Prospectuses and communications, business combinations – Form 425

Dear Valued Whiting Vendor,

We are very pleased and excited to have announced an agreement to combine with Oasis in a merger of equals transaction. Our combined company will have a premier Williston Basin position with over 970 thousand net acres and production of about 170 thousand boepd, placing us in top tier positions in these two categories. The press release we issued is attached.

Over the last year, both companies have executed deliberate strategic transactions, reduced costs and established a leading framework for ESG and return of capital. The combination of our two companies, together with the ongoing momentum from these strategic actions, will ideally position the combined company for sustainable value creation.

Whiting and Oasis are both excellent operators with complementary and high-quality assets. We look forward to combining our outstanding acreage and talented teams, and benefitting from the sharing of operational best practices, to unlock the enormous potential of our assets and organizations . As we become a larger, more resilient company with increased scale and resources, we expect to be an even stronger business partner.

Until the transaction closes, which we expect in the second half of 2022, we are operating as separate, independent companies, and it is business as usual. We remain as focused as ever on maintaining our strong partner relationships. As always, operating safely is top of mind and we request your continued support reinforcing this priority. We will keep you informed as we move forward. In the meantime, please reach out to your usual point of contact should you have any questions.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

[Signatory Name]

