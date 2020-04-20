Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Energy Drinks Market in Latin America 2019-2023 | Emergence of Affordable Energy Drinks in Latin America to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the energy drinks market in Latin America and it is poised to grow by USD 4.88 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest america research report titled Energy Drinks Market in Latin America 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AJE, Grupo Petrópolis, Monster Energy Co., Red Bull GmbH, and The Coca-Cola Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Emergence of affordable energy drinks in Latin America has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Energy Drinks Market in Latin America 2019-2023 : Segmentation
Energy drinks market in Latin America is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Sparkling Energy Drinks
-
Still Energy Drinks
-
Geographic Landscape
-
Brazil
-
Mexico
-
Peru
-
The Rest Of Latin America
Energy Drinks Market in Latin America 2019-2023 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our energy drinks market in Latin America report covers the following areas:
-
Energy Drinks Market in Latin America Size
-
Energy Drinks Market in Latin America Trends
-
Energy Drinks Market in Latin America Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising adoption of natural ingredients in energy drinks as one of the prime reasons driving the energy drinks market in Latin America growth during the next few years.
Energy Drinks Market in Latin America 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the energy drinks market in Latin America, including some of the vendors such as AJE, Grupo Petrópolis, Monster Energy Co., Red Bull GmbH, and The Coca-Cola Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the energy drinks market in Latin America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Energy Drinks Market in Latin America 2019-2023 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist energy drinks market growth during the next five years in Latin America
-
Estimation of the energy drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market in Latin America
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the energy drinks market in Latin America
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the energy drinks market in Latin America
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
-
Market segmentation by product
-
Comparison by product
-
Sparkling energy drinks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Still energy drinks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
Brazil - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Mexico - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Peru - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Rest of Latin America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
-
Rising adoption of natural ingredients in energy drinks
-
Promotional campaigns and innovative marketing strategies
-
Growing consumption of low-calorie, non-carbonated, and sugar-free energy drinks
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
AJE
-
Grupo Petrópolis
-
Monster Energy Co.
-
Red Bull GmbH
-
The Coca-Cola Co.
PART 14: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
-
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
