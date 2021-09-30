Prospectus [Rule 424(b)(4)] – Form 424B4

Stock (or securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of Common Stock) issued in an aggregate amount not to exceed, on a fully diluted basis, 5% of the outstanding Common Stock in connection with the bona fide acquisition of technology, businesses, assets or property rights or the bona fide establishment of a strategic partnership or collaboration (including a joint venture) complementary to our business.

The Selling Shareholders and our executive officers and directors have entered into lock-up agreements with the underwriters prior to the commencement of this offering pursuant to which each of these persons, with limited exceptions, will not, during the period ending 30 days after the date of this prospectus supplement, without the prior written consent of Barclays Capital Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, (i) offer, pledge, sell, contract to sell, sell any option or contract to purchase, purchase any option or contract to sell, grant any option, right or warrant to purchase, or otherwise transfer or dispose of, directly or indirectly, any shares of Common Stock or any securities convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Common Stock (including, without limitation, Common Stock or such other securities which may be deemed to be beneficially owned by such executive officers in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SEC and securities which may be issued upon exercise of a stock option or warrant) or (ii) enter into any swap or other agreement that transfers, in whole or in part, any of the economic consequences of ownership of the Common Stock or such other securities, whether any such transaction described in clause (i) or (ii) above is to be settled by delivery of shares of Common Stock or such other securities, in cash or otherwise, (iii) make any demand for or exercise any right with respect to the registration of any shares of Common Stock or any security convertible into or exercisable or exchangeable for Common Stock or (iv) publicly disclose the intention to do any of the foregoing. These restrictions do not apply to transfers by such persons of (A) shares of Common Stock acquired in open market transactions, (B) shares of Common Stock to the Company for the cashless exercise of options to purchase Common Stock for any withholding taxes on the exercise thereof or to pay the exercise price thereof pursuant to our existing employee benefit plans or to pay any taxes on vesting of performance stock unit awards, (C) any or all shares of Common Stock or other securities if the transfer is other than a disposition for value and is by (w) gift, will or intestacy, (x) to a trust for direct or indirect benefit of the officer or an immediate family member of such person, (y) to an affiliate or (z) distribution to partners, members or shareholders of such person, (D) up to a specified number of shares of Common Stock if the transfer is other than a disposition for value and is to an entity which is a non-profit or Section 501(c)(3) organization under the Code and (E) shares to be sold to the underwriters pursuant to the underwriting agreement; provided that, in the case of any gift, disposition, transfer or distribution pursuant to clause (C), each transferee shall execute and deliver to Barclays Capital Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC a lock-up letter in the form of this paragraph.

In connection with the offering, the underwriters may purchase and sell shares of Common Stock in the open market. These transactions may include short sales, stabilizing transactions and purchases to cover positions created by short sales. Short sales involve the sale by the underwriters of a greater number of shares than it is required to purchase in the offering, and a short position represents the amount of such sales that have not been covered by subsequent purchase. A “covered short position” is a short position that is not greater than the amount of additional shares for which the underwriters’ option described above may be exercised. The underwriters may cover any covered short position by either exercising their option to purchase additional shares or purchasing shares in the open market. In determining the source of shares to cover the covered short position, the underwriters will consider, among other things, the price of shares available for purchase in the open market as compared to the price at which the underwriters may purchase additional shares pursuant to the option described above. “Naked” short sales are any short sales that create a short position greater than the amount of additional shares for which the option described above may be exercised. The underwriters must cover any such naked short position by purchasing shares in the open market. A naked short position is more likely to be created if the underwriters are concerned that there may be downward pressure on the price of the Common Stock in the open market after pricing that could adversely affect investors who purchase in the offering. Stabilizing transactions consist of various bids for or purchases of Common Stock made by the underwriters in the open market prior to the completion of the offering.