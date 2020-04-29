|
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings
- First quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.39, an increase of 17.8% compared to the first quarter 2019 - First quarter net income of $130.848 million - Loans increased $281.849 million or 1.50% during the first quarter 2020 - Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure was $357.206 million - Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding warehouse purchase program loans, of 1.88% - Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of first quarter average interest-earning assets - Return (annualized) on first quarter average assets of 1.67% - Returns (annualized) on first quarter averages common equity of 8.86% and average tangible common equity of 20.16%(1) - Repurchased 2.092 million shares during the first quarter of 2020
HOUSTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $130.848 million compared with $82.402 million for the same period in 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 compared with $1.18 for the same period in 2019. Additionally, loans increased 1.5% during the first quarter 2020 and nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of first quarter average interest-earning assets. On November 1, 2019, LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. ("LegacyTexas"), merged with Prosperity Bancshares and LegacyTexas Bank merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger").
"I am proud to announce that Prosperity posted diluted earnings per share of $1.39 for the first quarter of 2020, a 17.8% increase compared with the same period in 2019. Our merger with LegacyTexas was completed on November 1, 2019 and our management teams continue to find commonalties and strengths that we expect will benefit our company, shareholders and associates going forward. Our planned operational integration remains on schedule for June of this year," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"In our efforts to continue enhance shareholder value, during the first quarter 2020 Prosperity repurchased 2.092 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $52.59 per share," continued Zalman.
"Also, during the first quarter of 2020, Prosperity increased its allowance for credit losses on loans to $327.206 million from $87.469 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 after adopting accounting standard ASU 2016-13, also known as CECL. The amount of the allowance is based on our CECL methodology. We believe that these additional reserves should help insulate the company during these challenging and unprecedented times. Our allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding warehouse purchase program loans, now stands at 1.88% compared to 0.51% at December 31, 2019," added Zalman.
"While today's challenges are certainly extraordinary, Prosperity has a deep management team with experience navigating and adapting to difficult times. We entered this economic downturn from a position of strength, with sound credit quality, robust capital and liquidity and solid operating fundamentals. We believe that our team will see us through and we remain confident in our long-term future," stated Zalman.
"I would like to thank every associate at Prosperity. Throughout the past several months, while dealing with various personal challenges related to the pandemic, our retail team operated at full capacity, enabling us to keep our locations open and serve our customers' daily needs. Additionally, our operational staff and lending team were crucial in accepting, processing and submitting thousands of SBA PPP applications and closing the loans, working around the clock to assist our customers," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Net income was $130.848 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $82.402 million(3) for the same period in 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $1.18 for the same period in 2019. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were 1.67%, 8.86% and 20.16%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains on the sale of assets and taxes) was 42.90%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Excluding merger related expenses of $544 thousand, net of tax, the efficiency ratio was 42.71%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $256.031 million compared with $154.911 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $101.120 million or 65.3%. The increase was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $26.689 million. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $256.031 million compared with $232.030 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increase in loan discount accretion of $4.740 million and three months of combined bank earnings in the first quarter of 2020 compared with only two months in the fourth quarter 2019.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.81% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with 3.20% for the same period in 2019. The change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets and the $26.689 million increase in loan discount accretion. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.81% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with 3.66% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets and the $4.740 million increase in loan discount accretion.
Noninterest income was $34.388 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $28.144 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $6.244 million or 22.2%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in nonsufficient funds fees, credit card, debit card and ATM card fees, mortgage income, service fees and other noninterest income primarily due to the Merger. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $1.118 million or 3.1% to $34.388 million compared with $35.506 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to the decrease in other noninterest income and mortgage income, partially offset by lower net loss on write-down of assets.
Noninterest expense was $124.741 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $78.571 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $46.170 million or 58.8%, primarily due to the Merger. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $31.710 million or 20.3% to $124.741 million compared with $156.451 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of merger related expenses partially offset by increases in salaries and benefits, credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization, and net occupancy and equipment due to three months of combined bank noninterest expenses in the first quarter 2020 compared with two months in fourth quarter 2019.
(1)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(2)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $24.134 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $28.482 million, and merger related expenses of $544 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
(3)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $1.238 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.793 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.
Balance Sheet Information
At March 31, 2020, Prosperity had $31.743 billion in total assets, an increase of $9.389 billion or 42.0%, compared with $22.354 billion at March 31, 2019.
Loans at March 31, 2020 were $19.127 billion, an increase of $8.713 billion or 83.7%, compared with $10.414 billion at March 31, 2019. Linked quarter loans increased $281.849 million or 1.5% from $18.845 billion at December 31, 2019.
As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At March 31, 2020, oil and gas loans totaled $718.654 million (net of discount) or 3.8% of total loans, of which $435.041 million were production loans and $283.613 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $380.835 million (net of discount) or 3.7% of total loans at March 31, 2019, of which $115.571 million were production loans and $265.264 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of March 31, 2020, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $389.515 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $231.474 million as of March 31, 2019. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds.
Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At March 31, 2020, loans to hotels totaled $374.105 million or 2.0% of total loans and loans to restaurants totaled $204.600 million or 1.1% of total loans.
Deposits at March 31, 2020 were $23.826 billion, an increase of $6.628 billion or 38.5%, compared with $17.198 billion at March 31, 2019. Linked quarter deposits decreased $373.375 million or 1.5% from $24.200 billion at December 31, 2019.
The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger:
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
(In thousands)
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):
LegacyTexas:
Loans held for sale
$
54,229
$
66,745
$
—
$
—
$
—
Loans held for investment
6,713,337
6,636,855
—
—
—
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,713,762
1,552,762
—
—
—
All other loans
10,645,867
10,588,984
10,673,345
10,587,375
10,414,022
Total loans
$
19,127,195
$
18,845,346
$
10,673,345
$
10,587,375
$
10,414,022
Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):
LegacyTexas
$
5,605,986
$
6,141,546
$
—
$
—
$
—
All other deposits
18,220,371
18,058,186
16,929,920
16,887,629
17,197,770
Total deposits
$
23,826,357
$
24,199,732
$
16,929,920
$
16,887,629
$
17,197,770
Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production by the acquired lending operations since November 1, 2019, loans at March 31, 2020 grew $231.845 million or 2.2% compared with March 31, 2019 and grew $56.883 million or 0.5% compared with December 31, 2019.
Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since November 1, 2019, deposits at March 31, 2020 grew $1.023 billion or 6.0% compared with March 31, 2019 and grew $162.185 million or 0.9% compared with December 31, 2019.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $67.179 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2020, compared with $40.883 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2019, and $62.943 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2019.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $327.206 million or 1.71% of total loans at March 31, 2020 compared to $87.469 million or 0.46% of total loans at December 31, 2019 and $86.091 million or 0.83% of total loans at March 31, 2019. On January 1, 2020, Prosperity adopted the measurement of current expected credit losses ("CECL"). Upon adoption of CECL, Prosperity recognized an increase in allowance for credit losses on loans of $108.698 million, of which $102.545 million was related to LegacyTexas and an increase in allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures of $24.443 million, of which $6.314 million was related to LegacyTexas, with a corresponding decrease in retained earnings (pre-tax). Additionally, Prosperity recognized an increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans of $131.841 million, of which $130.278 million was related to LegacyTexas, due to the reclass of purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") discounts as a result of adopting CECL.
Prosperity had a $13.150 million provision for credit losses reflecting forecasted credit deterioration due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the first quarter of 2020. Countering this provision, during the first quarter of 2020, several purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans were repaid in full, which cleared $8.576 million in specific reserves. Additionally, balance changes and historical loss rate improvements released $5.471 million in general reserves. Combined, these events fully offset the provision. Accordingly, there was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $700 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $1.700 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
Net charge-offs were $801 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with net charge-offs of $1.049 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and net charge-offs of $1.291 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.46 per share to be paid on July 1, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020.
Stock Repurchase Program
On January 29, 2020, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.740 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 28, 2021, at the discretion of management. Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 2.092 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $52.59 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") was first reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and on March 13, the U.S. President announced a national emergency relating to the pandemic. On March 13, the Texas governor signed a proclamation certifying that COVID-19 poses an imminent threat of disaster in the state and declaring a state of disaster for all counties in Texas. Prosperity Bank (the "Bank") is considered an essential business and is closely monitoring the latest developments regarding COVID-19. The health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities are of utmost importance, and the Bank remains committed to providing uninterrupted service. Additionally, the Bank has continuity plans in place to ensure critical operations are able to continue without disruption. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that could negatively impact Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows.
Merger with LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc.
On November 1, 2019, Prosperity completed the merger with LegacyTexas and its wholly-owned subsidiary LegacyTexas Bank headquartered in Plano, Texas. LegacyTexas Bank operated 42 locations in 19 North Texas cities in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity issued 26,228,148 shares of Prosperity common stock with a closing price of $69.02 per share plus $318.018 million in cash, made up of $308.585 million in cash and $9.433 million in cash for taxes withheld, for all outstanding shares of LegacyTexas. This resulted in goodwill of $1.322 billion as of March 31, 2020, which was subject to subsequent fair value adjustments.
Conference Call
Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2020 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The elite entry number is 3056906.
Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations & Calls" from the drop-down menu on the Investor Relations tab and following the instructions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and that their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
As of March 31, 2020, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $31.7 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and cash management.
As of March 31, 2020, Prosperity operated 285 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area and 42 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area currently doing business as LegacyTexas Bank.
Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including LegacyTexas; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the LegacyTexas transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.
Bryan/College Station Area
Fort Worth
Canton
East Bernard
86th Street
Bryan
Haltom City
Carthage
El Campo
98th Street
Bryan-29th Street
Keller
Corsicana
Dayton
Avenue Q
Bryan-East
Roanoke
Crockett
Galveston
North University
Bryan-North
Stockyards
Eustace
Groves
Texas Tech Student Union
Caldwell
Gilmer
Hempstead
College Station
Other Dallas/Fort Worth Area
Grapeland
Hitchcock
Midland
Crescent Point
Locations
Gun Barrel City
Liberty
Wadley
Hearne
Arlington
Jacksonville
Magnolia
Wall Street
Huntsville
Azle
Kerens
Magnolia Parkway
Madisonville
Ennis
Longview
Mont Belvieu
Odessa
Navasota
Gainesville
Mount Vernon
Nederland
Grandview
New Waverly
Glen Rose
Palestine
Needville
Grant
Rock Prairie
Granbury
Rusk
Rosenberg
Kermit Highway
Southwest Parkway
Mesquite
Seven Points
Shadow Creek
Parkway
Tower Point
Muenster
Teague
Spring
Wellborn Road
Sanger
Tyler-Beckham
Tomball
Other West Texas Area
Waxahachie
Tyler-South Broadway
Waller
Locations
Central Texas Area
Weatherford
Tyler-University
West Columbia
Big Spring
Austin
Winnsboro
Wharton
Brownfield
Allandale
LegacyTexas Dallas/Fort Worth Area
Winnie
Brownwood
Cedar Park
LegacyTexas Dallas
Houston Area
Wirt
Cisco
Congress
14th Street
Houston
Comanche
Lakeway
Addison
Aldine
South Texas Area -
Early
Liberty Hill
Allen
Alief
Corpus Christi
Floydada
Northland
Carrollton
Bellaire
Calallen
Gorman
Oak Hill
Coppell
Beltway
Carmel
Levelland
Research Blvd
Downtown Grapevine
Clear Lake
Northwest
Littlefield
Westlake
East Plano
Copperfield
Saratoga
Merkel
El Dorado
Cypress
Timbergate
Plainview
Other Central Texas Area
Frisco
Downtown
Water Street
San Angelo
Locations
Frisco-South
Eastex
Slaton
Bastrop
Frisco-West
Fairfield
Victoria
Snyder
Canyon Lake
Garland
First Colony
Victoria Main
Dime Box
Grapevine
Fry Road
Victoria-Navarro
Oklahoma
Dripping Springs
Grapevine Drive-thru
Gessner
Victoria-North
Central Oklahoma Area
Elgin
Lake Highlands
Gladebrook
Victoria Salem
Oklahoma City
Flatonia
LegacyTexas
Grand Parkway
23rd Street
Georgetown
McKinney
Heights
Other South Texas Area
Expressway
Gruene
McKinney-380
Highway 6 West
Locations
I-240
Kingsland
North Carrolton
Little York
Alice
Memorial
La Grange
North East Tarrant County
Medical Center
Aransas Pass
Lexington
Oak Cliff
Memorial Drive
Beeville
Other Central Oklahoma Area
New Braunfels
Park Cities
Northside
Colony Creek
Locations
Pleasanton
Plano-West
Pasadena
Cuero
Edmond
Round Rock
Preston Forest
Pecan Grove
Edna
Norman
San Antonio
Preston Road
Pin Oak
Goliad
Schulenburg
Preston Royal
River Oaks
Gonzales
Tulsa Area
Seguin
Richardson
Sugar Land
Hallettsville
Tulsa
Smithville
Richardson-West
SW Medical Center
Kingsville
Garnett
Thorndale
Rosewood Court
Tanglewood
Mathis
Harvard
Weimar
Tollroad
The Plaza
Padre Island
Memorial
Trinity Mills
Uptown
Palacios
Sheridan
Dallas/Fort Worth Area
West 15th
Waugh Drive
Port Lavaca
S. Harvard
Dallas
West Allen
Westheimer
Portland
Utica Tower
Abrams Centre
Wylie
West University
Rockport
Yale
Balch Springs
Woodcreek
Sinton
Camp Wisdom
LegacyTexas Fort Worth
Taft
Other Tulsa Area Locations
Cedar Hill
Hulen
Katy
Yoakum
Owasso
Frisco
Museum Place
Cinco Ranch
Yorktown
Frisco-West
Renaissance Square
Katy-Spring Green
Kiest
West Texas Area
McKinney
LegacyTexas Other Dallas/Fort Worth
The Woodlands
Abilene
McKinney-Stonebridge
Area Locations
The Woodlands-College Park
Antilley Road
Midway
Flower Mound
The Woodlands-I-45
Barrow Street
Plano
Grand Prairie
The Woodlands-Research Forest
Cypress Street
Preston Forest
Jacksboro
Judge Ely
Preston Road
Runaway Bay
Other Houston Area
Mockingbird
Red Oak
Weatherford
Locations
Sachse
Angleton
Lubbock
The Colony
East Texas Area
Bay City
4th Street
Turtle Creek
Athens
Beaumont
66th Street
Westmoreland
Blooming Grove
Cleveland
82nd Street
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
Loans held for sale
$
65,035
$
80,959
$
20,284
$
20,315
$
24,398
Loans held for investment
17,348,398
17,211,625
10,653,061
10,567,060
10,389,624
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,713,762
1,552,762
—
—
—
Total loans
19,127,195
18,845,346
10,673,345
10,587,375
10,414,022
Investment securities(A)
8,295,495
8,570,056
8,495,206
8,951,940
9,137,645
Federal funds sold
676
519
521
555
566
Allowance for credit losses(B)
(327,206)
(87,469)
(87,061)
(87,006)
(86,091)
Cash and due from banks
381,458
573,589
420,359
302,069
291,498
Goodwill
3,223,144
3,223,671
1,900,845
1,900,845
1,900,845
Core deposit intangibles, net
83,041
86,404
29,051
30,299
31,564
Other real estate owned
5,452
6,936
815
2,005
2,096
Fixed assets, net
327,293
326,832
263,703
262,479
257,595
Other assets
626,951
639,824
396,033
424,660
404,501
Total assets
$
31,743,499
$
32,185,708
$
22,092,817
$
22,375,221
$
22,354,241
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
7,461,323
$
7,763,894
$
5,784,002
$
5,691,236
$
5,673,707
Interest-bearing deposits
16,365,034
16,435,838
11,145,918
11,196,393
11,524,063
Total deposits
23,826,357
24,199,732
16,929,920
16,887,629
17,197,770
Other borrowings
1,338,429
1,303,730
600,795
940,874
680,952
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
344,695
377,294
311,404
313,825
254,573
Subordinated notes
125,585
125,804
—
—
—
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)
29,947
5,599
—
—
—
Other liabilities
222,912
202,714
123,892
104,998
111,156
Total liabilities
25,887,925
26,214,873
17,966,011
18,247,326
18,244,451
Shareholders' equity(C)
5,855,574
5,970,835
4,126,806
4,127,895
4,109,790
Total liabilities and equity
$
31,743,499
$
32,185,708
$
22,092,817
$
22,375,221
$
22,354,241
(A)
Includes $(3,421), $763, $49, $1,611, and $895 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
(B)
ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.
(C)
Includes $(2,703), $602, $38, $1,273, and $706 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Income Statement Data
Interest income:
Loans
$
247,243
$
222,910
$
134,943
$
133,525
$
130,065
Securities(D)
48,282
49,348
50,872
53,944
55,648
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
713
600
363
318
402
Total interest income
296,238
272,858
186,178
187,787
186,115
Interest expense:
Deposits
35,018
32,759
26,939
26,562
25,128
Other borrowings
2,932
6,115
4,335
5,556
5,317
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
757
879
914
831
759
Subordinated notes and trust preferred
1,500
1,075
—
—
—
Total interest expense
40,207
40,828
32,188
32,948
31,205
Net interest income
256,031
232,030
153,990
154,838
154,911
Provision for credit losses
—
1,700
1,100
800
700
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
256,031
230,330
152,890
154,038
154,211
Noninterest income:
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
9,443
9,990
8,835
7,973
7,816
Credit card, debit card and ATM card income
7,474
7,728
6,688
6,480
5,971
Service charges on deposit accounts
6,104
5,597
5,020
4,989
4,998
Trust income
2,662
2,582
2,492
2,558
2,595
Mortgage income
2,010
2,455
839
990
722
Brokerage income
650
625
522
541
673
Bank owned life insurance income
1,545
1,502
1,314
1,321
1,289
Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets
(385)
(1,870)
(3)
2
58
Other noninterest income
4,885
6,897
4,966
5,104
4,022
Total noninterest income
34,388
35,506
30,673
29,958
28,144
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
77,282
69,356
52,978
52,941
51,073
Net occupancy and equipment
8,980
7,420
5,607
5,492
5,466
Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization
11,421
9,158
4,989
4,904
4,573
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
2,078
2,095
1,814
2,325
2,374
Core deposit intangibles amortization
3,363
2,705
1,248
1,265
1,319
Depreciation
4,768
4,212
3,286
3,111
3,104
Communications
3,195
3,012
2,214
2,183
2,270
Other real estate expense
46
57
68
120
83
Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate
(130)
(49)
(115)
(54)
(177)
Merger related expenses
544
46,402
—
—
—
Other noninterest expense
13,194
12,083
8,610
8,534
8,486
Total noninterest expense
124,741
156,451
80,699
80,821
78,571
Income before income taxes
165,678
109,385
102,864
103,175
103,784
Provision for income taxes
34,830
23,251
21,106
20,917
21,382
Net income available to common shareholders
$
130,848
$
86,134
$
81,758
$
82,258
$
82,402
(D)
Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $8,005, $8,556, $8,027, $7,607 and $6,589 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Profitability
Net income (E) (F)
$
130,848
$
86,134
$
81,758
$
82,258
$
82,402
Basic earnings per share
$
1.39
$
1.01
$
1.19
$
1.18
$
1.18
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.39
$
1.01
$
1.19
$
1.18
$
1.18
Return on average assets (G) (K)
1.67
%
1.19
%
1.47
%
1.46
%
1.46
%
Return on average common equity (G) (K)
8.86
%
6.33
%
7.89
%
7.92
%
8.05
%
Return on average tangible common equity (G) (H) (K)
20.16
%
12.50
%
14.77
%
14.82
%
15.24
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (E) (F) (I)
3.81
%
3.66
%
3.16
%
3.16
%
3.20
%
Efficiency ratio (H) (J) (L)
42.90
%
58.07
%
43.70
%
43.74
%
42.94
%
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
Equity to assets
18.45
%
18.55
%
18.68
%
18.45
%
18.38
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.27
%
12.30
%
16.68
%
16.59
%
16.76
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
12.27
%
12.30
%
16.68
%
16.59
%
16.76
%
Total risk-based capital
12.81
%
12.70
%
17.34
%
17.25
%
17.42
%
Tier 1 leverage capital
9.49
%
10.42
%
10.86
%
10.67
%
10.59
%
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (H)
8.96
%
9.21
%
10.90
%
10.75
%
10.66
%
Other Data
Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share
Basic
94,371
85,573
68,738
69,806
69,847
Diluted
94,371
85,573
68,738
69,806
69,847
Period end shares outstanding
92,652
94,746
68,397
69,261
69,846
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.46
$
0.46
$
0.41
$
0.41
$
0.41
Book value per common share
$
63.20
$
63.02
$
60.34
$
59.60
$
58.84
Tangible book value per common share (H)
$
27.52
$
28.08
$
32.12
$
31.72
$
31.17
Common Stock Market Price
High
$
75.22
$
74.35
$
71.86
$
74.50
$
75.36
Low
$
42.02
$
66.60
$
62.17
$
61.85
$
61.65
Period end closing price
$
48.25
$
71.89
$
70.63
$
66.05
$
69.06
Employees – FTE
3,782
3,901
3,044
3,046
3,065
Number of banking centers
285
285
243
243
242
(E) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Loan discount accretion
ASC 310-20
$22,463
$17,834
$1,006
$880
$1,474
ASC 310-30
$6,019
$5,908
$277
$347
$319
Securities net amortization
$194
$201
$157
$255
$234
Time deposits amortization
$2,270
$1,709
—
—
—
(F)
Using effective tax rate of 21.0%, 21.3%, 20.5%, 20.3% and 20.6% for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
(G)
Interim periods annualized.
(H)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(I)
Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 days basis.
(J)
Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions and one-time merger and acquisition expenses, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
(K)
Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.67%(H), 8.89%(H) and 20.23%(H) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
(L)
Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, the efficiency ratio was 42.71%(H) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(M)
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(M)
Average
Balance
Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
Average
Yield/
Rate
(M)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
66,917
$
632
3.80%
$
57,171
$
570
3.96%
$
24,993
$
305
4.95%
Loans held for investment
17,263,098
236,517
5.51%
15,261,163
212,466
5.52%
10,367,242
129,760
5.08%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,120,324
10,094
3.62%
996,903
9,874
3.93%
—
—
—
Total Loans
18,450,339
247,243
5.39%
16,315,237
222,910
5.42%
10,392,235
130,065
5.08%
Investment securities
8,434,196
48,282
2.30%
(N)
8,598,736
49,348
2.28%
(N)
9,299,963
55,648
2.43%
(N)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
223,631
713
1.28%
305,596
600
0.78%
71,842
402
2.27%
Total interest-earning assets
27,108,166
296,238
4.40%
25,219,569
272,858
4.29%
19,764,040
186,115
3.82%
Allowance for credit losses(B)
(328,005)
(86,795)
(86,507)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,577,251
3,930,651
2,864,039
Total assets
$
31,357,412
$
29,063,425
$
22,541,572
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
4,990,376
$
7,096
0.57%
$
4,233,880
$
5,755
0.54%
$
4,148,377
$
6,812
0.67%
Savings and money market deposits
7,965,440
14,122
0.71%
7,109,754
14,187
0.79%
5,472,789
11,184
0.83%
Certificates and other time deposits
3,404,748
13,800
1.63%
3,044,843
12,817
1.67%
2,062,753
7,132
1.40%
Other borrowings
832,961
2,932
1.42%
1,403,686
6,115
1.73%
844,873
5,317
2.55%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
366,615
757
0.83%
351,580
879
0.99%
272,630
759
1.13%
Subordinated notes and trust preferred
125,694
1,500
4.80%
87,963
1,075
4.85%
—
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
17,685,834
40,207
0.91%
(O)
16,231,706
40,828
1.00%
(O)
12,801,422
31,204
0.99%
(O)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
7,491,798
7,066,878
5,557,821
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)
13,009
5,599
—
Other liabilities
262,523
315,256
86,868
Total liabilities
25,453,164
23,619,439
18,446,111
Shareholders' equity
5,904,248
5,443,986
4,095,461
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
31,357,412
$
29,063,425
$
22,541,572
Net interest income and margin
$
256,031
3.80%
$
232,030
3.65%
$
154,911
3.18%
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
723
668
863
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)
$
256,754
3.81%
$
232,698
3.66%
$
155,774
3.20%
(M)
Annualized and based on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis.
(N)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,005, $8,556 and $6,589 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
(O)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.64%, 0.70% and 0.69% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
YIELD TREND (P)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
3.80
%
3.96
%
5.01
%
5.12
%
4.95
%
Loans held for investment
5.51
%
5.52
%
5.05
%
5.08
%
5.09
%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
3.62
%
3.93
%
—
—
—
Total loans
5.39
%
5.42
%
5.05
%
5.09
%
5.08
%
Investment securities (Q)
2.30
%
2.28
%
2.30
%
2.36
%
2.43
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
1.28
%
0.78
%
1.93
%
1.98
%
2.27
%
Total interest-earning assets
4.40
%
4.29
%
3.80
%
3.81
%
3.82
%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.57
%
0.54
%
0.62
%
0.63
%
0.67
%
Savings and money market deposits
0.71
%
0.79
%
0.90
%
0.90
%
0.83
%
Certificates and other time deposits
1.63
%
1.67
%
1.67
%
1.57
%
1.40
%
Other borrowings
1.42
%
1.73
%
2.29
%
2.52
%
2.55
%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
0.83
%
0.99
%
1.15
%
1.15
%
1.13
%
Subordinated notes and trust preferred
4.80
%
4.85
%
—
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
0.91
%
1.00
%
1.04
%
1.05
%
0.99
%
Net Interest Margin
3.80
%
3.65
%
3.14
%
3.14
%
3.18
%
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
3.81
%
3.66
%
3.16
%
3.16
%
3.20
%
(P)
Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis.
(Q)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,005, $8,556, $8,027, $7,607 and $6,589 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Balance Sheet Averages
Loans held for sale
$
66,917
$
57,171
$
21,077
$
24,787
$
24,993
Loans held for investment
17,263,098
15,261,163
10,589,272
10,495,638
10,367,242
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,120,324
996,903
—
—
—
Total Loans
18,450,339
16,315,237
10,610,349
10,520,425
10,392,235
Investment securities
8,434,196
8,598,736
8,758,056
9,185,877
9,299,963
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
223,631
305,596
74,751
64,335
71,842
Total interest-earning assets
27,108,166
25,219,569
19,443,156
19,770,637
19,764,040
Allowance for credit losses(B)
(328,005)
(86,795)
(86,996)
(86,158)
(86,507)
Cash and due from banks
321,832
275,072
230,986
227,653
266,316
Goodwill
3,223,633
2,658,133
1,900,845
1,900,845
1,900,845
Core deposit intangibles, net
84,865
28,912
29,682
30,933
32,243
Other real estate
5,837
4,864
997
2,053
2,100
Fixed assets, net
325,337
308,692
263,495
260,054
257,811
Other assets
615,747
654,978
423,931
420,940
404,724
Total assets
$
31,357,412
$
29,063,425
$
22,206,096
$
22,526,957
$
22,541,572
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
7,491,798
$
7,066,878
$
5,701,419
$
5,674,615
$
5,557,821
Interest-bearing demand deposits
4,990,376
4,233,880
3,575,249
3,714,968
4,148,377
Savings and money market deposits
7,965,440
7,109,754
5,524,277
5,647,494
5,472,789
Certificates and other time deposits
3,404,748
3,044,843
2,083,803
2,057,033
2,062,753
Total deposits
23,852,362
21,455,355
16,884,748
17,094,110
17,241,740
Other borrowings
832,961
1,403,686
749,814
883,557
844,873
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
366,615
351,580
315,277
288,666
272,630
Subordinated notes and trust preferred
125,694
87,963
—
—
—
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)
13,009
5,673
—
—
—
Other liabilities
262,523
320,855
111,526
108,246
86,868
Shareholders' equity
5,904,248
5,443,986
4,144,731
4,152,378
4,095,461
Total liabilities and equity
$
31,357,412
$
29,063,425
$
22,206,096
$
22,526,957
$
22,541,572
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Period End Balances
Loan Portfolio
Commercial and industrial
$
2,500,110
13.1
%
$
2,507,318
13.3
%
$
1,120,913
10.5
%
$
1,158,657
10.9
%
$
1,117,753
10.7
%
Warehouse purchase program
1,713,762
9.0
%
1,552,762
8.2
%
—
—
—
—
—
—
Construction, land development and other land loans
2,051,021
10.7
%
2,064,167
11.0
%
1,764,648
16.5
%
1,739,308
16.4
%
1,709,283
16.4
%
1-4 family residential
3,993,138
20.9
%
3,880,382
20.6
%
2,472,907
23.2
%
2,456,506
23.2
%
2,444,434
23.5
%
Home equity
516,003
2.6
%
507,029
2.6
%
250,775
2.3
%
256,772
2.4
%
262,276
2.5
%
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
6,576,213
34.4
%
6,556,285
34.9
%
3,652,176
34.3
%
3,551,668
33.6
%
3,496,688
33.6
%
Agriculture (includes farmland)
635,295
3.3
%
680,855
3.6
%
729,585
6.8
%
736,470
7.0
%
708,348
6.8
%
Consumer and other
423,000
2.2
%
398,271
2.1
%
342,839
3.2
%
321,023
3.0
%
294,405
2.8
%
Energy
718,653
3.8
%
698,277
3.7
%
339,502
3.2
%
366,971
3.5
%
380,835
3.7
%
Total loans
$
19,127,195
$
18,845,346
$
10,673,345
$
10,587,375
$
10,414,022
Deposit Types
Noninterest-bearing DDA
$
7,461,323
31.3
%
$
7,763,894
32.1
%
$
5,784,002
34.2
%
$
5,691,236
33.7
%
$
5,673,707
33.0
%
Interest-bearing DDA
4,980,090
20.9
%
5,100,938
21.1
%
3,564,419
21.0
%
3,530,581
20.9
%
3,875,109
22.5
%
Money market
5,341,525
22.4
%
5,099,024
21.1
%
3,457,728
20.4
%
3,438,164
20.3
%
3,302,445
19.2
%
Savings
2,716,247
11.4
%
2,756,297
11.3
%
2,027,621
12.0
%
2,158,159
12.8
%
2,293,134
13.3
%
Certificates and other time deposits
3,327,172
14.0
%
3,479,579
14.4
%
2,096,150
12.4
%
2,069,489
12.3
%
2,053,375
12.0
%
Total deposits
$
23,826,357
$
24,199,732
$
16,929,920
$
16,887,629
$
17,197,770
Loan to Deposit Ratio
80.3
%
77.9
%
63.0
%
62.7
%
60.6
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Construction Loans
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Single family residential construction
$
655,191
31.9
%
$
614,647
29.7
%
$
462,714
26.2
%
$
446,868
25.7
%
$
454,041
26.5
%
Land development
110,853
5.4
%
88,529
4.3
%
80,711
4.6
%
87,825
5.0
%
84,562
4.9
%
Raw land
265,943
12.9
%
233,559
11.3
%
171,609
9.7
%
168,531
9.7
%
156,674
9.2
%
Residential lots
136,861
6.7
%
138,961
6.7
%
123,265
7.0
%
121,586
7.0
%
119,301
7.0
%
Commercial lots
106,036
5.2
%
101,960
4.9
%
102,084
5.8
%
105,633
6.1
%
92,683
5.4
%
Commercial construction and other
778,731
37.9
%
890,597
43.1
%
825,001
46.7
%
809,680
46.5
%
802,996
47.0
%
Net unaccreted discount
(2,594)
(4,086)
(736)
(815)
(974)
Total construction loans
$
2,051,021
$
2,064,167
$
1,764,648
$
1,739,308
$
1,709,283
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2020
Houston
Dallas
Austin
OK City
Tulsa
Other (R)
Total
Collateral Type
Shopping center/retail
$
370,875
$
295,704
$
49,914
$
16,013
$
32,207
$
288,543
$
1,053,256
Commercial and industrial buildings
149,079
79,447
13,566
12,009
19,574
175,596
449,271
Office buildings
194,554
695,103
26,001
43,739
5,526
89,462
1,054,385
Medical buildings
38,769
50,872
12,832
24,711
25,620
51,514
204,318
Apartment buildings
358,231
726,145
33,207
16,028
43,127
235,595
1,412,333
Hotel
60,893
73,386
33,108
30,038
—
135,078
332,503
Other
52,565
32,165
15,770
10,376
4,444
84,748
200,068
Total
$
1,224,966
$
1,952,822
$
184,398
$
152,914
$
130,498
$
1,060,536
$
4,706,134
(S)
Acquired Loans
Non-PCD Loans
PCD Loans
Total Acquired Loans
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
Balance at
Dec 31, 2019
Balance at
Mar 31, 2020
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
Balance at
Dec 31, 2019
Balance at
Mar 31, 2020
Balance at
Acquisition
Date
Balance at
Dec 31, 2019
Balance at
Mar 31, 2020
Loan marks:
Acquired banks (T)
$
229,080
$
10,115
$
9,238
$
142,128
$
1,562
$
—
$
371,208
$
11,677
$
9,238
LegacyTexas merger(U)
116,519
100,015
78,375
177,924
165,758
29,460
294,443
265,773
107,835
Total
345,599
110,130
87,613
320,052
167,320
29,460
(W)
665,651
277,450
117,073
Acquired portfolio loan balances:
Acquired banks (T)
5,690,998
379,729
350,738
275,221
7,889
7,548
5,966,219
387,618
358,286
LegacyTexas merger(U)
6,595,161
5,722,811
5,393,630
414,352
402,896
347,612
7,009,513
6,125,707
5,741,242
Total
12,286,159
6,102,540
5,744,368
689,573
410,785
355,160
12,975,732
(V)
6,513,325
6,099,528
Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks
$
11,940,560
$
5,992,410
$
5,656,755
$
369,521
$
243,465
$
325,700
$
12,310,081
$
6,235,875
$
5,982,455
(R)
Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.
(S)
Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $6.576 billion as of March 31, 2020.
(T)
Includes Bank of Texas, Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company and Tradition Bank.
(U)
LegacyTexas merger was completed on November 1, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019, LegacyTexas added $7.010 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $294.443 million at acquisition date.
(V)
Actual principal balances acquired.
(W)
ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
58,194
$
55,243
$
49,973
$
37,289
$
37,491
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
3,255
441
341
1,594
647
Total nonperforming loans
61,449
55,684
50,314
38,883
38,138
Repossessed assets
278
324
28
670
649
Other real estate
5,452
6,935
815
2,005
2,096
Total nonperforming assets
$
67,179
$
62,943
$
51,157
$
41,558
$
40,883
Nonperforming assets:
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
15,987
$
17,086
$
15,974
$
17,592
$
17,119
Construction, land development and other land loans
1,125
1,177
874
2,296
1,488
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
28,996
26,453
19,600
16,641
17,508
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
20,155
18,031
14,384
4,352
4,166
Agriculture (includes farmland)
896
101
285
616
542
Consumer and other
20
95
40
61
60
Total
$
67,179
$
62,943
$
51,157
$
41,558
$
40,883
Number of loans/properties
198
236
89
92
84
Allowance for credit losses at end of period(X)
$
327,206
$
87,469
$
87,061
$
87,006
$
86,091
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
(28)
$
76
$
(83)
$
(828)
$
1,719
Construction, land development and other land loans
(12)
(6)
(6)
7
—
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
5
20
(9)
11
(3)
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
(81)
254
(1)
(1)
(1)
Agriculture (includes farmland)
(1)
(18)
278
46
(1,278)
Consumer and other
918
965
867
650
612
Total
$
801
$
1,291
$
1,046
$
(115)
$
1,049
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets
0.25
%
0.25
%
0.26
%
0.21
%
0.21
%
Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate
0.35
%
0.33
%
0.48
%
0.39
%
0.39
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.02
%
0.03
%
0.04
%
—
0.04
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(X)
1.71
%
0.46
%
0.82
%
0.82
%
0.83
%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans(X)
1.88
%
0.51
%
0.82
%
0.82
%
0.83
%
(X) ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC Topics 310-20 and 310-30 and Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses:
Net income
$
130,848
$
86,134
$
81,758
$
82,258
$
82,402
Add: merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)
430
36,658
—
—
—
Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)
$
131,278
$
122,792
$
81,758
$
82,258
$
82,402
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
94,371
85,573
68,738
69,806
69,847
Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(Y)
$
—
$
0.43
$
—
$
—
$
—
Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)
$
1.39
$
1.44
$
1.19
$
1.18
$
1.18
Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax:
Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)
$
131,278
$
122,792
$
81,758
$
82,258
$
82,402
Average total assets
$
31,357,412
$
29,063,425
$
22,206,096
$
22,526,957
$
22,541,572
Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax (G) (Y)
1.67
%
1.69
%
1.47
%
1.46
%
1.46
%
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax:
Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)
$
131,278
$
122,792
$
81,758
$
82,258
$
82,402
Average shareholders' equity
$
5,904,248
$
5,443,986
$
4,144,731
$
4,152,378
$
4,095,461
Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax (G) (Y)
8.89
%
9.02
%
7.89
%
7.92
%
8.05
%
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:
Net income
$
130,848
$
86,134
$
81,758
$
82,258
$
82,402
Average shareholders' equity
$
5,904,248
$
5,443,986
$
4,144,731
$
4,152,378
$
4,095,461
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,308,498)
(2,687,045)
(1,930,527)
(1,931,778)
(1,933,088)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
2,595,750
$
2,756,941
$
2,214,204
$
2,220,600
$
2,162,373
Return on average tangible common equity (G)
20.16
%
12.50
%
14.77
%
14.82
%
15.24
%
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax:
Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)
$
131,278
$
122,792
$
81,758
$
82,258
$
82,402
Average shareholders' equity
$
5,904,248
$
5,443,986
$
4,144,731
$
4,152,378
$
4,095,461
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,308,498)
(2,687,045)
(1,930,527)
(1,931,778)
(1,933,088)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
2,595,750
$
2,756,941
$
2,214,204
$
2,220,600
$
2,162,373
Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax (F) (Y)
20.23
%
17.82
%
14.77
%
14.82
%
15.24
%
(Y) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Sep 30, 2019
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2019
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
Shareholders' equity
$
5,855,574
$
5,970,835
$
4,126,806
$
4,127,895
$
4,109,790
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,306,185)
(3,310,075)
(1,929,896)
(1,931,144)
(1,932,409)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
2,549,389
$
2,660,760
$
2,196,910
$
2,196,751
$
2,177,381
Period end shares outstanding
92,652
94,746
68,397
69,261
69,846
Tangible book value per share:
$
27.52
$
28.08
$
32.12
$
31.72
$
31.17
Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
2,549,389
$
2,660,760
$
2,196,910
$
2,196,751
$
2,177,381
Total assets
$
31,743,499
$
32,185,708
$
22,092,817
$
22,375,221
$
22,354,241
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,306,185)
(3,310,075)
(1,929,896)
(1,931,144)
(1,932,409)
Tangible assets
$
28,437,314
$
28,875,633
$
20,162,921
$
20,444,077
$
20,421,832
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:
8.96
%
9.21
%
10.90
%
10.75
%
10.66
%
Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans:
Allowance for credit losses (X)
$
327,206
$
87,469
$
87,061
$
87,006
$
86,091
Total loans
$
19,127,195
$
18,845,346
$
10,673,345
$
10,587,375
$
10,414,022
Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans
1,713,762
1,552,762
—
—
—
Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program loans
$
17,413,433
$
17,292,584
$
10,673,345
$
10,587,375
$
10,414,022
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans
1.88
%
0.51
%
0.82
%
0.82
%
0.83
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities:
Noninterest expense
$
124,741
$
156,451
$
80,699
$
80,821
$
78,571
Net interest income
$
256,031
$
232,030
$
153,990
$
154,838
$
154,911
Noninterest income
34,388
35,506
30,673
29,958
28,144
Less: net (loss) gain on sale of assets
(385)
(1,870)
(3)
2
58
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities
34,773
37,376
30,676
29,956
28,086
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities
$
290,804
$
269,406
$
184,666
$
184,794
$
182,997
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities
42.90
%
58.07
%
43.70
%
43.74
%
42.94
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities and merger related expenses:
Noninterest expense
$
124,741
$
156,451
$
80,699
$
80,821
$
78,571
Less: merger related expenses
544
46,402
—
—
—
Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses
$
124,197
$
110,049
$
80,699
$
80,821
$
78,571
Net interest income
$
256,031
$
232,030
$
153,990
$
154,838
$
154,911
Noninterest income
34,388
35,506
30,673
29,958
28,144
Less: net (loss) gain on sale of assets
(385)
(1,870)
(3)
2
58
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities
34,773
37,376
30,676
29,956
28,086
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities
$
290,804
$
269,406
$
184,666
$
184,794
$
182,997
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities and merger related expenses
42.71
%
40.85
%
43.70
%
43.74
%
42.94
%
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prosperity-bancshares-inc-reports-first-quarter-2020-earnings-301049000.html
SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.
Source: PR Newswire
(April 29, 2020 - 6:30 AM EDT)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com