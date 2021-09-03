Prospectus [Rule 424(b)(7)] – Form 424B7

Events of Default, Notice and Waiver

The indenture will provide that if an event of default (other than certain events of bankruptcy, insolvency and reorganization of us) shall have occurred with respect to a series of debt securities and be continuing and is known to the trustee, the trustee, by written notice to us, or the holders of not less than 25% in aggregate principal amount of the then outstanding debt securities of that series, by written notice to us and the trustee, may declare the unpaid principal of (and premium, if any) and any accrued and unpaid interest on all the debt securities of the affected series to be immediately due and payable. Any such notice shall specify the event of default and that it is a “notice of acceleration.” If an event of default occurs as a result of certain events of bankruptcy, insolvency or reorganization of us, then the unpaid principal of (and premium, if any) and accrued and unpaid interest on all the debt securities shall ipso facto become immediately due and payable without further notice or action on the part of the trustee or any holder.

Under the indenture, an event of default with respect to the debt securities of any series is any one of the following events:

(1) default for 30 or more days in payment of any interest on any debt security of that series or any coupon appertaining thereto or any additional amount payable with respect to debt securities of such series as specified in the applicable prospectus supplement when due;

(2) default in payment of principal, or premium, if any, on any debt security of that series when and as due at maturity or on redemption or otherwise when and as due, or in the making of a mandatory sinking fund payment, if applicable, when and as due by the terms of the debt securities of that series;

(3) default for 90 days after written notice to us by the trustee for such series, or by the holders of 25% in aggregate principal amount of the debt securities of such series then outstanding, in any material respect in the performance of any other agreement in the debt securities of that series (or in the indenture or in any supplemental indenture or board resolution referred to therein) under which the debt securities of that series have been issued;

(4) the failure to pay the principal of or interest on indebtedness for borrowed money of us or any significant subsidiary (within the meaning of Regulation S-X under the Securities Act) within any applicable grace period after payment is due, or the principal thereof is accelerated by the holders thereof because of a default, and the total principal amount of such indebtedness that is not so paid or that so accelerated, in either case exceeds $100.0 million and such acceleration is not rescinded or annulled within 30 days or such indebtedness is not repaid in full within 30 days; provided that such event of default will be cured or waived, without further action upon the part of either the trustee or any holder, if (i) the default that resulted in the acceleration of such other indebtedness is cured or waived and (ii) the acceleration is rescinded or annulled;

(5) certain events of bankruptcy, insolvency and reorganization of us or our significant subsidiaries;

(6) in the case where a security guarantor guarantees such debt securities, except as otherwise provided in the indenture, any security guarantee ceases to be in full force and effect, or any security guarantor denies or disaffirms its obligations under its security guarantee; and

(7) any other event of default provided with respect to debt securities of that series.

The indenture will provide that the trustee will, within 90 days after obtaining knowledge of a default with respect to the debt securities of the applicable series, give to the holders of the debt securities of such series notice of such default known to it, unless cured or waived; provided that except in the case of default in the payment of principal, or interest or premium, if any, on any debt security of such series the trustee will be protected in withholding such notice if and so long as the trustee in good faith determines that the withholding of

