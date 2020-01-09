Private equity, venture capital putting money into solar development

Houston Chronicle

Corporate funding into the solar energy industry topped $11.7 billion last year, a 20 percent increase compared to the $9.7 billion raised in 2018.

Funding included venture capital, private equity, debt financing and public market financing, according to a report on investment funding sources, according to the communication and consulting firm Mercom Capital Group of Austin.

Of that total, debt financing accounted for $7.8 billion raised in 46 deals and public market financing represented another $2.5 billion in funding.