ProShares Announces Changes to ETF Lineup

ProShare Advisors and ProShare Capital Management announced today plans to liquidate and close six ProShares Trust ETFs and two ProShares Trust II ETFs, respectively, based on an ongoing review of ProShares product offerings. Specifically, the following ETFs will be liquidated and closed:

ProShares Trust Ticker Exchange UltraPro Communication Services Select Sector YCOM NYSE Arca UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector XCOM NYSE Arca UltraPro Nasdaq Biotechnology UBIO NASDAQ UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology ZBIO NASDAQ UltraPro Financial Select Sector FINU NYSE Arca UltraPro Short Financial Select Sector FINZ NYSE Arca ProShares Trust II Ticker Exchange UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF OILU NYSE Arca UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF OILD NYSE Arca

The last day the funds will accept creation orders is March 27, 2020. Trading in the funds will be halted prior to market open on March 30, 2020. Beginning on March 30, 2020, the funds will not be traded on their respective exchanges, and there will be no secondary market for the shares. On or about March 27, 2020, the funds will begin the process of liquidating their portfolios and may no longer be managed in accordance with their investment objectives. Any shareholders remaining in the funds will have their shares redeemed at net asset value on or about April 3, 2020.

March 15, 2020

