Prisma Photonics’ Sensor-free Grid Monitoring Platform Honored by the Prestigious Prism Awards for Innovation

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prisma Photonics, a leading provider of smart monitoring solutions for physical infrastructures, announced today that its next-generation, sensor-free grid monitoring platform was recognized by the 12th annual Prism Awards for Photonics Innovation – a prestigious international competition sponsored by the International Society for Optics and Photonics (SPIE) and media partner Photonics Media. Prisma Photonics was selected as a winner in the Energy category.

With its groundbreaking approach to long-range monitoring using pre-existing fiber-optic cables, Prisma Photonics' system enables the monitoring of smart power transmission lines and offers the benefits of predicting failures, preventing crises, reducing maintenance costs, improving safety & security, and contributing to greater resilience on the grid – all without requiring sensor installation.

The First Sensor-Free Solution Providing High Resolution Event Identification

Prisma Photonics' smart grid monitoring solution is being adopted by electric utilities and infrastructure integrators worldwide to monitor transmission powerlines.

The platform represents a radically new approach. It is the first solution ever that eliminates the need to install thousands of sensors – while also offering instant and precise target classifications at any point along the grid.

Easy System Adoption with No Hardware Installation

Prisma Photonics' solution, which is being marketing using a compelling DaaS (Data-as-a-Service) model, is poised to disrupt the industry with its dramatically simplified process of installation.

Prisma Photonics offers a "Plug & Play" solution with no up-front costs, only a monthly subscription payment – representing a new "Pay as You Grow" business model to infrastructure monitoring. It requires zero infrastructure installation and future upgrades require only remote software solutions.

Innovation is Key in Smarter, Long-Range Infrastructure Monitoring

Prisma Photonics has won multiple technology awards including the European Commission's Seal of Excellence 2019, the Laser Focus World Innovator Award 2018, and the Israel Government Companies Authority Challenge – and it recently was named the Winner of the 2019 E.ON Accelerate 2 Initiate! Competition.

"We are thrilled to be a winner of the Prism Awards' Energy category," said Dr. Eran Inbar, CEO at Prisma Photonics. "Our technology transforms long-range infrastructure monitoring with the first-ever sensor-free system that changes the way events are identified and classified with unprecedented precision – without requiring an initial capital investment or extensive deployment," he added.

This year's Prism Award winners were announced at a reception and dinner on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in San Francisco. The company was selected out of 105 applications spanning 18 countries. Candidates were evaluated by a panel of 27 judges that included leaders in photonics from both the technology commercialization and funding sectors. Products that were submitted included a range of applications in categories that included Communications, Energy, Health Care, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Quality Control, Safety & Security, Transportation, and Vision Technologies.

About Prisma Photonics

Founded in 2017, Prisma Photonics provides next-generation fiber sensors for smart infrastructure, enabling a new level of monitoring sensitivity. It generates unparalleled data quality that supports better detection and target classification capabilities while dramatically reducing false positive and negative alarm rates. The platform transforms long-range infrastructure monitoring for a wide range of sectors, including smart roads, railways, powerlines, optical networks, and pipelines. With its proprietary approach, Prisma Photonics provides ultra-sensitive detection and intelligent learning detection using pre-existing optical communication fibers as "sensors." For more information, please visit: www.prismaphotonics.com.

About the Prism Awards

The Prism Awards for Photonics Innovation is a leading international competition that honors the best new optics and photonics products on the market. SPIE, along with its media partner Photonics Media, has presented awards to companies and individuals since 2008. The Prism Awards provide recognition to companies that are creating products that make a difference, solve problems, and improve life through photonics. The Prism Awards is a celebration of the best of the industry. The ceremony takes place every year in conjunction with SPIE Photonics West in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit: www.photonicsprismaward.com.

