Preformed Line Products Announces Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019

 March 6, 2020 - 9:25 AM EST


MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:  PLPC) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2019.

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $113.6 million compared to $105.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.  Net sales for 2019 were $444.9 million compared to $420.9 million in 2018.  This represents an 8% increase for the fourth quarter and a 6% increase for the year.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $5.6 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2018. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $23.3 million, or $4.58 per diluted share, compared to $26.6 million, or $5.21 per diluted share in 2018.  The U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted during December 2017 resulted in a $1.9 million reduction in the 2018 estimate, which favorably impacted earnings per diluted share by $.37 for the year in 2018.

Currency translation rates unfavorably impacted net sales by $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and $14.2 million for the full year of 2019.  Currency had a negative impact of $.1 million on net income for the quarter and $.3 million for the full year of 2019.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The fourth quarter completed the second consecutive year of record domestic sales along with back-to-back, double-digit sales growth in local currencies at our international locations.  Our acquisitions in Austria and the Czech Republic supported our non-domestic sales growth and expansion of our global substation and telecommunications markets.  We have navigated through challenging raw material pricing and tariff impacts to maintain our product margins while achieving record consolidated sales for the Company."

Founded in 1947, Preformed Line Products is an international designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for energy, communications and broadband network companies.

Preformed's world headquarters are in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Company operates two domestic manufacturing centers located in Rogers, Arkansas, and Albemarle, North Carolina.  The Company serves its worldwide market through international operations in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, England, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Thailand and Vietnam.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements.  Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the strength of the economy and demand for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2019 and subsequent filings with the SEC.  The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.  The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY


STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS


















(In thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended December 31


Twelve Months Ended December 31







2019


2018


2019


2018





























Net sales


$         113,649


$     105,411


$           444,861


$      420,878



Cost of products sold


77,469


73,392


304,266


288,647





GROSS PROFIT


36,180


32,019


140,595


132,231
















Costs and expenses












Selling


$            9,741


9,061


36,609


36,358




General and administrative


13,320


11,539


51,806


45,398




Research and engineering


4,378


4,094


17,187


15,107




Other operating expense - net


919


(516)


2,366


2,434







28,358


24,178


107,968


99,297


















OPERATING INCOME


7,822


7,841


32,627


32,934
















Other income (expense)












Interest income


$               170


146


783


486




Interest expense


(529)


(298)


(2,217)


(1,290)




Other income - net


(40)


190


265


458







(399)


38


(1,169)


(346)


















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


7,423


7,879


31,458


32,588
















Income taxes


1,821


2,615


8,122


6,007


















NET INCOME


$            5,602


$         5,264


$            23,336


$        26,581



Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


(22)


-


33


-




















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS


$            5,624


$         5,264


$            23,303


$        26,581


















BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE














Net Income Attributable to Preformed Line Products Company Shareholders


$              1.12


$          1.05


$                4.63


$           5.28


















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE














Net Income Attributable to Preformed Line Products Company Shareholders


$              1.09


$          1.02


$                4.58


$           5.21


















Cash dividends declared per share


$              0.20


$          0.20


$                0.80


$           0.80


















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic


5,005


5,012


5,031


5,032


















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted


5,147


5,173


5,087


5,107































 

 

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





















December 31,


December 31,

(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)


2019


2018












ASSETS










Cash and cash equivalents





$        38,929


$        43,609

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $3,849 ($3,178 in 2018)


83,517


73,139

Inventories - net






95,718


85,259

Prepaids







9,522


9,374

Other current assets






4,289


2,882



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS




231,975


214,263












Property, plant and equipment - net





124,018


102,955

Other intangibles - net





15,116


8,458

Goodwill







27,840


15,621

Deferred income taxes 





7,564


6,900

Other assets






27,058


10,600














TOTAL ASSETS





$      433,571


$      358,797












LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Trade accounts payable





$        28,282


$        26,414

Notes payable to banks





8,696


9,042

Current portion of long-term debt





3,354


1,448

Accrued compensation and amounts withheld from employees


11,817


11,153

Accrued expenses and other liabilities




28,924


21,430



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES




81,073


69,487












Long-term debt, less current portion





53,722


24,960

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes




30,208


14,980












SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Shareholders' equity:










Common shares - $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,992,979 and





    5,020,410 issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

12,848


12,662


Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 267,641 and 269,630 shares at





     December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively


(10,981)


(11,008)


Deferred Compensation Liability




10,981


11,008


Paid-in capital






38,854


34,401


Retained earnings





353,292


334,170


Treasury shares, at cost, 1,431,325 and 1,310,387 shares at 






     December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively


(79,106)


(72,280)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss




(57,353)


(59,583)



TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

268,535


249,370


Noncontrolling interest





33


-



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




268,568


249,370



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$      433,571


$      358,797
























 

