agents.
(b) The Company shall enter into an appropriate agency agreement with any Registrar, Paying Agent or co-Registrar not a party to this Indenture, which shall incorporate the terms of the Trust Indenture Act. Any such agreement shall implement the provisions of this
13
Indenture that relate to such agent. The Company shall notify the Trustee of the name and address of each such agent. If the Company fails to maintain a Registrar or Paying Agent, the Trustee shall act as such and shall be entitled to appropriate compensation therefor pursuant to Section 7.07. The Company or any of its Subsidiaries may act as Paying Agent, Registrar, co-Registrar or transfer agent.
(c) Upon due presentation for registration of transfer of any Security of any series at each such office or agency, the Company shall execute and the Trustee shall authenticate and make available for delivery in the name of the designated transferee or transferees a new Security or Securities of the same series, in each case, of any authorized denominations and of a like aggregate Principal Amount; provided that any Securities presented or surrendered for registration of transfer shall be duly endorsed or accompanied by a written instrument of transfer in form satisfactory to the Registrar or co-Registrar, duly executed by the Holder thereof or his attorney duly authorized in writing.
(d) At the option of the Holder, Securities of any series (except a Global Security) may be exchanged for other Securities of the same series, of any authorized denominations and of a like aggregate Principal Amount and Stated Maturity, upon surrender of the Securities to be exchanged at such office or agency. Whenever any Securities are so surrendered for exchange, the Company shall execute, and the Trustee shall authenticate and make available for delivery, the Securities which the Holder making the exchange is entitled to receive.
(e) A Holder may transfer a Security only by written application to the Registrar stating the name of the proposed transferee and otherwise complying with the terms of this Indenture. No such transfer shall be effected until, and such transferee shall succeed to the rights of a Holder only upon, final acceptance and registration of the transfer by the Registrar in the Security Register. Prior to the registration of any transfer by a Holder as provided herein, the Company, the Trustee, the Paying Agent, the Registrar or any co-Registrar and any of their respective agents shall treat the person in whose name the Security is registered as the owner thereof for the purpose of receiving payment of principal of and interest on such Security and for all other purposes whatsoever, whether or not the Security shall be overdue, and none of the Company, the Trustee, the Paying Agent, the Registrar or any co-Registrar or any of their respective agents shall be affected by notice to the contrary. Furthermore, any Holder of a Global Security shall, by acceptance of such Global Security, agree that transfers of beneficial interests in such Global Security may be effected only through a book-entry system maintained by the Holder of such Global Security (or its agent) and that ownership of a beneficial interest in the Security shall be required to be reflected in a book entry. When Securities are presented to the Registrar or a co-Registrar with a request to register the transfer or to exchange them for an equal Principal Amount of Securities of other authorized denominations, the Registrar shall register the transfer or make the exchange as requested if the requirements for such transactions set forth herein are met. To permit registrations of transfers and exchanges and subject to the other terms and conditions of this Article II, the Company will execute and the Trustee will authenticate Global Securities and Certificated Securities at the Registrar’s or co-Registrar’s request.
(f) No service charge shall be made to a Holder for any registration of transfer or exchange, but the Company may require payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax,
14
assessments or similar governmental charges payable in connection therewith (other than any such transfer taxes, assessments or similar governmental charges payable upon exchange or transfer pursuant to Sections 2.10, 5.03 or 10.05). No service charge to any Holder shall be made for any such transaction.
(g) Neither the Registrar nor the Company shall be required to exchange or register a transfer of:
(i) any Securities of any series for a period beginning 15 days next preceding the first giving of notice of redemption of Securities of such series to be redeemed and ending at the close of business of the day of such giving;
(ii) any Securities of any series selected, called or being called for redemption except, in the case of any Security of such series where public notice has been given that such Security is to be redeemed in part, the portion thereof not so to be redeemed;
(iii) any Securities of any series for which a change of control offer or similar offer, if any, as defined in such supplemental indenture applicable to the Securities of such series, has been made and which Securities have been tendered to the Company pursuant to such Offer and not withdrawn; or
(iv) any Securities of any series for a period beginning 15 days before an Interest Payment Date and ending on such Interest Payment Date.
(h) All Securities issued upon any transfer or exchange of Securities shall be valid obligations of the Company, evidencing the same debt, and entitled to the same benefits under this Indenture, as the Securities surrendered upon such transfer or exchange.
(i) The Registrar shall retain copies of all letters, notices and other written communications received pursuant to this Article II. The Company shall have the right to inspect and make copies of all such letters, notices or other written communications at any reasonable time upon the giving of reasonable written notice to the Registrar.
(j) None of the Trustee, the Paying Agent or the Registrar shall have any obligation or duty to monitor, determine or inquire as to compliance with any restrictions on transfer imposed under this Indenture or under applicable law with respect to any transfer of any interest in any Security (including any transfers between or among Depositary participants, members or beneficial owners in any Global Security) other than to require delivery of such certificates and other documentation or evidence as are expressly required by, and to do so if and when expressly required by, the terms of this Indenture, and to examine the same to determine substantial compliance as to form with the express requirements hereof.
15
Section 2.07 Book-Entry Provisions for Global Securities. (a) If Securities of or within a series are issuable in whole or in part in global form (such Securities in global form, “Global Securities”, and each such Security in global form, a “Global Security”), then each Global Security of such series initially shall:
(i) be registered in the name of the Depositary or the nominee of the Depositary;
(ii) be delivered to the Security Custodian;
(iii) bear the appropriate legend as set forth in Section 2.08.
Any Global Security may be represented by more than one certificate. The aggregate Principal Amount of the Global Securities may from time to time be increased or decreased by adjustments made on the records of the Security Custodian and the Depositary or its nominee as provided in this Indenture.
(b) Except as provided below, members of, or participants in, the Depositary (“Agent Members”) shall have no rights under this Indenture with respect to any Global Security held on their behalf by the Depositary, or the Security Custodian, or under any Global Security, and the Depositary may be treated by the Company, the Trustee, the Security Custodian, the Paying Agent, the Registrar and any of their respective agents as the absolute owner of such Global Security for all purposes whatsoever. Notwithstanding the foregoing, nothing herein shall prevent the Company, the Trustee, the Security Custodian, the Paying Agent, the Registrar or any of their respective agents from giving effect to any written certification, proxy or other authorization furnished by Depositary or impair, as between Depositary and its Agent Members, the operation of customary practices governing the exercise of the rights of an owner of a beneficial interest in any Global Security. The registered Holder of a Global Security may grant proxies and otherwise authorize any Person, including Agent Members and Persons that may hold interests through Agent members, to take any action that a Holder is entitled to take under this Indenture or the Securities.
(c) None of the Trustee, the Paying Agent or the Registrar shall have any responsibility or obligation to any beneficial owner in a Global Security, an Agent Member or other Person with respect to the accuracy of the records of the Depositary or its nominee or of any Agent Member, with respect to any ownership interest in the Securities or with respect to the delivery to any Agent Member, beneficial owner or other Person (other than the Depositary) of any notice (including any notice of redemption) or the payment of any amount, under or with respect to such Securities. All notices and communications to be given to the Holders and all payments to be made to Holders under the Securities and this Indenture shall be given or made only to or upon the order of the registered holders (which shall be the Depositary or its nominee in the case of the Global Security). Except to the extent otherwise set forth in this Section 2.07, the rights of beneficial owners in the Global Security shall be exercised only through the Depositary subject to its applicable procedures. Except to the extent otherwise set forth in this Section 2.07, the Trustee, the Paying Agent and the Registrar shall be entitled to rely and shall be fully protected in relying upon information furnished by the Depositary with respect to its members, participants and any beneficial owners. The Trustee, the Paying Agent and the Security Registrar shall be entitled to deal with the Depositary, and any nominee thereof, that is the registered holder of any Global Security for all purposes of this Indenture relating to such Global Security (including the payment of principal, premium, if any, and interest and additional amounts, if any, and the giving of instructions or directions by or to the owner or holder of a beneficial ownership interest in such Global Security) as the sole holder of such Global Security
16
and shall have no obligations to the beneficial owners thereof. None of the Trustee, the Paying Agent or the Registrar shall have any responsibility or liability for any acts or omissions of the Depositary with respect to such Global Security, for the records of any such Depositary, including records in respect of beneficial ownership interests in respect of any such Global Security, for any transactions between the Depositary and any Agent Member or between or among the Depositary, any such Agent Member and/or any holder or owner of a beneficial interest in such Global Security, or for any transfers of beneficial interests in any such Global Security.
(d) Except as provided below, owners of beneficial interests in Global Securities will not be entitled to receive Certificated Securities.
(i) The Company may at any time and in its sole discretion determine that the Securities of a series issued in the form of one or more Global Securities shall no longer be represented by such Global Securities.
(ii) Certificated Securities shall be issued to all owners of beneficial interests in a Global Security in exchange for such interests if (1) the applicable Depositary notifies the Company that it is unwilling or unable to continue as Depositary and a successor Depositary is not appointed within 90 days, (2) the Depositary ceases to be registered as a clearing agency under the Exchange Act and a successor Depositary is not appointed within 90 days, or (3) an Event of Default occurs with respect to a series of Securities and the Holders of Securities request Certificated Securities.
(e) In connection with any transfer of a portion of the beneficial interests in a Global Security to beneficial owners pursuant to paragraph (c) of this Section 2.07, the Registrar shall reflect on its books and records the date and a decrease in the Principal Amount of such Global Security in an amount equal to the Principal Amount of the beneficial interest in such Global Security to be transferred, and the Company shall execute, and the Trustee shall authenticate and make available for delivery, one or more Certificated Securities of like tenor and amount. In connection with the exchange of an entire Global Security for Certificated Securities pursuant to paragraph (c) of this Section 2.07, such Global Security shall be deemed to be surrendered to the Trustee for cancellation, and the Company shall execute, and upon receipt of a Company Order the Trustee shall authenticate and deliver, to each beneficial owner identified by the Depositary in exchange for its beneficial interest in such Global Security, an equal aggregate Principal Amount of Certificated Securities of such series of like tenor and terms and in authorized denominations.
(f) Transfers of a Global Security shall be limited to transfers of such Global Security in whole, but not in part, to the Depositary for such series, its successors or their respective nominees. If at any time the Depositary for the Securities of such series notifies the Company that it is unwilling or unable to continue as Depositary or if at any time the Depositary shall no longer be qualified to serve as Depositary, the Company shall appoint a successor Depositary with respect to the Securities of such series. If a successor Depositary for the Securities of such series is not appointed by the Company within 90 days after the Company receives such notice or becomes aware of such ineligibility, Certificated Securities shall be issued to all owners of beneficial interests in a Global Security in exchange for such interests as provided in subsection (c) above.
17
(g) Interests of beneficial owners in a Global Security may be transferred in accordance with the rules and procedures of the Depositary. Any beneficial interest in a Global Security that is transferred to a person who takes delivery in the form of an interest in another Global Security will, upon transfer, cease to be an interest in the first such Global Security and become an interest in the second such Global Security and, accordingly, will thereafter be subject to all transfer restrictions, if any, and other procedures applicable to beneficial interests in such other Global Security for as long as it remains such an interest.
(h) In the event that Certificated Securities are not issued to each Holder of a beneficial interest in a Global Security promptly after the Registrar has received a request from the Holder of a Global Security to issue such Certificated Securities in accordance with Section 2.07(c), the Company expressly acknowledges, with respect to the right of any Holder to pursue a remedy pursuant to Section 6.06 or Section 6.07 hereof, the right of any beneficial Holder of Securities to pursue such remedy with respect to the portion of the Global Security that represents such beneficial Holder’s Securities as if such Certificated Securities had been issued.
Section 2.08 Global Security Legend. Any Global Security shall bear a legend in substantially the following form on the face thereof, or in such other form as may be necessary or appropriate to reflect the arrangements with or to comply with the requirements of any Depositary:
“THIS IS A GLOBAL SECURITY WITHIN THE MEANING OF THE INDENTURE REFERRED TO HEREINAFTER, AND IS REGISTERED IN THE NAME OF THE DEPOSITARY OR A NOMINEE OF THE DEPOSITARY, WHICH MAY BE TREATED BY THE COMPANY, THE TRUSTEE AND ANY AGENT THEREOF AS OWNER AND HOLDER OF THIS SECURITY FOR ALL PURPOSES.
UNLESS THIS CERTIFICATE IS PRESENTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF THE DEPOSITORY TRUST COMPANY TO THE COMPANY OR ITS AGENT FOR REGISTRATION OF TRANSFER, EXCHANGE OR PAYMENT, AND ANY CERTIFICATE ISSUED IS REGISTERED IN THE NAME OF CEDE & CO. OR IN SUCH OTHER NAME AS IS REQUESTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF THE DEPOSITORY TRUST COMPANY (AND ANY PAYMENT IS MADE TO CEDE & CO. OR TO SUCH OTHER ENTITY AS IS REQUESTED BY AN AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF THE DEPOSITORY TRUST COMPANY), ANY TRANSFER, PLEDGE OR OTHER USE HEREOF FOR VALUE OR OTHERWISE BY OR TO ANY PERSON IS WRONGFUL INASMUCH AS THE REGISTERED OWNER HEREOF, CEDE & CO., HAS AN INTEREST HEREIN.
18
TRANSFERS OF THIS GLOBAL SECURITY SHALL BE LIMITED TO TRANSFERS IN WHOLE, BUT NOT IN PART, TO NOMINEES OF THE DEPOSITORY TRUST COMPANY OR TO A SUCCESSOR THEREOF OR SUCH SUCCESSOR’S NOMINEE AND TRANSFERS OF PORTIONS OF THIS GLOBAL SECURITY SHALL BE LIMITED TO TRANSFERS MADE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE RESTRICTIONS SET FORTH IN THE INDENTURE REFERRED TO ON THE REVERSE HEREOF.”
Section 2.09 Mutilated, Destroyed, Lost or Stolen Securities. (a) If a mutilated Security is surrendered to the Registrar or if the Holder of a Security claims that the Security has been lost, destroyed or wrongfully taken, the Company shall execute, and upon Company Order the Trustee shall authenticate and make available for delivery, in exchange for any such mutilated Security or in lieu of any such destroyed, lost or stolen Security, a replacement Security of like tenor and Principal Amount, bearing a number not contemporaneously Outstanding, if: (i) the requirements of Section 8-405 of the Uniform Commercial Code of the State of New York are met, (ii) the Holder satisfies any other reasonable requirements of the Trustee and the Company, and (iii) neither the Company nor the Trustee has received notice that such Security has been acquired by a protected purchaser. If required by the Trustee or the Company, such Holder shall furnish an affidavit of loss and indemnity bond sufficient in the judgment of the Company and the Trustee to protect the Company, any Security Guarantor, the Trustee, the Paying Agent, the Registrar, any co-Registrar and the Security Custodian from any loss that any of them may suffer if a Security is replaced.
(b) Upon the issuance of any new Security under this Section 2.09, the Company may require the payment of a sum sufficient to cover any tax or other governmental charge that may be imposed in relation thereto and any other expenses of the Company (including the fees and expenses of the Trustee and counsel) in connection therewith.
(c) Every new Security issued pursuant to this Section 2.09 in exchange for any mutilated Security, or in lieu of any destroyed, lost or stolen Security, shall constitute an original additional contractual obligation of the Company, any Security Guarantor and any other obligor upon the Securities, whether or not the mutilated, destroyed, lost or stolen Security shall be at any time enforceable by anyone, and shall be entitled to all benefits of this Indenture equally and proportionately with any and all other Securities duly issued hereunder.
(d) In case any Security which has matured or is about to mature, or has been called for redemption in full, shall become mutilated or defaced or be apparently destroyed, lost or stolen, the Company may, instead of issuing a substitute Security of the same series, pay or authorize the payment of the same (without surrender thereof except in the case of a mutilated or defaced Security), if the applicant for such payment shall furnish to the Company and to the Trustee and any agent of the Company or the Trustee such security or indemnity as any of them may require to save each of them harmless from all risks, however remote, and, in every case of apparent destruction, loss or theft, the applicant shall also furnish to the Company and the Trustee and any agent of the Company or the Trustee evidence to their satisfaction of the apparent destruction, loss or theft of such Security and of the ownership thereof.
(e) The provisions of this Section 2.09 are exclusive and shall preclude (to the extent lawful) all other rights and remedies with respect to the replacement or payment of mutilated, destroyed, lost or stolen Securities.
19
Section 2.10 Temporary Securities. Pending the preparation and delivery of Certificated Securities of any series, the Company may execute and upon Company Order the Trustee shall authenticate and make available for delivery temporary Certificated Securities of such series. Temporary Securities shall be substantially in the form of definitive Securities but may have variations that the Company considers appropriate for temporary Securities, including such reference to any provisions of this Indenture as may be appropriate. Without unreasonable delay, the Company shall prepare and execute and upon Company Order the Trustee shall authenticate definitive Securities; provided, that such execution and authentication shall be upon the same conditions and in substantially the same manner, and with like effect, as for the definitive Securities of such series. After the preparation of definitive Securities, the temporary Securities shall be exchangeable for definitive Securities of such series upon surrender of the temporary Securities at any office or agency maintained by the Company for that purpose and such exchange shall be without charge to the Holder. Upon surrender for cancellation of any one or more temporary Securities, the Company shall execute and, upon Company Order and delivery to the Trustee of any other documents and certificates required by this Indenture, the Trustee shall authenticate and make available for delivery in exchange therefor one or more definitive Securities of such series representing an equal Principal Amount of Securities of such series. Until so exchanged, the Holder of temporary Securities shall in all respects be entitled to the same benefits under this Indenture as a Holder of definitive Securities.
Section 2.11 Cancellation of Securities. All Securities surrendered for payment, redemption, registration of transfer or exchange, if surrendered to the Company or any agent of the Company or the Trustee, shall be delivered to the Trustee for cancellation or, if surrendered to the Trustee, shall be cancelled by it; and no Securities shall be issued in lieu thereof except as expressly permitted by any of the provisions of this Indenture. The Trustee shall dispose of cancelled Securities in its customary manner and policy of disposal and in accordance with prudent business practices. If the Company shall acquire any of the Securities, such acquisition shall not operate as a redemption or satisfaction of the indebtedness represented by such Securities unless and until the same are delivered to the Trustee for cancellation.
Section 2.12 CUSIP and ISIN Numbers. The Company in issuing the Securities of any series may use a “CUSIP” and, if desired or required, an “ISIN” number (if then generally in use), and, if desired, other similar identifying number or numbers. The Trustee shall use the CUSIP numbers or ISIN numbers, as the case may be, in notices of redemption, exchange or similar transactions as a convenience to Holders of such series; provided, that any such notice shall state that no representation is made as to the correctness of such numbers either as printed on the Securities or as contained in any notice of redemption or exchange and that reliance may be placed only on the other identification numbers printed on the Securities and any such redemption shall not be affected by any defect in or omission of such numbers. The Company shall promptly notify the Trustee of any change in the CUSIP numbers, ISIN numbers or such other identifying numbers as may be in use at such time.
Section 2.13 Defaulted Interest. Unless otherwise specified in the terms of any series of Securities or in Section 2.05, when any installment of interest with respect to any series of Securities becomes Defaulted Interest, such installment shall forthwith cease to be payable to the Holders in whose names the Securities of such series were registered on the Regular Record Date applicable to such installment of interest, and such Defaulted Interest (including any interest on such Defaulted Interest) shall be paid by the Company, at its election, as provided in Section 2.13(a) or (b) below.
20
(a) The Company may elect to make payment of any Defaulted Interest (including any interest payable on such Defaulted Interest) to the Holders in whose names the Securities of the relevant series are registered at the close of business on a special record date for the payment of such Defaulted Interest (a “Special Record Date”), which shall be fixed in the following manner. The Company shall notify the Trustee in writing of the amount of Defaulted Interest proposed to be paid and the date of the proposed payment, and at the same time the Company shall deposit with the Trustee or the Paying Agent an amount of money equal to the aggregate amount proposed to be paid in respect of such Defaulted Interest or shall make arrangements satisfactory to the Trustee for such deposit prior to the date of the proposed payment, such money when deposited to be held in trust for the benefit of the Holders entitled to such Defaulted Interest as provided in this Section 2.13(a). Thereupon the Trustee shall fix a Special Record Date for the payment of such Defaulted Interest, which shall be not more than 15 calendar days and not less than ten calendar days prior to the date of the proposed payment and not less than ten calendar days after the receipt by the Trustee of the notice of the proposed payment. The Trustee shall promptly notify the Company of such Special Record Date and, in the name and at the expense of the Company, shall cause notice of the proposed payment of such Defaulted Interest and the Special Record Date therefor to be sent, first-class mail, postage prepaid (or when the Securities are Global Securities, given pursuant to the applicable procedures of the applicable Depositary), to each Holder at such Holder’s address as it appears in the Securities Register, not less than ten calendar days prior to such Special Record Date. Notice of the proposed payment of such Defaulted Interest and the Special Record Date therefor having been given as aforesaid, such Defaulted Interest shall be paid to the Holders in whose names the Securities are registered at the close of business on such Special Record Date and shall no longer be payable pursuant to Section 2.13(b); or
(b) Alternatively, the Company may make payment of any Defaulted Interest (including any interest on such Defaulted Interest) in any other lawful manner not inconsistent with the requirements of any securities exchange on which the Securities of such series may be listed, and upon such notice as may be required by such exchange, if, after notice given by the Company to the Trustee of the proposed payment pursuant to this Section 2.13(b), such manner of payment shall be deemed practicable by the Trustee. The Trustee shall in the name and at the expense of the Company cause prompt notice of the proposed payment and the date thereof to be sent, first-class mail, postage prepaid (or when the Securities are Global Securities, given pursuant to the applicable procedures of the applicable Depositary) to each Holder at such Holder’s address as it appears in the Security Register.
Section 2.14 Additional Securities. (a) The Company may, from time to time, subject to compliance with any other applicable provisions of this Indenture and the relevant Securities, without the consent of the Holders, create and issue pursuant to this Indenture additional Securities of any series of Securities (“Additional Securities”) that shall have terms and conditions identical to those of the other Outstanding Securities, except with respect to:
(i) the issue date;
21
(ii) the amount of interest payable on the first Interest Payment Date after issuance of the Additional Securities;
(iii) the issue price;
(iv) any adjustments necessary in order to conform to and ensure compliance with the Securities Act (or other applicable securities laws), the Code and any registration rights or similar agreement applicable to such Additional Securities, which are not adverse in any material respect to the Holder of any Outstanding Securities (other than such Additional Securities); and
(v) any other terms that may be specified in any prospectus supplement relating to such issuance.
The Securities of a series previously issued and any Additional Securities in respect of such series of Securities shall be treated as a single class for all purposes under this Indenture; provided that the Additional Securities will have a separate CUSIP number unless (i) the Additional Securities have no more than a de minimis amount of original issue discount for U.S. federal income tax purposes or (ii) such issuance would constitute a “qualified reopening” for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
(b) With respect to Additional Securities of any series of Securities, the Company will set forth in an Officer’s Certificate pursuant to a resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company, copies of which will be delivered to the Trustee, the following information:
(i) the series and aggregate Principal Amount of such Additional Securities to be authenticated and delivered pursuant to this Indenture; and
(ii) the issue date and the issue price of such Additional Securities.
ARTICLE III
COVENANTS
Section 3.01 Payment of Principal, Premium, if any, and, Interest. The Company covenants and agrees for the benefit of the Holders of each series of Securities that it will duly and punctually pay or cause to be paid the principal of, premium, if any, and interest on the Securities of that series in accordance with the terms of the Securities of such series, any coupons appertaining thereto and this Indenture. An installment of principal, premium, if any, or interest shall be considered paid on the date it is due if the Trustee or Paying Agent holds on that date money designated for and sufficient to pay the installment. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained in this Indenture, the Company may, to the extent it is required to do so by law, deduct or withhold income or other similar taxes imposed by the United States of America from principal, premium or interest payments hereunder.
22
Section 3.02 Maintenance of Office or Agency. (a) The Company shall maintain a Payment Office where Securities may be presented or surrendered for payment, where Securities may be surrendered for registration of transfer or exchange, and where notices and demands to or upon the Company in respect of the Securities and this Indenture may be served. The Company will give prompt written notice to the Trustee of the location, and any change in the location, of any such office or agency. If at any time the Company shall fail to maintain any such required office or agency or shall fail to furnish the Trustee with the address thereof, such presentations, surrenders, notices and demands may be made or served at the Corporate Trust Office of the Trustee, and the Company hereby appoints the Trustee as its agent to receive all such presentations, surrenders, notices and demands.
(b) The Company may also from time to time designate one or more other offices or agencies (in or outside the City of New York) where the Securities of one or more series may be presented or surrendered for any or all such purposes and may from time to time rescind any such designation; provided, however, that no such designation or rescission shall in any manner relieve the Company of its obligation to maintain an office or agency in accordance with the requirements set forth above for Securities of any series for such purposes. The Company shall give prompt written notice to the Trustee of any such designation or rescission and any change in the location of any such other office or agency.
(c) Unless otherwise specified pursuant to the terms of the Securities of any series, the Trustee shall initially serve as Paying Agent with respect to each series of Securities.
Section 3.03 Money for Securities Payments to Be Held in Trust; Unclaimed Money. (a) If the Company or an Affiliate of the Company shall at any time act as the Company’s own Paying Agent with respect to any series of Securities, the Company or such Affiliate, as the case may be, will, on or before each due date of the principal of, premium, if any, or interest on any of the Securities of such series, segregate and hold in trust for the benefit of the Persons entitled thereto a sum sufficient to pay the principal, premium, if any, or interest so becoming due until such sums shall be paid to such Persons or otherwise disposed of as herein provided and will promptly notify the Trustee in writing of its action or failure so to act. Upon any proceeding under any Bankruptcy Law with respect to the Company or any Affiliate of the Company that is acting as Paying Agent with respect to any series of Securities, the Trustee shall replace the Company or such Affiliate as Paying Agent with respect to such series of Securities.
(b) When the Company shall have one or more Paying Agents for any series of Securities, the Company will cause each such Paying Agent for any series of Securities (other than the Trustee) to execute and deliver to the Trustee an instrument in which such Paying Agent shall agree with the Trustee, subject to the provisions of this Section 3.03, that such Paying Agent will:
(i) comply with the provisions of the Trust Indenture Act applicable to it as a Paying Agent;
(ii) hold all sums held by it for the payment of the principal of, premium, if any, or interest on Securities of such series in trust for the benefit of the Persons entitled thereto until such sums shall be paid to such Persons or otherwise disposed of as herein provided;
23
(iii) give the Trustee notice of any Default by the Company or any Security Guarantor (or any other obligor upon the Securities of such series) in the making of any payment of principal, premium, if any, or interest on the Securities of such series; and (iv) at any time during the continuance of any such Default, upon the written request of the Trustee, forthwith pay to the Trustee all sums so held in trust by such Paying Agent for payment in respect of the Securities of such series.
(c) The Company may at any time, for the purpose of obtaining the satisfaction and discharge of this Indenture or for any other purpose, pay, or by Company Order direct any Paying Agent to pay, to the Trustee all sums held in trust by the Company or such Paying Agent, such sums to be held by the Trustee upon the same trusts as those upon which such sums were held by the Company or such Paying Agent; and, upon such payment by any Paying Agent to the Trustee, such Paying Agent (if other than the Company or a Security Guarantor) shall be released from all further liability with respect to such money.
(d) Any money deposited with the Trustee or any Paying Agent, or then held by the Company, in trust for the payment of any principal, premium or interest on any Security of any series and remaining unclaimed for two years after such principal premium, if any, or interest has become due and payable shall be paid to the Company on Company Order, or (if then held by the Company) shall be discharged from such trust; and the Holder of such Security and coupon, if any, shall thereafter, as an unsecured general creditor, look only to the Company for payment thereof, and all liability of the Trustee or such Paying Agent with respect to such trust money, and all liability of the Company as trustee thereof, shall thereupon cease; provided, however, that the Trustee or such Paying Agent, before being required to make any such repayment, shall at the written request and at the expense of the Company cause to be published once, in a newspaper published in the English language, customarily published on each Business Day and of general circulation in the Borough of Manhattan, The City of New York, or at the discretion of the Company cause to be given to such Holder, notice that such money remains unclaimed and that, after a date specified therein, which shall not be less than 30 calendar days from the date of such publication, any unclaimed balance of such money then remaining will be repaid to the Company.
Section 3.04 Existence. Subject to Article IV, the Company shall do or cause to be done all things necessary to preserve and keep in full force and effect its corporate existence.
Section 3.05 Reports by the Company. The Company covenants and agrees that it shall file with the Trustee, within 30 days after it files such annual and quarterly reports, information, documents and other reports with the SEC, copies of its annual report and of the information, documents and other reports (or copies of such portions of any of the foregoing the SEC may by rules and regulations prescribe) which the Company is required to file with the SEC pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act; provided, that any such annual and quarterly reports, information, documents and other reports and information filed with the SEC may be provided by the Company to the Trustee electronically. The Company shall comply with the other provisions of Section 314(a) of the Trust Indenture Act. The Company will be deemed to have furnished such reports and information the Trustee (the Trustee shall be deemed to have delivered such reports and information to the Holders of the Securities)if the Company has filed such reports or information, respectively, with the SEC using the EDGAR filing system (or any
24
successor filing system of the SEC) or, if the SEC will not accept such reports or information, the Company has posted such reports or information, respectively, on its website, and such reports or information, respectively, are available to Holder of Securities through internet access. Delivery of such information, documents and reports to the Trustee is for informational purposes only and the Trustee’s receipt of such shall not constitute actual or constructive knowledge or notice of any information contained therein or determinable from information contained therein, including the Company’s compliance with any of its covenants hereunder (as to which the Trustee is entitled to rely exclusively on Officer’s Certificates). The Trustee shall not be obligated to monitor or confirm, on a continuing basis or otherwise, the Company’s compliance with the foregoing covenants.
Section 3.06 Annual Compliance Certificate; Notice of Defaults or Events of Default. The Company covenants and agrees to deliver to the Trustee, within 120 days after the end of each fiscal year of the Company, an Officers’ Certificate that complies with Section 314(a)(4) of the Trust Indenture Act stating that in the course of the performance by the signers of their duties as Officers of the Company, they would normally have knowledge of any Default or Event of Default under this Indenture and whether or not the signers know of any Default or Event of Default under this Indenture that occurred during such period. If they do, the certificate shall describe such Default or Event of Default, its status and what action the Company is taking or proposes to take with respect thereto. The Company also shall comply with any other applicable requirements of Section 314(a)(4) of the Trust Indenture Act.
Section 3.07 Waiver of Certain Covenants. The Company may omit in any particular instance to comply with any term, provision, or condition set forth in the provisions of any supplemental indenture specified in such supplemental indenture, with respect to the Securities of any series if the Holders of a majority in Principal Amount of all Outstanding Securities of such series shall, by act of such Holders in accordance with Section 12.01, either waive such compliance in such instance or generally waive compliance with such term, provision, or condition, but no such waiver will extend to or affect such term, provision or condition except to the extent so expressly waived, and, until such waiver shall become effective, the obligations of the Company and the duties of the Trustee in respect of any such term, provision, or condition will remain in full force and effect.
Section 3.08 Further Instruments and Acts. The Company and each Security Guarantor shall execute and deliver such further instruments and do such further acts as may be reasonably necessary or proper or as the Trustee may reasonably request to carry out more effectively the purpose of this Indenture.
25
ARTICLE IV
CONSOLIDATION, MERGER OR SALE OF ASSETS
Section 4.01 Consolidation and Mergers of the Company. The Company shall not consolidate with or merge into any other Person or sell, lease, convey or transfer all or substantially all of its assets (determined on a consolidated basis) to any Person, unless:
(a) either (i) in the case of a consolidation or merger, the Company shall be the continuing or surviving Person or (ii) the Person formed by such consolidation or into which the Company is merged or the Person which acquires by conveyance or transfer the assets of the Company substantially as an entirety (the “Successor Company”) shall be a Person formed, organized or existing under the laws of the United States of America or any State or the District of Columbia, and shall expressly assume, by an indenture supplemental hereto, executed and delivered to the Trustee, the due and punctual payment of the principal of and interest, if any, on all the Securities and the performance or observance of every covenant of this Indenture of the part of the Company to be performed or observed;
(b) immediately after giving effect to such transaction, no Event of Default, and no Default, shall have happened and be continuing; and
(c) the Company or the Successor Company has delivered to the Trustee an Officer’s Certificate and an Opinion of Counsel each stating that such consolidation, merger, sale, lease, conveyance or transfer and, if a supplemental indenture is required in connection with such transaction, such supplemental indenture comply with this Article and that all conditions precedent herein provided for relating to such transaction have been complied with.
Section 4.02 Successor Company Substituted. Upon any such consolidation, merger, sale, conveyance or transfer in accordance with Section 4.01 hereof, the Successor Company shall succeed to, and be substituted for (so that from and after the date of such consolidation, merger, sale, conveyance, transfer or other disposition, the provisions of this Indenture referring to the “Company” shall instead refer to the Successor Company and not to Southwestern Energy Company), and may exercise every right and power of the Company under the Indenture with the same effect as if such successor Person had been named as the Company herein, and, except in the case of a lease, the predecessor Person shall be released from all obligations and covenants under this Indenture and the Securities.
In case of any such consolidation, merger, sale, lease, conveyance or transfer, such changes in phraseology and form (but not in substance) may be made in the Securities thereafter to be issued as may be appropriate.
Section 4.03 Consolidation, Merger or Sale of Assets by a Security Guarantor.
(a) In the event there are Security Guarantors, no Security Guarantor may:
(1) consolidate with or merge with or into any Person, or
(2) sell, convey, transfer or dispose of, all or substantially all its assets as an entirety or substantially as an entirety, in one transaction or a series of related transactions, to any Person, or
(3) permit any Person to merge with or into the Security Guarantor unless
(i) the other Person is the Company or any Subsidiary that is a Security Guarantor or becomes a Security Guarantor concurrently with the transaction; or
26
(ii) (1) either (x) the Security Guarantor is the continuing Person or (y) the resulting, surviving or transferee Person expressly assumes by supplemental indenture all of the obligations of the Security Guarantor to guarantee the Securities of a particular series; and
(2) immediately after giving effect to the transaction, no Default has occurred and is continuing; or
(iii) the transaction constitutes a sale or other disposition (including by way of consolidation or merger) of the Security Guarantor or the sale or disposition of all or substantially all the assets of the Security Guarantor (in each case other than to the Company or a Security Guarantor) otherwise permitted by this Indenture.
Section 4.04 Opinion of Counsel to Trustee. The Trustee, subject to the provisions of Sections 7.01 and 7.02, may receive an Opinion of Counsel as conclusive evidence that any such consolidation, merger, conveyance, sale, transfer, lease, exchange or other disposition complies with the applicable provisions of this Indenture.
ARTICLE V
REDEMPTION OF SECURITIES
Section 5.01 Applicability of Article. Securities of any series which are redeemable before their Stated Maturity shall be redeemable in accordance with their terms and (except as otherwise specified as contemplated by Section 2.03 for Securities of any series) in accordance with this Article.
Section 5.02 Selection of Securities to be Redeemed.
(a) No Securities of a series of $2,000 of Principal Amount or less will be redeemed in part. If any Security is to be redeemed in part only, the notice of redemption that relates to such Security shall state the portion of the Principal Amount of that Security to be redeemed. A new Security in Principal Amount equal to the unredeemed portion of the original Security presented for redemption will be issued in the name of the Holder thereof upon cancellation of the original Security. Securities called for redemption, subject to any condition included in such notice of redemption, become due on the date fixed for redemption. On and after the redemption date, interest ceases to accrue on the Securities or portions of them called for redemption unless we default on payment of the Redemption Price.
Section 5.03 Notice of Redemption; Partial Redemptions. (a) The Company shall give or cause the Trustee (in the name and at the expense of the Company) to give notice of redemption to the Holders of Securities of any series to be redeemed as a whole or in part by giving notice of such redemption, not less than 15 days nor more than 60 days prior to the date fixed for redemption, to each Holders of the Securities to be redeemed at their last addresses as they shall appear in the Security Register or otherwise in accordance with the applicable procedures of the applicable depositary; provided, however, that redemption notices may be given more than 60 days prior to the date fixed for redemption if the notice is issued in connection with a defeasance of a series of Securities pursuant to Article VIII of this Indenture or
27
a satisfaction and discharge of this Indenture. Notices of redemption may be conditional and, at the Company’s discretion, the redemption date may be delayed until such time as any such conditions shall be satisfied. If the Trustee does not give the redemption notice, the Company shall deliver a copy of the notice to the Trustee. Any notice which is given in the manner herein provided shall be conclusively presumed to have been duly given, whether or not the Holder receives the notice. Failure to give notice by mail (or when the Securities are Global Securities, given pursuant to the applicable procedures of the applicable Depositary) or any defect in the notice to the Holder of any Security designated for redemption as a whole or in part, shall not affect the validity of the proceedings for the redemption of any other Security.
Once notice of redemption is given in accordance with Section 5.02, the Securities called for redemption, subject to any condition included in the applicable notice of redemption, become irrevocably due and payable on the redemption date at the Redemption Price.
All notices of redemption shall state:
(i) the series of Securities to be redeemed (including CUSIP, ISIN or other identifying numbers, although no representation need be made as to the accuracy or correctness of such CUSIP, ISIN or other identifying numbers);
(ii) the date fixed for redemption;
(iii) the Redemption Price (or the method by which it will be determined) and the amount of any accrued interest or premium, if any, payable upon redemption;
(iv) whether the Company is redeeming all the Outstanding Securities of such series;
(v) if the Company is not redeeming all Outstanding Securities of such series, the aggregate Principal Amount of Securities that the Company is redeeming, the aggregate Principal Amount of Securities that will be Outstanding after the partial redemption and the identification of the particular Securities, or portions of the particular Securities, that the Company is redeeming;
(vi) if the Company is redeeming only part of a Security, the notice that relates to that Security shall state that on and after the redemption date, upon surrender of the Security, the Holder will receive without charge a new Security or Securities of authorized denominations for the Principal Amount of the Security remaining unredeemed;
(vii) the place or places where a Holder must surrender its Securities for payment of the Redemption Price;
(viii) that payment will be made upon presentation and surrender of such Securities;
28
(ix) that, upon satisfaction of any conditions to such redemption set forth in the notice of redemption and unless the Company defaults in making such redemption payment, that interest accrued to the date fixed for redemption will be paid as specified in said notice; and
(x) that on and after said date interest thereon or on the portions thereof to be redeemed will cease to accrue.
In addition, if such redemption is subject to satisfaction of one or more conditions precedent, such notice shall describe each such condition and, if applicable, shall state that, in the Company’s discretion, the redemption date may be delayed until such time as any or all such conditions shall be satisfied, or such redemption may not occur and such notice may be rescinded in the event that any or all such conditions shall not have been satisfied by the redemption date stated in such notice, or by the redemption date as so delayed.
(b) If the Company is not redeeming all Outstanding Securities of a series, the Trustee shall select the Securities to be redeemed pro rata, by lot or by such other method as the Trustee shall deem fair and appropriate (provided that, in the case of Global Securities, the Depositary shall select Global Securities for redemption pursuant to its applicable procedures). The Trustee shall promptly notify the Company in writing of the Securities selected for redemption and, in the case of any Securities selected for partial redemption, the Principal Amount of the Securities to be redeemed.
(c) For all purposes of this Indenture, unless the context otherwise requires, all provisions relating to the redemption of Securities shall relate, in the case of any Security redeemed or to be redeemed only in part, to the portion of the Principal Amount of such Security which has been or is to be redeemed.
(d) On or prior to 10:00 a.m. New York City time on the redemption date specified in the notice of redemption given as provided in this Section 5.02, the Company shall deposit with the Trustee or with a Paying Agent (or, if the Company is acting as Paying Agent, set aside, segregate and hold in trust as provided in Section 3.03) an amount of money in immediately available funds sufficient to pay the Redemption Price of, and accrued interest, if any, on, all the Securities of a series that the Company is redeeming on that date. The Trustee or Paying Agent shall promptly return to the Company any money deposited with the Trustee or the Paying Agent by the Company in excess of the amounts necessary to pay the Redemption Price of and accrued interest, if any, on all Securities to be redeemed.
Section 5.04 Payment of Securities Called for Redemption.
(a) If the Company, or the Trustee on behalf of the Company, gives notice of redemption in accordance with this Article V, the Securities, or the portions of the Securities, called for redemption in such notice shall, on the date fixed for redemption, become due and payable at the Redemption Price specified in the notice (together with accrued interest, if any, to the date fixed for redemption), and from and after such date (unless the Company shall default in the payment of such Securities at the Redemption Price and accrued interest) the Securities or the portions of Securities so called for redemption shall cease to bear interest. Upon surrender of
29
such Securities for redemption in accordance with the redemption notice, said Securities or the specified portions thereof shall be paid and redeemed by the Company at the applicable Redemption Price, together with accrued interest to the date fixed for redemption; provided that any payment of interest becoming due on the date fixed for redemption shall be payable to the holders of such Securities registered as such on the relevant Regular Record Date subject to the terms and provisions of Section 2.05 hereof.
(b) Unless the Company defaults in payment of the Redemption Price, or a condition to the redemption described in the notice of redemption is not satisfied, on and after the Redemption Date, interest will cease to accrue on the Securities or portions thereof called for redemption. The Securities called for redemption become due on the date fixed for redemption. Notwithstanding Section 5.02(b), if less than all of the Securities are to be redeemed, the Trustee will select Securities for redemption as follows: (1) if the Securities are listed on any national securities exchange, in compliance with the requirements of the principal national securities exchange on which the Securities are listed; or (2) if the Securities are not so listed, on a pro rata basis (subject to the procedures of the Depositary) or, to the extent a pro rata basis is not permitted, by lot or in such other manner as the Trustee shall deem to be fair and appropriate.
(c) If any Security called for redemption shall not be so paid upon surrender thereof for redemption, the principal shall, until paid or duly provided for, bear interest from the date fixed for redemption at the rate borne by the Security.
(d) Upon surrender of any Security that is to be redeemed in part, the Company shall execute, and the Trustee shall authenticate and make available for delivery to or on the order of the Holder of such Security at the expense of the Company, a new Security or Securities of any authorized denominations as requested by the Holder, in an aggregate Principal Amount equal to, and in exchange for, the unredeemed portion of the principal of the Security so surrendered; provided that each new Security shall be in a Principal Amount equal to the minimum denomination of such series of Securities or any or any minimum specified integral multiple in excess thereof.
ARTICLE VI
DEFAULTS AND REMEDIES
Section 6.01 Events of Default. (a) An “Event of Default” occurs with respect to the Securities of any series if:
(i) the Company defaults for 30 days or more in the payment of any interest on any Security of that series or any coupon appertaining thereto or any additional amount payable with respect to any Security of that series as specified in the applicable prospectus supplement when due;
(ii) the Company defaults in the payment of the principal, or premium if any, on any Security of that series at its Maturity Date or Redemption Date when and as due, or in the making of a mandatory sinking fund payment, if applicable, when and as due by the terms of the Securities of that series;
30
(iii) the Company defaults for 90 days after written notice to the Company by the Trustee for such series, or by the Holders of 25% in aggregate Principal Amount of the Securities of such series then Outstanding, in any material respect in the performance of any other agreement in the Securities of that series (or in this Indenture or in any supplemental indenture or Board Resolution referred to therein) under which the Securities of that series have been issued;
(iv) the Company or any Significant Subsidiary fails to pay the principal of or interest on indebtedness for borrowed money of the Company or any Significant Subsidiary within any applicable grace period after such payment is due, or the principal thereof is accelerated by the holders thereof because of a default, and the total Principal Amount of such indebtedness that is not so paid or that so accelerated, in either case exceeds $100.0 million, and such acceleration is not rescinded or annulled within 30 days or such indebtedness is not repaid in full within 30 days; provided that such Event of Default will be cured or waived, without further action upon the part of either the Trustee or any Holder, if (A) the default that resulted in the acceleration of such other indebtedness is cured or waived; and (B) the acceleration is rescinded or annulled
(v) a Bankruptcy Law Event of Default;
(vi) in the case where a Security Guarantor guarantees such Securities, except as otherwise provided for in this Indenture, any Security Guarantee ceases to be in full force and effect, or any Security Guarantor denies or disaffirms its obligation under its Security Guarantee; or
(vii) any other Event of Default provided with respect to Securities of that series.
The foregoing will constitute Events of Default whatever the reason for any such Event of Default and whether it is voluntary or involuntary or is effected by operation of law or pursuant to any judgment, decree or order of any court or any order, rule or regulation of any administrative or governmental body.
Section 6.02 Acceleration. (a) If an Event of Default (other than an Event of Default specified in Section 6.01(a)(v) above with respect to the Company) shall have occurred with respect to a series of Securities and be continuing and is known to the Trustee, the Trustee, by written notice to the Company, or the Holders of not less than 25% in aggregate Principal Amount of the then Outstanding Securities of that series, by written notice to the Company and the Trustee, may declare the unpaid principal of (and premium, if any) and any accrued and unpaid interest on all the Securities of the affected series to be immediately due and payable. Any such notice shall specify the Event of Default and that it is a “Notice of Acceleration.” If an Event of Default specified in Section 6.01(a)(v) above occurs with respect to the Company, then the unpaid principal of (and premium, if any) and accrued and unpaid interest on all the Securities shall ipso facto become immediately due and payable without further notice or action on the part of the Trustee or any Holder.
31
(b) At any time after such a declaration of acceleration with respect to the Securities of any series has been made, but before a judgment or decree for payment of the money due has been obtained by the Trustee as hereinafter in this Article VI provided, the Holders of a majority in Principal Amount of the Outstanding Securities of such series, by written notice to the Company and the Trustee, may rescind and annul such declaration and its consequences if
(i) the Company has paid or deposited with the Trustee a sum sufficient to pay:
(A) all overdue interest on all of the Securities of that series;
(B) the principal of (and premium, if any, on) Securities of that series which has become due otherwise than by such declaration of acceleration and any interest thereon at the rate or rates prescribed therefor in the Securities of that series;
(C) to the extent that payment of such interest is lawful, interest upon overdue interest at the rate or rates prescribed therefor in the Securities of that series; and
(D) all sums paid or advanced by the Trustee hereunder and the reasonable compensation, expenses, disbursements, and advances of the Trustee and its agents and counsel and
(ii) all Events of Default with respect to the Securities of that series, other than the non-payment of the principal of the Securities of that series which have become due solely by such declaration of acceleration, have been cured or waived as provided in Section 6.04.
No such rescission shall affect any subsequent Default or Event of Default or impair any rights relating thereto.
Section 6.03 Other Remedies. (a) If an Event of Default with respect to Securities of any series occurs and is continuing, the Trustee may pursue any available remedy to collect the payment of principal of and interest on the Securities of such series or to enforce the performance of any provision of the Securities of such series or this Indenture.
(b) The Trustee may maintain a proceeding even if it does not possess any of the Securities of such series or does not produce any of them in the proceeding. Any such proceeding instituted by the Trustee shall be brought in its own name as trustee of an express trust, and any recovery of judgment shall, after provision for the payment of the reasonable compensation, expenses, disbursements and advances of the Trustee, its agents and counsel, be for the ratable benefit of the Holders of the Securities in respect of which such judgment has been recovered. A delay or omission by the Trustee or any Holder in exercising any right or remedy accruing upon an Event of Default shall not impair the right or remedy or constitute a waiver of or acquiescence in the Event of Default. No remedy is exclusive of any other remedy. All available remedies are cumulative to the extent permitted by law.
32
Section 6.04 Waiver of Past Defaults. The Holders of not less than a majority in aggregate Principal Amount of the Securities of any series then Outstanding may, by written notice to the Trustee, on behalf of the Holders of all of the Securities of such series waive any existing Default or Event of Default and its consequences under this Indenture except a continuing Default or Event of Default in the payment of the principal of, premium, if any, or interest, if any, on any Security of such series. The Company may, but shall not be obligated to, fix a record date for the purpose of determining the Persons entitled to waive any past default hereunder. If a record date is fixed, the Holders on such record date, or their duly designated proxies, and only such Persons, shall be entitled to waive any default hereunder, whether or not such Holders remain Holders after such record date. Upon any such waiver, such Default shall cease to exist, and any Event of Default arising therefrom shall be deemed to have been cured for every purpose of this Indenture; but no such waiver shall extend to any subsequent or other Default or impair any right consequent thereon.
Section 6.05 Control by Majority. (a) With respect to the Securities of any series, the Holders of a majority in aggregate Principal Amount of the then Outstanding Securities of that series, on behalf of all Holders of the Outstanding Securities of that series, may direct the time, method and place of conducting any proceeding for any remedies available to the Trustee or of exercising any trust or power conferred on the Trustee. Subject to Sections 7.01 and 7.02, however, the Trustee may refuse to follow any direction that conflicts with law or this Indenture, that the Trustee determines may be unduly prejudicial to the rights of other Holders of that series or that may involve or cause the Trustee any potential liability unless the Holders have offered to the Trustee reasonable indemnity; provided, however, that the Trustee may take any other action deemed proper by the Trustee that is not inconsistent with such direction.
(b) Upon receipt by the Trustee of any such direction with respect to the Securities of such series, a record date shall automatically and without any other action by any Person be set for determining the Holders of Outstanding Securities of such series entitled to join in such direction, which record date shall be the close of business on the day the Trustee receives such direction. The Holders of Outstanding Securities of such series on such record date (or their duly appointed agents), and only such Persons, shall be entitled to join in such direction, whether or not such Holders remain Holders after such record date.
Section 6.06 Limitation on Suits. No Holder of any Security of any series shall have any right to institute any proceeding with respect to this Indenture or the Securities of the applicable series for any remedy thereunder, unless:
(i) such Holder shall have previously given to the Trustee written notice of a continuing Event of Default;
(ii) Holders of at least 25% in aggregate Principal Amount of the then Outstanding Securities of that series have also made such a written request to the Trustee to pursue the remedy;
33
(iii) such Holder or Holders of the Securities have provided to the Trustee indemnity satisfactory to the Trustee against any loss, liability or expense in connection with the institution of such proceedings;
(iv) the Trustee does not comply with the request delivered in clause (ii) within 90 calendar days of such notice; and
(v) during or prior to such 90-day period, the Trustee has not received from the Holders of a majority in aggregate Principal Amount of the Securities of such series then Outstanding have not given the Trustee a written direction that, in the opinion of the Trustee, is inconsistent with such request; provided, however, that the limitations in this Section 6.06 do not apply to a suit initiated by a Holder for the enforcement of payment of the principal of, or premium or interest, if any, on such Securities on or after the respective due dates expressed in such Securities after any applicable grace periods have expired.
A Holder may not use this Indenture either to prejudice the rights of, or to obtain a preference or priority over, another Holder of Securities of the same series in case of any Event of Default described in clause (i), (ii) or (vi) of Section 6.01 or of another Holder of any series of Securities in the case of any Event of Default described in clauses (iii), (iv) or (v) of Section 6.01.
Section 6.07 Rights of Holders to Receive Payment. Notwithstanding any other provision of this Indenture (including, without limitation, Section 6.06), the right of any Holder to receive payment of principal of (and premium, if any) or interest, if any, on any Security of any series held by such Holder, on or after the respective due dates, redemption dates or repurchase dates expressed in this Indenture or in such series of Securities, or to bring suit for the enforcement of any such payment on or after such respective dates, shall not be impaired or affected without the consent of such Holder.
Section 6.08 Collection Suit by Trustee. If an Event of Default specified in Section 6.01(a)(i) or (ii) occurs and is continuing, the Trustee is authorized to recover judgment in its own name and as trustee of an express trust against the Company or any Security Guarantor (if any) for the whole amount then due and owing (together with applicable interest on any overdue principal and, to the extent lawful, interest on overdue interest) and the amounts provided in Section 7.07.
Section 6.09 Trustee May File Proofs of Claim.
(a) The Trustee is authorized to (irrespective of whether the principal of the Securities of such series is then due):
(i) file such proofs of claim and other papers or documents as may be necessary or advisable in order to have the claims of the Trustee (including any claim for the reasonable compensation, expenses, disbursements and advances of the Trustee, its agents and counsel) and the Holders of the Securities of such series allowed in any bankruptcy, insolvency, liquidation or other judicial proceedings relative to the Company, any Security Guarantor or any other obligor upon the Securities, or their respective creditors or properties; and
34
(ii) collect and receive any moneys or other property payable or deliverable in respect of any such claims and distribute them in accordance with this Indenture.
Any receiver, trustee, liquidator, sequestrator (or other similar official) in any such proceeding is hereby authorized by each Holder to make such payments to the Trustee and, in the event that the Trustee shall consent to the making of such payments directly to the Holders, to pay to the Trustee any amount due to it for the reasonable compensation, expenses, taxes, disbursements and advances of the Trustee, its agent and counsel, and any other amounts due to the Trustee pursuant to Section 7.07. To the extent that the payment of any such compensation, expenses, disbursements and advances of the Trustee, its agents and counsel, and any other amounts due the Trustee under Section 7.07 hereof out of the estate in any such proceeding, shall be denied for any reason, payment of the same shall be secured by a lien on, and shall be paid out of, any and all distributions, dividends, money, securities and other properties which the Holders may be entitled to receive in such proceeding whether in liquidation or under any plan of reorganization or arrangement or otherwise. Nothing herein contained shall be deemed to authorize the Trustee to authorize or consent to or accept or adopt on behalf of any Holder any plan of reorganization, arrangement, adjustment or composition affecting the Securities of any series or the rights of any Holder thereof, or to authorize the Trustee to vote in respect of the claim of any Holder in any such proceeding.
(b) Nothing in this Indenture shall be deemed to authorize the Trustee to authorize or consent to or accept or adopt on behalf of any Holder any plan of reorganization, arrangement, adjustment or composition affecting the Securities of any series or the rights of any Holder thereof, or to authorize the Trustee to vote in respect of the claim of any Holder in any such proceeding.
Section 6.10 Priorities. If the Trustee collects any money, or any money or property distributable pursuant to this Article after the occurrence of any Event of Default, it shall pay out the money or property in the following order:
FIRST: to the Trustee (including and predecessor trustee), its agents and counsel for amounts due under Section 7.07;
SECOND: if the Holders proceed against the Company directly without the Trustee in accordance with this Indenture, to Holders for their collection costs;
THIRD: to Holders for amounts due and unpaid on the Securities of any series for principal and interest, if any, ratably, without preference or priority of any kind, according to the amounts due and payable on the Securities of such series for principal and interest, respectively; and
FOURTH: to the Company or, to the extent the Trustee collects any amount pursuant to Article XI hereof from any Security Guarantor, to such Security Guarantor, or to such party as a court of competent jurisdiction shall direct.
35
The Trustee may, upon at least five Business Days’ notice to the Company, fix a record date and payment date for any payment to Holders pursuant to this Section 6.10.
Section 6.11 Undertaking for Costs. In any suit for the enforcement of any right or remedy under this Indenture or in any suit against the Trustee for any action taken or omitted by it as Trustee, a court in its discretion may require the filing by any party litigant in the suit of an undertaking to pay the costs of the suit, and the court in its discretion may assess reasonable costs, including reasonable attorneys’ fees, against any party litigant in the suit, having due regard to the merits and good faith of the claims or defenses made by the party litigant. This Section 6.11 does not apply to a suit by the Trustee, a suit by the Company, a suit by a Holder of Securities of the affected series pursuant to Section 6.07 or a suit by Holders of more than 10% in Principal Amount of Outstanding Securities.
ARTICLE VII
TRUSTEE
Section 7.01 Duties and Responsibilities of the Trustee. The Trustee, with respect to the Securities of any series, prior to the occurrence of an Event of Default with respect to the Securities of such series and after the curing or waiving of all Events of Default with respect to the Securities of such series which may have occurred, undertakes to perform such duties and only such duties with respect to such series as are specifically set forth in this Indenture.
(a) If an Event of Default with respect to the Securities of a series has occurred and is continuing (and has not been cured or waived), the Trustee shall exercise such of the rights and powers vested in it by this Indenture with respect to such series and use the same degree of care and skill in their exercise as a prudent person would exercise or use under the circumstances in the conduct of such person’s own affairs.
(b) Except during the continuance of an Event of Default:
(i) the Trustee undertakes to perform such duties and only such duties as are specifically set forth in this Indenture and no implied covenants or obligations shall be read into this Indenture against the Trustee; and
(ii) in the absence of bad faith on its part, the Trustee may conclusively rely, as to the truth of the statements and the correctness of the opinions expressed therein, upon certificates or opinions furnished to the Trustee and conforming to the requirements of this Indenture. However, in the case of any such certificates or opinions that by any provisions hereof are specifically required to be furnished to the Trustee, the Trustee shall examine such certificates and opinions to determine whether or not they conform to the requirements of this Indenture (but need not confirm or investigate the accuracy of mathematical calculations or other facts, statements, opinions or conclusions stated therein).
36
(c) The Trustee may not be relieved from liability for its own negligent action, its own negligent failure to act or its own bad faith or willful misconduct, except that:
(i) this paragraph (c) does not limit the effect of paragraphs (b) and (f) of this Section 7.01;
(ii) the Trustee shall not be liable for any error of judgment made in good faith by a Trust Officer or Trust Officers unless it is proved that the Trustee was negligent in ascertaining the pertinent facts; and
(iii) the Trustee shall not be liable with respect to any action it takes or omits to take in good faith in accordance with a direction received by it pursuant to Sections 6.02, 6.04, 7.05 or otherwise exercising any trust or power conferred upon the Trustee under this Indenture.
(d) The Trustee shall not be liable for interest on any money received by it except as the Trustee may agree in writing with the Company.
(e) All moneys received by the Trustee shall, until used or applied as herein provided, be held in trust by the Trustee for the purposes for which they were received, but need not be segregated from other funds except to the extent required by law. Neither the Trustee nor any agent of the Company or the Trustee shall be under any liability for interest on any moneys received by it hereunder, except as otherwise agreed with the Company.
(f) No provision of this Indenture shall require the Trustee to expend or risk its own funds or otherwise incur financial liability in the performance of any of its duties hereunder or in the exercise of any of its rights or powers, if it shall have reasonable grounds to believe that repayment of such funds or adequate indemnity against such risk or liability is not reasonably assured to it. This Section 7.01 is in furtherance of and subject to Sections 315 and 316 of the Trust Indenture Act.
(g) Every provision of this Indenture relating to the conduct or affecting the liability of or affording protection to the Trustee shall be subject to the provisions of this Article VII and to the provisions of the Trust Indenture Act.
(h) Unless otherwise specifically provided in this Indenture, any demand, request, direction or notice from the Company shall be sufficient if signed by an Officer of the Company.
(i) The Trustee shall be under no obligation to exercise any of the rights or powers vested in it by this Indenture at the request, order or direction of any of the Holders unless such Holders shall have offered to the Trustee security or indemnity reasonably satisfactory to the Trustee against the costs, expenses (including reasonable attorneys’ fees and expenses) and liabilities that might be incurred by it in compliance with such request or direction.
(j) Wherever in this Article VII a negligence, misconduct or bad faith standard with respect to the Trustee is referred to, it shall mean a negligence, misconduct or bad faith standard as determined by a final non-appealable judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction.
37
Section 7.02 Rights of Trustee. Subject to Section 7.01:
(a) The Trustee may conclusively rely and shall be fully protected in acting or refraining from acting on any resolution, certificate, statement, instrument, opinion, report, notice, request, direction, consent, order, bond, debenture, note, other evidence of indebtedness or other paper or document reasonably believed by it to be genuine and to have been signed or presented by the proper Person. The Trustee need not investigate any fact or matter stated in any resolution, certificate, statement, instrument, opinion, report, notice, request, direction, consent, order, bond, debenture, note, other evidence of indebtedness or other paper or document;
(b) Any request or direction of the Company mentioned herein shall be sufficiently evidenced by a Company Order and any resolution of the Board of Directors may be evidenced to the Trustee by a copy thereof certified by the Secretary or an Assistant Secretary of the Company. The Trustee shall not be liable for any action it takes or omits to take in good faith and reasonably believed by it to be authorized or within the discretion or rights or powers conferred upon it by this Indenture;
(c) The Trustee may act through its attorneys and agents and shall not be responsible for the misconduct or negligence of any agent appointed with due care by it hereunder;
(d) The Trustee shall not be liable for any action it takes, suffers or omits to take in good faith which it believes to be authorized or within its rights or powers; provided that the Trustee’s conduct does not constitute willful misconduct, negligence or bad faith;
(e) The Trustee may consult with counsel of its selection, and the advice or any Opinion of Counsel with respect to legal matters relating to this Indenture and any series of Securities shall be full and complete authorization and protection from liability in respect to any action taken, omitted or suffered by it hereunder in good faith and in accordance with the advice or opinion of such counsel;
(f) If the Trustee shall reasonably determine it necessary or advisable after due inquiry of the Company, it shall be entitled to examine the books, records and premises of the Company, personally or by agent or attorney at the sole cost of the Company, during normal business hours upon reasonable prior notice, and shall incur no liability or additional liability of any kind by reason of such inquiry or investigation;
(g) The Trustee shall not be deemed to have notice or be charged with knowledge of any Default or Event of Default unless a Trust Officer of the Trustee has actual knowledge thereof or has received written notice from the Company, the Paying Agent or any Holder of any event that is in fact such a default at the Corporate Trust Office of the Trustee, and such notice references the Securities and this Indenture;
(h) The rights, privileges, protections, immunities and benefits given to the Trustee, including, without limitation, its right to be indemnified, are extended to, and shall be enforceable by, the Trustee in each of its capacities hereunder, and to each agent, Custodian and other Person employed to act hereunder;
38
(i) The Trustee may request that the Company deliver a certificate setting forth the names of individuals and/or titles of the Officers authorized at such time to take specified actions pursuant to this Indenture, which certificate may be signed by any person authorized to sign an Officer’s Certificate, including any person specified as so authorized in any such certificate previously delivered and not superseded;
(j) Anything in this Indenture notwithstanding, in no event shall the Trustee be liable for special, indirect, punitive or consequential loss or damage of any kind whatsoever (including but not limited to loss of profit), even if the Trustee has been advised as to the likelihood of such loss or damage and regardless of the form of action; and
(k) The Trustee shall not be responsible or liable for any failure or delay in the performance of its obligations under this Indenture arising out of or caused, directly or indirectly, by circumstances beyond its reasonable control, including, without limitation, acts of God; earthquakes; fire; flood; terrorism; wars and other military disturbances; sabotage; epidemics; pandemics; riots; interruptions; loss or malfunctions of utilities, computer (hardware or software) or communication services; accidents; labor disputes; acts of civil or military authority and governmental action.
Section 7.03 Individual Rights of Trustee. The Trustee in its individual or any other capacity may become the owner or pledgee of Securities of any series and may otherwise deal with the Company, any Security Guarantors or any of their respective Affiliates with the same rights it would have if it were not Trustee. However, in the event the Trustee acquires any conflicting interest pursuant to Section 310(b) of the Trust Indenture Act, it must eliminate such conflict within 90 days, apply to the SEC for permission to continue as trustee, or resign. Any Paying Agent, Registrar or co-Registrar may do the same with like rights and duties. However, the Trustee must comply with Sections 7.10 and 7.11.
Section 7.04 Trustee’s Disclaimer. The Trustee shall not be responsible for and makes no representation as to the validity or adequacy of this Indenture or of the Securities, it shall not be accountable for the Company’s use of the proceeds from any of the Securities, and it shall not be responsible for any statement of the Company in this Indenture or in any document issued in connection with the sale of any of the Securities or in any Securities other than the Trustee’s certificate of authentication, except that the Trustee represents that it is duly authorized to execute and deliver this Indenture, authenticate the Securities and perform its obligations hereunder and that the statements made by it in a Statement of Eligibility on Form T-1 supplied to the Company, are true and accurate, subject to the qualifications set forth therein. The Trustee shall not be responsible to make any calculation with respect to any matter under this Indenture, unless it agrees to do so in writing with the Company. The Trustee shall have no duty to monitor or investigate the Company’s compliance with or the breach of, or cause to be performed or observed, any representation, warranty or covenant made in this Indenture.
Section 7.05 Notice of Default. If a Default or Event of Default occurs and is continuing with respect to the Securities of any series and if a Trust Officer has actual knowledge thereof, the Trustee shall give to each Holder of Securities of such series, in the manner and to the extent provided in Section 313(c) of the Trust Indenture Act, notice of the Default or Event of Default (“Notice of Default”) within 90 days after the Trustee’s knowledge thereof (unless
39
such Default or Event of Default has been waived or cured prior to such giving of the Notice of Default). Except in the case of a Default or Event of Default in payment of principal of, or interest or premium, if any, of any Security of such series (including payments pursuant to the redemption or required repurchase provisions of such Security, if any) or in the payment of any sinking fund installment with respect to Securities of such series, the Trustee may withhold the notice if and so long as the board of directors, the executive committee or a committee of directors and/or Trust Officers of the Trustee in good faith determines that withholding the notice is in the interests of the Holders of Securities of such series.
Section 7.06 Reports by the Trustee to Holders. The Trustee shall comply with Section 313 of the Trust Indenture Act. The Company agrees to notify promptly the Trustee whenever any Securities become listed on any stock exchange and of any delisting thereof.
Section 7.07 Compensation and Indemnity. (a) The Company shall pay to the Trustee from time to time reasonable compensation for its acceptance of this Indenture and services hereunder as the Company and the Trustee shall from time to time agree in writing. The Trustee’s compensation shall not be limited by any law on compensation of a trustee of an express trust. The Company shall reimburse the Trustee upon request for all reasonable out-of-pocket expenses, disbursements and advances incurred or made by it, including costs of collection, costs of preparing and reviewing reports, certificates and other documents, costs of preparation and giving of notices to Holders and reasonable costs of counsel retained by the Trustee in connection with the delivery of an opinion of counsel or otherwise, in addition to the compensation for its services, except for any such expense, disbursement or advance as may arise from its negligence, bad faith or willful misconduct. Such expenses shall include the reasonable compensation and expenses, disbursements and advances of the Trustee’s agents, counsel, accountants, experts and other Persons not regularly in its employ.
(b) The Company shall indemnify the Trustee against any and all loss, liability or expense (including reasonable attorneys’ fees and expenses) incurred by it without negligence, willful misconduct or bad faith on its part in connection with the acceptance and administration of this trust and the performance of its duties hereunder, including the costs and expenses of enforcing this Indenture (including this Section 7.07) and of defending itself against any claims (whether asserted by any Holder, the Company, any Security Guarantor or otherwise). The Trustee shall notify the Company promptly of any claim for which it may seek indemnity. Failure by the Trustee to so notify the Company shall not relieve the Company of its obligations hereunder. The Company shall defend the claim and the Trustee may have separate counsel and the Company shall pay the fees and expenses of such counsel; provided that the Company shall not be required to pay such fees and expenses if it assumes the Trustee’s defense, and, in the reasonable judgment of outside counsel to the Trustee, there is no conflict of interest between the Company and the Trustee in connection with such defense. The Company need not reimburse any expense or indemnify against any loss, liability or expense incurred by the Trustee through the Trustee’s own negligence, willful misconduct or bad faith.
(c) To secure the Company’s payment obligations in this Section 7.07, the Trustee shall have a lien prior to the Securities on all money or property held or collected by the Trustee other than money or property held in trust to pay principal of and interest on a particular Security. The Trustee’s right to receive payment of any amounts due under this Section 7.07 shall not be subordinate to any other liability or indebtedness of the Company.
40
(d) The Company’s payment obligations pursuant to this Section 7.07 shall survive the discharge of the Securities, the termination for any reason of this Indenture and the resignation or removal of the Trustee. When the Trustee incurs expenses or renders services in connection with the occurrence of a Bankruptcy Law Event of Default, the expenses (including the reasonable charges and expenses of its counsel) are intended to constitute expenses of administration under any Bankruptcy Law; provided that this shall not affect the Trustee’s rights as set forth in this Section 7.07 or Section 7.11. “Trustee” for purposes of this Section shall include any predecessor Trustee; provided, however, that the negligence, willful misconduct or bad faith of any Trustee hereunder shall not affect the rights of any other Trustee hereunder.
Section 7.08 Resignation and Removal; Appointment of Successor Trustee. (a) The Trustee may resign at any time with respect to the Securities of one or more series by giving written notice of resignation to the Company and to the Holders of Securities of such series, such notice to the Holders to be given by mailing (by first-class mail), or complying with applicable electronic notice provisions of the applicable Depositary, the same within 15 days after such notice is given to the Company. Upon receiving such notice of resignation, the Company shall promptly appoint a successor trustee by written instrument in duplicate, executed by authority of the Board of Directors, one copy of which instrument shall be delivered to the resigning Trustee and one copy to the successor trustee. If no successor trustee shall have been so appointed and have accepted appointment within 60 days after the giving of such notice of resignation, the resigning trustee may petition, at the expense of the Company, any court of competent jurisdiction for the appointment of a successor trustee, or any Holder of the Securities of the affected series who has been a bona fide holder of a Security or Securities of the affected series for at least six months may, on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated, petition any such court for the appointment of a successor trustee. Such court may thereupon, after such notice, if any, as it may deem proper and prescribe, appoint a successor trustee.
(b) The Company shall remove the Trustee if:
(i) the Trustee shall cease to be eligible in accordance with the provisions of Section 7.10 and shall fail to resign after written request therefor by the Company or by any such Holder of Securities;
(ii) the Trustee shall fail to comply with the provisions of Section 310(b) of the Trust Indenture Act, after written request therefor by the Company or by any Holder who has been a bona fide holder of a Security or Securities for at least six months;
(iii) the Trustee shall be adjudged as bankrupt or insolvent;
(iv) a receiver or liquidator of the Trustee or of its property shall be appointed or any public officer shall take charge or control of the Trustee or of its property or affairs for the purpose of rehabilitation, conservation or liquidation; or
41
(v) the Trustee otherwise becomes incapable of acting, then, in any such case, the Company may remove the Trustee and appoint a successor trustee by written instrument, in duplicate, executed by order of the Board of Directors of the Company, one copy of which instrument shall be delivered to the Trustee so removed and one copy to the successor trustee, or, subject to Section 315(e) of the Trust Indenture Act, any Holder who has been a bona fide holder of a Security or Securities for at least six months may on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated, petition any court of competent jurisdiction for the removal of the Trustee and the appointment of a successor trustee. Such court may thereupon, after such notice, if any, as it may deem proper and prescribe, remove the Trustee and appoint a successor trustee.
(c) The Holders of a majority in aggregate Principal Amount of the Securities of any series at the time outstanding may at any time remove the Trustee for that series and appoint a successor trustee by delivering to the Trustee so removed, to the successor trustee so appointed and to the Company the evidence provided for in Section 12.01 of the action in that regard taken by the Holders. If no successor trustee shall have been so appointed and have accepted appointment 60 days after the giving of such notice of removal, the trustee being removed may petition, at the expense of the Company, any court of competent jurisdiction for the appointment of a successor trustee. Such court may thereupon, after such notice, if any, as it may deem proper and prescribe, appoint a successor trustee.
(d) Any resignation or removal of the Trustee and any appointment of a successor trustee pursuant to any of the provisions of this Section 7.08 shall become effective upon acceptance of appointment by the successor trustee as provided herein.
(e) The Company shall give notice of each resignation and each removal of the Trustee with respect to the Securities of any series and each appointment of a successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of any series by giving written notice of such event by first-class mail, postage prepaid, or by applicable electronic notice in compliance with applicable provisions of the applicable Depositary, to all Holders of Securities of such series as their names and addresses appear in the Security Register. Each notice shall include the name of the successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of such series and the address of its Corporate Trust Office.
(f) In case of the appointment hereunder of a successor Trustee with respect to all Securities, every such successor Trustee so appointed shall execute, acknowledge and deliver to the Company and to the retiring Trustee an instrument accepting such appointment, and thereupon the resignation or removal of the retiring Trustee shall become effective and such successor Trustee, without any further act, deed or conveyance, shall become vested with all the rights, powers, trusts and duties of the retiring Trustee; but, on the request of the Company or the successor Trustee, such retiring Trustee shall, upon payment of its charges and subject to its lien provided for in Section 7.07, execute and deliver an instrument transferring to such successor Trustee all the rights, powers and trusts of the retiring Trustee and shall duly assign, transfer and deliver to such successor Trustee all property and money held by such retiring Trustee hereunder.
42
(g) In case of the appointment hereunder of a successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of one or more (but not all) series, the Company, the retiring Trustee and each successor Trustee with respect to the Securities of one or more series shall execute and deliver an indenture supplemental hereto wherein each successor Trustee shall accept such appointment and which:
(i) shall contain such provisions as shall be necessary or desirable to transfer and confirm to, and to vest in, each successor Trustee all the rights, powers, trusts and duties of the retiring Trustee with respect to the Securities of that or those series to which the appointment of such successor Trustee relates;
(ii) if the retiring Trustee is not retiring with respect to all Securities, shall contain such provisions as shall be deemed necessary or desirable to confirm that all the rights, powers, trusts and duties of the retiring Trustee with respect to the Securities of that or those series as to which the retiring Trustee is not retiring shall continue to be vested in the retiring Trustee; and
(iii) shall add to or change any of the provisions of this Indenture as shall be necessary to provide for or facilitate the administration of the trusts hereunder by more than one Trustee,
it being understood that nothing herein or in such supplemental indenture shall constitute such Trustees co-trustees of the same trust and that each such Trustee shall be trustee of a trust or trusts hereunder separate and apart from any trust or trusts hereunder administered by any other such Trustee. Upon the execution and delivery of such supplemental indenture the resignation or removal of the retiring Trustee shall become effective to the extent provided therein and each such successor Trustee, without any further act, deed or conveyance, shall become vested with all the rights, powers, trusts and duties of the retiring Trustee with respect to the Securities of that or those series to which the appointment of such successor Trustee relates; but, on request of the Company or any successor Trustee, such retiring Trustee shall duly assign, transfer and deliver to such successor Trustee all property and money held by such retiring Trustee hereunder with respect to the Securities of that or those series to which the appointment of such successor Trustee relates.
(h) Upon request of any such successor Trustee, the Company shall execute any and all instruments for more fully and certainly vesting in and confirming to such successor Trustee all such rights, powers and trusts referred to in paragraph (a) or (b) of this Section 7.08, as the case may be.
(i) No successor Trustee shall accept its appointment unless at the time of such acceptance such successor Trustee shall be qualified and eligible under the Trust Indenture Act.
(j) Notwithstanding the replacement of the Trustee pursuant to this Section 7.08, the Company’s obligations under Section 7.07 shall continue for the benefit of the retiring Trustee.
43
Section 7.09 Successor Trustee by Merger. (a) If the Trustee consolidates with, merges or converts into, or transfers all or substantially all its corporate trust business or assets to, another Person, the resulting, surviving or transferee Person without any further act shall be the successor Trustee; provided, that such entity shall otherwise be qualified and eligible under this Article VII.
(b) In case at the time such successor or successors to the Trustee shall succeed to the trusts created by this Indenture, any of the Securities shall have been authenticated but not delivered, any such successor to the Trustee may adopt the certificate of authentication of any predecessor trustee, and deliver such Securities so authenticated; and in case at that time any of the Securities shall not have been authenticated, any successor to the Trustee may authenticate such Securities either in the name of any predecessor hereunder or in the name of the successor to the Trustee; and in all such cases such certificates shall have the full force which it is anywhere in the Securities or in this Indenture provided that the certificate of the Trustee shall have; provided, that the right to adopt the certificate of authentication of any predecessor Trustee or to authenticate Securities in the name of any predecessor Trustee shall apply only to its successor or successors by merger, conversion or consolidation.
Section 7.10 Eligibility; Disqualification. The Trustee shall at all times satisfy the requirements of Section 310(a) of the Trust Indenture Act. The Trustee shall have a combined capital and surplus of at least $50 million as set forth in its most recent published annual report of condition. The Trustee shall comply with Section 310(b) of the Trust Indenture Act; provided, however, that there shall be excluded from the operation of Section 310(b)(1) of the Trust Indenture Act any indenture or indentures under which other securities or certificates of interest or participation in other securities of the Company are outstanding if the requirements for such exclusion set forth in Section 310(b)(1) of the Trust Indenture Act are met.
Section 7.11 Preferential Collection of Claims Against Company. The Trustee shall comply with Section 311(a) of the Trust Indenture Act, excluding any creditor relationship listed in Section 311(b) of the Trust Indenture Act. A Trustee who has resigned or been removed shall be subject to Section 311(a) of the Trust Indenture Act to the extent indicated.
Section 7.12 Communications with the Trustee. Any and all notices, certificates, opinions or filings with the SEC required or permitted to be provided by the Company to the Trustee under this indenture shall be in writing and shall be personally delivered, sent via an internationally recognized overnight delivery service or sent by facsimile or electronic transmission to the address or telecopy number of the Corporate Trust Office.
ARTICLE VIII
DEFEASANCE
Section 8.01 Applicability of the Article; Company’s Option to Effect Defeasance or Covenant Defeasance. Unless pursuant to Section 2.03 provision is made for the inapplicability of either or both of (a) defeasance of the Securities of a series under Section 8.02 or (b) covenant defeasance of the Securities of a series under Section 8.03, then the provisions of such Section or Sections, as the case may be, together with the other provisions of this Article, shall be
44
applicable to the Securities of such series, and the Company may, at its option, by resolution of the Board of Directors, at any time, elect to have either Section 8.02 or Section 8.03 applied to the Outstanding Securities of a series upon compliance with the conditions set forth in this Article VIII.
Section 8.02 Legal Defeasance and Discharge. Upon the Company’s exercise under Section 8.01 of the option applicable to this Section 8.02, the Company shall, subject to the satisfaction of the applicable conditions set forth in Section 8.04, be deemed to have been discharged from its obligations with respect to such Outstanding Securities on the date all of the conditions set forth in Section 8.04 are satisfied (hereinafter, “Legal Defeasance”). For this purpose, Legal Defeasance means that the Company shall be deemed to have paid and discharged the entire indebtedness represented by the Outstanding Securities of such series, which shall thereafter be deemed to be Outstanding only for the purposes of Section 8.05 hereof and the other Sections of this Indenture referred to in clauses (i) and (ii) of this Section 8.02, and to have satisfied all its other obligations under such Securities and this Indenture (and the Trustee, on demand of and at the expense of the Company shall execute proper instruments acknowledging the same), except for the following provisions which shall survive until otherwise terminated or discharged hereunder:
(i) the rights of Holders of Outstanding Securities of such series to receive solely from the trust fund described in Section 8.04 hereof, and as more fully set forth in such Section, payments in respect of the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest, if any, on such Securities when such payments are due;
(ii) the Company’s obligations with respect to such Securities under Sections 2.06, 2.07, 2.08, 2.09, 2.10, 3.02, 8.05, 8.06 and 8.07 hereof;
(iii) the rights (including indemnity rights under Article VII), powers, trusts, duties and immunities of the Trustee hereunder and the Company’s obligations in connection therewith; and
(iv) the Company’s obligations under this Article VIII.
Subject to compliance with this Article VIII, the Company may exercise its option under this Section 8.02 notwithstanding the prior exercise of its option under Section 8.03 hereof with respect to the Securities of such series.
Section 8.03 Covenant Defeasance. Upon the Company’s exercise under Section 8.01 of the option applicable to this Section 8.03, the Company shall, subject to the satisfaction of the applicable conditions set forth in Section 8.04, be released from its obligations under the covenants contained in Article III (other than Sections 3.01, 3.02, 3.03, 3.07) and Section 4.01 hereof and the covenants contained in any supplemental indenture applicable to such series, with respect to the Outstanding Securities of such series on and after the date the conditions set forth below are satisfied (hereinafter, “Covenant Defeasance”), and the Securities of such series shall thereafter be deemed not Outstanding for the purposes of any direction, waiver, consent or declaration or act of Holders (and the consequences of any thereof) in connection with such covenants, but shall continue to be deemed Outstanding for all other purposes hereunder (it being
45
understood that such Securities shall not be deemed Outstanding for accounting purposes). For this purpose, such Covenant Defeasance means that, with respect to the Outstanding Securities of such series, the Company may omit to comply with and shall have no liability in respect of any term, condition or limitation set forth in any such covenant, whether directly or indirectly, by reason of any reference elsewhere herein to any such covenant or by reason of any reference in any such covenant to any other provision herein or in any other document and such omission to comply shall not constitute a Default or an Event of Default under Section 6.01(a)(iii), (iv), (v) (other than with respect to the Company), (vi) or (vii) hereof with respect to Outstanding Securities of such series, but, except as specified above, the remainder of this Indenture and of the Securities of such series shall be unaffected thereby.
Section 8.04 Conditions to Legal or Covenant Defeasance. The Company may exercise its Legal Defeasance option or its Covenant Defeasance option with respect to the Outstanding Securities of a particular series only if:
(a) The Company shall irrevocably have deposited or caused to be deposited with the Trustee (or another trustee satisfying the requirements of Section 7.10 who shall agree to comply with the provisions of this Article VIII applicable to it) as trust funds in trust for the purpose of making the following payments, specifically pledged as security for, and dedicated solely to, the benefit of the Holders of such Securities: (i) an amount in such currency, currencies or currency unit in which such Securities and any related coupons are then specified as payable at Stated Maturity, or (ii) non-callable U.S. Government Obligations that through the scheduled payment of interest and principal in respect thereof in accordance with their terms will provide, not later than one day before the due date of any payment, money in an amount, or (iii) a combination thereof, in such amounts as will be sufficient, in the opinion of a nationally recognized investment bank, appraisal firm or firm of independent public accountants in the United States in the case of U.S. Government Obligations, to pay and discharge, and that shall be applied by the Trustee (or other qualifying trustee) to pay and discharge, the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest, if any, on such Outstanding Securities on the stated maturity date of such principal and any installment of principal, or interest or premium, if any;
(b) In the case of an election under Section 8.02 hereof, the Company shall have delivered to the Trustee an Opinion of Counsel confirming that: (i) the Company has received from, or there has been published by, the Internal Revenue Service a ruling, or (ii) since the date hereof, there has been a change in the applicable federal income tax law, in either case to the effect that, and based thereon such Opinion of Counsel shall confirm that, the beneficial owners of the Outstanding Securities of such series will not recognize income, gain or loss for federal income tax purposes as a result of such Legal Defeasance and will be subject to federal income tax on the same amounts, in the same manner and at the same times as would have been the case if such Legal Defeasance had not occurred;
(c) In the case of an election under Section 8.03 hereof, the Company shall have delivered to the Trustee an Opinion of Counsel confirming that the beneficial owners of the Outstanding Securities of such series will not recognize income, gain or loss for federal income tax purposes as a result of such Covenant Defeasance and will be subject to federal income tax on the same amounts, in the same manner and at the same times as would have been the case if such Covenant Defeasance had not occurred;
46
(d) No Default or Event of Default with respect to the Securities of such series, other than resulting from the borrowing of funds, or liens related thereto, to be applied to such deposit or similar deposits for other series of securities, shall have occurred and be continuing on the date of such deposit (it being understood that this condition shall not be deemed satisfied until the expiration of such period);
(e) Such Legal Defeasance or Covenant Defeasance shall not result in a breach or violation of, or constitute a default under any material agreement or instrument (other than this Indenture) to which the Company is a party or by which the Company is bound (other than a breach, violation or default resulting from the borrowing of funds, or liens related thereto, to be applied to such deposit or similar deposits for other series of securities); and
(f) The Company shall have delivered to the Trustee an Officer’s Certificate and an Opinion of Counsel, each stating that all conditions precedent provided for or relating to the Legal Defeasance or the Covenant Defeasance have been complied with.
Section 8.05 Deposited Money and U.S. Government Obligations to be Held in Trust; Other Miscellaneous Provisions. Subject to Section 8.06 hereof, the Trustee shall hold in trust all money, U.S. Legal Tender and/or non- callable U.S. Government Obligations (including the proceeds thereof) deposited with it in respect of the Outstanding Securities of a particular series pursuant to this Article VIII. The Trustee shall apply the deposited money and the U.S. Legal Tender from the U.S. Government Obligations through the Paying Agent and in accordance with the provisions of such Securities and this Indenture, to the payment of principal (and premium, if any) and interest, if any, on the Securities.
Section 8.06 Repayment to the Company. Notwithstanding anything in this Article VIII to the contrary, (a) the Trustee and the Paying Agent shall promptly turn over to the Company upon request any excess money, non-callable U.S. Government Obligations or other securities held by them as provided in Section 8.04 hereof upon payment of all the obligations with respect to the relevant series of Securities under this Indenture (such excess to be determined in the opinion of a nationally recognized firm of independent public accountants and expressed in a written certification thereof delivered to the Trustee (which may be the opinion delivered under Section 8.04(a) hereof)), and (b) subject to any applicable abandoned property law, the Trustee and the Paying Agent shall pay to the Company upon request any money or non-callable U.S. Government Obligations held by them as provided in Section 8.04 hereof for the payment of principal of, premium or interest on the Securities that remains unclaimed for two years, and, thereafter, Holders entitled to the money will be deemed general creditors of the Company with respect to the money and must look only to the Company and not to the Trustee for payment.
Section 8.07 Indemnity for Moneys and U.S. Government Obligations Held in Trust. The Company shall pay and indemnify the Trustee against any tax, fee or other charge imposed on or assessed against the moneys or non-callable U.S. Government Obligations deposited pursuant to Section 8.04 hereof or the principal and interest received in respect thereof, other than any such tax, fee or other charge that by law is for the account of the Holders of the Outstanding Securities of such series.
47
Section 8.08 Reinstatement. If the Trustee or Paying Agent is unable to apply any U.S. Legal Tender, other moneys or non-callable U.S. Government Obligations in accordance with this Article VIII, as the case may be, by reason of any legal proceeding or by reason of any order or judgment of any court or governmental authority enjoining, restraining or otherwise prohibiting such application, the obligations of the Company under this Indenture and the Securities of the relevant series shall be revived and reinstated as though no deposit had occurred pursuant to this Article VIII until such time as the Trustee or Paying Agent is permitted to apply all such U.S. Legal Tender, other moneys or U.S. Government Obligations in accordance with this Article VIII; provided, however, that, if the Company has made any payment of principal of, or premium or interest, if any, on any Security because of the reinstatement of its obligations, the Company shall be subrogated to the rights of the Holders of such Security to receive such payment from the U.S. Legal Tender, other moneys or U.S. Government Obligations held by the Trustee or Paying Agent.
ARTICLE IX
DISCHARGE OF INDENTURE
Section 9.01 Satisfaction and Discharge. This Indenture shall be discharged and shall cease to be of further effect with respect to any series of Securities (except as to any surviving rights or registration of transfer, exchange or conversion of the Securities of such series expressly provided for in this Indenture or in the form of Security for such series) as to all Outstanding Securities of such series when:
(a) either
(i) all Securities of such series theretofore executed, authenticated and delivered (except lost, stolen or destroyed Securities of such series that have been replaced or paid and Securities of such series for whose payment money has theretofore been (x) deposited in trust or segregated and held in trust by the Company and thereafter repaid to the Company or discharged from such trust or (y) paid to any State or the District of Columbia pursuant to its unclaimed property or similar laws) have been delivered to the Trustee for cancellation; or
(ii) all Securities of such series not theretofore delivered to the Trustee for cancellation
(A) have become due and payable; or
(B) will become due and payable at their stated maturity within one year; or
(C) are to be called for redemption within one year under arrangements satisfactory to the Trustee for the giving of notice of redemption by the Trustee in the name, and at the expense, of the Company, and the Company, in the case of (A), (B) or (C) above, has irrevocably deposited or caused to be deposited with the Trustee, as trust funds in trust for the purpose, money in the amount in the currency or currency units in which the Securities of
48
such series are payable, sufficient to pay and discharge the entire indebtedness on such series of Securities not theretofore delivered to the Trustee for cancellation, for principal (and premium, if any) and interest, if any, to the date of such deposit (in the case of Securities which have become due and payable), or to the Stated Maturity or redemption date, as the case may be, together with irrevocable instructions from the Company directing the Trustee to apply such funds to the payment;
(b) the Company has paid or caused to be paid all other sums payable hereunder with respect to such Securities; and
(c) the Company has delivered to the Trustee an Officer’s Certificate and an Opinion of Counsel each to the effect that all conditions precedent herein provided for relating to the satisfaction and discharge of this Indenture have been satisfied.
Notwithstanding the satisfaction and discharge of this Indenture the obligations of the Company to the Trustee under Section 7.07 and, if money shall have been deposited with the Trustee pursuant to subclause (ii) of paragraph (a) of this Section 9.01, the obligations of the Trustee under Section 9.02 and the last paragraph of Section 3.03 shall survive.
Section 9.02 Application of Trust Money. Subject to the provisions of the last paragraph of Section 3.03, all money deposited with the Trustee pursuant to Section 9.01 shall be held in trust and applied by it, in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and this Indenture, to the payment, either directly or through any Paying Agent (including the Company acting as its own Paying Agent), as the Trustee may determine, to the Persons entitled thereto, of the principal (and premium, if any) and interest, if any, for whose payment such money has been deposited with the Trustee.
ARTICLE X
AMENDMENTS
Section 10.01 Supplemental Indentures Without Consent of Holders. (a) The Company, the Security Guarantors, if any, and the Trustee may amend or supplement this Indenture or the Securities of any series without the consent of any Holder:
(i) to cure any ambiguity, defect or inconsistency;
(ii) to comply with Article IV hereof or in any provision in any supplemental indenture in respect of the assumption by a Successor Company or successor Security Guarantor of the obligations of the Company or a Security Guarantor under the Securities of any or all series and this Indenture;
(iii) to provide for uncertificated Securities in addition to or in place of certificated Securities, provided, however, that the uncertificated Securities are issued in registered form for purposes of Section 163(f) of the Code;
49
(iv) to add guarantees with respect to the Securities or to secure the Securities;
(v) to add to the covenants of the Company or any Security Guarantor for the benefit of the Holders of all or any series of Securities or to surrender any right or power herein conferred upon the Company in this Indenture;
(vi) to add any additional Events of Default with respect to all or any series of the Securities;
(vii) to comply with any requirements of the SEC in connection with effecting or maintaining the qualification of this Indenture under the Trust Indenture Act;
(viii) to make any change that would provide any additional rights or benefits to the Holders of all or any series of Securities or that does not, in the opinion of the Trustee, adversely affect the rights of any Holder of such Securities in any material respect;
(ix) to evidence and provide for the acceptance of appointment hereunder by a successor trustee and to add to or change any of the provisions of this Indenture as shall be necessary to provide for or facilitate the administration of the trusts hereunder by more than one trustee;
(x) to establish the form or terms of Securities of any series as permitted by Sections 2.01 and 2.03;
(xi) to make any change necessary to make this Indenture, the Securities of any series or the Security Guarantee relating to any series of Securities, as applicable, consistent with the description of the Securities in the prospectus or any related prospectus supplement relating to such Securities;
(xii) to conform the text of this Indenture, the Securities of any series or the Security Guarantee relating to any series of Securities, as applicable, with the description of the Securities in the prospectus or any related prospectus supplement relating to such Securities to the extent such provision this Indenture, the Securities of any series or the Security Guarantee relating to any series of Securities, as applicable, was intended to be a substantially verbatim recitation of a provision of this Indenture, the Securities of any series or the Security Guarantee relating to any series of Securities, as applicable, as determined in good faith by the Company (which intent will be established by an Officer’s Certificate);
(xiii) to correct or supplement any provision of this Indenture that may be inconsistent with any other provision of this Indenture or to make any other provisions with respect to matters or questions arising under this Indenture; provided, such actions shall not adversely affect the interests of any Holder; or
(xiv) to change or eliminate any of the provisions of this Indenture; provided, that any such change or elimination shall become effective only when there is no Security Outstanding of any series created prior to the execution of such supplemental indenture which is entitled to the benefit of any such provision.
50
(b) After an amendment or supplement under this Section 10.01 becomes effective, the Company shall give to Holders of the affected Securities a notice briefly describing such amendment. The failure to give such notice to all Holders, or any defect therein, shall not impair or affect the validity of an amendment under this Section 10.01.
Section 10.02 With Consent of Holders. (a) Subject to Section 10.01, except as provided in the next succeeding paragraphs, the Company, the Security Guarantors, if any, and the Trustee may amend or supplement this Indenture or the Securities of any series without notice to any Holder but with the written consent of the Holders of at least a majority in aggregate Principal Amount of the Securities of such series then Outstanding affected by such modification or amendment (including, without limitation, consents obtained in connection with a purchase of, or tender offer or exchange offer for, such Securities). Without the consent of each Holder affected hereby, however, an amendment or waiver may not:
(i) reduce the Principal Amount of Securities of any series whose Holders must consent to an amendment, supplement or waiver;
(ii) reduce the rate of or change or have the effect of changing the time for payment of interest, including Defaulted Interest, on any Securities;
(iii) reduce the Principal Amount of or change or have the effect of changing the stated maturity of the principal of, or any installment of principal of, any Securities, or change the date on which any Securities may be subject to redemption (provided that this shall not apply to changes in the notice period for redemptions), or reduce any premium payable upon the redemption thereof or the Redemption Price therefor;
(iv) make any Securities payable in currency other than that stated in the Securities;
(v) make any change in the provisions of this Indenture entitling each Holder to receive payment of principal of, premium and interest on such Securities on or after the Stated Maturity thereof (or, in the case of redemption, on or after the redemption date) or to bring suit to enforce such payment, or permitting Holders of a majority in Principal Amount of Outstanding Securities to waive Defaults or Events of Default;
(vi) amend, change or modify in any material respect any obligations of the Company to make and consummate a change of control offer in respect of a change of control event that has occurred, to the extent any such change of control may be required under the terms of any such series of Securities;
(vii) eliminate or modify in any manner the obligations of a Security Guarantor with respect to its Security Guarantee which adversely affects Holders in any material respect, except as expressly otherwise provided for in this Indenture; or
51
(viii) change any obligation of the Company to maintain an office or agency in the place and for the purposes specified in Section 3.02.
Subject to Section 6.04, the Holder or Holders of a majority in aggregate Principal Amount of the Securities of such series then Outstanding may waive any existing Default or compliance by the Company with any provision of this Indenture or the Securities of any series affected by such default or compliance.
(b) It shall not be necessary for the consent of the Holders under this Section 10.02 to approve the particular form of any proposed amendment, supplement or waiver, but it shall be sufficient if such consent approves the substance thereof.
(c) After an amendment, supplement or waiver under this Section 10.02 becomes effective, the Company shall give to the Holders affected thereby a notice briefly describing the amendment, supplement or waiver. Any failure of the Company to give such notice, or any defect therein, shall not, however, in any way impair or affect the validity of any such amendment, supplement o waiver. Subject to Sections 6.04 and 6.07 hereof, the Holders of a majority in aggregate Principal Amount of the Securities then Outstanding affected may waive compliance in a particular instance by the Company with any provision of this Indenture or such Securities.
Section 10.03 Effect of Supplemental Indenture. Upon the execution of any supplemental indenture pursuant to the provisions hereof, this Indenture shall be and be deemed to be modified and amended in accordance therewith and the respective rights, limitations of rights, obligations, duties and immunities under this Indenture of the Trustee, the Company and the Holders shall thereafter be determined, exercised and enforced hereunder subject in all respects to such modifications and amendments, and all the terms and conditions of any such supplemental indenture shall be and be deemed to be part of the terms and conditions of this Indenture for any and all purposes.
Section 10.04 Compliance with TIA; Documents to Be Given to Trustee. Every such supplemental indenture shall comply with the TIA as then in effect. The Trustee, subject to the provisions of Sections 7.01 and 7.02, may receive an Officer’s Certificate and an Opinion of Counsel as conclusive evidence that any such supplemental indenture complies with the applicable provisions of this Indenture.
Section 10.05 Notation on or Exchange of Securities. Securities authenticated and delivered after the adoption of any amendment or supplement pursuant to the provisions of this Article may bear a notation approved by the Trustee as to form (but not as to substance) as to any matter provided for by such amendment or supplement or as to any action taken at any such meeting. Alternatively, if the Company or the Trustee so determines, the Company in exchange for the Securities of any series then Outstanding will execute and upon Company Order the Trustee will authenticate and make available for delivery new Securities of such series that reflects the changed terms. Failure to make the appropriate notation or to issue new Securities shall not affect the validity of such amendment or supplement.
52
Section 10.06 Trustee to Sign Amendments and Supplements. Upon receipt of a Company Order accompanied by a resolution of the Company’s Board of Directors authorizing the execution of a supplemental indenture pursuant to Section 10.01 or Section 10.02 hereof, and upon receipt by the Trustee of:
(i) the documents described in Section 10.04 hereof; and
(ii) with respect to an amendment pursuant to Section 10.02, evidence satisfactory to the Trustee of the consent of the Holders as aforesaid,
the Trustee shall join with the Company in the execution of any amendment, supplement or waiver, including any supplemental indenture, and to make any further appropriate agreements and stipulations which may be therein contained, unless such amendment, supplement or waiver affects the Trustee’s own rights, duties or immunities under this Indenture or otherwise, in which case the Trustee may in its discretion, but shall not be obligated to, enter into such amendment, supplement or waiver. In signing such amendment, supplement or waiver, the Trustee shall be entitled to receive indemnity reasonably satisfactory to it and to receive, and (subject to Sections 7.01 and 7.02) shall be fully protected in relying upon such evidence as it deems appropriate, including, without limitation, solely an Opinion of Counsel and an Officer’s Certificate stating that such amendment, supplement or waiver is authorized or permitted by this Indenture and that all conditions precedent to the execution of such amendment, supplement or waiver have been complied with.
ARTICLE XI
SECURITY GUARANTEES
Section 11.01 Applicability of the Article; Company’s Option to Implement Security Guarantees. If pursuant to Section 2.03 provision is made for the applicability of either Security Guarantees with respect to the Securities of a series under this Article XI, then the provisions of this Article XI, together with the other provisions of the Securities of such series, shall be applicable to the Securities of such series, as such provisions may be modified by any supplemental indenture in respect of such series of Securities.
Section 11.02 Security Guarantees. (a) Each Security Guarantor hereby fully and unconditionally guarantees, jointly and severally with each other Security Guarantor, to each Holder and the Trustee, the full and punctual payment when due, whether at maturity, by acceleration, by redemption or otherwise, of the obligations (such guaranteed obligations, the “Guaranteed Obligations”) of the Securities of any series that are subject to Security Guarantees. Unless terminated hereunder, each such Security Guarantor further agrees (to the extent permitted by law) that such obligations may be extended or renewed, in whole or in part, without notice or further assent from it, and that it shall remain bound by the provisions of this Article XI, to the extent otherwise applicable, notwithstanding any extension or renewal of any such obligation. Each Security Guarantor hereby agrees to pay, in addition to the amounts stated above, any and all expenses (including reasonable counsel fees and expenses) incurred by the Trustee or the Holders in enforcing or exercising any rights under any Security Guarantee.
53
(b) Each Security Guarantor waives presentation to, demand of payment from and protest to the Company of any of the obligations under such Securities or this Indenture and also waives notice of protest for nonpayment. Each Security Guarantor waives notice of any default under this Indenture, the Securities of such series or any other agreement. The obligations of each Security Guarantor hereunder shall not be affected by (i) the failure of any Holder to assert any claim or demand or to enforce any right or remedy against the Company or any other Person under this Indenture, the Securities or any other agreement or otherwise; (ii) any extension or renewal of any thereof; (iii) any rescission, waiver, amendment or modification of any of the terms or provisions of this Indenture, the Securities of such series or any other agreement; (iv) the release of any security held by any Holder or the Trustee for the obligations under the Securities or this Indenture; (v) the failure of any Holder to exercise any right or remedy against the other Security Guarantors with respect to the Securities of such series; or (vi) any change in the ownership of the Company.
(c) Each Security Guarantor further agrees that its Security Guarantee herein constitutes a guarantee of payment when due (and not a guarantee of collection) and waives any right to require that any resort be had by any Holder to any security held for payment of the obligations under such Securities.
(d) The obligations of each Security Guarantor hereunder shall not be subject to any reduction, limitation, impairment or termination for any reason (other than payment of the obligations under the Securities in full), including any claim of waiver, release, surrender, alteration or compromise, and shall not be subject to any defense of setoff, counterclaim, recoupment or termination whatsoever or by reason of the invalidity, illegality or unenforceability of the obligations under the Securities or this Indenture. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the obligations of each Security Guarantor herein shall not be discharged or impaired or otherwise affected by the failure of any Holder to assert any claim or demand or to enforce any remedy under this Indenture, the Securities or any other agreement, by any waiver or modification of any thereof, by any default, failure or delay, willful or otherwise, in the performance of the obligations under the Securities or this Indenture, or by any other act or thing or omission or delay to do any other act or thing which may or might in any manner or to any extent vary the risk of such Security Guarantor or would otherwise operate as a discharge of such Security Guarantor as a matter of law or equity.
(e) Each Security Guarantor further agrees that its Security Guarantee herein shall continue to be effective or be reinstated, as the case may be, if at any time payment, or any part thereof, of principal of or interest on any of the Company’s obligations with respect to the Securities of such series is rescinded or must otherwise be restored by any Holder upon the bankruptcy or reorganization of the Company or otherwise.
(f) In furtherance of the foregoing and not in limitation of any other right which the Trustee or any Holder has at law or in equity against each Security Guarantor by virtue hereof, upon the failure of the Company to pay any of the Company’s obligations with respect to the Securities of such series when and as the same shall become due, whether at maturity, by acceleration, by redemption or otherwise, each Security Guarantor hereby promises to and will, upon receipt of written demand by the Trustee, forthwith pay, or cause to be paid, in cash, to the Holders an amount equal to the sum of:
(i) the unpaid amount of such obligations then due and owing; and
54
(ii) accrued and unpaid interest on such obligations under the Securities and this Indenture then due and owing (but only to the extent not prohibited by law); provided, that any delay by the Trustee in giving such written demand shall in no event affect any Security Guarantor’s obligations under its Security Guarantee.
(g) Each Security Guarantor further agrees that, as between such Security Guarantor on the one hand, and the Holders, on the other hand:
(i) the maturity of the obligations with respect to Securities of such series guaranteed hereby may be accelerated as provided in this Indenture for the purposes of its Security Guarantee herein, notwithstanding any stay, injunction or other prohibition preventing such acceleration in respect of such obligations; and
(ii) in the event of any such declaration of acceleration of such obligations, such obligations (whether or not due and payable) shall forthwith become due and payable by such Security Guarantor for the purposes of such Security Guarantee.
Section 11.03 Limitation on Liability; Termination; Release and Discharge.
(a) The obligations of each Security Guarantor hereunder with respect to the Securities of any series shall be limited to the maximum amount as shall, after giving effect to all other contingent and fixed liabilities of such Security Guarantor and after giving effect to any collections from or payments made by or on behalf of any other Security Guarantor in respect of the obligations of such other Security Guarantor under its Security Guarantee or pursuant to its contribution obligations under this Indenture, result in the obligations of such Security Guarantor under its Security Guarantee not constituting a fraudulent conveyance or fraudulent transfer under federal or state law.
(b) If no Default or Event of Default has occurred and is continuing, a Security Guarantor will be released and relieved of its obligations under its Security Guarantee:
(i) automatically upon any sale, exchange or transfer, whether by way of merger or otherwise, to any Person that is not an Affiliate of the Company, of all of the Company’s direct or indirect equity interests in the Security Guarantor;
(ii) automatically upon the liquidation and dissolution of the Security Guarantor;
(iii) following delivery of a written notice by the Company to the Trustee, upon the release of all guarantees or other obligations of the Security Guarantor with respect to the obligations of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries under the Senior Credit Facility; provided that if at any time following any release of a Security Guarantor from its guarantee of the Securities pursuant to this subsection (iii), the Security Guarantor again guarantees, becomes a co-obligor with respect to or otherwise provides direct credit support for any of the obligations of the Company or any of its Subsidiaries under the Senior Credit Facility, then the Company shall cause the Security Guarantor to again guarantee the Securities in accordance with this Indenture.
55
(c) If there is a Legal Defeasance or a Covenant Defeasance, or if the Company satisfies its obligations under the Securities pursuant to Section 9.01, then all of the Security Guarantors will be released and relieved of their obligations under their respective Security Guarantees.
Section 11.04 Reserved. [Reserved].
Section 11.05 Right of Contribution. Each Security Guarantor that makes a payment or distribution under a Security Guarantee will be entitled, upon payment in full of all Guaranteed Obligations under the Securities, to a contribution from each other Security Guarantor in an amount equal to such other Security Guarantor’s pro rata portion of such payment, based on the respective net assets of all the Security Guarantors at the time of such payment determined in accordance with GAAP. The provisions of this Section 11.05 shall in no respect limit the obligations and liabilities of each Security Guarantor to the Trustee and the Holders and each Security Guarantor shall remain liable to the Trustee and the Holders for the full amount guaranteed by such Security Guarantor hereunder.
Section 11.06 No Subrogation. Each Security Guarantor agrees that it shall not be entitled to any right of subrogation in respect of any Guaranteed Obligations until payment in full in cash or cash equivalents of all the Company’s obligations under the relevant Securities. If any amount shall be paid to any Security Guarantor on account of such subrogation rights at any time when all of the such obligations shall not have been paid in full in cash or cash equivalents, such amount shall be held by such Security Guarantor in trust for the Trustee and the Holders, segregated from other funds of such Security Guarantor, and shall, forthwith upon receipt by such Security Guarantor, be turned over to the Trustee in the exact form received by such Security Guarantor (duly endorsed by such Security Guarantor to the Trustee, if required), to be applied against the such obligations.
ARTICLE XII
CONCERNING THE HOLDERS
Section 12.01 Evidence of Action Taken by Holders. Any request, demand, authorization, direction, notice, consent, waiver or other action provided by this Indenture to be given or taken by Holders of any series may be embodied in and evidenced:
(a) by one or more instruments of substantially similar tenor signed by such Holders in person or by agent duly appointed in writing;
(b) by the record of the Holders of Securities of such series voting in favor thereof at any meeting of Holders duly called and held; or
(c) by a combination of such instrument or instruments and any such record of such a meeting of Holders;
56
and, except as herein otherwise expressly provided, such action shall become effective when such instrument or instruments are delivered to the Trustee. Proof of execution of any instrument or of a writing appointing any such agent shall be sufficient for any purpose of this Indenture and (subject to Sections 7.01 and 7.02) conclusive in favor of the Trustee and the Company, if made in the manner provided in this Article.
Section 12.02 Proof of Execution of Instruments and of Holding of Securities; Record Date. Subject to Sections 7.01 and 7.02, the execution of any instrument by a Holder or his agent or proxy may be proved in accordance with such reasonable rules and regulations as may be prescribed by the Trustee or in such manner as shall be satisfactory to the Trustee. The holding of Securities shall be proved by the Security Register or by a certificate of the Registrar thereof. The Company may set a record date for purposes of determining the identity of holders of Securities entitled to vote or consent to any action referred to in Section 12.01, which record date may be set at any time or from time to time by notice to the Trustee, for any date or dates (in the case of any adjournment or resolicitation) not more than 90 days nor less than 20 days prior to the proposed date of such vote or consent, and thereafter, notwithstanding any other provisions hereof, only holders of Securities of record on such record date shall be entitled to so vote or give such consent or to withdraw such vote or consent.
Section 12.03 Who May Be Deemed Owners of Securities. The Company, the Trustee, any Paying Agent and any Registrar may deem and treat the person in whose name any Security of any series shall be registered in the Security Register on the applicable record date as the absolute owner of such Security (whether or not such Security shall be overdue and notwithstanding any notation of ownership or other writing thereon) for the purpose of receiving payment of or on account of the principal of (and premium, if any) and interest, if any, on such Security and for all other purposes; and neither the Company nor the Trustee nor any paying agent nor any Registrar shall be affected by any notice to the contrary. All such payments so made to, or upon the order of, any Holders shall be valid, and, to the extent of the sum or sums so paid, effectual to satisfy and discharge the liability of moneys payable upon any such Security.
Section 12.04 Record Date for Action by Holders. Whenever in this Indenture it is provided that Holders of a specified percentage in aggregate Principal Amount of the Securities of any series may take any action (including the making of any demand or request, the giving of any direction, notice, consent or waiver or the taking of any other action), other than any action taken at a meeting of Holders of such series, the Company, pursuant to a resolution of its Board of Directors, or the Holders of at least 10% in aggregate Principal Amount of the Securities of such series then Outstanding, may request the Trustee to fix a record date for determining Holders entitled to notice of and to take any such action. In case the Company or the Holders of Securities of such series in the amount above specified shall desire to request Holders of such series to take any action and shall request the Trustee to fix a record date with respect thereto by written notice setting forth in reasonable detail the Holder action to be requested, the Trustee shall promptly (but in any event within five days of receipt of such request) fix a record date that shall be a business day not less than 15 nor more than 20 days after the date on which the Trustee receives such request. If the Trustee shall fail to fix a record date as hereinabove provided, then the Company or the Holders of Securities of such series in the amount above specified may fix the same by providing written notice thereof (the record date so fixed to be a business day not
57
less than 15 nor more than 20 days after the date on which such written notice shall be given) to the Trustee. If a record date is fixed according to this Section 12.04, only persons shown as Holders of the Securities of such series on the Security Register at the close of business on the record date so fixed shall be entitled to take the requested action and the taking of such action by the Holders of Securities of such series on the record date of the required percentage of the aggregate Principal Amount of the Securities shall be binding on all Holders of such series; provided, that the taking of the requested action by the Holders of Securities of such series on the record date of the percentage in aggregate Principal Amount of the Securities in connection with such action shall have been evidenced to the Trustee, as provided in Section 12.01, not later than 180 days after such record date.
Section 12.05 Right of Revocation of Action Taken. At any time prior to (but not after) the evidencing to the Trustee, as provided in Section 12.01, of the taking of any action by the Holders of the percentage in aggregate Principal Amount of the Securities of any series specified in this Indenture in connection with such action, any holder of a Security the serial number of which is shown by the evidence to be included among the serial numbers of the Securities of the series the Holders of which have consented to such action may, by filing written notice at the Corporate Trust Office and upon proof of holding as provided in this Article, revoke such action so far as concerns such Security. Except as aforesaid any such action taken by the holder of any Security shall be conclusive and binding upon such holder and upon all future holders and owners of such Security and of any Securities issued in exchange or substitution therefor, irrespective of whether or not any notation in regard thereto is made upon any such Security. Any action taken by the Holders of the percentage in aggregate Principal Amount of the Securities of any series specified in this Indenture in connection with such action shall be conclusively binding upon the Company, the Trustee and the holders of all the Securities of such series.
ARTICLE XIII
HOLDERS’ LISTS AND REPORTS BY TRUSTEE AND COMPANY
Section 13.01 Company to Furnish Trustee Names and Addresses of Holders. The Company will furnish or cause to be furnished to the Trustee:
(a) semi-annually, not later than 15 days after the Regular Record Date for each series of Securities, a list, in such form as the Trustee may reasonably require, of the names and addresses of the Holders of Securities as of such Regular Record Date (unless the Trustee has such information), or if there is no Regular Record Date for interest for such series of Securities, semi-annually, upon such dates as are set forth in the Board Resolution or indenture supplemental hereto authorizing such series, and
(b) at such other times as the Trustee may request in writing, within 30 days after the receipt by the Company of any such request, a list of similar form and content as of a date not more than 15 days prior to the time such list is furnished; provided, however, that so long as the Trustee is the Registrar, no such list shall be required to be furnished.
58
Section 13.02 Preservation of Information; Communications to Holders.
(a) The Trustee shall preserve, in as current a form as is reasonably practicable, the names and addresses of Holders contained in the most recent list furnished to the Trustee as provided in Section 13.01 and the names and addresses of Holders received by the Trustee in its capacity as the Registrar. The Trustee may destroy any list furnished to it as provided in Section 13.01 upon receipt of a new list so furnished.
(b) If three or more Holders (referred to in this Section 13.02(b) as “applicants”) apply in writing to the Trustee, and furnish to the Trustee reasonable proof that each such applicant has owned a Security for a period of at least six months preceding the date of such application, and such application states that the applicants desire to communicate with other Holders with respect to their rights under this Indenture or under the Securities and is accompanied by a copy of the form of proxy or other communication which such applicants propose to transmit, then the Trustee shall, within five Business Days after the receipt of such application, at its election, either
(i) afford such applicants access to the information preserved at the time by the Trustee in accordance with Section 13.02(a); or
(ii) inform such applicants as to the approximate number of Holders whose names and addresses appear in the information preserved at the time by the Trustee in accordance with Section 13.02(a), and as to the approximate cost of mailing or otherwise giving to such Holders the form of proxy or other communication, if any, specified in such application.
If the Trustee shall elect not to afford such applicants access to such information, the Trustee shall, upon the written request of such applicants, give to each Holder whose name and address appears in the information preserved at the time by the Trustee in accordance with Section 13.02(a) a copy of the form of proxy or other communication which is specified in such request, with reasonable promptness after a tender to the Trustee of the material to be mailed and of payment, or provision for the payment, of the reasonable expenses of mailing (or, when the Securities or Global Securities, given pursuant to the applicable procedures of the applicable Depositary), unless within five days after such tender the Trustee shall give to such applicants and file with the SEC, together with a copy of the material to be sent, a written statement to the effect that, in the opinion of the Trustee, such delivery would be contrary to the best interest of the Holders or would be in violation of applicable law. Such written statement shall specify the basis of such opinion. If the SEC, after opportunity for a hearing upon the objections specified in the written statement so filed, shall enter an order refusing to sustain any of such objections or if, after the entry of an order sustaining one or more of such objections, the SEC shall find, after notice and opportunity for hearing, that all objections so sustained have been met and shall enter an order so declaring, the Trustee shall give copies of such material to all such Holders with reasonable promptness after the entry of such order and the renewal of such tender; otherwise the Trustee shall be relieved of any obligation or duty to such applicants respecting their application.
(c) Every Holder of Securities, by receiving and holding the same, agrees with the Company and the Trustee that neither the Company nor the Trustee nor any agent of either of them shall be held accountable by reason of the disclosure of any such information as to the names and addresses of the Holders in accordance with Section 13.02(b), regardless of the
source from which such information was derived, and that the Trustee shall not be held accountable by reason of giving any material pursuant to a request made under Section 13.02(b).
59
Section 13.03 Reports by the Trustee. (a) The Trustee shall transmit to Holders such reports concerning the Trustee and its actions under this Indenture as may be required pursuant to the Trust Indenture Act at the times and in the manner provided pursuant thereto. If required by Section 313(a) of the Trust Indenture Act, the Trustee shall, within 60 days after each May 15th following the date of this Indenture deliver to Holders a brief report, dated as of such May 15th, which complies with the provisions of such Section 313(a). The Trustee shall also comply with Section 313(b) of the Trust Indenture Act.
(b) A copy of each such report shall, at the time of such transmission to Holders, be filed by the Trustee with each securities exchange upon which Securities of any series are listed, with the SEC and with the Company. The Company will promptly notify the Trustee when any Securities are listed on any securities exchange and of any delisting thereof.
ARTICLE XIV
MISCELLANEOUS
Section 14.01 Trust Indenture Act Controls. If any provision of this Indenture limits, qualifies or conflicts with another provision which is required to be included in this Indenture by the Trust Indenture Act, the provision required by the Trust Indenture Act shall control. Each Security Guarantor in addition to performing its obligations under its Subsidiary Guarantee shall perform such other obligations as may be imposed on it with respect to this Indenture under the Trust Indenture Act.
Section 14.02 Notices.
(a) Any notice or communication shall be in writing and delivered in person or mailed by first-class mail, postage prepaid, or by overnight courier service addressed as follows:
if to the Company:
Southwestern Energy Company,
10000 Energy Drive,
Spring, Texas 77389,
Attention: Chief Financial Officer;
if to the Trustee:
Regions Bank,
3773 Richmond Avenue, Suite 1100
Houston, Texas 77046
Attention: Corporate Trust.
60
The Company or the Trustee by notice to the other may designate additional or different addresses for subsequent notices or communications.
Any notice or communication to a Holder, when the Securities are Global Securities, will be given pursuant to the applicable procedures of the applicable Depositary.
Failure to give a notice or communication to a Holder or any defect in it will not affect its sufficiency with respect to other Holders.
(b) Any notice or communication mailed to a registered Holder shall be mailed or delivered by an overnight delivery service to the Holder at the Holder’s address as it appears on the Security Register and shall be sufficiently given if so mailed or delivered within the time prescribed. Failure to mail a notice or communication to a Holder or any defect in it shall not affect its sufficiency with respect to other Holders. In case by reason of suspension of regular mail service or by reason of any other cause it shall be impracticable to give such notice by mail, then such notification to Holders as shall be made with the approval of the Trustee, which approval shall not be unreasonably withheld, shall constitute a sufficient notification to such Holders for every purpose hereunder.
(c) Any notices or communications given to the Trustee shall be effective only upon actual receipt by the Trustee at its Corporate Trust Office, and any notices or communications given to the Company shall be effective only upon actual receipt by the Company at the address shown in Section 14.02(a).
(d) Any notice or communication delivered to the Company under the provisions herein shall constitute notice to the Security Guarantors, if any.
(e) The Trustee shall have the right, but shall not be required, to rely upon and comply with instructions and directions sent by e-mail, facsimile and other similar unsecured electronic methods by Persons believed by the Trustee to be authorized to give instructions and directions on behalf of the Company; provided that no such reliance shall be permitted in cases of willful misconduct, bad faith or negligence. The Trustee shall have no duty or obligation to verify or confirm that the person who sent such instructions or directions is, in fact, a person authorized to give instructions or directions on behalf of the Company; and (absent negligence, bad faith or willful misconduct) the Trustee shall have no liability for any losses, liabilities, costs or expenses incurred or sustained by the Company as a result of such reliance upon or compliance with such notices, instructions, directions or other communications. The Company shall use all reasonable endeavors to ensure that any such notices, instructions, directions or other communications transmitted to the Trustee pursuant to this Indenture are complete and correct. Any such notices, instructions, directions or other communications shall be conclusively deemed to be valid instructions from the Company to the Trustee for the purposes of this Indenture.
(f) Where this Indenture provides for notice in any manner, such notice may be waived in writing by the Person entitled to receive such notice, either before or after the event, and such waiver shall be the equivalent of such notice. The Trustee may waive notice to it of any provision herein, and such waiver shall be deemed to be for its convenience and discretion. Waivers of notice by Holders shall be filed with the Trustee, but such filing shall not be a condition precedent to the validity of any action taken in reliance upon such waiver.
61
(g) Holders may communicate pursuant to TIA § 312(b) with other Holders with respect to their rights under this Indenture or the Securities. The Company, any Security Guarantors, the Trustee, the Registrar and anyone else shall have the protection of TIA § 312(c).
Section 14.03 Certificate and Opinion as to Conditions Precedent. Upon any request or application by the Company to the Trustee to take or refrain from taking any action under this Indenture, the Company shall furnish to the Trustee:
(a) an Officer’s Certificate stating that, in the opinion of the signers, all conditions precedent, if any, provided for in this Indenture relating to the proposed action have been complied with; and
(b) an Opinion of Counsel stating that, in the opinion of such counsel, all such conditions precedent have been complied with, except that in the case of any such application or demand as to which the furnishing of such documents is specifically required by any provision of this Indenture relating to such particular application or demand, no additional certificate or opinion need be furnished.
Section 14.04 Statements Required in Certificate or Opinion. Each Officer’s Certificate or Opinion of Counsel with respect to compliance with a covenant or condition provided for in this Indenture shall include:
(1) a statement that the individual making such certificate or opinion has read such covenant or condition and the definitions herein relating thereto;
(2) a brief statement as to the nature and scope of the examination or investigation upon which the statements or opinions contained in such certificate or opinion are based;
(3) a statement that, in the opinion of such individual, he has made such examination or investigation as is necessary to enable him to express an informed opinion as to whether or not such covenant or condition has been complied with; and
(4) a statement as to whether or not, in the opinion of such individual, such covenant or condition has been complied with.
Any certificate, statement or opinion of an Officer of the Company may be based, insofar as it relates to legal matters, upon a certificate or opinion of or representations by counsel, unless such officer knows that the certificate or opinion or representations with respect to the matters upon which his certificate, statement or opinion may be based as aforesaid are erroneous, or in the exercise of reasonable care should know that the same are erroneous. Any certificate, statement or Opinion of Counsel may be based, insofar as it relates to factual matters or information which is in the possession of the Company, upon the certificate, statement or opinion of or representations by an Officer or Officers of the Company unless such counsel knows that
62
the certificate, statement or opinion or representations with respect to the matters upon which his certificate, statement or opinion may be based as aforesaid are erroneous, or in the exercise of reasonable care should know that the same are erroneous. Any certificate, statement or opinion of an Officer of the Company or of counsel may be based, insofar as it relates to accounting matters, upon a certificate or opinion of or representations by an accountant or firm of accountants in the employ of the Company unless such Officer or counsel knows that the certificate or opinion or representations with respect to the accounting matters upon which his certificate, statement or opinion may be based as aforesaid are erroneous, or in the exercise of reasonable care should know that the same are erroneous.
Section 14.05 Rules by Trustee, Paying Agent and Registrar. The Trustee may make reasonable rules for action by, or a meeting of, Holders. The Registrar and the Paying Agent may make reasonable rules for their functions.
Section 14.06 Legal Holidays. A “Legal Holiday” is a Saturday, a Sunday or other day on which a Payment Office or commercial banking institutions are authorized or required by law, regulation or executive order to be closed in New York City. If a payment date is a Legal Holiday, payment shall be made on the next succeeding day that is not a Legal Holiday, and no interest shall accrue for the intervening period. If a Regular Record Date is a Legal Holiday, the Regular Record Date shall not be affected.
Section 14.07 Parties. Nothing expressed or mentioned herein is intended or shall be construed to give any Person, firm or corporation, other than the Holders of the Securities and the Trustee, any legal or equitable right, remedy or claim under or in respect of this Indenture or any provision herein contained.
Section 14.08 Governing Law, Etc.
(a) THIS INDENTURE (INCLUDING ANY SECURITY GUARANTEES) AND THE SECURITIES OF ANY SERIES SHALL BE GOVERNED BY, AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH, THE LAW OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK. EACH OF THE PARTIES HERETO, AND EACH HOLDER OF A SECURITY BY ITS ACCEPTANCE THEREOF, HEREBY IRREVOCABLY WAIVES ANY RIGHT TO TRIAL BY JURY IN ANY ACTION, PROCEEDING OR COUNTERCLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THIS INDENTURE OR THE SECURITIES OF ANY SERIES OR ANY TRANSACTION RELATED HERETO OR THERETO TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.
(b) Each of the Company and any Security Guarantor hereby:
(i) agrees that any suit, action or proceeding against it arising out of or relating to this Indenture (including any Security Guarantees) or the Securities of any series, as the case may be, may be instituted in any Federal or state court sitting in the Borough of Manhattan, The City of New York;
(ii) waives to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, any objection which it may now or hereafter have to the laying of venue of any such suit, action or proceeding, and any claim that any suit, action or proceeding in such a court has been brought in an inconvenient forum;
63
(iii) irrevocably submits to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of such courts in any suit, action or proceeding;
(iv) agrees that final judgment in any such suit, action or proceeding brought in such a court shall be conclusive and binding may be enforced in the courts of the jurisdiction of which it is subject by a suit upon judgment; and
(v) agrees that service of process by mail to the addresses specified herein shall constitute personal service of such process on it in any such suit, action or proceeding.
(c) Nothing in this Section 14.08 shall affect the right of the Trustee or any Holder of Securities to serve process in any other manner permitted by law.
Section 14.09 No Recourse Against Others. An incorporator, director, officer, employee, stockholder or controlling Person, as such, of the Company or any Security Guarantor shall not have any liability for any obligations of the Company under any Security of any series, this Indenture or any Security Guarantee or for any claim based on, in respect of or by reason of such obligations or their creation. By accepting of the Securities of such series, each Holder shall waive and release all such liability. The waiver and release shall be part of the consideration for the issue of the Securities of such series.
Section 14.10 Successors. All agreements of the Company and any Security Guarantor in this Indenture and the Securities of any series shall bind its respective successors. All agreements of the Trustee in this Indenture shall bind its successors.
Section 14.11 Duplicate and Counterpart Originals. The parties may sign any number of copies of this Indenture. One signed copy is enough to prove this Indenture. This Indenture may be executed in any number of counterparts, each of which so executed shall be an original, but all of them together represent the same agreement. The exchange of copies of this Indenture and of signature pages by facsimile or electronic format (i.e., “pdf” or “tif”) transmission shall constitute effective execution and delivery of this Indenture as to the parties hereto and may be used in lieu of the original Indenture for all purposes. Signatures of the parties hereto transmitted by facsimile or electronic format (i.e., “pdf” or “tif”) shall be deemed to be their original signatures for all purposes.
Section 14.12 Severability. In case any provision in this Indenture or in the Securities of any series shall be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the validity, legality and enforceability of the remaining provisions shall not in any way be affected or impaired thereby.
Section 14.13 Table of Contents; Headings. The table of contents and headings of the Articles and Sections of this Indenture have been inserted for convenience of reference only, are not intended to be considered a part hereof and shall not modify or restrict any of the terms or provisions hereof.
64
Section 14.14 PATRIOT ACT Compliance. The parties hereto acknowledge that in accordance with Section 326 of the USA PATRIOT ACT the Trustee, like all financial institutions, is required to obtain, verify, and record information that identifies each Person or legal entity that establishes a relationship or opens account with the Trustee. The parties to this Indenture agree that they will provide the Trustee with such information as it may reasonably request in order for the Trustee to satisfy the requirements of the USA PATRIOT ACT.
[Signatures on following pages]
65
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the parties hereto have caused this Indenture to be duly executed, all as of the date first written above.
|SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY,
|as Company
|By:
|
|Name:
|Carl Giesler, Jr.
|Title:
|Executive Vice Preside and Chief Financial Officer
[Signature Page to Indenture]
66
|REGIONS BANK,
|as Trustee
|By:
|
|Name:
|Doug Milner
|Title:
|Senior Vice President
[Signature Page to Indenture]
67
Exhibit 5.1
|
SKADDEN, ARPS, SLATE, MEAGHER & FLOM LLP
|
Southwestern Energy Company
1000 Energy Drive
Spring, Texas 77389
|
ONE MANHATTAN WEST
NEW YORK, NY 10001
-------
TEL: (212) 735-3000
FAX: (212) 735-2000
www.skadden.com
August 16, 2021
|
FIRM/AFFILIATE
OFFICES
---
BOSTON
CHICAGO
HOUSTON
LOS ANGELES
PALO ALTO
WASHINGTON, D.C.
WILMINGTON
----
BEIJING
BRUSSELS
FRANKFURT
HONG KONG
LONDON
MOSCOW
MUNICH
PARIS
SÃO PAULO
SEOUL
SHANGHAI
SINGAPORE
TOKYO
TORONTO
|RE:
|
Southwestern Energy Company
Post-Effective Amendment No. 2 to Registration Statement on Form S-3
Ladies and Gentlemen:
We have acted as special United States counsel to Southwestern Energy Company, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), in connection with Post-Effective Amendment No. 2 to be filed on the date hereof by the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors listed on Schedule I hereto (collectively, the “Subsidiary Guarantors”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”), with respect to the registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-238633), as amended by Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 filed on August 18, 2020 (as amended by Post-Effective Amendment No. 2, collectively, the “Registration Statement”).
The Registration Statement relates to the issuance and sale by the Company from time to time, pursuant to Rule 415 of the General Rules and Regulations of the Commission promulgated under the Securities Act (the “Rules and Regulations”), of (i) shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (“Common Stock”), (ii) shares of preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (“Preferred Stock”), which may be issued in one or more series, (iii) depositary receipts (the “Receipts”) representing fractional shares of Preferred Stock, which are called depositary shares (the “Depositary Shares”) and which may be issued pursuant to one or more depositary agreements (each, a “Depositary Agreement”) proposed to be entered into between the Company and one or more bank or trust companies to be named in the applicable Depositary Agreement (each, a “Bank Depositary”), (iv) debt securities of the Company (“Debt Securities”) which may be issued in one or more series under an indenture (the “Indenture”) proposed to be entered into by the Company and Regions Bank, as trustee, the form of which is filed as an exhibit to the Registration Statement, (v) warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock, shares of Preferred Stock or Debt Securities (“Warrants”),
Southwestern Energy Company
August 16, 2021
Page 2
which may be issued pursuant to one or more warrant agreements (each, a “Warrant Agreement”) proposed to be entered into by the Company and one or more warrant agents to be named therein, (vi) purchase contracts (“Purchase Contracts”) obligating the holders thereof to purchase from the Company, and the Company to sell to such holders, shares of Common Stock, shares of Preferred Stock or Debt Securities at a future date or dates, which may be issued pursuant to one or more purchase contract agreements (each, a “Purchase Contract Agreement”) proposed to be entered into by the Company and one or more purchase contract agents to be named therein, (vii) units of the Company (“Units”), which may be issued pursuant to one or more agreements (each, a “Unit Agreement”) proposed to be entered into by the Company and one or more unit agents to be named therein and (viii) such indeterminate number of shares of Common Stock, Preferred Stock or Depositary Shares and indeterminate amount of Debt Securities as may be issued upon conversion, exchange or exercise, as applicable, of any Preferred Stock, Depositary Shares, Debt Securities, Warrants or settlement of any Purchase Contracts or Units, including such shares of Common Stock or Preferred Stock as may be issued pursuant to anti-dilution adjustments determined at the time of offering (collectively, “Indeterminate Securities”. The Registration Statement also relates to the issuance and sale from time to time by the Subsidiary Guarantors of guarantees of the Debt Securities (“Guarantees”). The Common Stock, Preferred Stock, Debt Securities, Guarantees, Depositary Shares, Warrants, Purchase Contracts, Units and Indeterminate Securities offered pursuant to the Registration Statement are collectively referred to herein as the “Securities.”
This opinion is being furnished in accordance with the requirements of Item 601(b)(5) of Regulation S-K under the Securities Act. In rendering the opinions stated herein, we have examined and relied upon the following:
(a) the Registration Statement;
(b) the form of Indenture filed as an exhibit to the Registration Statement;
(c) an executed copy of a certificate for each Opinion Party (as defined below) of Chris Lacy, Secretary of each Opinion Party, dated the date hereof (collectively, the “Secretary’s Certificate”);
(d) a copy of each Opinion Party’s Certificate of Incorporation or Certificate of Formation, as applicable, as described on Schedule II hereto, certified by the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware or the Texas Secretary of State, as applicable, and certified pursuant to the Secretary’s Certificate;
(e) a copy of each Opinion Party’s Bylaws, as amended and in effect as of the date hereof, or Limited Liability Company Agreement, as described on Schedule III hereto (collectively, the “Operating Agreements”), as applicable, certified pursuant to the Secretary’s Certificate;
Southwestern Energy Company
August 16, 2021
Page 3
(f) a copy of certain resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company adopted on June 1, 2021, certified pursuant to the Secretary’s Certificate;
(g) a copy of certain resolutions of the Member of each Subsidiary Guarantor, adopted on August 15, 2021, certified pursuant to the Secretary’s Certificate;
(h) copies of certificates, dated the dates specified on Schedule IV, and bringdown verifications thereof, dated August 13, 2021 as of 3:58 pm ET, from the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware with respect to the existence and good standing in the State of Delaware of each Opinion Party “Delaware Opinion Parties” on Schedule II hereto (each, a “Delaware Opinion Party”) (collectively the “Delaware Certificates”); and
(i) copies of certificates, dated August 10, 2021, and bringdown verifications thereof, dated August 13, 2021 as of 4:00 pm ET from the Texas Secretary of State with respect to the existence in the State of Texas of each Opinion Party listed under “Texas Opinion Parties” on Schedule II hereto (each, a “Texas Opinion Party”) and copies of the result of a search, conducted on August 13, 2021 as of the time listed on Schedule V hereto, from the Franchise Tax Account Status search on the public website of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, indicating that, as of such time, each Texas Opinion Party’s right to transact business in the State of Texas is intact (collectively, the “Texas Certificates”).
We have also examined originals or copies, certified or otherwise identified to our satisfaction, of such records of the Opinion Parties and such agreements, certificates and receipts of public officials, certificates of officers or other representatives of the Opinion Parties and others, and such other documents as we have deemed necessary or appropriate as a basis for the opinions stated below.
In our examination, we have assumed the genuineness of all signatures, including electronic signatures, the legal capacity and competency of all natural persons, the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals, the conformity to original documents of all documents submitted to us as facsimile, electronic, certified or photocopied copies, and the authenticity of the originals of such copies. As to any facts relevant to the opinions stated herein that we did not independently establish or verify, we have relied upon statements and representations of officers and other representatives of the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors and others and of public officials, including those in the Secretary’s Certificate and the factual representations and warranties contained in the Transaction Documents (as defined below).
We do not express any opinion with respect to the laws of any jurisdiction other than (i) the laws of the State of New York, (ii) the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the “DGCL”), (iii) the Delaware Limited Liability Company Act (the “DLLCA”), and (iv) the Texas Limited Liability Company Law (the “TLLCL”) (all of the foregoing being referred to as “Opined-on Law”).
As used herein, (i) “Opinion Parties” means the Company and each of the Subsidiary Guarantors listed on Schedule I hereto and (ii) “Transaction Documents” means the Depositary Agreements, the Indenture and the supplemental indentures and officer’s certificates establishing the terms of the Debt Securities pursuant thereto, the Guarantees, the Warrant Agreements, the Purchase Contract Agreements, the Unit Agreements and any applicable underwriting or purchase agreement.
Southwestern Energy Company
August 16, 2021
Page 4
The opinions stated in paragraphs 1 through 10 below presume that all of the following (collectively, the “general conditions”) shall have occurred prior to the issuance of the Securities referred to therein: (i) the Registration Statement, as finally amended (including all necessary post-effective amendments), has become effective under the Securities Act; (ii) an appropriate prospectus supplement or term sheet with respect to such Securities has been prepared, delivered and filed in compliance with the Securities Act and the applicable Rules and Regulations; (iii) the applicable Transaction Documents shall have been duly authorized, executed and delivered by the Company and the other parties thereto, including, if such Securities are to be sold or otherwise distributed pursuant to a firm commitment underwritten offering, the underwriting agreement or purchase agreement with respect thereto; (iv) the Board of Directors or member of each Opinion Party, including any duly authorized committee thereof, shall have taken all necessary corporate action to approve the issuance and sale of such Securities and related matters and appropriate officers of any Opinion Party have taken all related action as directed by or under the direction of the Board of Directors of the Company; and (v) the terms of the applicable Transaction Documents and the issuance and sale of such Securities have been duly established in conformity with the certificate of incorporation or the certificate of formation and the bylaws or the limited liability company agreement of each Opinion Party so as not to violate any applicable law, the certificate of incorporation or the certificate of formation or the bylaws or the limited liability company agreement, or result in a default under or breach of any agreement or instrument binding upon any Opinion Party, and so as to comply with any requirement or restriction imposed by any court or governmental body having jurisdiction over any Opinion Party.
Based upon the foregoing and subject to the qualifications and assumptions stated herein, we are of the opinion that:
1. With respect to any shares of Common Stock offered by the Company, including any Indeterminate Securities constituting Common Stock (the “Offered Common Stock”), when (a) the general conditions shall have been satisfied, (b) if the Offered Common Stock is to be certificated, certificates in the form required under the DGCL representing the shares of Offered Common Stock are duly executed and countersigned and (c) the shares of Offered Common Stock are registered in the Company’s share registry and delivered upon payment of the agreed-upon consideration therefor, the shares of Offered Common Stock, when issued and sold or otherwise distributed in accordance with the provisions of the applicable Transaction Document, will be duly authorized by all requisite corporate action on the part of the Company under the DGCL and validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable, provided that the consideration therefor is not less than $0.01 per share of Common Stock.
2. With respect to the shares of any series of Preferred Stock offered by the Company, including any Indeterminate Securities constituting Preferred Stock of such series (the “Offered Preferred Stock”), when (a) the general conditions shall have been satisfied, (b) the Board of Directors of the Company, or a duly authorized committee thereof, has duly adopted a Certificate of Designations for the Offered Preferred Stock in accordance with the DGCL (the “
Southwestern Energy Company
August 16, 2021
Page 5
Certificate”), (c) the filing of the Certificate with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware has duly occurred, (d) if the Offered Preferred Stock is to be certificated, certificates in the form required under the DGCL representing the shares of Offered Preferred Stock are duly executed and countersigned and (e) the shares of Offered Preferred Stock are registered in the Company’s share registry and delivered upon payment of the agreed-upon consideration therefor, the shares of Offered Preferred Stock, when issued and sold or otherwise distributed in accordance with the provisions of the applicable Transaction Document, will be duly authorized by all requisite corporate action on the part of the Company under the DGCL and validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable, provided that the consideration therefor is not less than $0.01 per share of Preferred Stock.
3. With respect to any Depositary Shares offered by the Company, including any Indeterminate Securities constituting Depositary Shares (the “Offered Depositary Shares”), when (a) the general conditions shall have been satisfied, (b) the Preferred Stock relating to such Offered Depositary Shares has been duly authorized for issuance by the Company, (c) the Offered Depositary Shares have been duly executed, delivered, countersigned, issued and sold in accordance with the provisions of the applicable Depositary Agreement, and the Offered Depositary Shares have been delivered to the Bank Depositary for deposit in accordance with the applicable Depositary Agreement, and (d) the Receipts evidencing the Depositary Shares have been duly issued against deposit of the related shares of Preferred Stock with the Bank Depositary in accordance with the applicable Depositary Agreement, such Depositary Agreement will constitute a legally valid and binding obligation of the Company, enforceable against the Company in accordance with its respective terms under the laws of the State of New York.
4. With respect to any series of Debt Securities offered by the Company, including any Indeterminate Securities constituting Debt Securities (the “Offered Debt Securities”), when (a) the general conditions shall have been satisfied, (b) the Indenture has been qualified under the Trust Indenture Act of 1939; (c) the issuance, sale and terms of the Offered Debt Securities and related matters have been approved and established in conformity with the applicable Transaction Documents and (d) the certificates evidencing the Offered Debt Securities have been issued in a form that complies with the provisions of the applicable Transaction Documents and have been duly executed and authenticated in accordance with the provisions of the Indenture and any other applicable Transaction Documents and issued and sold or otherwise distributed in accordance with the provisions of the applicable Transaction Document upon payment of the agreed-upon consideration therefor, the Offered Debt Securities will constitute valid and binding obligations of the Company, enforceable against the Company in accordance with their respective terms under the laws of the State of New York.
5. With respect to any Guarantee of any series of Offered Debt Securities, including any Guarantee of any Indeterminate Securities constituting Offered Debt Securities of such series (the “Offered Guarantees”), when (a) the general conditions shall have been satisfied, (b) the Indenture has been duly qualified under the TIA, (c) the issuance, sale and terms of the Offered Guarantees and related matters have been approved and established in conformity with the applicable Transaction Documents, (d) certificates (if any) evidencing the Offered Guarantees
Southwestern Energy Company
August 16, 2021
Page 6
and the certificates evidencing the Debt Securities guaranteed thereby have been duly executed and, if applicable, authenticated in accordance with the provisions of the Indenture and any other applicable Transaction Documents and (e) such Debt Securities have been issued and sold or otherwise distributed in accordance with the provisions of the applicable Transaction Document upon payment of the agreed-upon consideration therefor, the Offered Guarantees will constitute valid and binding obligations of such Subsidiary Guarantor, enforceable against such Subsidiary Guarantor in accordance with their respective terms under the laws of the State of New York.
6. With respect to any Warrants offered by the Company (the “Offered Warrants”), when (a) the general conditions shall have been satisfied, (b) the Common Stock, Preferred Stock and/or Debt Securities for which the Offered Warrants are exercisable have been duly authorized for issuance by the Company and (c) certificates evidencing the Offered Warrants have been duly executed, delivered and countersigned in accordance with the provisions of the applicable Warrant Agreement, the Offered Warrants, when issued and sold or otherwise distributed in accordance with the provisions of the applicable Transaction Document upon payment of the agreed-upon consideration therefor, will constitute valid and binding obligations of the Company, enforceable against the Company in accordance with their respective terms under the laws of the State of New York.
7. With respect to any Purchase Contracts offered by the Company (the “Offered Purchase Contracts”), when (a) the general conditions shall have been satisfied, (b) the Common Stock, Preferred Stock and/or Debt Securities relating to such Offered Purchase Contracts have been duly authorized for issuance by the Company and (c) the Offered Purchase Contracts have been duly executed, delivered and countersigned in accordance with the provisions of the applicable Purchase Contract Agreement, the Offered Purchase Contracts, when issued and sold or otherwise distributed in accordance with the provisions of the applicable Transaction Document upon payment of the agreed-upon consideration therefor, will constitute valid and binding obligations of the Company, enforceable against the Company in accordance with their respective terms under the laws of the State of New York.
8. With respect to any Units offered by the Company (the “Offered Units”), when (a) the general conditions shall have been satisfied, (b) the Securities included in such Offered Units, have been duly authorized for issuance or sale by the Company and (c) certificates evidencing the Offered Units have been duly executed, delivered and countersigned in accordance with the provisions of the applicable Transaction Document, the Offered Units, when issued and sold or otherwise distributed in accordance with the provisions of the applicable Transaction Document upon payment of the agreed-upon consideration therefor, will constitute valid and binding obligations of the Company, enforceable against the Company in accordance with their respective terms under the laws of the State of New York.
Southwestern Energy Company
August 16, 2021
Page 7
The opinions stated herein are subject to the following qualifications:
(a) we do not express any opinion with respect to the effect on the opinions stated herein of any bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium, fraudulent transfer, preference and other similar laws or governmental orders affecting creditors’ rights generally, and the opinions stated herein are limited by such laws and orders and by general principles of equity (regardless of whether enforcement is sought in equity or at law);
(b) we do not express any opinion with respect to any law, rule or regulation that is applicable to any party to any of the Transaction Documents or the transactions contemplated thereby solely because such law, rule or regulation is part of a regulatory regime applicable to any such party or any of its affiliates as a result of the specific assets or business operations of such party or such affiliates;
(c) except to the extent expressly stated in the opinions contained herein, we have assumed that each of the Transaction Documents constitutes the valid and binding obligation of each party to such Transaction Document, enforceable against such party in accordance with its terms;
(d) we do not express any opinion with respect to the enforceability of any provision contained in any Transaction Document relating to any indemnification, contribution, non-reliance, exculpation, release, limitation or exclusion of remedies, waiver or other provisions having similar effect that may be contrary to public policy or violative of federal or state securities laws, rules or regulations, or to the extent any such provision purports to, or has the effect of, waiving or altering any statute of limitations;
(e) we do not express any opinion with respect to the enforceability of any provision of any Transaction Document to the extent that such section purports to bind any Opinion Party to the exclusive jurisdiction of any particular federal court or courts;
(f) we call to your attention that irrespective of the agreement of the parties to any Transaction Document, a court may decline to hear a case on grounds of forum non conveniens or other doctrine limiting the availability of such court as a forum for resolution of disputes; in addition, we call to your attention that we do not express any opinion with respect to the subject matter jurisdiction of the federal courts of the United States of America in any action arising out of or relating to any Transaction Document;
(g) we have assumed that any agent of service will have accepted appointment as agent to receive service of process and call to your attention that we do not express any opinion if and to the extent such agent shall resign such appointment. Further, we do not express any opinion with respect to the irrevocability of the designation of such agent to receive service of process;
(h) we have assumed that the choice of New York law to govern the Indenture and any supplemental indenture thereto is a valid and legal provision;
(i) we have assumed that the laws of the State of New York will be chosen to govern any Depositary Agreements, Warrant Agreements, Purchase Contract Agreements and Unit Agreements and that such choice is and will be a valid and legal provision;
Southwestern Energy Company
August 16, 2021
Page 8
(j) we have assumed that the Indenture will be duly authorized, executed and delivered by the trustee in substantially the form reviewed by us;
(k) we do not express any opinion with respect to the enforceability of any provisions contained in the Offered Guarantees or the related Transaction Documents to the extent that such provisions provide that the obligations of the Subsidiary Guarantors are absolute and unconditional irrespective of the enforceability or genuineness of the Indenture or the effect thereof on the opinions herein stated;
(l) we do not express any opinion with respect to the enforceability of any provisions contained in the Offered Guarantees or the related Transaction Documents to the extent that such provisions limit the obligation of the Subsidiary Guarantors under the Indenture, or any right of contribution of any party with respect to the Offered Guarantees; and
(m) to the extent that any opinion relates to the enforceability of the choice of New York law and choice of New York forum provisions contained in any Transaction Document, the opinions stated herein are subject to the qualification that such enforceability may be subject to, in each case, (i) the exceptions and limitations in New York General Obligations Law sections 5-1401 and 5-1402 and (ii) principles of comity and constitutionality.
In addition, in rendering the foregoing opinions we have assumed that:
(a) neither the execution and delivery by the Company and each Opinion Party of the Transaction Documents to which the Company or such Opinion Party is a party nor the performance by the Company and such Opinion Party of its obligations thereunder, including the issuance and sale of the applicable Securities constitutes or will constitute a violation of, or a default under, any lease, indenture, agreement or other instrument to which the Company or any Opinion Party or their respective property is subject (except that we do not make the assumption set forth in this clause (a) with respect to the Opined-on Law);
(b) neither the execution and delivery by the Company or any Opinion Party of the Transaction Documents to which the Company or such Opinion Party is a party nor the performance by the Company and such Opinion Party of its obligations thereunder, including the issuance and sale of the applicable Securities, requires or will require the consent, approval, licensing or authorization of, or any filing, recording or registration with, any governmental authority under any law, rule or regulation of any jurisdiction; and
(c) the limited liability company agreement of each applicable Opinion Party is the only agreement of the member of such Opinion Party as to the affairs of such Opinion Party and the conduct of its business, and we do not express any opinion with respect to the effect of any other agreement of the member of any Opinion Party as to the affairs of such Opinion Party and the conduct of its business; each applicable Opinion Party has, and since the time of its formation has had, at least one validly admitted and existing member of such Opinion Party and (i) no procedures have been instituted for, and no other event has occurred, including, without limitation, any action taken by any applicable Opinion Party or its Sole/Managing Member, that would result in, the liquidation, termination, dissolution or winding-up of such Opinion Party,
Southwestern Energy Company
August 16, 2021
Page 9
(ii) no event has occurred that has adversely affected the existence, good standing or right to transact business of any Opinion Party under the laws of its jurisdiction of formation, and each Opinion Party has taken all actions required by the laws of its jurisdiction of formation to maintain such existence, good standing and right to transact business and (iii) no grounds exist for the revocation or forfeiture of any Opinion Party’s Certificate of Formation.
We hereby consent to the reference to our firm under the heading “Legal Matters” in the prospectus forming part of the Registration Statement. We also hereby consent to the filing of this opinion with the Commission as an exhibit to the Registration Statement. In giving this consent, we do not thereby admit that we are within the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act or the Rules and Regulations. This opinion is expressed as of the date hereof unless otherwise expressly stated, and we disclaim any undertaking to advise you of any subsequent changes in the facts stated or assumed herein or of any subsequent changes in applicable laws.
|Very truly yours,
|/s/ Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
Schedule I
Subsidiary Guarantors
|1.
|
Angelina Gathering Company, LLC
|2.
|
A.W. Realty Company, LLC
|3.
|
SWN Drilling Company, LLC
|4.
|
SWN E&P Services, LLC
|5.
|
SWN Energy Services Company, LLC
|6.
|
SWN International, LLC
|7.
|
SWN Midstream Services Company, LLC
|8.
|
SWN Producer Services, LLC
|9.
|
SWN Production Company, LLC
|10.
|
SWN Production (Ohio), LLC
|11.
|
SWN Water Resources Company, LLC
|12.
|
SWN Well Services, LLC
Schedule II
Certificates of Incorporation and Certificates of Formation
Delaware Opinion Parties
|1.
|
Certificate of Incorporation of Southwestern Energy Company, certified by the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware as of August 10, 2021.
|2.
|
Certificate of Formation SWN International, LLC, certified by the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware as of August 10, 2021.
Texas Opinion Parties
|3.
|
Certificate of Formation of Angelina Gathering Company, LLC, certified by the Secretary of State of the State of Texas as of August 10, 2021.
|4.
|
Certificate of Formation of A.W. Realty Company, LLC, certified by the State of the State of Texas as of August 10, 2021.
|5.
|
Certificate of Formation of SWN Drilling Company, LLC, certified by the State of the State of Texas as of August 10, 2021.
|6.
|
Certificate of Formation of SWN E & P Services, LLC, certified by the State of the State of Texas as of August 10, 2021.
|7.
|
Certificate of Formation SWN Energy Services Company, LLC, certified by the State of the State of Texas as of August 10, 2021.
|8.
|
Certificate of Formation SWN Midstream Services Company, LLC, certified by the State of the State of Texas as of August 10, 2021.
|9.
|
Certificate of Formation SWN Producer Services, LLC, certified by the State of the State of Texas as of August 10, 2021.
|10.
|
Certificate of Formation SWN Production Company, LLC, certified by the State of the State of Texas as of August 10, 2021.
|11.
|
Certificate of Formation SWN Production (Ohio), LLC, certified by the State of the State of Texas as of August 10, 2021.
|12.
|
Certificate of Formation SWN Water Resources Company, LLC, certified by the State of the State of Texas as of August 10, 2021.
|13.
|
Certificate of Formation SWN Well Services, LLC, certified by the State of the State of Texas as of August 10, 2021.
Schedule III
Operating Agreements
|1.
|
Amended and Restated Bylaws of Southwestern Energy Company, dated April 28, 2020.
|2.
|
Operating Agreement of Angelina Gathering Company, LLC, dated December 22, 2005, by SWN Midstream Services, LLC as sole member.
|3.
|
Company Agreement of A.W. Realty Company, LLC, dated December 31, 2015, by Southwestern Energy Company as sole member.
|4.
|
Company Agreement of SWN Drilling Company, LLC, dated December 31, 2014, by SWN Production Company, LLC as sole member.
|5.
|
Amended and Restated Company Agreement of SWN E&P Services, LLC, dated October 22, 2014, by Southwestern Energy Company as sole member.
|6.
|
Company Agreement of SWN Energy Services Company, LLC, dated December 31, 2014, by SWN Midstream Services Company, LLC as sole member.
|7.
|
Operating Agreement of SWN International, LLC, dated March 19, 2010, by Southwestern Energy Company, as sole member.
|8.
|
SWN Midstream Services Company, LLC, dated March 19, 2010, by Southwestern Energy Company, as sole member.
|9.
|
Amended and Restated Company Agreement of SWN Producer Services, LLC, dated October 22, 2015, by SWN Midstream Services Company, LLC, as sole member.
|10.
|
Company Agreement of SWN Production Company, LLC, dated November 6, 2014, by Southwestern Energy Company, as sole member.
|11.
|
Limited Liability Company Agreement of SWN Production (Ohio), LLC, dated April 30, 2021 by Southwestern Energy Company, as sole member.
|12.
|
Company Agreement of SWN Water Resources Company, LLC, dated April 19, 2017 by Southwestern Energy Company, as sole member.
|13.
|
Amended and Restated Company Agreement of SWN Well Services, LLC, dated October 14, 2014 by SWN E&P Services, LLC, as sole member.
Schedule IV
Delaware Certificates
|1.
|
Certificate from the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware for Southwestern Energy Company, dated August 10, 2021.
|2.
|
Certificate from the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware for SWN International, LLC dated August 10, 2021.
Schedule V
|1.
|
Franchise Tax Account Search for Angelina Gathering Company, LLC as of 9:02 am ET.
|2.
|
Franchise Tax Account Search for A.W. Realty Company, LLC as of 9:03 am ET.
|3.
|
Franchise Tax Account Search for SWN Drilling Company, LLC as of 9:04 am ET.
|4.
|
Franchise Tax Account Search for SWN E & P Services, LLC as of 9:05 am ET.
|5.
|
Franchise Tax Account Search for SWN Energy Services Company, LLC as of 9:06 am ET.
|6.
|
Franchise Tax Account Search for SWN Midstream Services Company, LLC as of 9:07 am ET.
|7.
|
Franchise Tax Account Search for SWN Producer Services, LLC as of 9:08 am ET.
|8.
|
Franchise Tax Account Search for SWN Production Company, LLC as of 9:08 am ET.
|9.
|
Franchise Tax Account Search for SWN Production (Ohio), LLC as of 9:19 am ET.
|10.
|
Franchise Tax Account Search for SWN Water Resources Company, LLC as of 9:10 am ET.
|11.
|
Franchise Tax Account Search for SWN Well Services, LLC as of 9:11 am ET.
Exhibit 23.2
CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
We hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in this Registration Statement on Form S-3 of Southwestern Energy Company of our report dated March 1, 2021 relating to the financial statements and the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, which appears in Southwestern Energy Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We also consent to the reference to us under the heading “Experts” in such Registration Statement.
/s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Houston, Texas
August 16, 2021
Exhibit 23.3
CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS
We hereby consent to the incorporation by reference in this Registration Statement on Form S-3 of Southwestern Energy Company of our report dated March 25, 2021, except for the effects of the change in the accounting for redeemable preferred units discussed in Note 3 to the consolidated financial statements, as to which the date is July 1, 2021, relating to the financial statements of Indigo Natural Resources LLC, which appears in Southwestern Energy Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated July 2, 2021. We also consent to the reference to us under the heading “Experts” in such Registration Statement.
/s/ PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Houston, Texas
August 16, 2021
Exhibit 23.4
CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
We have issued our report dated March 10, 2020 with respect to the consolidated financial statements of Montage Resources Corporation included in the Current Report on Form 8-K of Southwestern Energy Company. We consent to the incorporation by reference of the aforementioned report in the Registration Statement of Southwestern Energy Company on Form S-3 (File No. 333-238633), and to the use of our name as it appears under the caption “Experts.”
/s/ GRANT THORNTON LLP
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
August 16, 2021
Exhibit 23.5
CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT PETROLEUM ENGINEERS AND GEOLOGISTS
We hereby consent to the inclusion in or incorporation by reference into the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (including any amendments or supplements thereto, related appendices, and financial statements) of Indigo Natural Resources LLC of our reserves report, dated January 25, 2021, with respect to estimates of reserves and future net revenues to the combined interests of Southwestern Energy Company and its subsidiaries, as of December 31, 2020. We also hereby consent to all references to our firm or such reports included in or incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement. We also consent to use of our name as it appears under “Experts”.
|NETHERLAND, SEWELL & ASSOCIATES, INC.
|By:
|
/s/ C.H. (Scott) Rees III
|C.H. (Scott) Rees III, P.E.
|Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Dallas, Texas
August 16, 2021
Exhibit 25.1
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM T-1
STATEMENT OF ELIGIBILITY
UNDER THE TRUST INDENTURE ACT OF 1939
OF A CORPORATION DESIGNATED TO ACT AS TRUSTEE
|☐
|
CHECK IF AN APPLICATION TO DETERMINE ELIGIBILITY OF A TRUSTEE PURSUANT TO SECTION 305(b) (2)
REGIONS BANK
(Exact name of trustee as specified in its charter)
|Alabama
|63-0371391
|
(Jurisdiction of incorporation or
organization if not a U.S. national bank)
|
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
|
1900 Fifth Avenue North
Birmingham, Alabama
|35203
|(Address of principal executive offices)
|(Zip code)
Doug Milner
Senior Vice President
Regions Bank
Corporate Trust
3773 Richmond Avenue, Suite 1100
Houston, Texas 77046
Phone: (713) 244-8041
(Name, address and telephone number of agent for service)
Southwestern Energy Company
(and the subsidiaries identified below in the Table of Subsidiary Guarantor Registrants)
(Exact name of obligor as specified in its charter)
|Delaware
|71-0205415
|
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization)
|
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification Number)
10000 Energy Drive
Spring, Texas 77389
(832) 796-1000
(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant’s principal executive offices)
Senior Debt Securities
TABLE OF SUBSIDIARY GUARANTOR REGISTRANTS (1)
|Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter
|State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization
|I.R.S. Employer
Identification Number
|Angelina Gathering Company, LLC
|Texas
|71-0205415
|A.W. Realty Company, LLC
|Texas
|71-0205415
|SWN Drilling Company, LLC
|Texas
|71-0205415
|SWN E & P Services, LLC
|Texas
|71-0205415
|SWN Energy Services Company, LLC
|Texas
|71-0205415
|SWN International, LLC
|Delaware
|71-0205415
|SWN Midstream Services Company, LLC
|Texas
|71-0205415
|SWN Producer Services, LLC
|Texas
|71-0205415
|SWN Production Company, LLC
|Texas
|71-0205415
|SWN Production (Ohio), LLC
|Texas
|71-0205415
|SWN Water Resources Company, LLC
|Texas
|71-0205415
|SWN Well Services, LLC
|Texas
|71-0205415
The address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of each of the Subsidiary Guarantor Registrant’s principal executive offices is 10000 Energy Drive, Spring, Texas 77389, telephone (832) 796-1000. The name, address, and telephone number of the agent for service for each Subsidiary Guarantor Registrant is Christopher W. Lacy, Southwestern Energy Company, 10000 Energy Drive, Spring, Texas 77389, telephone (832) 796-1000.
Item 1. General Information. Furnish the following information as to the trustee:
|(a)
|
Name and address of each examining or supervising authority to which it is subject.
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, 1000 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30309 Alabama State Banking Department, 401 Adams Ave., Montgomery, Alabama 36104
|(b)
|
Whether it is authorized to exercise corporate trust powers.
The trustee is authorized to exercise corporate trust powers.
Item 2. Affiliations with Obligor. If the obligor is an affiliate of the trustee, describe each such affiliation.
None with respect to the trustee.
No responses are included for Items 3-14 of this Form T-1 because the obligor is not in default as provided under Item 13.
|Item 15.
|Foreign Trustee.
|Not applicable.
|Item 16.
|List of Exhibits.
|List below all exhibits filed as a part of this Statement of Eligibility.
|Exhibit 1.
|Articles of Amendment to Articles of Incorporation, including Restated Articles of Incorporation of the Trustee (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 1 to the Trustee’s Form T-1 filed as Exhibit 25.1 to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-223626) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission).
|Exhibit 2.
|Not applicable
|Exhibit 3.
|Authorization of the Trustee to exercise corporate trust powers (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3 to the Trustee’s Form T-1 filed as Exhibit 25.1 to the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-202769) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission).
|Exhibit 4.
|A copy of the bylaws of the trustee as now in effect (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4 to the Trustee’s Form T-1 filed as Exhibit 25.1 to the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-227903) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission).
|Exhibit 5.
|Not applicable.
|Exhibit 6.
|The consent of the trustee required by Section 321(b) of the Act.
|Exhibit 7.
|A copy of the latest report of condition of the trustee published pursuant to law or the requirements of its supervising or examining authority.
|Exhibit 8.
|Not applicable.
|Exhibit 9.
|Not applicable.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended, the trustee, Regions Bank, a state-chartered bank organized under the laws of the state of Alabama, has duly caused this statement of eligibility to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, all in the Houston, Texas on the 16 day of August 2021.
|REGIONS BANK
|
s/Doug Milner
|Doug Milner
|Senior Vice President
EXHIBIT 6
August 16, 2021
Securities and Exchange Commission
Washington, D.C. 20549
Ladies and Gentlemen
In accordance with Section 321(b) of the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, Regions Bank hereby consents that reports of examination of Regions Bank by Federal, State, Territorial or District regulatory authorities may be furnished by such regulatory authorities to the Securities and Exchange Commission upon request therefor.
Dated: August 16, 2021
|Very truly yours,
|REGIONS BANK
|
/s/ Doug Milner
|Doug Milner
|Senior Vice President
Exhibit 7
REGIONS BANK
Consolidated Report of Condition of
Regions Bank
As of the close of business on March 31, 2021
Regions Bank FFIEC 031 Legal Title of Bank Page 18 of 91 FDIC Certificate Number: 12368 RC-2 Schedule RC-continued Dollar Amounts in Thousands RCON Amount Liabilities 13. Deposits: a. In domestiC offices (sum of totals of columns A and C from Schedule RC-E, Part I) 2200 1 124,229,000 13.a (1) Noninterest-bearing (1) 16631 1 53,014,000ii 13.a.1 (2) Interest-bearing 16636 1 71.215,000 ~ 13.a.2 b. In foreign offices, Edge and Agreement subSidiaries, and I BFs RCFN (from Schedule RC-E, Part II) 2200 1 0 13.b (1) Noninterest-bearing 16631 1 0~ 13.b.1 (2) Interest-bearing 16636 1 13.b.2 14. Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase: RCON a. Federal funds purchased in domestic offices (2) B993 ..0 14.a Rem b. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (3) B995 0 14.b 15. Trading liabilities (from Schedule RC-D) 3548 23,000 15 16. other borrowed money (includes mortgage indebtedness)(from Schedule RC-M) 3190 356,000 16 17. and 18. Not applicable Rem 19. Subordinated notes and debentures (4) 3200 496,000 19 20. other liabilities (from Schedule RC-G) 2930 3,018,000 20 21. Total liabilities (sum of items 13 through 20) 2948 128,122,000 21 22. Not applicable E(IUity Capital Bank Equity Capital 23. Perpetual preferred stock and related surplus 3838 0 23 24. common stock 3230 0 24 25. Surplus (exclude all surplus related to preferred stock) 3839 16,399,000 25 26. a. Retained earnings 3632 640,000 26.a b. Accumulated other comprehensive income (5) BS30 1,315,000 26.b c. Other equity capital components (6) A130 0 26.c 27. a. Total bank equity capital (sum of items 23 through 26.c) 3210 18,354,000 27.a b. Noncontrolling (minority) interests in consolidated subSidiaries 3000 0 27.b 28. Total equity capital (sum of items 27.a and 27.b) G105 18,354,000 28 29. Total liabilities and equity capital (sum of items 21 and 28) 3300 146,476,000 29 {1) Includes noninterest-bearing demand, time, and savings deposits. (2) Report overnight Federal Home Loan Bank advances in SChedule RC, item 16, ~other borrowed money.R (3) Includes all securities repurchase agreements, regardless of maturity. (4) Includes limited-life preferred stock and related surplus. (5) Includes, but is not firnited to, net unrealized holding gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities, accumulated net gains (losses) on cash flow hedges, cumulatiVe foreign currency translation adjustments, and accumulated defined benefit pension and other postretirement plan adjustments. (6) Includes treasury stock and unearned Employee stock ownership Plan shares.
Regions Bank FFlEC 031 Legal Title of Bank Page 19 of 91 FDIC Certificate Number : 12368 RC3 Schedule RCcontinued Memoranda To be reported w ith t he Marc h Report of Cond itio n . 1. Indicate in t he box at t he right t he number of t he statement below that best describes the most comprehensive level of auditing work performed for t he bank by independent external auditors as of any date during 2019 LL’’’’ M.1 Ia = An integrated audit of the reporting institut ion’s financial 2b = An audit of the reporting institut ion’s parent holding company’s statements and its internal control over financial reporting consolidated financial statements only conducted in accordance conducted in accordance with the standards of the American with the audit ing standards of t he AICPA or t he PCAOB by an Institute of Certif ied Public Accountants (AICPA) or Public Independent public accountant that submits a report on the Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) by an consolidated holding company (but not on the institution independent public accountant that submits a report on separately) the institution 3 = This number is not to be used. lb = An audit of the reporting institut ion’s financial statements only 4 = Directors’ examinat ion of the bank conducted in accordance with conducted in accordance with the audit ing standards of the generally accepted auditing standards by a certified public AICPA or t he PCAOB by an independent public accountant that accounting firm (may be required by state chartering authority) submits a report on t he institution. 5 = Directors’ examination of the bank pelformed by other external 2a = An integrated audit of the reporting institution’s parent holding auditors (may be required by state chartering authority) company’s consolidated financial statements and its internal 6 = Review of t he bank’s financial statements by external auditors control over financial reporting conducted in accordance with the 7 = Compilation of the bank’s financial statements by external standards of the AICPA or the PCAOB by an independent public auditors accountant that submits a repo1t on the consolidated holding 8 = Other audit procedures (excluding tax preparat ion work) company (but not on the institution separately). 9 = No external audit work To be reported w ith t he Marc h Report of Cond itio n . I:~~= I MMDD yearend date(report the date in MMDD format) .L. M.2 2. Bank’s fiscal .L