Prospectuses and communications, business combinations – Form 425

Exhibit 99.1

Oasis Petroleum Inc. Declares Special Dividend of $15.00 per Share in connection with its Merger with Whiting

HOUSTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) (“Oasis”) announced today that its Board of Directors has, subject to certain conditions, declared a special dividend of $15.00 per share of Oasis common stock. The special dividend is being declared in connection with, and its payment is subject to, the closing of Oasis’ previously announced merger (the “Merger”) with Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) (“Whiting”).

The special dividend would be payable following the closing of the Merger to Oasis’ stockholders of record as of the close of business on the first business day following the date on which both Oasis’ shareholders and Whiting’s shareholders have approved the Merger and related matters. The special meetings of Oasis’ shareholders and Whiting’s shareholders to consider and vote upon the Merger and related matters are each scheduled for June 28, 2022. If requisite shareholder approvals are obtained on June 28, 2022 and all other closing conditions are timely satisfied, the Merger is expected to close on July 1, 2022 and the special dividend would be payable on July 8, 2022.

The payment of the special dividend is conditioned on the closing of the Merger, which remains subject to the approval of both Oasis’ and Whiting’s shareholders and other customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that all such closing conditions will be satisfied by July 1, 2022, that the closing of the Merger will occur on July 1, 2022 or that the Merger or related transactions will occur at all. For the avoidance of doubt, the record date will be prior to closing of the Merger and therefore Whiting shareholders will not be entitled to payment of the special dividend in respect of the shares of Oasis common stock received as consideration for the Merger.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “seem”, “seek”, “continue”, “future”, “will”, “expect”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Whiting’s or Oasis’ industry, future events, the Merger between Whiting and Oasis, the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of the combined company following the Merger, the near- and long-term success of the combined company following the Merger, potential opportunities the combined company may have, the success of the combined company’s brand identity, anticipated timing of the closing of the Merger, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Whiting’s and Oasis’ businesses and the Merger, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility that stockholders of Whiting and Oasis may not approve the merger agreement; the risk that a condition to closing of the Merger may not be satisfied, that either party may terminate the merger agreement or that the closing of the Merger might be delayed or not occur at all; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; the diversion of management time on transaction-related issues; the ultimate timing, outcome and results of integrating the operations of Whiting and Oasis; the effects of the business combination of Whiting and Oasis, including the combined company’s future financial condition, results of operations, strategy and plans; the ability of the combined company to realize anticipated synergies in the timeframe expected or at all; changes in capital markets and the ability of the combined company to finance operations in the manner expected; regulatory approval of the transaction; the effects of commodity prices; the risks of oil and gas activities; and the fact that operating costs and business disruption may be greater than expected following the public announcement or consummation of the Merger.