Power Market in CARICOM and Associated Countries - Installed Capacity, Capacity Mix, Renewable Roadmap, Electricity Tariffs and Future Outlook to 2030 Dublin, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Market in CARICOM and Associated Countries - Installed Capacity, Capacity Mix, Renewable Roadmap, Electricity Tariffs and Future Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the power market in CARICOM and associated countries. The report provides power market scenario and outlook for thirty three countries in the region. The report covers present power market scenario, electric system, installed capacity trend by power generating source (2006-2030), installed capacity mix, key renewable policies, opportunities and threats in renewable energy deployment.



Scope of the report:

Power market insights in CARICOM and for thirty three countries namely - Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aruba, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Sint Maarten, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Colombia.

Details on current electricity system (generation, transmission and distribution) and players in the value chain.

Historic information (2006-2018) and forecast (2019-2030) for installed power capacity for the countries.

Detailed information about the installed power capacity, segmented by thermal (coal, oil and gas), nuclear and renewable (hydro, solar PV, wind, geothermal, and biopower)

Key policies, regulations and incentive schemes supporting the development of renewable energy for every country.

Information on future strategy, roadmaps and other programs to achieve the renewable targets and goals.

Opportunities, threats and barriers to support the implementation of the renewable energy for individual country.

Information on the prevalent power tariffs for countries based on availability of the latest information. Reasons to buy



Executive Summary

Cumulative Installed Capacity in CARICOM to reach 212.7GW

Thermal is the Major Source of Electricity in the Region

Shift in Capacity Mix - Renewables to Lead Future Development

Renewable Energy Targets Supported by Financial Incentives a Key Driver for Renewable Development

Power Market, CARICOM Countries

Power Market, Anguilla

Power Market, Antigua and Barbuda

Power Market, Aruba

Power Market, Barbados

Power Market, Bahamas

Power Market, Belize

Power Market, Bermuda

Power Market, British Virgin Islands

Power Market, Cayman Islands

Power Market, Colombia

Power Market, Costa Rica

Power Market, Curacao

Power Market, Dominica

Power Market, Dominican Republic

Power Market, El Salvador

Power Market, Guatemala

Power Market, Grenada

Power Market, Guyana

Power Market, Haiti

Power Market, Honduras

Power Market, Jamaica

Power Market, Montserrat

Power Market, Mexico

Power Market, Nicaragua

Power Market, Panama

Power Market, Puerto Rico

Power Market, St. Kitts and Nevis

Power Market, St Lucia

Power Market, Sint Maarten

Power Market, St. Vincent and Grenadines

Power Market, Suriname

Power Market, Turks and Caicos

Power Market, Trinidad and Tobago Companies Mentioned

Anguilla Electricity Company Limited

Antigua Public Utilities Authority

WEB Aruba

N.V. ELMAR

Barbados Light and Power Company

Bahamas Power and Light

Belize Electricity Limited

Bermuda Electric Light Company Limited

British Virgin Islands Electricity Corporation

Caribbean Utilities Company

Emgesa

Public Companies of Medellin

ISAGEN

Gecelca and Pacific Energy Company

National Energy and Light Company

Aqualectra

Dominica Electricity Services

Grenada Electricity Services Limited

Guyana Power & Light Company Inc.

Electricity Company of Haiti

Jamaica Public Services Company Ltd

Montserrat Utilities Limited

St Lucia Electricity Services Ltd

St Vincent Electricity Services Ltd.

Fortis TCI

Turks and Caicos Utilities

Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission

Trinity Power Limited For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2o4be About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends. CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900





