Prospectuses and communications, business combinations – Form 425

Whiting & Oasis Strategic Merger Of Equals May 4, 2022

Combined Company Will Be a Premier Williston Basin Company 972k 164.8 92% 68% • >$5B equity value 2 3 1 NET ACRES OPERATED WORKING INTEREST Mboepd 1 • 164.8 Mboe/d 1Q22 net production (3-stream) Materially Enhanced ✓ Scale • 97.8 Mbo/d 1Q22 net production • 972k net acres High-Quality Assets 4 • ~$1.4B FCF for full year 2022E Generate Significant, ✓ • Combined inventory supports ~10 years of development Sustainable 5 at pro forma 2022E pace Free Cash Flow 4 • <35% 2022 expected re-investment rate , maintaining Shareholder ~flat production Returns-Focused ✓ • 2H22 return of capital targeted at 60% of FCF Business Model • Combined board to determine go forward plan 4 • <0.2x net debt / 1H22E annualized EBITDAX at close Maintains Financial • Strong liquidity with minimal borrowings under expected ✓ 6 $2B borrowing base at close Strength / Flexibility • No near-term maturities OAS • Continued commitment to ESG, sustainability and WLL ESG Leadership ✓ capitalizing on combined best practices 4) Pro forma combined company, includes 1Q22 actuals, 2Q22-4Q22 run at $90 WTI and $5.00 HH using March 7th midpoint guidance (ex-weather impacts in 2Q22). 1) Converted to 3 stream for Oasis for 1Q22 4 Reinvestment rate is before dividends. 2) Operated based on 2021 combined PDP reserves 5) Economic locations (>30% IRR @ $60/Bbl WTI flat) and assuming 108 - 110 2022E TILs 3) Working interest of expected PF wells completed in 2022 6) On 5/3/22 OAS lenders reaffirmed $900MM borrowing base and left elected commitments at $450MM. At merger close, the borrowing base is expected to increase to $2B with $800MM of elected commitments.

Transaction Overview • 0.5774 OAS shares and $6.25 of cash per WLL share Transaction • Special dividend of $15.00 per share to OAS shareholders at close Structure 1 • Pro forma equity ownership: 53% WLL and 47% OAS • Lynn Peterson – Executive Chair • Danny Brown – President and CEO Leadership & Governance • Board of Directors – 5 WLL representatives, including Mr. Peterson, and 5 OAS representatives, including Mr. Brown • ~$65MM/year in identified administrative and operational cost synergies by 2H23 anticipated Significant Cost Savings • Will combine operational best practices to further advance efficiencies and Operational Synergies • New company name to be announced prior to closing • Combined company to be headquartered in Houston, TX Company & Headquarters • Denver office to remain in place for foreseeable future • Unanimously approved by WLL and OAS Boards of Directors • Transaction subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of WLL and OAS Approvals & Timing shareholders and regulatory approvals • Expected closing in the second half of 2022 5 1) Based on fully diluted shares outstanding

Transaction Accretive on Key Metrics for Both Companies 1 E&P Cash Flow Per Share and Free Cash Flow Per Share ✓ Return of Capital Per Share ✓ Size and Scale ✓ Net Asset Value ✓ ✓ Credit Profile and Cost of Capital 6 1) Pro forma excluding Oasis ownership of CEQP units

Premier Management Team Aligned with Shareholders • Combines talented teams and operating best practices from both companies Lynn Peterson Danny Brown • Brings together management Executive Chair of the Board President & Chief Executive Officer teams with deep energy industry, M&A and operational backgrounds • Current Whiting director, President & CEO • Current Oasis director & CEO since April since September 2020 2021 • Significant Williston expertise from • Former Chairman, CEO and President of SRC • Former EVP, US Onshore at Anadarko; Energy and Co-founder, director, President & Former EVP, Deepwater/International at Whiting, Oasis and Kodiak CEO of Kodiak Oil & Gas Corporation Anadarko • Commercial, operational, and leadership experience from Anadarko and Noble • Management equity compensation program focused on driving Michael Lou Charles “Chip” Rimer M. Scott Regan shareholder value creation Chief Financial Officer Chief Operating Officer General Counsel • Collective experience driving • Current Oasis EVP and CFO since August • Current Whiting EVP and COO since • Current Whiting GC since November strong ESG outcomes 2011 November 2018 2020 (formerly Deputy GC since November 2015) • Former Oasis SVP, Finance, President • Former SVP, Global Services for Noble and Director at Oasis Midstream Energy and served in multiple roles at • Former VP, Legal, Western and Southern Partners, Former CFO at Giant Energy Samedan/Noble Energy, including SVP, Operations at Ovintiv and XXL Energy Global EHSR & Operations Services and Vice President of Operations Services 7

Premier Williston Operator with Top-Tier Assets W I L L I S T O N N E T A C R E A G E B Y O P E R A T O R ( ‘ 0 0 0 s ) 972 772 560 492 480 480 460 255 239 85 PF Combo CLR COP OAS WLL XOM HES MRO ERF DVN 1 W I L L I S T O N N E T P R O D U C T I O N B Y O P E R A T O R 191 168 159 124 95 93 75 69 55 CLR PF Combo HES MRO COP WLL OAS ERF DVN A S S E T H I G H L I G H T S • Combined inventory supports ~10 years of development at 2 pro forma 2022E pace O OA AS S • Improved E&P margins from expected cost synergies and W WL LL L decline profiles Sources: Company filings and Enverus 8 1) 4Q21 reported Williston production. Converted to 3-stream for operators with 2-stream reported production. 2) Economic locations (>30% IRR @ $60/Bbl WTI flat) and assuming 108 - 110 2022E TILs

Significant FCF Generation Accretive to Return of Capital Program in 2022 AC C R E T IV E R E T UR N O F C A P I TA L 2 H 2 2E F C F G E N E R AT ION AT VA R I OUS W T I P R I C E S P R O G R A M FO R 2 0 22 • Pre-close: $1,200 1 • Current formally announced plans • Special OAS dividend of $15.00 per $1,000 share at closing; $6.25 per share in cash consideration to WLL shareholders $800 • Post Close $600 • Aggregate base dividend is expected Returning to increase to ~$25MM per quarter, $400 60% of FCF or $0.585/ share $200 • Combined company is expected to return 60% of Free Cash Flow to shareholders in 2H22 through base $0 dividend, variable dividends, and $50 $65 $90 WTI Prices share buybacks 2 2 CFFO FCF Base Dividend Return of Capital 1) OAS expects $70MM per quarter return of capital, and declared a $0.585/sh. base and $2.94/sh. variable dividend on 5/4/22. OAS does not expect to repurchase shares before close of transaction. WLL declared a $0.25/share base dividend 4/14/22. 9 th 2) Cash flow from Operations (CFFO) and Free Cash Flow (FCF) before dividends based on March 7 midpoint guidance and $90 WTI and $5.00 HH. $MM

Key Tenets of ESG Philosophy Safety Always Minimizing impact where we operate Maintaining the safety of employees, Reducing our land impact and water use through contractors, and communities is of utmost investment in infrastructure and optimized operations. importance and fundamental to our business. ESG Promoting diverse and inclusive culture Reducing emissions Header KEY TENETS Fostering a collaborative work environment and Investing to reduce emission intensity encouraging diversity of ideas gives us a supports the responsible and sustainable competitive advantage in our ability to innovate development of our resources. and meet the challenges of tomorrow. Aligning incentives Benefiting communities Aligning executive compensation with long Supporting programs that address needs of the term value creation and shareholder interests communities where we operate is critical to is key to earning investor confidence. maintaining a sustainable business. 10

Impressive Record of Emissions Reduction WLL + OAS GHG EMISSIONS INTENSIT Y (TCO2E / MBOE)REDUCTIONS SINCE 1 2018 41.7 (28%) (47%) 30.2 16.1 2018 2019 2020 2020 GHG EMISSION INTENSIT Y (TCO2E / MBOE) Header TOP 1 5 OP E RATORS B A S E D ON G ROS S OP. P RODUC TI ON 65.5 36.5 35.3 25.3 24.3 22.9 22.3 20.6 20.2 17.8 17.0 16.5 16.1 4.0 Operator A Operator B Operator C Operator D Operator E Operator F Operator G Operator H Operator I Operator J Operator K Operator L NewCo Operator M 11 Sources: EPA and Enverus. (1) Williston Basin-only, excludes historic Permian production as well as historic production associated with assets acquired in 2021.

Attractive Pro Forma Positioning 1 2022E NET PRODUCTION ( MBOE/D AND MBO/D; WALL ST. CONSENSUS ESTIMATES ) 234 167 162 149 113 105 97 98 93 78 74 72 70 72 66 60 55 53 44 32 (2) (2) Peer A NewCo Peer B Peer C Peer D Peer E Peer F WLL OAS Peer G 1 2022E EBITDAX ($B; WALL ST. CONSENSUS ESTIMATES ) Header $2.8 $2.2 $2.2 $2.2 $2.1 $1.7 $1.3 $1.2 $1.1 $1.1 Peer A Peer B NewCo Peer C Peer D Peer E Peer F Peer G WLL OAS Source: FactSet as of 5/3/2022. 12 Note: Peers include CIVI, CPE, ERF, MGY, MTDR, PDCE and SM. th (1) OAS and WLL figures shown based on 1Q22 actuals and 2Q22-4Q22 run at $90 WTI and $5.00 HH based on March 7 midpoint of guidance and excludes 2Q22 weather impact. No synergies included in NewCo 2022E EBITDAX. (2) Shown on an illustrative 3-stream basis to be comparable with peers.

Significant Upside Potential ENTERPRISE VALUE / 2022E EBITDAX 1 TRADING AT MEDIAN OF 3.3X WA L L S T. C O N S E NS US E S T I M AT E S WOULD EQUATE TO ~27% 4.2x UPLIFT IN NEWCO VALUE 3.5x 3.4x 3.3x 3.2x 3.0x 2.6x 2.5x (2) Peer A Peer B Peer C Peer D Peer E Peer F NewCo Peer G 3 2022E FCF YIELD WA L L S T. C O N S E NS US E S T I M AT E S 29% 21% 21% 19% 19% 17% 16% 13% (2) NewCo Peer A Peer B Peer C Peer D Peer E Peer F Peer G Source: FactSet as of 5/3/2022. Note: Peers include CIVI, CPE, ERF, MGY, MTDR, PDCE and SM. th (1) NewCo EBITDAX based on 1Q22 actuals and 2Q22-4Q22 run at $90 WTI and $5.00 HH based on March 7 mid-point of guidance, with no additional synergies assumed. Peer estimates from FactSet. 13 (2) Enterprise value and equity value subtract market value of OAS’s CEQP units. Equity value also subtracts remaining cash distribution to shareholders prior to merger close. FCF and EBITDAX estimates adjusted to exclude distributions from CEQP. th (3) FCF yield calculated as (CFFO less Capex) / Equity value. Peer estimates from FactSet. NewCo reflects 1Q22 actuals and 2Q22-4Q22 at $90 WTI and $5.00 HH based on March 7 mid-point of guidance, with no additional synergies assumed.

Whiting + Oasis = Premier FCF Focused E&P Capital Returns Program to Significant and Resilient Premier Williston Operator Deliver Significant Value Free Cash Flow Generation with Top Tier Assets 1 ~$1.4B of FCF expected in 2022 with a Targeting return of capital at 60% of FCF in Enhances size and scale with high quality 2H22 through base and variable dividends combined reinvestment rate below 40% assets across ~972K net acres and low and share buybacks breakeven pricing Enhances Position as Low- Experienced and Compelling Long Term Cost Operator Talented Teams Value Proposition Anticipate ~$65MM in identified Combines outstanding talent and best Attractive pro forma valuation vs peers administrative and operational cost practices from both companies result in compelling investment synergies by 2H23 while combining opportunity operational best practices to further advance efficiencies th 1) Free Cash Flow (FCF) before dividends reflects 1Q22 actual performance and March 7 midpoint guidance which excludes weather impacts in 2Q22, run at $90/bbl WTI and $5.00 HH in 2Q22-4Q22 14

Appendix 15

Combined 2022 Program Maximizes Returns 2 2022 GUIDANCE RANGES H I G H L I G H T S Oil Volumes (Mbbl/d) 94.0 - 100.0 • Investing $655-695MM in attractive • 3-stream volumes of 164-169 3 3 Total Volumes (Mboe/d) 164.0 - 169.0 projects across core of Williston Mboe/d (~58% oil cut ) Basin – Volumes an output of program Oil Differential per Bbl $2.00 - $1.50 1 – Reinvestment rate below 35% designed to maximize returns with low reinvestment rate 4 Gas Revenue ($/boe) $24.50 - $22.50 • Running 4 rigs – Sustainable maintenance level LOE per Boe $8.60 - $9.60 • Targeting 108-110 gross operated • Key focus areas: South Nesson, well completions GP&T per Boe $2.80 - $3.10 Sanish, Indian Hills/City of Williston, – ~68% Working interest FBIR, Foreman Butte and Cassandra Header Cash G&A ($MM) $87.0 - $95.0 – >20% 3-mile laterals 1 • EBITDAX ~$2.2B Production taxes 7.0% - 7.3% – Only 27% of annual completions 1 in 1H22, resulting in 2H22 • Free cash flow ~$1.4B CapEx ($MM) $655.0 - $695.0 volume growth Cash Interest ($MM) $34.0 - $38.0 Cash Taxes ($MM) $25.0 - $35.0 th 1) EBITDAX, reinvestment rate & FCF before dividends, reflects 1Q22 actuals with 2Q22-4Q22 run at $90 WTI and $5.00 HH using midpoint of guidance announced March 7 and excludes 2Q22 weather impact. th 16 2) Excludes effective synergies, reflects guidance announced March 7 . Does not reflect impact of 1Q22 actuals or 2Q22 weather impact. Expect to discuss 2022 guidance in August 2022. 3) Assumes Oasis volumes as 3-stream using 9% uplift to volumes (mboepd) to convert from 2 to 3 stream. 4) Gas revenue ($/boe) represents estimated natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) revenue per BOE at the assumed price deck of $85 WTI and $3.50 HH.

Oasis Stand-Alone 1Q22 Highlights & 2Q22 Guidance 2 2Q22 GUIDANCE RANGES Including Excluding Midpoint Weather Weather Dif ference 1 Q H I G H L I G H T S • Volumes exceeded high-end of guidance Oil Volumes (Mbbl/d) 36.0 – 39.0 41.0 – 44.0 (5.0) – 69.6 Mboepd vs. guidance of 66.5-67.5 Mboepd Total Volumes (Mboe/d) 56.5 – 60.5 64.5 – 68.5 (8.0) – 45.0 Mbopd vs. guidance of 42.5-43.5 Mbopd Oil Premium to WTI $ $0.00 - $2.00 ($0.50) – ($1.50) $2.00 per Bbl • Capital and costs below expectations Natural gas realization $0.00 - $0.50 $0.00 - $0.50 $0 – E&P CapEx $62.9MM vs. guidance of $75-$85MM ($ of NYMEX) – Reiterated FY22 capital plan of $295MM LOE per Boe $12.00 - $13.00 $10.40 - $11.40 $1.60 1 – LOE ($10.07/Boe) and cash GPT ($5.22/Boe) below guidance GP&T per Boe $5.00 - $6.00 $5.10 - $5.40 $0.25 – Cash G&A adj. for $4.1MM of transaction costs 3 Header Cash G&A ($MM) $12.5 - $13.5 $12.5 - $13.5 $0 ($11.6MM) below guidance Production taxes 7.5% - 7.6% 7.5% - 7.6% - 1,3 • EBITDAX of $291.5MM CapEx ($MM) $75.0 - $80.0 $75.0 - $80.0 - 1,3 • FCF of $221.7MM Cash Interest ($MM) $6.9 - $7.1 $6.9 - $7.1 - • Declared fixed ($0.585/sh.) and variable ($2.94/sh.) dividends payable 2Q22 Cash Taxes ($MM) $5.0 - $10.0 $5.0 - $10.0 - • Completed 2 wells – On track to complete 40-42 gross operated FY22 1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a reconciliation to the most 3) Excludes transaction costs 17 directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). 2) Based on 2-stream OAS stand-alone reporting structure.

Oasis Financial and Operational Results Financial Highlights ($MM) Key Operating Statistics 4Q21 1Q22 4Q21 1Q22 Footnotes Oil Revenues 312.1 385.9 Oil Production (Boepd) 44,422 44,975 1) 4Q21/1Q22 excludes ~$1MM/~$4.1MM Gas Revenues 96.6 107.6 Gas Production (Mcfpd) 146,196 147,783 of legal and other fees related to M&A Total Oil & Gas Revenue 408.7 493.5 Total Production (Boepd) 68,820 69,606 and restructuring 2) Reflects cash OMP/CEQP distributions to Other Services Margin 0.1 -0.1 NYMEX WTI ($/Bbl) 76.61 94.12 OAS during respective quarter Purchased Oil and Gas margin -2.8 -2.2 Realized Oil Price 76.37 95.34 3) OAS adjusted EBITDA conforms to definition of EBITDA in OAS credit facility Realized Hedges -110.1 -70.7 NYMEX Henry Hub ($/mmBtu) 4.73 4.65 and excludes OMP EBITDA Other Income / non-cash adjustments -0.9 1.1 Realized Gas Price 7.19 8.09 4) In accordance with OAS credit facility to capture cash flows not associated with Operating Costs Operating Costs (per boe) OMP 5) Excludes capitalized interest LOE 57.6 63.1 LOE 9.10 10.07 GP&T 21.5 32.7 GP&T 3.40 5.22 1 (1) Cash G&A 9.3 11.6 Cash G&A 1.47 1.85 Production Taxes 25.9 35.9 Production Taxes 4.09 5.72 Total Operating Costs 114.3 143.3 Total Operating Costs 18.06 22.87 Adjusted E&P EBITDA 180.7 278.4 Adjusted E&P EBITDA per boe 28.55 44.44 2 Cash distributions from midstream ownership 19.0 13.1 3 Other adjustments 2.1 0.0 4 Balance Sheet ($MM) 201.8 291.5 4Q21 1Q22 OAS Adjusted EBITDA Borrowing Base 900.0 900.0 5 OAS CapEx 45.6 62.9 Elected Commitments 450.0 450.0 Revolver Borrowings 0.0 0.0 Cash Interest 7.0 7.0 Senior Notes 400.0 400.0 Total Debt 400.0 400.0 Free Cash Flow 149.3 221.7 Cash 332.1 410.2 Liquidity 1,229.7 1,307.8 Net Debt to Annualized OAS Adjusted EBITDA 0.08x -0.01x LCs 2.4 2.4 18

Combined OAS & WLL Hedge Book & Investment in CEQP HEDGE Q2-22 Q3-22 Q4-22 Q1-23 Q2-23 Q3-23 Q4-23 BOOK NYMEX WTI Oil Swap volume (mbopd) 28.0 28.0 30.0 25.0 16.0 14.0 14.0 Hedging Weighted avg. swap price $72.45 $72.45 $72.32 $61.57 $53.69 $50.00 $50.00 Collar volume (mbopd) 49.0 43.2 42.0 36.0 24.1 14.0 12.0 Weighted avg. ceiling price $60.83 $60.05 $60.00 $59.12 $63.66 $65.43 $64.88 Weighted avg. floor price $47.90 $47.85 $48.13 $45.75 $46.23 $45.71 $45.00 NYMEX Henry Swap volume (MMBtu/d) 84,000 15,000 30,000 19,565 Hub Gas Hedging Weighted avg. swap price $3.12 $3.53 $4.19 $4.25 Collar volume (MMBtu/d) 30,000 62,000 47,500 50,000 25,000 22,000 Weighted avg. ceiling price $2.80 $3.23 $3.41 $4.24 $2.75 $2.98 Weighted avg. floor price $2.30 $2.66 $2.71 $3.35 $2.15 $2.50 CEQP Capital Structure MM 2022 Distribution per Unit 2022E PF Distribution (MM) CEQP UNITS CEQP CASH FLOW Public Units 76.98 IN 2022 PF OAS/WLL Units 21.0 $2.59 $54.4 Total Units 97.98 19

