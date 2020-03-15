ProShares Announces Changes to ETF Lineup

ProShare Advisors and ProShare Capital Management announced today plans to liquidate and close six ProShares Trust ETFs and two ProShares Trust II ETFs, respectively, based on an ongoing review of ProShares product offerings. Specifically, the following ETFs will be liquidated and closed:
|
ProShares Trust
|
|
Ticker
|
|
Exchange
|
UltraPro Communication Services Select Sector
|
|
YCOM
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
UltraPro Short Communication Services Select Sector
|
|
XCOM
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
UltraPro Nasdaq Biotechnology
|
|
UBIO
|
|
NASDAQ
|
UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology
|
|
ZBIO
|
|
NASDAQ
|
UltraPro Financial Select Sector
|
|
FINU
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
UltraPro Short Financial Select Sector
|
|
FINZ
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
ProShares Trust II
|
|
Ticker
|
|
Exchange
|
UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF
|
|
OILU
|
|
NYSE Arca
|
UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF
|
|
OILD
|
|
NYSE Arca
The last day the funds will accept creation orders is March 27, 2020. Trading in the funds will be halted prior to market open on March 30, 2020. Beginning on March 30, 2020, the funds will not be traded on their respective exchanges, and there will be no secondary market for the shares. On or about March 27, 2020, the funds will begin the process of liquidating their portfolios and may no longer be managed in accordance with their investment objectives. Any shareholders remaining in the funds will have their shares redeemed at net asset value on or about April 3, 2020.
March 15, 2020
ProShares are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., which is not affiliated with the funds' advisor or sponsor.
