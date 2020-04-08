Prospectus [Rule 424(b)(5)] – Form 424B5

|EOG RESOURCES INC - 424B5 (Filed: 08-04-2020)
Sub Document 1
Page 3: (cont'd)
Page 4: (cont'd)
Page 5: (cont'd)
Page 6: (cont'd)
Page 7: (cont'd)
Page 8: RISK FACTORS
Page 10: USE OF PROCEEDS
Page 11: CAPITALIZATION
Page 12: DESCRIPTION OF NOTES
Page 13: Ranking
Page 14: (cont'd)
Page 15: (cont'd)
Page 17: (cont'd)
Page 18: (cont'd)
Page 19: (cont'd)
Page 20: U.S. backup withholding tax and information reporting.**Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act**
Page 21: UNDERWRITING
Page 22: (cont'd)
Page 23: (cont'd)
Page 25: (cont'd)
Page 26: LEGAL MATTERS
Page 27: PROSPECTUS
Page 28: (cont'd)
Page 29: ABOUT EOG RESOURCES, INC.
Page 30: (cont'd)
Page 31: OIL AND GAS TERMS
Page 32: RISK FACTORS
Page 33: (cont'd)
Page 34: USE OF PROCEEDS
Page 35: (cont'd)
Page 36: (cont'd)
Page 37: (cont'd)
Page 38: (cont'd)
Page 39: (cont'd)
Page 40: (cont'd)
Page 41: (cont'd)
Page 42: (cont'd)
Page 43: (cont'd)
Page 45: (cont'd)
Page 46: (cont'd)
Page 47: (cont'd)
Page 48: (cont'd)
Page 49: (cont'd)
Page 51: BOOK-ENTRY ISSUANCE
Page 52: (cont'd)
Page 53: PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION
Page 54: (cont'd)
Page 55: (cont'd)
|
Copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. All rights reserved. Terms of Use.
Market Data powered by QuoteMedia, www.quotemedia.com
Tags: EOG