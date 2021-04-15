3 mins ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 61 Bcf
19 mins ago
Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman acquires majority stake in Enverus
18 hours ago
The Oil and Gas Industry: Growing Commitments to Financial and ESG Stewardship: Highlights and Presentations from EnerCom Dallas: The Energy Investment & ESG Conference on April 6-7
18 hours ago
BrandAMP: Whitepaper – Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage – Lynchpin for the Energy Transition
19 hours ago
What ‘energy transition’? Global fossil fuel use is accelerating and set to get even worse
20 hours ago
Exclusive: Brazil studies subsidizing domestic fuel with oil auction proceeds -source

Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman acquires majority stake in Enverus

in Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) / Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News   by

Nasdaq

April 13 – U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman agreed to buy a majority stake in energy data and analytics provider Enverus from Genstar Capital, the companies said.

The deal values Enverus at $4.25 billion including debt, according to a person familiar with the matter. Genstar Capital will retain an undisclosed stake in Enverus, which has grown rapidly through acquisition. It has more than 1,400 employees.

Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman acquires majority stake in Enverus- oil and gas 360

 

Hellman & Friedman “are eager to support our vision of providing customers with the most accurate and actionable intelligence available so they can deliver energy to the world,” said Jeff Hughes, chief executive officer of Enverus.

Genstar Capital in 2018 acquired its stake in what was then called DrillingInfo from Insight Venture Partners and renamed the business a few months later.

Enverus was advised on the transaction by Goldman Sachs GSGSC.UL and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Credit Suisse and Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised Hellman & Friedman.

 

Tags: , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.