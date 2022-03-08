Prospectuses and communications, business combinations – Form 425

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

In connection with the Mergers, on March 7, 2022, Oasis entered into an employment letter agreement (the “Letter Agreement”) with Lynn A. Peterson, Whiting’s President and Chief Executive Officer, to address his role and terms of employment with the combined company subject to and effective upon Closing.

Pursuant to the Letter Agreement, Mr. Peterson has agreed that, effective upon the Closing, he will transition into the role of Executive Chair of the Combined Company Board and will be expected to serve in such role through December 31, 2023, or such earlier date as mutually agreed by Mr. Peterson and the Combined Company Board (such period, the “Term”). In that role, Mr. Peterson will be eligible to receive an annual base salary of $500,000. With respect to the period from January 1, 2022 to Closing, Mr. Peterson’s annual bonus will be calculated based on his target annual bonus in effect as of immediately prior to Closing, and will be payable based on the greater of target or actual performance through Closing. With respect to the period from Closing through December 31, 2022, Mr. Peterson’s annual bonus will be calculated based on a target equal to 100% of his post-Closing salary, and will be payable at 150% of target, or such higher amount as determined in the Combined Company Board’s discretion or based on updated performance metrics determined by the Combined Company Board. Mr. Peterson will not be eligible to receive an annual bonus for the 2023 calendar year. In January 2023, subject to Mr. Peterson’s continued employment on the applicable date of grant, Mr. Peterson will receive a restricted stock unit award with a grant date fair market value of $3,000,000, which shall fully vest on December 31, 2023 (subject to the terms of the applicable plan and award agreement), subject to his continued employment through the vesting date. Under the Letter Agreement, Mr. Peterson also acknowledged and agreed that, in connection with the changes to the terms and conditions of his employment pursuant to the Letter Agreement, he will not exercise his right to terminate employment for “Good Reason” pursuant to his existing employment agreement and equity incentive compensation awards with Whiting. However, upon the earlier of (i) the end of the Term and (ii) the termination of Mr. Peterson’s employment without “Cause”, for “Good Reason” (due to actions by the combined company following the Closing and not contemplated by the Letter Agreement), due to death or disability or by mutual agreement, Mr. Peterson will be entitled to receive the (x) severance payments and benefits provided by his existing employment agreement with Whiting (based on his base salary and target annual bonus as in effect immediately prior to the Closing and with such other appropriate adjustments as necessary to reflect the consummation of the Mergers) and (y) full accelerated vesting of any unvested and outstanding equity awards, with performance being deemed achieved at the greater of “target” or actual performance for awards that vest based on the achievement of specified performance metrics. Such payments and benefits will be subject to Mr. Peterson’s continued compliance with any post-employment obligations and his execution of a release of claims in favor of the combined company.

The foregoing summary of the Letter Agreement does not purport to be complete and is subject to, and is qualified in its entirety by, the full text of the Letter Agreement, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The Letter Agreement will cease to be of any force or effect if the Merger Agreement is terminated before consummation of the Merger.

