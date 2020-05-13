PPHB Announces John Schissler as Head of Its New Restructuring Advisory Group

HOUSTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPHB is pleased to announce the formation of a dedicated Restructuring Advisory Group that will be led by John Schissler. Mr. Schissler will bring his experience to PPHB to help clients navigate both in-court and out-of-court restructurings during these unprecedented times in the oil and gas industry.

Mr. Schissler brings a unique skill set with over a decade of restructuring experience in addition to over 15 years of CEO and executive management experience in the energy sector. Most recently, Mr. Schissler served as the CEO of Frontier Tubular Solutions, a former Bain Capital portfolio company. Mr. Schissler began his career with PWC's Business Recovery Services practice and has also served in restructuring and financing roles with FTI Consulting, KPMG and Alvarez & Marsal.

PPHB's Restructuring Advisory Group will provide the following services:

Lender Negotiations – will work in conjunction with PPHB's existing Debt Advisory Group to negotiate covenant amendments, forbearance agreements and refinancing options.

– will work in conjunction with PPHB's existing Debt Advisory Group to negotiate covenant amendments, forbearance agreements and refinancing options. Liquidity Assistance – will review financial performance and assist with working capital management and cash flow forecasting.

– will review financial performance and assist with working capital management and cash flow forecasting. Restructuring Advisory – will provide planning and advisory services for in-court and out-of-court restructurings, including arranging DIP financing, Chapter 11 preparation, running a 363 Sale process and expert witness testimony.

PPHB's Restructuring Advisory Group will focus on situations in the middle market and leverage the firm's deep industry knowledge and relationships. The addition enables PPHB to offer clients a comprehensive suite of services, including M&A, capital formation (both debt and equity) and general financial advisory services.

PPHB welcomes John to the team and is excited to offer enhanced capabilities and services to the middle market energy sector.

John Schissler

[email protected]

