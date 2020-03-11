Posterize Yourself with Phillips 66 at the Big 12 Basketball Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate more than 30 years of Living to the Full at the Big 12 Basketball Championship, Phillips 66 today unveiled The Posterizer, a one-of-a-kind, interactive experience that lets basketball fans live out their dreams to make it onto an iconic basketball poster.

Poster dunks are the hallmark of every great basketball player. Characterized by an offensive player soaring and dunking the ball over a defensive player, memorialized poster dunks have adorned the bedrooms of basketball fans for years. The Posterizer gives Kansas Citians and Big 12 fans the chance to capture their very own poster-worthy dunk fit to print.

Participants will be led through the experience to take a dramatic shot as if dunking over an opponent. Phillips 66 will then work computer magic to stylize their dunk into a real, wall-worthy poster that each fan will get to take home.

"We created The Posterizer so fans of all ages could experience being a basketball legend, even for a day," said Sarah Bolding, senior brand manager at Phillips 66. "After cheering on their favorite team, we wanted to give fans a reason to cheer themselves on, regardless of their basketball skill."

The Posterizer will be open throughout the Big 12 men's and women's basketball championships, from March 11-14, right outside Sprint Center. The activation takes place on Grand Boulevard in the Power and Light District of Kansas City. Big 12 basketball legend Wayne Simien will be on-site to show fans his best dunking tips the afternoon of Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13. Other fun giveaways and activities will be available at the Phillips 66 activation space throughout the tournament.

In addition to helping fans live out their basketball dreams, Phillips 66 is awarding $6,600 to three individuals who give back to their communities through basketball as part of the third annual Live to the Full Heroes program. This year's award recipients are inspiring leaders from Lubbock, Texas and Topeka, Kansas. The three heroes will be honored at the men's semifinal game on Friday, March 13. To learn more about the heroes and their stories, visit phillips66gas.com/heroes.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 men's and women's basketball championship is the longest-running collegiate partnership in history. As part of the partnership, Phillips 66 makes an annual donation of $66,000 to the Big 12 Conference Classroom Champions Program.

About Phillips 66 Gas

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company's master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,500 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $59 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.phillips66gas.com or follow us on social media.

Media Contact:

Lauren Bettenga

Carmichael Lynch Relate for Phillips 66

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/posterize-yourself-with-phillips-66-at-the-big-12-basketball-championship-301021125.html

SOURCE Phillips 66