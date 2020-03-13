4 hours ago
Price crash pushes oil below break-even prices

CNN

Kayrros Chief Analyst and Co-Founder Antoine Halff discusses US shale, efficiency and game theory in the aftermath of this week’s oil price collapse on CNN’s Quest Means Business. Kayrros provides disruptive analytics for energy markets for Refining, E&P Operations, Crude Oil and LNG Liquefaction Plant Monitor.  To review their product offering of critical, energy intelligence tools, visit their website at www.kayrros.com/our-products.

To monitor the worldwide impact of COVID-19 through a new global asset observation platform CLICK HERE (https://services.kayrros.com/platform-service-coronavirus-monitoring-disruption/)

 

 

Check CNN for the rest of the story.

