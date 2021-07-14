Powell says the Fed is still a ways off from altering policy, expects inflation to moderate

CNBC

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the economy needs to improve more before the central bank will change its ultra-easy monetary policy.

In remarks prepared for the House Financial Services Committee, the central bank chief noted improvements but said the labor market in particular is still well below where it was before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Powell noted that the Fed’s benchmark of “substantial further progress” toward full employment and stable prices remains “a ways off.” He did remark that Fed officials at least are talking about reducing the pace of asset purchases.

On inflation, Powell said it “has increased notably and will likely remain elevated in coming months before moderating.”

But he stuck to his oft-stated belief that the current surge is temporary and will be offset as conditions return to normal. He stressed that much of the current price pressure comes from a few industries such as used cars that are sensitive to temporary conditions. Multiple members of the House committee pressed him on the current inflation trends.

“It’s all kind of the same story. It’s a shortage of semiconductors. There’s also very high demand for various reasons,” Powell said in response to a question from Rep. Madeleine Dean, R-Pa. “It’s just a perfect storm of high demand and low supply and it should pass. Unless we think there’s gonna be a multi-year, many-year shortage of used cars in the United States, we should look at this as temporary. We very much think that it is.”