Preformed Line Products Announces Financial Results For The Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net sales for the first quarter of 2020 were $102.9 million, an increase of 6%, compared to $97.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. Currency translation rates had an unfavorable impact on 2020 first quarter net sales of $4.1 million, or 4%.

The Company posted net income for the first quarter of 2020 of $3.7 million, or $.74 per diluted share, compared to $1.8 million, or $.36 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019. Currency translation rates had an unfavorable effect on net income of $.1 million.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We entered 2020 in a position of strength coming off a second consecutive year of record domestic sales. The spread of COVID-19 during the second half of the first quarter created challenges for us in countries that were the earliest to be impacted by the pandemic, namely our Asia-Pacific business segment. We quickly reacted by first protecting the health and safety of our employees while we maintained critical operations to protect our customers and suppliers. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, except for Asia-Pacific, we were able to deliver profitable sales growth in all other business segments versus the same period last year. While the extent to which the pandemic will impact the future is not yet known, we will continue to focus on the safety and well-being of our employees, our customers and our valued suppliers."

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina. The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, England, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Thailand and Vietnam.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in business conditions and economy due to COVID-19 including the severity and duration of business disruption caused by the pandemic, the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 6, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS



















(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31









2020

2019

































Net sales

$ 102,852

$ 97,153

Cost of products sold

69,942

69,888





GROSS PROFIT

32,910

27,265

















Costs and expenses











Selling

8,905

8,413



General and administrative

13,434

12,318



Research and engineering

4,296

4,140



Other operating expense - net

1,122

348









27,757

25,219





















OPERATING INCOME

5,153

2,046

















Other income (expense)











Interest income

111

179



Interest expense

(709)

(368)



Other income - net

549

71









(49)

(118)





















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

5,104

1,928

















Income taxes

1,451

104





















NET INCOME

$ 3,653

$ 1,824

















Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

45

-





















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

SHAREHOLDERS

$ 3,698

$ 1,824

















BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE













Net Income Attributable to Preformed Line Products

Company Shareholders

$ 0.74

$ 0.36

















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE













Net Income Attributable to Preformed Line Products

Company Shareholders

$ 0.74

$ 0.36

















Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

5,008

5,045

















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted

5,017

5,054

















PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







































March 31,

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)





2020

2019





















ASSETS

















Cash and cash equivalents







$ 34,117

$ 38,929 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,326 ($3,849 in 2019)





83,441

83,517 Inventories - net









92,513

95,718 Prepaids











9,753

9,522 Other current assets









2,659

4,289



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS







222,483

231,975





















Property, plant and equipment - net







119,356

124,018 Other intangibles - net









13,480

15,116 Goodwill











25,814

27,840 Deferred income taxes









6,094

7,564 Other assets









26,030

27,058

























TOTAL ASSETS







$ 413,257

$ 433,571





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Trade accounts payable









$ 28,534

$ 28,282 Notes payable to banks









10,512

8,696 Current portion of long-term debt







3,309

3,354 Accrued compensation and amounts withheld from employees





11,220

11,817 Accrued expenses and other liabilities







20,876

28,924



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES







74,451

81,073





















Long-term debt, less current portion







58,724

53,722 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes





28,582

30,208





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Shareholders' equity:

















Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,995,114 and









4,992,979 issued and outstanding, as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 13,003

12,848

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 264,283 and 267,431 shares at











March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively





(10,880)

(10,981)

Deferred Compensation Liability







10,880

10,981

Paid-in capital









39,747

38,854

Retained earnings









355,984

353,292

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,506,481 and 1,431,235 shares at













March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively





(83,086)

(79,106)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(74,136)

(57,353)



TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 251,512

268,535

Noncontrolling interest







(12)

33



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





251,500

268,568



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$ 413,257

$ 433,571

