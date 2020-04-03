ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) announced today that the company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareowners will be held virtually to prioritize the health and safety of meeting participants during the coronavirus pandemic. The Annual Meeting will convene live via the internet on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

This virtual Annual Meeting is in lieu of the previously announced in-person meeting at PPL Center.

Shareowners of record as of February 28, 2020, are eligible to vote and participate in the Annual Meeting. Shareowners may visit www.pplweb.com/PPLCorpProxy/ to access the virtual Annual Meeting link, as well as links to proxy materials, and to submit questions prior to and during the Annual Meeting.

To participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, shareowners will be required to enter the control number found on their proxy card or on voting instructions that accompanied the proxy materials. Once admitted to the Annual Meeting, shareowners will be able to ask questions and vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions on the virtual Annual Meeting website.

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) is one of the largest companies in the U.S. utility sector. PPL's seven high-performing, award-winning utilities serve more than 10 million customers in the United States and United Kingdom. With more than 12,000 employees, PPL is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and reliability and delivering superior value for shareowners. To learn more, visit www.pplweb.com.

Note to Editors: Visit our media website at www.pplnewsroom.com for additional news about PPL Corporation.

Contacts: For news media: Ryan Hill, 610-774-5997

For financial analysts: Andy Ludwig, 610-774-3389

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppl-corporation-announces-2020-virtual-annual-meeting-301034971.html

SOURCE PPL Corporation