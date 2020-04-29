4 mins ago
Valero Energy Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
35 mins ago
Razor Energy Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and 2019 Year End Results
14 hours ago
SECURE Energy Announces Voting Results of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
15 hours ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-28-2020
16 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-28-2020
23 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Gregory Wrightstone -​”We should use all of earth’s resources for the betterment of mankind, and do it as good stewards.”

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.&#xAE; Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings

in Earnings / Press Releases   by
 April 29, 2020 - 6:30 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings

- First quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.39, an increase of 17.8% compared to the first quarter 2019 - First quarter net income of $130.848 million - Loans increased $281.849 million or 1.50% during the first quarter 2020 - Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure was $357.206 million - Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding warehouse purchase program loans, of 1.88% - Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of first quarter average interest-earning assets - Return (annualized) on first quarter average assets of 1.67% - Returns (annualized) on first quarter averages common equity of 8.86% and average tangible common equity of 20.16%(1) - Repurchased 2.092 million shares during the first quarter of 2020

HOUSTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $130.848 million compared with $82.402 million for the same period in 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 compared with $1.18 for the same period in 2019. Additionally, loans increased 1.5% during the first quarter 2020 and nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of first quarter average interest-earning assets. On November 1, 2019, LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. ("LegacyTexas"), merged with Prosperity Bancshares and LegacyTexas Bank merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger").

"I am proud to announce that Prosperity posted diluted earnings per share of $1.39 for the first quarter of 2020, a 17.8% increase compared with the same period in 2019. Our merger with LegacyTexas was completed on November 1, 2019 and our management teams continue to find commonalties and strengths that we expect will benefit our company, shareholders and associates going forward.  Our planned operational integration remains on schedule for June of this year," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"In our efforts to continue enhance shareholder value, during the first quarter 2020 Prosperity repurchased 2.092 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $52.59 per share," continued Zalman.

"Also, during the first quarter of 2020, Prosperity increased its allowance for credit losses on loans to $327.206 million from $87.469 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 after adopting accounting standard ASU 2016-13, also known as CECL. The amount of the allowance is based on our CECL methodology. We believe that these additional reserves should help insulate the company during these challenging and unprecedented times. Our allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding warehouse purchase program loans, now stands at 1.88% compared to 0.51% at December 31, 2019," added Zalman.

"While today's challenges are certainly extraordinary, Prosperity has a deep management team with experience navigating and adapting to difficult times. We entered this economic downturn from a position of strength, with sound credit quality, robust capital and liquidity and solid operating fundamentals. We believe that our team will see us through and we remain confident in our long-term future," stated Zalman.

"I would like to thank every associate at Prosperity. Throughout the past several months, while dealing with various personal challenges related to the pandemic, our retail team operated at full capacity, enabling us to keep our locations open and serve our customers' daily needs. Additionally, our operational staff and lending team were crucial in accepting, processing and submitting thousands of SBA PPP applications and closing the loans, working around the clock to assist our customers," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Net income was $130.848 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $82.402 million(3) for the same period in 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $1.18 for the same period in 2019. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were 1.67%, 8.86% and 20.16%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains on the sale of assets and taxes) was 42.90%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Excluding merger related expenses of $544 thousand, net of tax, the efficiency ratio was 42.71%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $256.031 million compared with $154.911 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $101.120 million or 65.3%. The increase was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $26.689 million. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $256.031 million compared with $232.030 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increase in loan discount accretion of $4.740 million and three months of combined bank earnings in the first quarter of 2020 compared with only two months in the fourth quarter 2019.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.81% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with 3.20% for the same period in 2019. The change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets and the $26.689 million increase in loan discount accretion. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.81% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with 3.66% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets and the $4.740 million increase in loan discount accretion.

Noninterest income was $34.388 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $28.144 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $6.244 million or 22.2%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in nonsufficient funds fees, credit card, debit card and ATM card fees, mortgage income, service fees and other noninterest income primarily due to the Merger. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $1.118 million or 3.1% to $34.388 million compared with $35.506 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to the decrease in other noninterest income and mortgage income, partially offset by lower net loss on write-down of assets.

Noninterest expense was $124.741 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $78.571 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $46.170 million or 58.8%, primarily due to the Merger. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $31.710 million or 20.3% to $124.741 million compared with $156.451 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of merger related expenses partially offset by increases in salaries and benefits, credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization, and net occupancy and equipment due to three months of combined bank noninterest expenses in the first quarter 2020 compared with two months in fourth quarter 2019.

(1)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(2)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $24.134 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $28.482 million, and merger related expenses of $544 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

(3)

Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $1.238 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.793 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Balance Sheet Information

At March 31, 2020, Prosperity had $31.743 billion in total assets, an increase of $9.389 billion or 42.0%, compared with $22.354 billion at March 31, 2019.

Loans at March 31, 2020 were $19.127 billion, an increase of $8.713 billion or 83.7%, compared with $10.414 billion at March 31, 2019. Linked quarter loans increased $281.849 million or 1.5% from $18.845 billion at December 31, 2019.

As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At March 31, 2020, oil and gas loans totaled $718.654 million (net of discount) or 3.8% of total loans, of which $435.041 million were production loans and $283.613 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $380.835 million (net of discount) or 3.7% of total loans at March 31, 2019, of which $115.571 million were production loans and $265.264 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of March 31, 2020, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $389.515 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $231.474 million as of March 31, 2019. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.

Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants.  At March 31, 2020, loans to hotels totaled $374.105 million or 2.0% of total loans and loans to restaurants totaled $204.600 million or 1.1% of total loans.

Deposits at March 31, 2020 were $23.826 billion, an increase of $6.628 billion or 38.5%, compared with $17.198 billion at March 31, 2019. Linked quarter deposits decreased $373.375 million or 1.5% from $24.200 billion at December 31, 2019.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger:

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





















(In thousands)























Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019




(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)


Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):





















LegacyTexas:





















Loans held for sale


$

54,229



$

66,745



$



$



$


Loans held for investment



6,713,337




6,636,855











Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,713,762




1,552,762











All other loans



10,645,867




10,588,984




10,673,345




10,587,375




10,414,022


Total loans


$

19,127,195



$

18,845,346



$

10,673,345



$

10,587,375



$

10,414,022























Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):





















LegacyTexas


$

5,605,986



$

6,141,546



$



$



$


All other deposits



18,220,371




18,058,186




16,929,920




16,887,629




17,197,770


Total deposits


$

23,826,357



$

24,199,732



$

16,929,920



$

16,887,629



$

17,197,770


Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production by the acquired lending operations since November 1, 2019, loans at March 31, 2020 grew $231.845 million or 2.2% compared with March 31, 2019 and grew $56.883 million or 0.5% compared with December 31, 2019.

Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since November 1, 2019, deposits at March 31, 2020 grew $1.023 billion or 6.0% compared with March 31, 2019 and grew $162.185 million or 0.9% compared with December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $67.179 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2020, compared with $40.883 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2019, and $62.943 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2019.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $327.206 million or 1.71% of total loans at March 31, 2020 compared to $87.469 million or 0.46% of total loans at December 31, 2019 and $86.091 million or 0.83% of total loans at March 31, 2019.  On January 1, 2020, Prosperity adopted the measurement of current expected credit losses ("CECL"). Upon adoption of CECL, Prosperity recognized an increase in allowance for credit losses on loans of $108.698 million, of which $102.545 million was related to LegacyTexas and an increase in allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures of $24.443 million, of which $6.314 million was related to LegacyTexas, with a corresponding decrease in retained earnings (pre-tax). Additionally, Prosperity recognized an increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans of $131.841 million, of which $130.278 million was related to LegacyTexas, due to the reclass of purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") discounts as a result of adopting CECL.  

Prosperity had a $13.150 million provision for credit losses reflecting forecasted credit deterioration due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the first quarter of 2020. Countering this provision, during the first quarter of 2020, several purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans were repaid in full, which cleared $8.576 million in specific reserves. Additionally, balance changes and historical loss rate improvements released $5.471 million in general reserves. Combined, these events fully offset the provision. Accordingly, there was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $700 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $1.700 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. 

Net charge-offs were $801 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with net charge-offs of $1.049 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and net charge-offs of $1.291 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.46 per share to be paid on July 1, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020.

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 29, 2020, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.740 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 28, 2021, at the discretion of management. Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 2.092 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $52.59 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2020.

COVID-19 Pandemic

In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") was first reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and on March 13, the U.S. President announced a national emergency relating to the pandemic. On March 13, the Texas governor signed a proclamation certifying that COVID-19 poses an imminent threat of disaster in the state and declaring a state of disaster for all counties in Texas. Prosperity Bank (the "Bank") is considered an essential business and is closely monitoring the latest developments regarding COVID-19. The health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities are of utmost importance, and the Bank remains committed to providing uninterrupted service. Additionally, the Bank has continuity plans in place to ensure critical operations are able to continue without disruption. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that could negatively impact Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows.

Merger with LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc.

On November 1, 2019, Prosperity completed the merger with LegacyTexas and its wholly-owned subsidiary LegacyTexas Bank headquartered in Plano, Texas. LegacyTexas Bank operated 42 locations in 19 North Texas cities in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. 

Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity issued 26,228,148 shares of Prosperity common stock with a closing price of $69.02 per share plus $318.018 million in cash, made up of $308.585 million in cash and $9.433 million in cash for taxes withheld, for all outstanding shares of LegacyTexas. This resulted in goodwill of $1.322 billion as of March 31, 2020, which was subject to subsequent fair value adjustments.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2020 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The elite entry number is 3056906.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations & Calls" from the drop-down menu on the Investor Relations tab and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and that their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of March 31, 2020, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $31.7 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.  Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and cash management.

As of March 31, 2020, Prosperity operated 285 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area and 42 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area currently doing business as LegacyTexas Bank.

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC. (PRNewsfoto/Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.)

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's operating income, financial condition and cash flows.  These forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including LegacyTexas; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives.  Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the LegacyTexas transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather.  These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

Bryan/College Station Area


Fort Worth


Canton


East Bernard


86th Street

Bryan


Haltom City


Carthage


El Campo


98th Street

Bryan-29th Street


Keller


Corsicana


Dayton


Avenue Q

Bryan-East


Roanoke


Crockett


Galveston


North University

Bryan-North


Stockyards


Eustace


Groves


Texas Tech Student Union

Caldwell




Gilmer


Hempstead



College Station


Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area


Grapeland


Hitchcock


Midland

Crescent Point


Locations


Gun Barrel City


Liberty


Wadley

Hearne


Arlington


Jacksonville


Magnolia


Wall Street

Huntsville


Azle


Kerens


Magnolia Parkway



Madisonville


Ennis


Longview


Mont Belvieu


Odessa

Navasota


Gainesville


Mount Vernon


Nederland


Grandview

New Waverly


Glen Rose


Palestine


Needville


Grant

Rock Prairie


Granbury


Rusk


Rosenberg


Kermit Highway

Southwest Parkway


Mesquite


Seven Points


Shadow Creek


Parkway

Tower Point


Muenster


Teague


Spring



Wellborn Road


Sanger


Tyler-Beckham


Tomball


Other West Texas Area



Waxahachie


Tyler-South Broadway


Waller


Locations

Central Texas Area


Weatherford


Tyler-University


West Columbia


Big Spring

Austin




Winnsboro


Wharton


Brownfield

Allandale


LegacyTexas Dallas/Fort Worth Area




Winnie


Brownwood

Cedar Park


LegacyTexas Dallas


Houston Area


Wirt


Cisco

Congress


14th Street


Houston




Comanche

Lakeway


Addison


Aldine


South Texas Area -


Early

Liberty Hill


Allen


Alief


Corpus Christi


Floydada

Northland


Carrollton


Bellaire


Calallen


Gorman

Oak Hill


Coppell


Beltway


Carmel


Levelland

Research Blvd


Downtown Grapevine


Clear Lake


Northwest


Littlefield

Westlake


East Plano


Copperfield


Saratoga


Merkel



El Dorado


Cypress


Timbergate


Plainview

Other Central Texas Area


Frisco


Downtown


Water Street


San Angelo

Locations


Frisco-South


Eastex




Slaton

Bastrop


Frisco-West


Fairfield


Victoria


Snyder

Canyon Lake


Garland


First Colony


Victoria Main



Dime Box


Grapevine


Fry Road


Victoria-Navarro


Oklahoma

Dripping Springs


Grapevine Drive-thru


Gessner


Victoria-North


Central Oklahoma Area

Elgin


Lake Highlands


Gladebrook


Victoria Salem


Oklahoma City

Flatonia


LegacyTexas


Grand Parkway




23rd Street

Georgetown


McKinney


Heights


Other South Texas Area


Expressway

Gruene


McKinney-380


Highway 6 West


 Locations


I-240

Kingsland


North Carrolton


Little York


Alice


Memorial

La Grange


North East Tarrant County


Medical Center


Aransas Pass



Lexington


Oak Cliff


Memorial Drive


Beeville


Other Central Oklahoma Area

New Braunfels


Park Cities


Northside


Colony Creek


 Locations

Pleasanton


Plano-West


Pasadena


Cuero


Edmond

Round Rock


Preston Forest


Pecan Grove


Edna


Norman

San Antonio


Preston Road


Pin Oak


Goliad



Schulenburg


Preston Royal


River Oaks


Gonzales


Tulsa Area

Seguin


Richardson


Sugar Land


Hallettsville


Tulsa

Smithville


Richardson-West


SW Medical Center


Kingsville


Garnett

Thorndale


Rosewood Court


Tanglewood


Mathis


Harvard

Weimar


Tollroad


The Plaza


Padre Island


Memorial



Trinity Mills


Uptown


Palacios


Sheridan

Dallas/Fort Worth Area


West 15th


Waugh Drive


Port Lavaca


S. Harvard

Dallas


West Allen


Westheimer


Portland


Utica Tower

Abrams Centre


Wylie


West University


Rockport


Yale

Balch Springs




Woodcreek


Sinton



Camp Wisdom


LegacyTexas Fort Worth




Taft


Other Tulsa Area Locations

Cedar Hill


Hulen


Katy


Yoakum


Owasso

Frisco


Museum Place


Cinco Ranch


Yorktown



Frisco-West


Renaissance Square


Katy-Spring Green





Kiest






West Texas Area



McKinney


LegacyTexas Other Dallas/Fort Worth


The Woodlands


Abilene



McKinney-Stonebridge


Area Locations


The Woodlands-College Park


Antilley Road



Midway


Flower Mound


The Woodlands-I-45


Barrow Street



Plano


Grand Prairie


The Woodlands-Research Forest


Cypress Street



Preston Forest


Jacksboro




Judge Ely



Preston Road


Runaway Bay


Other Houston Area


Mockingbird



Red Oak


Weatherford


Locations





Sachse




Angleton


Lubbock



The Colony


East Texas Area


Bay City


4th Street



Turtle Creek


Athens


Beaumont


66th Street



Westmoreland


Blooming Grove


Cleveland


82nd Street



 

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019


Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





















Loans held for sale


$

65,035



$

80,959



$

20,284



$

20,315



$

24,398


Loans held for investment



17,348,398




17,211,625




10,653,061




10,567,060




10,389,624


Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,713,762




1,552,762











Total loans



19,127,195




18,845,346




10,673,345




10,587,375




10,414,022























Investment securities(A)



8,295,495




8,570,056




8,495,206




8,951,940




9,137,645


Federal funds sold



676




519




521




555




566


Allowance for credit losses(B)



(327,206)




(87,469)




(87,061)




(87,006)




(86,091)


Cash and due from banks



381,458




573,589




420,359




302,069




291,498


Goodwill



3,223,144




3,223,671




1,900,845




1,900,845




1,900,845


Core deposit intangibles, net



83,041




86,404




29,051




30,299




31,564


Other real estate owned



5,452




6,936




815




2,005




2,096


Fixed assets, net



327,293




326,832




263,703




262,479




257,595


Other assets



626,951




639,824




396,033




424,660




404,501


Total assets


$

31,743,499



$

32,185,708



$

22,092,817



$

22,375,221



$

22,354,241























Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

7,461,323



$

7,763,894



$

5,784,002



$

5,691,236



$

5,673,707


Interest-bearing deposits



16,365,034




16,435,838




11,145,918




11,196,393




11,524,063


Total deposits



23,826,357




24,199,732




16,929,920




16,887,629




17,197,770


Other borrowings



1,338,429




1,303,730




600,795




940,874




680,952


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



344,695




377,294




311,404




313,825




254,573


Subordinated notes



125,585




125,804











Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)



29,947




5,599











Other liabilities



222,912




202,714




123,892




104,998




111,156


Total liabilities



25,887,925




26,214,873




17,966,011




18,247,326




18,244,451


Shareholders' equity(C)



5,855,574




5,970,835




4,126,806




4,127,895




4,109,790


Total liabilities and equity


$

31,743,499



$

32,185,708



$

22,092,817



$

22,375,221



$

22,354,241



(A) 

Includes $(3,421), $763, $49, $1,611, and $895 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

(B)

ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.

(C)

Includes $(2,703), $602, $38, $1,273, and $706 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

 

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended




Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019


Income Statement Data





















Interest income:





















Loans


$

247,243



$

222,910



$

134,943



$

133,525



$

130,065


Securities(D)



48,282




49,348




50,872




53,944




55,648


Federal funds sold and other earning assets



713




600




363




318




402


Total interest income



296,238




272,858




186,178




187,787




186,115























Interest expense:





















Deposits



35,018




32,759




26,939




26,562




25,128


Other borrowings



2,932




6,115




4,335




5,556




5,317


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



757




879




914




831




759


Subordinated notes and trust preferred



1,500




1,075











Total interest expense



40,207




40,828




32,188




32,948




31,205


Net interest income



256,031




232,030




153,990




154,838




154,911


Provision for credit losses






1,700




1,100




800




700


Net interest income after provision for credit losses



256,031




230,330




152,890




154,038




154,211























Noninterest income:





















Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



9,443




9,990




8,835




7,973




7,816


Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



7,474




7,728




6,688




6,480




5,971


Service charges on deposit accounts



6,104




5,597




5,020




4,989




4,998


Trust income



2,662




2,582




2,492




2,558




2,595


Mortgage income



2,010




2,455




839




990




722


Brokerage income



650




625




522




541




673


Bank owned life insurance income



1,545




1,502




1,314




1,321




1,289


Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets



(385)




(1,870)




(3)




2




58


Other noninterest income



4,885




6,897




4,966




5,104




4,022


Total noninterest income



34,388




35,506




30,673




29,958




28,144























Noninterest expense:





















Salaries and benefits



77,282




69,356




52,978




52,941




51,073


Net occupancy and equipment



8,980




7,420




5,607




5,492




5,466


Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



11,421




9,158




4,989




4,904




4,573


Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



2,078




2,095




1,814




2,325




2,374


Core deposit intangibles amortization



3,363




2,705




1,248




1,265




1,319


Depreciation



4,768




4,212




3,286




3,111




3,104


Communications



3,195




3,012




2,214




2,183




2,270


Other real estate expense



46




57




68




120




83


Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate



(130)




(49)




(115)




(54)




(177)


Merger related expenses



544




46,402











Other noninterest expense



13,194




12,083




8,610




8,534




8,486


Total noninterest expense



124,741




156,451




80,699




80,821




78,571


Income before income taxes



165,678




109,385




102,864




103,175




103,784


Provision for income taxes



34,830




23,251




21,106




20,917




21,382


Net income available to common shareholders


$

130,848



$

86,134



$

81,758



$

82,258



$

82,402



(D)

Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $8,005, $8,556, $8,027, $7,607 and $6,589 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

 

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)




Three Months Ended




Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019


Profitability





















Net income (E) (F)


$

130,848



$

86,134



$

81,758



$

82,258



$

82,402























Basic earnings per share


$

1.39



$

1.01



$

1.19



$

1.18



$

1.18


Diluted earnings per share


$

1.39



$

1.01



$

1.19



$

1.18



$

1.18























Return on average assets (G) (K)



1.67

%



1.19

%



1.47

%



1.46

%



1.46

%

Return on average common equity (G) (K)



8.86

%



6.33

%



7.89

%



7.92

%



8.05

%

Return on average tangible common equity (G) (H) (K)



20.16

%



12.50

%



14.77

%



14.82

%



15.24

%

Tax equivalent net interest margin (E) (F) (I)



3.81

%



3.66

%



3.16

%



3.16

%



3.20

%

Efficiency ratio (H) (J) (L)



42.90

%



58.07

%



43.70

%



43.74

%



42.94

%






















Liquidity and Capital Ratios





















Equity to assets



18.45

%



18.55

%



18.68

%



18.45

%



18.38

%

Common equity tier 1 capital



12.27

%



12.30

%



16.68

%



16.59

%



16.76

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital



12.27

%



12.30

%



16.68

%



16.59

%



16.76

%

Total risk-based capital



12.81

%



12.70

%



17.34

%



17.25

%



17.42

%

Tier 1 leverage capital



9.49

%



10.42

%



10.86

%



10.67

%



10.59

%

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (H)



8.96

%



9.21

%



10.90

%



10.75

%



10.66

%






















Other Data





















Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share





















Basic



94,371




85,573




68,738




69,806




69,847


Diluted



94,371




85,573




68,738




69,806




69,847


Period end shares outstanding



92,652




94,746




68,397




69,261




69,846


Cash dividends paid per common share


$

0.46



$

0.46



$

0.41



$

0.41



$

0.41


Book value per common share


$

63.20



$

63.02



$

60.34



$

59.60



$

58.84


Tangible book value per common share (H)


$

27.52



$

28.08



$

32.12



$

31.72



$

31.17























Common Stock Market Price





















High


$

75.22



$

74.35



$

71.86



$

74.50



$

75.36


Low


$

42.02



$

66.60



$

62.17



$

61.85



$

61.65


Period end closing price


$

48.25



$

71.89



$

70.63



$

66.05



$

69.06


Employees – FTE



3,782




3,901




3,044




3,046




3,065


Number of banking centers



285




285




243




243




242


 

 (E) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended


Mar 31, 2020


Dec 31, 2019


Sep 30, 2019


Jun 30, 2019


Mar 31, 2019

Loan discount accretion










ASC 310-20

$22,463


$17,834


$1,006


$880


$1,474

ASC 310-30

$6,019


$5,908


$277


$347


$319

Securities net amortization

$194


$201


$157


$255


$234

Time deposits amortization

$2,270


$1,709





(F)

Using effective tax rate of 21.0%, 21.3%, 20.5%, 20.3% and 20.6% for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

(G)

Interim periods annualized.

(H)

Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

(I) 

Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 days basis.

(J)

Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions and one-time merger and acquisition expenses, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.

(K)

Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.67%(H), 8.89%(H) and 20.23%(H) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

(L)

Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, the efficiency ratio was 42.71%(H) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

 

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


YIELD ANALYSIS


Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Mar 31, 2019





Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate


(M)

Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate


(M)

Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate


(M)

Interest-earning assets:






































Loans held for sale


$

66,917



$

632



3.80%



$

57,171



$

570



3.96%



$

24,993



$

305



4.95%



Loans held for investment



17,263,098




236,517



5.51%




15,261,163




212,466



5.52%




10,367,242




129,760



5.08%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,120,324




10,094



3.62%




996,903




9,874



3.93%












Total Loans



18,450,339




247,243



5.39%




16,315,237




222,910



5.42%




10,392,235




130,065



5.08%



Investment securities



8,434,196




48,282



2.30%


(N)


8,598,736




49,348



2.28%


(N)


9,299,963




55,648



2.43%


(N)

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



223,631




713



1.28%




305,596




600



0.78%




71,842




402



2.27%



Total interest-earning assets



27,108,166




296,238



4.40%




25,219,569




272,858



4.29%




19,764,040




186,115



3.82%



Allowance for credit losses(B)



(328,005)












(86,795)












(86,507)











Noninterest-earning assets



4,577,251












3,930,651












2,864,039











Total assets


$

31,357,412











$

29,063,425











$

22,541,572

















































Interest-bearing liabilities:






































Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

4,990,376



$

7,096



0.57%



$

4,233,880



$

5,755



0.54%



$

4,148,377



$

6,812



0.67%



Savings and money market deposits



7,965,440




14,122



0.71%




7,109,754




14,187



0.79%




5,472,789




11,184



0.83%



Certificates and other time deposits



3,404,748




13,800



1.63%




3,044,843




12,817



1.67%




2,062,753




7,132



1.40%



Other borrowings



832,961




2,932



1.42%




1,403,686




6,115



1.73%




844,873




5,317



2.55%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



366,615




757



0.83%




351,580




879



0.99%




272,630




759



1.13%



Subordinated notes and trust preferred



125,694




1,500



4.80%




87,963




1,075



4.85%












Total interest-bearing liabilities



17,685,834




40,207



0.91%


(O)


16,231,706




40,828



1.00%


(O)


12,801,422




31,204



0.99%


(O)







































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:






































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



7,491,798












7,066,878












5,557,821











Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)



13,009












5,599






















Other liabilities



262,523












315,256












86,868











Total liabilities



25,453,164












23,619,439












18,446,111











Shareholders' equity



5,904,248












5,443,986












4,095,461











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

31,357,412











$

29,063,425











$

22,541,572

















































Net interest income and margin






$

256,031



3.80%







$

232,030



3.65%







$

154,911



3.18%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:






































Tax equivalent adjustment







723












668












863







Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)






$

256,754



3.81%







$

232,698



3.66%







$

155,774



3.20%




(M)

Annualized and based on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis.

(N)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,005, $8,556 and $6,589 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

(O)

Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.64%, 0.70% and 0.69% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

 

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019


YIELD TREND (P)








































Interest-Earning Assets:




















Loans held for sale


3.80

%



3.96

%



5.01

%



5.12

%



4.95

%

Loans held for investment


5.51

%



5.52

%



5.05

%



5.08

%



5.09

%

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program


3.62

%



3.93

%










Total loans


5.39

%



5.42

%



5.05

%



5.09

%



5.08

%

Investment securities (Q)


2.30

%



2.28

%



2.30

%



2.36

%



2.43

%

Federal funds sold and other earning assets


1.28

%



0.78

%



1.93

%



1.98

%



2.27

%

Total interest-earning assets


4.40

%



4.29

%



3.80

%



3.81

%



3.82

%





















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:




















Interest-bearing demand deposits


0.57

%



0.54

%



0.62

%



0.63

%



0.67

%

Savings and money market deposits


0.71

%



0.79

%



0.90

%



0.90

%



0.83

%

Certificates and other time deposits


1.63

%



1.67

%



1.67

%



1.57

%



1.40

%

Other borrowings


1.42

%



1.73

%



2.29

%



2.52

%



2.55

%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements


0.83

%



0.99

%



1.15

%



1.15

%



1.13

%

Subordinated notes and trust preferred


4.80

%



4.85

%










Total interest-bearing liabilities


0.91

%



1.00

%



1.04

%



1.05

%



0.99

%





















Net Interest Margin


3.80

%



3.65

%



3.14

%



3.14

%



3.18

%

Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)


3.81

%



3.66

%



3.16

%



3.16

%



3.20

%


(P)

Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis.

(Q)

Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,005, $8,556, $8,027, $7,607 and $6,589 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.

 

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Three Months Ended




Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019


Balance Sheet Averages





















Loans held for sale


$

66,917



$

57,171



$

21,077



$

24,787



$

24,993


Loans held for investment



17,263,098




15,261,163




10,589,272




10,495,638




10,367,242


Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,120,324




996,903











Total Loans



18,450,339




16,315,237




10,610,349




10,520,425




10,392,235























Investment securities



8,434,196




8,598,736




8,758,056




9,185,877




9,299,963


Federal funds sold and other earning assets



223,631




305,596




74,751




64,335




71,842


Total interest-earning assets



27,108,166




25,219,569




19,443,156




19,770,637




19,764,040


Allowance for credit losses(B)



(328,005)




(86,795)




(86,996)




(86,158)




(86,507)


Cash and due from banks



321,832




275,072




230,986




227,653




266,316


Goodwill



3,223,633




2,658,133




1,900,845




1,900,845




1,900,845


Core deposit intangibles, net



84,865




28,912




29,682




30,933




32,243


Other real estate



5,837




4,864




997




2,053




2,100


Fixed assets, net



325,337




308,692




263,495




260,054




257,811


Other assets



615,747




654,978




423,931




420,940




404,724


Total assets


$

31,357,412



$

29,063,425



$

22,206,096



$

22,526,957



$

22,541,572























Noninterest-bearing deposits


$

7,491,798



$

7,066,878



$

5,701,419



$

5,674,615



$

5,557,821


Interest-bearing demand deposits



4,990,376




4,233,880




3,575,249




3,714,968




4,148,377


Savings and money market deposits



7,965,440




7,109,754




5,524,277




5,647,494




5,472,789


Certificates and other time deposits



3,404,748




3,044,843




2,083,803




2,057,033




2,062,753


Total deposits



23,852,362




21,455,355




16,884,748




17,094,110




17,241,740


Other borrowings



832,961




1,403,686




749,814




883,557




844,873


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



366,615




351,580




315,277




288,666




272,630


Subordinated notes and trust preferred



125,694




87,963











Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)



13,009




5,673











Other liabilities



262,523




320,855




111,526




108,246




86,868


Shareholders' equity



5,904,248




5,443,986




4,144,731




4,152,378




4,095,461


Total liabilities and equity


$

31,357,412



$

29,063,425



$

22,206,096



$

22,526,957



$

22,541,572


 

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019


Period End Balances








































































Loan Portfolio




































Commercial and industrial


$

2,500,110



13.1

%


$

2,507,318



13.3

%


$

1,120,913



10.5

%


$

1,158,657



10.9

%


$

1,117,753



10.7

%

Warehouse purchase program



1,713,762



9.0

%



1,552,762



8.2

%
















Construction, land development and other land loans



2,051,021



10.7

%



2,064,167



11.0

%



1,764,648



16.5

%



1,739,308



16.4

%



1,709,283



16.4

%

1-4 family residential



3,993,138



20.9

%



3,880,382



20.6

%



2,472,907



23.2

%



2,456,506



23.2

%



2,444,434



23.5

%

Home equity



516,003



2.6

%



507,029



2.6

%



250,775



2.3

%



256,772



2.4

%



262,276



2.5

%

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)



6,576,213



34.4

%



6,556,285



34.9

%



3,652,176



34.3

%



3,551,668



33.6

%



3,496,688



33.6

%

Agriculture (includes farmland)



635,295



3.3

%



680,855



3.6

%



729,585



6.8

%



736,470



7.0

%



708,348



6.8

%

Consumer and other



423,000



2.2

%



398,271



2.1

%



342,839



3.2

%



321,023



3.0

%



294,405



2.8

%

Energy



718,653



3.8

%



698,277



3.7

%



339,502



3.2

%



366,971



3.5

%



380,835



3.7

%

Total loans


$

19,127,195






$

18,845,346






$

10,673,345






$

10,587,375






$

10,414,022









































Deposit Types




































Noninterest-bearing DDA


$

7,461,323



31.3

%


$

7,763,894



32.1

%


$

5,784,002



34.2

%


$

5,691,236



33.7

%


$

5,673,707



33.0

%

Interest-bearing DDA



4,980,090



20.9

%



5,100,938



21.1

%



3,564,419



21.0

%



3,530,581



20.9

%



3,875,109



22.5

%

Money market



5,341,525



22.4

%



5,099,024



21.1

%



3,457,728



20.4

%



3,438,164



20.3

%



3,302,445



19.2

%

Savings



2,716,247



11.4

%



2,756,297



11.3

%



2,027,621



12.0

%



2,158,159



12.8

%



2,293,134



13.3

%

Certificates and other time deposits



3,327,172



14.0

%



3,479,579



14.4

%



2,096,150



12.4

%



2,069,489



12.3

%



2,053,375



12.0

%

Total deposits


$

23,826,357






$

24,199,732






$

16,929,920






$

16,887,629






$

17,197,770









































Loan to Deposit Ratio



80.3

%






77.9

%






63.0

%






62.7

%






60.6

%




 

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Construction Loans




Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019






































Single family residential construction


$

655,191



31.9

%


$

614,647



29.7

%


$

462,714



26.2

%


$

446,868



25.7

%


$

454,041



26.5

%

Land development



110,853



5.4

%



88,529



4.3

%



80,711



4.6

%



87,825



5.0

%



84,562



4.9

%

Raw land



265,943



12.9

%



233,559



11.3

%



171,609



9.7

%



168,531



9.7

%



156,674



9.2

%

Residential lots



136,861



6.7

%



138,961



6.7

%



123,265



7.0

%



121,586



7.0

%



119,301



7.0

%

Commercial lots



106,036



5.2

%



101,960



4.9

%



102,084



5.8

%



105,633



6.1

%



92,683



5.4

%

Commercial construction and other



778,731



37.9

%



890,597



43.1

%



825,001



46.7

%



809,680



46.5

%



802,996



47.0

%

Net unaccreted discount



(2,594)







(4,086)







(736)







(815)







(974)





Total construction loans


$

2,051,021






$

2,064,167






$

1,764,648






$

1,739,308






$

1,709,283





 

Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2020



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (R)



Total



Collateral Type





























Shopping center/retail

$

370,875



$

295,704



$

49,914



$

16,013



$

32,207



$

288,543



$

1,053,256



Commercial and industrial buildings


149,079




79,447




13,566




12,009




19,574




175,596




449,271



Office buildings


194,554




695,103




26,001




43,739




5,526




89,462




1,054,385



Medical buildings


38,769




50,872




12,832




24,711




25,620




51,514




204,318



Apartment buildings


358,231




726,145




33,207




16,028




43,127




235,595




1,412,333



Hotel


60,893




73,386




33,108




30,038







135,078




332,503



Other


52,565




32,165




15,770




10,376




4,444




84,748




200,068



Total

$

1,224,966



$

1,952,822



$

184,398



$

152,914



$

130,498



$

1,060,536



$

4,706,134


(S)

 

Acquired Loans




Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans




Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Dec 31, 2019



Balance at

Mar 31, 2020



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Dec 31, 2019



Balance at

Mar 31, 2020



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Dec 31, 2019



Balance at

Mar 31, 2020


Loan marks:





































Acquired banks (T)


$

229,080



$

10,115



$

9,238



$

142,128



$

1,562



$



$

371,208



$

11,677



$

9,238


LegacyTexas merger(U)



116,519




100,015




78,375




177,924




165,758




29,460




294,443




265,773




107,835


Total



345,599




110,130




87,613




320,052




167,320




29,460


(W)


665,651




277,450




117,073







































Acquired portfolio loan balances:





































Acquired banks (T)



5,690,998




379,729




350,738




275,221




7,889




7,548




5,966,219




387,618




358,286


LegacyTexas merger(U)



6,595,161




5,722,811




5,393,630




414,352




402,896




347,612




7,009,513




6,125,707




5,741,242


Total



12,286,159




6,102,540




5,744,368




689,573




410,785




355,160




12,975,732


(V)


6,513,325




6,099,528







































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks


$

11,940,560



$

5,992,410



$

5,656,755



$

369,521



$

243,465



$

325,700



$

12,310,081



$

6,235,875



$

5,982,455



(R)

Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.

(S)

Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $6.576 billion as of March 31, 2020.

(T)

Includes Bank of Texas, Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company and Tradition Bank.

(U)

LegacyTexas merger was completed on November 1, 2019.  During the fourth quarter of 2019, LegacyTexas added $7.010 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $294.443 million at acquisition date.

(V)

Actual principal balances acquired.

(W)

ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.

 

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019


Asset Quality




















Nonaccrual loans

$

58,194



$

55,243



$

49,973



$

37,289



$

37,491


Accruing loans 90 or more days past due


3,255




441




341




1,594




647


Total nonperforming loans


61,449




55,684




50,314




38,883




38,138


Repossessed assets


278




324




28




670




649


Other real estate


5,452




6,935




815




2,005




2,096


Total nonperforming assets

$

67,179



$

62,943



$

51,157



$

41,558



$

40,883






















Nonperforming assets:




















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

15,987



$

17,086



$

15,974



$

17,592



$

17,119


Construction, land development and other land loans


1,125




1,177




874




2,296




1,488


1-4 family residential (includes home equity)


28,996




26,453




19,600




16,641




17,508


Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)


20,155




18,031




14,384




4,352




4,166


Agriculture (includes farmland)


896




101




285




616




542


Consumer and other


20




95




40




61




60


Total

$

67,179



$

62,943



$

51,157



$

41,558



$

40,883


Number of loans/properties


198




236




89




92




84


Allowance for credit losses at end of period(X)

$

327,206



$

87,469



$

87,061



$

87,006



$

86,091






















Net charge-offs (recoveries):




















Commercial and industrial (includes energy)

$

(28)



$

76



$

(83)



$

(828)



$

1,719


Construction, land development and other land loans


(12)




(6)




(6)




7





1-4 family residential (includes home equity)


5




20




(9)




11




(3)


Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)


(81)




254




(1)




(1)




(1)


Agriculture (includes farmland)


(1)




(18)




278




46




(1,278)


Consumer and other


918




965




867




650




612


Total

$

801



$

1,291



$

1,046



$

(115)



$

1,049






















Asset Quality Ratios




















Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets


0.25

%



0.25

%



0.26

%



0.21

%



0.21

%

Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate


0.35

%



0.33

%



0.48

%



0.39

%



0.39

%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)


0.02

%



0.03

%



0.04

%





0.04

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans(X)


1.71

%



0.46

%



0.82

%



0.82

%



0.83

%

Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans(X)


1.88

%



0.51

%



0.82

%



0.82

%



0.83

%


(X) ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.

 

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)


NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA


Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC Topics 310-20 and 310-30 and Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.




Three Months Ended




Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019


Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses:





















Net income


$

130,848



$

86,134



$

81,758



$

82,258



$

82,402


Add: merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)



430




36,658











Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)


$

131,278



$

122,792



$

81,758



$

82,258



$

82,402























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



94,371




85,573




68,738




69,806




69,847


Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(Y)


$



$

0.43



$



$



$


Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)


$

1.39



$

1.44



$

1.19



$

1.18



$

1.18























Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax:





















Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)


$

131,278



$

122,792



$

81,758



$

82,258



$

82,402


Average total assets


$

31,357,412



$

29,063,425



$

22,206,096



$

22,526,957



$

22,541,572


Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax (G) (Y)



1.67

%



1.69

%



1.47

%



1.46

%



1.46

%






















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax:





















Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)


$

131,278



$

122,792



$

81,758



$

82,258



$

82,402


Average shareholders' equity


$

5,904,248



$

5,443,986



$

4,144,731



$

4,152,378



$

4,095,461


Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax (G) (Y)



8.89

%



9.02

%



7.89

%



7.92

%



8.05

%






















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:





















Net income


$

130,848



$

86,134



$

81,758



$

82,258



$

82,402


Average shareholders' equity


$

5,904,248



$

5,443,986



$

4,144,731



$

4,152,378



$

4,095,461


Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,308,498)




(2,687,045)




(1,930,527)




(1,931,778)




(1,933,088)


Average tangible shareholders' equity


$

2,595,750



$

2,756,941



$

2,214,204



$

2,220,600



$

2,162,373


Return on average tangible common equity (G)



20.16

%



12.50

%



14.77

%



14.82

%



15.24

%






















Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax:





















Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)


$

131,278



$

122,792



$

81,758



$

82,258



$

82,402


Average shareholders' equity


$

5,904,248



$

5,443,986



$

4,144,731



$

4,152,378



$

4,095,461


Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,308,498)




(2,687,045)




(1,930,527)




(1,931,778)




(1,933,088)


Average tangible shareholders' equity


$

2,595,750



$

2,756,941



$

2,214,204



$

2,220,600



$

2,162,373


Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax (F) (Y)



20.23

%



17.82

%



14.77

%



14.82

%



15.24

%






















(Y) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.

 



Three Months Ended




Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019























Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:





















Shareholders' equity


$

5,855,574



$

5,970,835



$

4,126,806



$

4,127,895



$

4,109,790


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,306,185)




(3,310,075)




(1,929,896)




(1,931,144)




(1,932,409)


Tangible shareholders' equity


$

2,549,389



$

2,660,760



$

2,196,910



$

2,196,751



$

2,177,381























Period end shares outstanding



92,652




94,746




68,397




69,261




69,846


Tangible book value per share:


$

27.52



$

28.08



$

32.12



$

31.72



$

31.17























Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:





















Tangible shareholders' equity


$

2,549,389



$

2,660,760



$

2,196,910



$

2,196,751



$

2,177,381


Total assets


$

31,743,499



$

32,185,708



$

22,092,817



$

22,375,221



$

22,354,241


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,306,185)




(3,310,075)




(1,929,896)




(1,931,144)




(1,932,409)


Tangible assets


$

28,437,314



$

28,875,633



$

20,162,921



$

20,444,077



$

20,421,832


Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:



8.96

%



9.21

%



10.90

%



10.75

%



10.66

%






















Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans:





















Allowance for credit losses (X)


$

327,206



$

87,469



$

87,061



$

87,006



$

86,091


Total loans


$

19,127,195



$

18,845,346



$

10,673,345



$

10,587,375



$

10,414,022


Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans



1,713,762




1,552,762











Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program loans


$

17,413,433



$

17,292,584



$

10,673,345



$

10,587,375



$

10,414,022


Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans



1.88

%



0.51

%



0.82

%



0.82

%



0.83

%






















Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities:





















Noninterest expense


$

124,741



$

156,451



$

80,699



$

80,821



$

78,571























Net interest income


$

256,031



$

232,030



$

153,990



$

154,838



$

154,911


Noninterest income



34,388




35,506




30,673




29,958




28,144


Less: net (loss) gain on sale of assets



(385)




(1,870)




(3)




2




58


Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities



34,773




37,376




30,676




29,956




28,086


Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities


$

290,804



$

269,406



$

184,666



$

184,794



$

182,997


Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities



42.90

%



58.07

%



43.70

%



43.74

%



42.94

%






















Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities and merger related expenses:





















Noninterest expense


$

124,741



$

156,451



$

80,699



$

80,821



$

78,571


Less: merger related expenses



544




46,402











Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses


$

124,197



$

110,049



$

80,699



$

80,821



$

78,571























Net interest income


$

256,031



$

232,030



$

153,990



$

154,838



$

154,911


Noninterest income



34,388




35,506




30,673




29,958




28,144


Less: net (loss) gain on sale of assets



(385)




(1,870)




(3)




2




58


Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities



34,773




37,376




30,676




29,956




28,086


Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities


$

290,804



$

269,406



$

184,666



$

184,794



$

182,997


Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities and merger related expenses



42.71

%



40.85

%



43.70

%



43.74

%



42.94

%

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prosperity-bancshares-inc-reports-first-quarter-2020-earnings-301049000.html

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.


Source: PR Newswire (April 29, 2020 - 6:30 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice