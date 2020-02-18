Power Market in CARICOM and Associated Countries – Installed Capacity, Capacity Mix, Renewable Roadmap, Electricity Tariffs and Future Outlook to 2030

This report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the power market in CARICOM and associated countries. The report provides power market scenario and outlook for thirty three countries in the region. The report covers present power market scenario, electric system, installed capacity trend by power generating source (2006-2030), installed capacity mix, key renewable policies, opportunities and threats in renewable energy deployment.
Scope of the report:
Power market insights in CARICOM and for thirty three countries namely - Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Aruba, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Sint Maarten, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Colombia.
Details on current electricity system (generation, transmission and distribution) and players in the value chain.
Historic information (2006-2018) and forecast (2019-2030) for installed power capacity for the countries.
Detailed information about the installed power capacity, segmented by thermal (coal, oil and gas), nuclear and renewable (hydro, solar PV, wind, geothermal, and biopower)
Key policies, regulations and incentive schemes supporting the development of renewable energy for every country.
Information on future strategy, roadmaps and other programs to achieve the renewable targets and goals.
Opportunities, threats and barriers to support the implementation of the renewable energy for individual country.
Information on the prevalent power tariffs for countries based on availability of the latest information.
Reasons to buy
The report will allow you to -
Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data in power sector in CARICOM and associated countries
Identify opportunities and plan strategies
Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in key countries
Develop strategies based on latest market and policy developments in the sector
Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
Identify key partners and business-development avenues
Respond to your market structure, strategies and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Cumulative Installed Capacity in CARICOM to reach 212.7GW
Thermal is the Major Source of Electricity in the Region
Shift in Capacity Mix - Renewables to Lead Future Development
Renewable Energy Targets Supported by Financial Incentives a Key Driver for Renewable Development
