Prospectuses and communications, business combinations – Form 425

Filed by Cimarex Energy Co.

pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act of 1933

and deemed filed pursuant to Rule 14a-12

under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Subject Company: Cimarex Energy Co.

Commission File No. for Registration Statement

on Form S-4 filed by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation: 333-257534

Date: August 5, 2021

The following communication is being filed in connection with the proposed merger of Cimarex Energy Co. (“Cimarex”) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (“Cabot”).

The following are excerpts from a transcript of Cimarex’s Quarterly Earnings Call held on August 5, 2021.

Corporate Participants

Megan P. Hays

Vice President – Investor Relations, Cimarex Energy Co.

Thomas E. Jorden

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Cimarex Energy Co.

G. Mark Burford

CFO & Senior Vice President, Cimarex Energy Co.

Blake A. Sirgo

Vice President-Operations, Cimarex Energy Co.

John A. Lambuth

Executive Vice President-Exploration, Cimarex Energy Co.

Other Participants

Arun Jayaram

Analyst, JP Morgan Securities LLC

John H. Abbott

Analyst, BofA Securities, Inc.

Neal Dingmann

Analyst, Truist Securities, Inc.

Management Discussion Section

Thomas E. Jorden

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Cimarex Energy Co.

With strong operational momentum, favorable commodity prices and outstanding organizational performance, Cimarex is in terrific shape as we look to build for the future. On that note, I'd now like to make a few comments about our recently announced combination with Cabot. In bringing together Cabot's position in the Marcellus Shale and Cimarex's acreage in the Permian and Anadarko basins, the combined business will have a strong and differentiated foundation, creating a premier energy company that is focused on delivering leading returns of capital to shareholders through the cycles.

The benefits to this combined business are clear. I'd like to reiterate a few of these on today's call. First and foremost, the combined business is expected to be able to return substantially more capital to shareholders as compared to Cimarex standalone. Combined at mid-cycle pricing, we expect to deliver $4.7 billion of cumulative free cash flow between 2022 and 2024. Generating strong free cash flow against macro complexities enables us to target returning more than 50% of quarterly free cash flow with a capacity and confidence to distribute more than 30% of cash flow from operations at higher commodity price levels.

We believe this approach to shareholder distributions is industry leading and understand several of our peers have begun adopting similar strategies. This best-in-class capital return profile is driven in part by a high quality portfolio with premier multi-basin exposure. As I've said before, Cimarex has benefited from exposure to oil, gas and natural gas liquids. This remains a core competitive advantage that moderates the impact of price swings of any single commodity. And our combination with Cabot and their strong PDP base enhances our resilience to commodity price swings. Importantly, the combined company will benefit from a strengthened financial profile. Together, we expect a lower cost of capital due to increased scale, increased liquidity and a strong balance sheet with less than 1 times net debt to EBITDAX.

From a cultural perspective. We're also aligned in our strong commitment to environmental stewardship sustainability and strong corporate governance and look forward to bringing our talented teams together. To that end, dedicated teams from Cimarex and Cabot have been working diligently; and with our preliminary S4 filed, the expiration of the HSR waiting period and integration planning underway, we are making important progress towards completing the merger in the fourth quarter of 2021.

We look forward to completing the transaction and delivering on the value creating potential of the combination. I am incredibly proud of the entire Cimarex team, and I am confident in our path forward as we continue to deliver strong financial and operational performance while focusing on bringing our business together with Cabot.

And while I'm speaking about my pride in Cimarex team, I hope that you have not missed that we have posted this morning our updated environmental safety and health data on our website, including a very detailed fact-filled report of our emissions and safety data. We have made tremendous progress over the past few years as our emissions footprint has become a top engineering priority at Cimarex.

This has driven substantial and meaningful reductions and it will continue to do so in the future as our organization from the field to my office is highly focused on this. We will bring this focus together with Cabot's shared commitment on these principles to our new company and continue to make solid environmental progress.

With that, I'll handle the call over to Mark.

Question and Answer Section

Arun Jayaram

JP Morgan Securities LLC, Q

Great. My follow-up, Tom, I've gotten this excellent question from quite a few buy-siders, so I want to ask you about this, is to ask about the people side of the Cabot merger. And we all know that your technical team has been one of the core advantages of the company. And I know you touched about integration planning, but could you talk a little bit about the Cimarex employee reaction to the merger? And perhaps your confidence in retaining your core technical talent as it appears you're going to combine the corporate headquarters in Denver to Houston.

Thomas E. Jorden

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Cimarex Energy Co., A

Arun, thank you for that question because I think those of you that know me would know that retaining our core operational capabilities, the heart, mind and souls that are the absolute engine that drives Cimarex is forefront in our mind which is one of the reasons why our combination with Cabot appeal to both Dan and me. We're very different companies but we're very similar in many respects.

I think you're going to see the overwhelming majority of Cimarex's talent at the new company. Our staff is excited about it. I think our people are ready and willing to take on a new challenge. And we're ready to get after it. But I want to just finish by saying I did have an opportunity to go to Pittsburgh two or three weeks ago. And there was my first opportunity to talk to the people there. And we also did a field visit.

And I was just wholly impressed with the people, the quality of the operation and I came back more fired up than I'd ever been about the absolute caliber of these two companies. This was going to be – we are committed to make this the top performing company in our sector with the absolute best operational talent in our space.

Arun Jayaram

JP Morgan Securities LLC, Q

Great. Tom, no state income tax in the great state of Texas. It's also a good thing to think about. Talk soon.

Thanks. Thanks, Tom.

Thomas E. Jorden

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Cimarex Energy Co., A

Thanks, Arun.

Operator: Our next question come from Doug Leggate with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

John H. Abbott

Analyst, BofA Securities, Inc., Q

Yes. This is John Abbott for Doug Leggate that will maybe on here for the follow-up call question. Just for our first question here. Tom, you laid out some pretty good commentary on here on the merger. Could you just sort of discuss what the hedging strategy will be for the company the hedging strategy will be for the company on a combined basis going forward?

Thomas E. Jorden

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Cimarex Energy Co., A

Well, John, that's a very topical issue with us. We've been discussing that, and I'll say, first, we'll need to sit down as a new company and talk through that. But I'll just tell you how we think about it. We think about hedging as insurance and it's kind of a question of what it is you want to insure. I think classically at Cimarex, we wanted to insure our capital program which historically prior to the Shale 3.0 era was a very high percentage of our cash flow.

And as we look ahead, I think that we'll look at a hedge program as built to insure our capital program but also our – certainly our ordinary dividend which is increasing. So although – obviously, we need to get the NewCo team together and have this debate. I don't think you're going to find any serious disagreement. And I would expect, and this is – we haven't had that debate yet, but I would expect that there'll be a pretty strong voice that we might hedge a little less going forward than we have currently. And our current hedging program is a programmatic 50% of our volumes. But you know we'll debate that long and hard, and I never want to get caught up in short-term optimism when we discuss long-term capital planning. And it's really easy to do.

John H. Abbott

Analyst, BofA Securities, Inc., Q

Appreciate it. And for our follow-up question, it's related to the S4 that had been put out. Just looking at it, it looks like COG ran a full process regards the merger for shareholders. Could you discuss the process that you ran for shareholders?

Thomas E. Jorden

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Cimarex Energy Co., A

Yeah. I don't – I didn't get that from my reading of the S4, John, but I'll just describe what we did. As is I think fairly clearly laid out in the S4, we had multiple conversations with multiple counterparties over the year to leading up to our merger announcement. And I don't want to represent that those were casual conversations. We have a very sophisticated set of tools here with our financial planning and our asset evaluation teams so we can look at a counterparty in great detail with public information. We know their assets. The publicly released financials are usually pretty solid. And we can do a fairly detailed projection of drilling upside and asset potential based on our understanding of the lay of the land. And our understanding is, I would say second to none with our tactical team.

So although in the S4 we represented that we'd only entered into one other confidentiality agreement, we did very detailed pro forma analysis on many potential counterparties. And when we looked at Cabot plus Cimarex it was just a wow, that we firmly believe that the combination of these two companies allowed our shareholders a go forward opportunity in a cyclic commodity environment that no other combination offered. So we're – we were excited then, we remain as excited today. In fact, with the recent increase in gas prices, I just feel more strongly than ever that this is a fantastic transaction for our owners.

John H. Abbott

Analyst, BofA Securities, Inc., Q

Thank you, Tom, and thank you for taking our questions.

Operator: This concludes the question-and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Tom Jorden for closing remarks.

Thomas E. Jorden

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Cimarex Energy Co.

Well, thank you. I want to thank everybody for joining us. We're delighted to report a solid quarter. We'll continue to execute. We'll continue to update you on our integration efforts moving towards a fourth quarter close with our combination with Cabot. And I also want to say I very much look forward to the new organization coming together, performing, delivering everything we've promised and becoming one of, if not the leading independent E&P operator. So thank you very much.

Operator: The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

