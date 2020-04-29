April 29, 2020 - 6:30 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings - First quarter earnings per share (diluted) of $1.39, an increase of 17.8% compared to the first quarter 2019 - First quarter net income of $130.848 million - Loans increased $281.849 million or 1.50% during the first quarter 2020 - Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure was $357.206 million - Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding warehouse purchase program loans, of 1.88% - Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of first quarter average interest-earning assets - Return (annualized) on first quarter average assets of 1.67% - Returns (annualized) on first quarter averages common equity of 8.86% and average tangible common equity of 20.16%(1) - Repurchased 2.092 million shares during the first quarter of 2020 HOUSTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $130.848 million compared with $82.402 million for the same period in 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 compared with $1.18 for the same period in 2019. Additionally, loans increased 1.5% during the first quarter 2020 and nonperforming assets remain low at 0.25% of first quarter average interest-earning assets. On November 1, 2019, LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. ("LegacyTexas"), merged with Prosperity Bancshares and LegacyTexas Bank merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger"). "I am proud to announce that Prosperity posted diluted earnings per share of $1.39 for the first quarter of 2020, a 17.8% increase compared with the same period in 2019. Our merger with LegacyTexas was completed on November 1, 2019 and our management teams continue to find commonalties and strengths that we expect will benefit our company, shareholders and associates going forward. Our planned operational integration remains on schedule for June of this year," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "In our efforts to continue enhance shareholder value, during the first quarter 2020 Prosperity repurchased 2.092 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $52.59 per share," continued Zalman. "Also, during the first quarter of 2020, Prosperity increased its allowance for credit losses on loans to $327.206 million from $87.469 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 after adopting accounting standard ASU 2016-13, also known as CECL. The amount of the allowance is based on our CECL methodology. We believe that these additional reserves should help insulate the company during these challenging and unprecedented times. Our allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding warehouse purchase program loans, now stands at 1.88% compared to 0.51% at December 31, 2019," added Zalman. "While today's challenges are certainly extraordinary, Prosperity has a deep management team with experience navigating and adapting to difficult times. We entered this economic downturn from a position of strength, with sound credit quality, robust capital and liquidity and solid operating fundamentals. We believe that our team will see us through and we remain confident in our long-term future," stated Zalman. "I would like to thank every associate at Prosperity. Throughout the past several months, while dealing with various personal challenges related to the pandemic, our retail team operated at full capacity, enabling us to keep our locations open and serve our customers' daily needs. Additionally, our operational staff and lending team were crucial in accepting, processing and submitting thousands of SBA PPP applications and closing the loans, working around the clock to assist our customers," concluded Zalman. Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Net income was $130.848 million(2) for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $82.402 million(3) for the same period in 2019. Net income per diluted common share was $1.39 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $1.18 for the same period in 2019. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2020 were 1.67%, 8.86% and 20.16%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains on the sale of assets and taxes) was 42.90%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Excluding merger related expenses of $544 thousand, net of tax, the efficiency ratio was 42.71%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $256.031 million compared with $154.911 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $101.120 million or 65.3%. The increase was primarily due to the Merger and the increase in loan discount accretion of $26.689 million. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $256.031 million compared with $232.030 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increase in loan discount accretion of $4.740 million and three months of combined bank earnings in the first quarter of 2020 compared with only two months in the fourth quarter 2019. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.81% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with 3.20% for the same period in 2019. The change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets and the $26.689 million increase in loan discount accretion. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.81% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with 3.66% for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The change was primarily due to increased interest-earning assets and the $4.740 million increase in loan discount accretion. Noninterest income was $34.388 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $28.144 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $6.244 million or 22.2%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in nonsufficient funds fees, credit card, debit card and ATM card fees, mortgage income, service fees and other noninterest income primarily due to the Merger. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income decreased $1.118 million or 3.1% to $34.388 million compared with $35.506 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to the decrease in other noninterest income and mortgage income, partially offset by lower net loss on write-down of assets. Noninterest expense was $124.741 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $78.571 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $46.170 million or 58.8%, primarily due to the Merger. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense decreased $31.710 million or 20.3% to $124.741 million compared with $156.451 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of merger related expenses partially offset by increases in salaries and benefits, credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization, and net occupancy and equipment due to three months of combined bank noninterest expenses in the first quarter 2020 compared with two months in fourth quarter 2019. (1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $24.134 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $28.482 million, and merger related expenses of $544 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $1.238 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $1.793 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Balance Sheet Information At March 31, 2020, Prosperity had $31.743 billion in total assets, an increase of $9.389 billion or 42.0%, compared with $22.354 billion at March 31, 2019. Loans at March 31, 2020 were $19.127 billion, an increase of $8.713 billion or 83.7%, compared with $10.414 billion at March 31, 2019. Linked quarter loans increased $281.849 million or 1.5% from $18.845 billion at December 31, 2019. As part of its lending activities, Prosperity extends credit to oil and gas production and servicing companies. Oil and gas production loans are loans to companies directly involved in the exploration and or production of oil and gas. Oil and gas servicing loans are loans to companies that provide services for oil and gas production and exploration. At March 31, 2020, oil and gas loans totaled $718.654 million (net of discount) or 3.8% of total loans, of which $435.041 million were production loans and $283.613 million were servicing loans, compared with total oil and gas loans of $380.835 million (net of discount) or 3.7% of total loans at March 31, 2019, of which $115.571 million were production loans and $265.264 million were servicing loans. In addition, as of March 31, 2020, Prosperity had total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $389.515 million compared with total unfunded commitments to oil and gas companies of $231.474 million as of March 31, 2019. Unfunded commitments to producers include letters of credit issued in lieu of oil well plugging bonds. Additionally, Prosperity extends credit to hotels and restaurants. At March 31, 2020, loans to hotels totaled $374.105 million or 2.0% of total loans and loans to restaurants totaled $204.600 million or 1.1% of total loans. Deposits at March 31, 2020 were $23.826 billion, an increase of $6.628 billion or 38.5%, compared with $17.198 billion at March 31, 2019. Linked quarter deposits decreased $373.375 million or 1.5% from $24.200 billion at December 31, 2019. The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger: Balance Sheet Data (at period end)







































(In thousands)











































Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):







































LegacyTexas:







































Loans held for sale

$ 54,229



$ 66,745



$ —



$ —



$ —

Loans held for investment



6,713,337





6,636,855





—





—





—

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,713,762





1,552,762





—





—





—

All other loans



10,645,867





10,588,984





10,673,345





10,587,375





10,414,022

Total loans

$ 19,127,195



$ 18,845,346



$ 10,673,345



$ 10,587,375



$ 10,414,022











































Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):







































LegacyTexas

$ 5,605,986



$ 6,141,546



$ —



$ —



$ —

All other deposits



18,220,371





18,058,186





16,929,920





16,887,629





17,197,770

Total deposits

$ 23,826,357



$ 24,199,732



$ 16,929,920



$ 16,887,629



$ 17,197,770

Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production by the acquired lending operations since November 1, 2019, loans at March 31, 2020 grew $231.845 million or 2.2% compared with March 31, 2019 and grew $56.883 million or 0.5% compared with December 31, 2019. Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since November 1, 2019, deposits at March 31, 2020 grew $1.023 billion or 6.0% compared with March 31, 2019 and grew $162.185 million or 0.9% compared with December 31, 2019. Asset Quality Nonperforming assets totaled $67.179 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2020, compared with $40.883 million or 0.21% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2019, and $62.943 million or 0.25% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2019. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $327.206 million or 1.71% of total loans at March 31, 2020 compared to $87.469 million or 0.46% of total loans at December 31, 2019 and $86.091 million or 0.83% of total loans at March 31, 2019. On January 1, 2020, Prosperity adopted the measurement of current expected credit losses ("CECL"). Upon adoption of CECL, Prosperity recognized an increase in allowance for credit losses on loans of $108.698 million, of which $102.545 million was related to LegacyTexas and an increase in allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures of $24.443 million, of which $6.314 million was related to LegacyTexas, with a corresponding decrease in retained earnings (pre-tax). Additionally, Prosperity recognized an increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans of $131.841 million, of which $130.278 million was related to LegacyTexas, due to the reclass of purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") discounts as a result of adopting CECL. Prosperity had a $13.150 million provision for credit losses reflecting forecasted credit deterioration due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the first quarter of 2020. Countering this provision, during the first quarter of 2020, several purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans were repaid in full, which cleared $8.576 million in specific reserves. Additionally, balance changes and historical loss rate improvements released $5.471 million in general reserves. Combined, these events fully offset the provision. Accordingly, there was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with $700 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and $1.700 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net charge-offs were $801 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared with net charge-offs of $1.049 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and net charge-offs of $1.291 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Dividend Prosperity Bancshares declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.46 per share to be paid on July 1, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020. Stock Repurchase Program On January 29, 2020, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.740 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 28, 2021, at the discretion of management. Prosperity Bancshares repurchased 2.092 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $52.59 per share during the three months ended March 31, 2020. COVID-19 Pandemic In December 2019, a novel strain of coronavirus disease ("COVID-19") was first reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and on March 13, the U.S. President announced a national emergency relating to the pandemic. On March 13, the Texas governor signed a proclamation certifying that COVID-19 poses an imminent threat of disaster in the state and declaring a state of disaster for all counties in Texas. Prosperity Bank (the "Bank") is considered an essential business and is closely monitoring the latest developments regarding COVID-19. The health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities are of utmost importance, and the Bank remains committed to providing uninterrupted service. Additionally, the Bank has continuity plans in place to ensure critical operations are able to continue without disruption. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant economic uncertainties that could negatively impact Prosperity's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. Merger with LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. On November 1, 2019, Prosperity completed the merger with LegacyTexas and its wholly-owned subsidiary LegacyTexas Bank headquartered in Plano, Texas. LegacyTexas Bank operated 42 locations in 19 North Texas cities in and around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity issued 26,228,148 shares of Prosperity common stock with a closing price of $69.02 per share plus $318.018 million in cash, made up of $308.585 million in cash and $9.433 million in cash for taxes withheld, for all outstanding shares of LegacyTexas. This resulted in goodwill of $1.322 billion as of March 31, 2020, which was subject to subsequent fair value adjustments. Conference Call Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2020 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The elite entry number is 3056906. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's home page by selecting "Presentations & Calls" from the drop-down menu on the Investor Relations tab and following the instructions. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and that their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® As of March 31, 2020, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $31.7 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and cash management. As of March 31, 2020, Prosperity operated 285 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area and 42 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area currently doing business as LegacyTexas Bank. Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward‑looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including LegacyTexas; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the LegacyTexas transaction, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)







































Loans held for sale

$ 65,035



$ 80,959



$ 20,284



$ 20,315



$ 24,398

Loans held for investment



17,348,398





17,211,625





10,653,061





10,567,060





10,389,624

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,713,762





1,552,762





—





—





—

Total loans



19,127,195





18,845,346





10,673,345





10,587,375





10,414,022











































Investment securities(A)



8,295,495





8,570,056





8,495,206





8,951,940





9,137,645

Federal funds sold



676





519





521





555





566

Allowance for credit losses(B)



(327,206)





(87,469)





(87,061)





(87,006)





(86,091)

Cash and due from banks



381,458





573,589





420,359





302,069





291,498

Goodwill



3,223,144





3,223,671





1,900,845





1,900,845





1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net



83,041





86,404





29,051





30,299





31,564

Other real estate owned



5,452





6,936





815





2,005





2,096

Fixed assets, net



327,293





326,832





263,703





262,479





257,595

Other assets



626,951





639,824





396,033





424,660





404,501

Total assets

$ 31,743,499



$ 32,185,708



$ 22,092,817



$ 22,375,221



$ 22,354,241











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 7,461,323



$ 7,763,894



$ 5,784,002



$ 5,691,236



$ 5,673,707

Interest-bearing deposits



16,365,034





16,435,838





11,145,918





11,196,393





11,524,063

Total deposits



23,826,357





24,199,732





16,929,920





16,887,629





17,197,770

Other borrowings



1,338,429





1,303,730





600,795





940,874





680,952

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



344,695





377,294





311,404





313,825





254,573

Subordinated notes



125,585





125,804





—





—





—

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)



29,947





5,599





—





—





—

Other liabilities



222,912





202,714





123,892





104,998





111,156

Total liabilities



25,887,925





26,214,873





17,966,011





18,247,326





18,244,451

Shareholders' equity(C)



5,855,574





5,970,835





4,126,806





4,127,895





4,109,790

Total liabilities and equity

$ 31,743,499



$ 32,185,708



$ 22,092,817



$ 22,375,221



$ 22,354,241



(A) Includes $(3,421), $763, $49, $1,611, and $895 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. (B) ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020. (C) Includes $(2,703), $602, $38, $1,273, and $706 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019

Income Statement Data







































Interest income:







































Loans

$ 247,243



$ 222,910



$ 134,943



$ 133,525



$ 130,065

Securities(D)



48,282





49,348





50,872





53,944





55,648

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



713





600





363





318





402

Total interest income



296,238





272,858





186,178





187,787





186,115











































Interest expense:







































Deposits



35,018





32,759





26,939





26,562





25,128

Other borrowings



2,932





6,115





4,335





5,556





5,317

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



757





879





914





831





759

Subordinated notes and trust preferred



1,500





1,075





—





—





—

Total interest expense



40,207





40,828





32,188





32,948





31,205

Net interest income



256,031





232,030





153,990





154,838





154,911

Provision for credit losses



—





1,700





1,100





800





700

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



256,031





230,330





152,890





154,038





154,211











































Noninterest income:







































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



9,443





9,990





8,835





7,973





7,816

Credit card, debit card and ATM card income



7,474





7,728





6,688





6,480





5,971

Service charges on deposit accounts



6,104





5,597





5,020





4,989





4,998

Trust income



2,662





2,582





2,492





2,558





2,595

Mortgage income



2,010





2,455





839





990





722

Brokerage income



650





625





522





541





673

Bank owned life insurance income



1,545





1,502





1,314





1,321





1,289

Net (loss) gain on sale or write-down of assets



(385)





(1,870)





(3)





2





58

Other noninterest income



4,885





6,897





4,966





5,104





4,022

Total noninterest income



34,388





35,506





30,673





29,958





28,144











































Noninterest expense:







































Salaries and benefits



77,282





69,356





52,978





52,941





51,073

Net occupancy and equipment



8,980





7,420





5,607





5,492





5,466

Credit and debit card, data processing and software amortization



11,421





9,158





4,989





4,904





4,573

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



2,078





2,095





1,814





2,325





2,374

Core deposit intangibles amortization



3,363





2,705





1,248





1,265





1,319

Depreciation



4,768





4,212





3,286





3,111





3,104

Communications



3,195





3,012





2,214





2,183





2,270

Other real estate expense



46





57





68





120





83

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real estate



(130)





(49)





(115)





(54)





(177)

Merger related expenses



544





46,402





—





—





—

Other noninterest expense



13,194





12,083





8,610





8,534





8,486

Total noninterest expense



124,741





156,451





80,699





80,821





78,571

Income before income taxes



165,678





109,385





102,864





103,175





103,784

Provision for income taxes



34,830





23,251





21,106





20,917





21,382

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 130,848



$ 86,134



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 82,402



(D) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $8,005, $8,556, $8,027, $7,607 and $6,589 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019

Profitability







































Net income (E) (F)

$ 130,848



$ 86,134



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 82,402











































Basic earnings per share

$ 1.39



$ 1.01



$ 1.19



$ 1.18



$ 1.18

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.39



$ 1.01



$ 1.19



$ 1.18



$ 1.18











































Return on average assets (G) (K)



1.67 %



1.19 %



1.47 %



1.46 %



1.46 % Return on average common equity (G) (K)



8.86 %



6.33 %



7.89 %



7.92 %



8.05 % Return on average tangible common equity (G) (H) (K)



20.16 %



12.50 %



14.77 %



14.82 %



15.24 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (E) (F) (I)



3.81 %



3.66 %



3.16 %



3.16 %



3.20 % Efficiency ratio (H) (J) (L)



42.90 %



58.07 %



43.70 %



43.74 %



42.94 %









































Liquidity and Capital Ratios







































Equity to assets



18.45 %



18.55 %



18.68 %



18.45 %



18.38 % Common equity tier 1 capital



12.27 %



12.30 %



16.68 %



16.59 %



16.76 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



12.27 %



12.30 %



16.68 %



16.59 %



16.76 % Total risk-based capital



12.81 %



12.70 %



17.34 %



17.25 %



17.42 % Tier 1 leverage capital



9.49 %



10.42 %



10.86 %



10.67 %



10.59 % Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (H)



8.96 %



9.21 %



10.90 %



10.75 %



10.66 %









































Other Data







































Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings per common share







































Basic



94,371





85,573





68,738





69,806





69,847

Diluted



94,371





85,573





68,738





69,806





69,847

Period end shares outstanding



92,652





94,746





68,397





69,261





69,846

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.46



$ 0.46



$ 0.41



$ 0.41



$ 0.41

Book value per common share

$ 63.20



$ 63.02



$ 60.34



$ 59.60



$ 58.84

Tangible book value per common share (H)

$ 27.52



$ 28.08



$ 32.12



$ 31.72



$ 31.17











































Common Stock Market Price







































High

$ 75.22



$ 74.35



$ 71.86



$ 74.50



$ 75.36

Low

$ 42.02



$ 66.60



$ 62.17



$ 61.85



$ 61.65

Period end closing price

$ 48.25



$ 71.89



$ 70.63



$ 66.05



$ 69.06

Employees – FTE



3,782





3,901





3,044





3,046





3,065

Number of banking centers



285





285





243





243





242

(E) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sep 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2019 Loan discount accretion

















ASC 310-20 $22,463

$17,834

$1,006

$880

$1,474 ASC 310-30 $6,019

$5,908

$277

$347

$319 Securities net amortization $194

$201

$157

$255

$234 Time deposits amortization $2,270

$1,709

—

—

—

(F) Using effective tax rate of 21.0%, 21.3%, 20.5%, 20.3% and 20.6% for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. (G) Interim periods annualized. (H) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (I) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 days basis. (J) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions and one-time merger and acquisition expenses, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (K) Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity were 1.67%(H), 8.89%(H) and 20.23%(H) for the three months ended March 31, 2020. (L) Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, the efficiency ratio was 42.71%(H) for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Mar 31, 2019







Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(M) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(M) Average Balance



Interest Earned/ Interest Paid



Average Yield/ Rate

(M) Interest-earning assets:









































































Loans held for sale

$ 66,917



$ 632



3.80%



$ 57,171



$ 570



3.96%



$ 24,993



$ 305



4.95%



Loans held for investment



17,263,098





236,517



5.51%





15,261,163





212,466



5.52%





10,367,242





129,760



5.08%



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,120,324





10,094



3.62%





996,903





9,874



3.93%





—





—





—



Total Loans



18,450,339





247,243



5.39%





16,315,237





222,910



5.42%





10,392,235





130,065



5.08%



Investment securities



8,434,196





48,282



2.30%

(N)

8,598,736





49,348



2.28%

(N)

9,299,963





55,648



2.43%

(N) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



223,631





713



1.28%





305,596





600



0.78%





71,842





402



2.27%



Total interest-earning assets



27,108,166





296,238



4.40%





25,219,569





272,858



4.29%





19,764,040





186,115



3.82%



Allowance for credit losses(B)



(328,005)





















(86,795)





















(86,507)



















Noninterest-earning assets



4,577,251





















3,930,651





















2,864,039



















Total assets

$ 31,357,412



















$ 29,063,425



















$ 22,541,572































































































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 4,990,376



$ 7,096



0.57%



$ 4,233,880



$ 5,755



0.54%



$ 4,148,377



$ 6,812



0.67%



Savings and money market deposits



7,965,440





14,122



0.71%





7,109,754





14,187



0.79%





5,472,789





11,184



0.83%



Certificates and other time deposits



3,404,748





13,800



1.63%





3,044,843





12,817



1.67%





2,062,753





7,132



1.40%



Other borrowings



832,961





2,932



1.42%





1,403,686





6,115



1.73%





844,873





5,317



2.55%



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



366,615





757



0.83%





351,580





879



0.99%





272,630





759



1.13%



Subordinated notes and trust preferred



125,694





1,500



4.80%





87,963





1,075



4.85%





—





—





—



Total interest-bearing liabilities



17,685,834





40,207



0.91%

(O)

16,231,706





40,828



1.00%

(O)

12,801,422





31,204



0.99%

(O)











































































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:









































































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



7,491,798





















7,066,878





















5,557,821



















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)



13,009





















5,599





















—



















Other liabilities



262,523





















315,256





















86,868



















Total liabilities



25,453,164





















23,619,439





















18,446,111



















Shareholders' equity



5,904,248





















5,443,986





















4,095,461



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 31,357,412



















$ 29,063,425



















$ 22,541,572































































































Net interest income and margin









$ 256,031



3.80%











$ 232,030



3.65%











$ 154,911



3.18%



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:









































































Tax equivalent adjustment











723





















668





















863











Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)









$ 256,754



3.81%











$ 232,698



3.66%











$ 155,774



3.20%





(M) Annualized and based on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis. (N) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,005, $8,556 and $6,589 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, respectively. (O) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 0.64%, 0.70% and 0.69% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019

YIELD TREND (P)













































































Interest-Earning Assets:





































Loans held for sale

3.80 %



3.96 %



5.01 %



5.12 %



4.95 % Loans held for investment

5.51 %



5.52 %



5.05 %



5.08 %



5.09 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program

3.62 %



3.93 %



—





—





—

Total loans

5.39 %



5.42 %



5.05 %



5.09 %



5.08 % Investment securities (Q)

2.30 %



2.28 %



2.30 %



2.36 %



2.43 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

1.28 %



0.78 %



1.93 %



1.98 %



2.27 % Total interest-earning assets

4.40 %



4.29 %



3.80 %



3.81 %



3.82 %







































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:





































Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.57 %



0.54 %



0.62 %



0.63 %



0.67 % Savings and money market deposits

0.71 %



0.79 %



0.90 %



0.90 %



0.83 % Certificates and other time deposits

1.63 %



1.67 %



1.67 %



1.57 %



1.40 % Other borrowings

1.42 %



1.73 %



2.29 %



2.52 %



2.55 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

0.83 %



0.99 %



1.15 %



1.15 %



1.13 % Subordinated notes and trust preferred

4.80 %



4.85 %



—





—





—

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.91 %



1.00 %



1.04 %



1.05 %



0.99 %







































Net Interest Margin

3.80 %



3.65 %



3.14 %



3.14 %



3.18 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

3.81 %



3.66 %



3.16 %



3.16 %



3.20 %

(P) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365 day or 366 day basis. (Q) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $8,005, $8,556, $8,027, $7,607 and $6,589 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019

Balance Sheet Averages







































Loans held for sale

$ 66,917



$ 57,171



$ 21,077



$ 24,787



$ 24,993

Loans held for investment



17,263,098





15,261,163





10,589,272





10,495,638





10,367,242

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,120,324





996,903





—





—





—

Total Loans



18,450,339





16,315,237





10,610,349





10,520,425





10,392,235











































Investment securities



8,434,196





8,598,736





8,758,056





9,185,877





9,299,963

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



223,631





305,596





74,751





64,335





71,842

Total interest-earning assets



27,108,166





25,219,569





19,443,156





19,770,637





19,764,040

Allowance for credit losses(B)



(328,005)





(86,795)





(86,996)





(86,158)





(86,507)

Cash and due from banks



321,832





275,072





230,986





227,653





266,316

Goodwill



3,223,633





2,658,133





1,900,845





1,900,845





1,900,845

Core deposit intangibles, net



84,865





28,912





29,682





30,933





32,243

Other real estate



5,837





4,864





997





2,053





2,100

Fixed assets, net



325,337





308,692





263,495





260,054





257,811

Other assets



615,747





654,978





423,931





420,940





404,724

Total assets

$ 31,357,412



$ 29,063,425



$ 22,206,096



$ 22,526,957



$ 22,541,572











































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 7,491,798



$ 7,066,878



$ 5,701,419



$ 5,674,615



$ 5,557,821

Interest-bearing demand deposits



4,990,376





4,233,880





3,575,249





3,714,968





4,148,377

Savings and money market deposits



7,965,440





7,109,754





5,524,277





5,647,494





5,472,789

Certificates and other time deposits



3,404,748





3,044,843





2,083,803





2,057,033





2,062,753

Total deposits



23,852,362





21,455,355





16,884,748





17,094,110





17,241,740

Other borrowings



832,961





1,403,686





749,814





883,557





844,873

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



366,615





351,580





315,277





288,666





272,630

Subordinated notes and trust preferred



125,694





87,963





—





—





—

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures(B)



13,009





5,673





—





—





—

Other liabilities



262,523





320,855





111,526





108,246





86,868

Shareholders' equity



5,904,248





5,443,986





4,144,731





4,152,378





4,095,461

Total liabilities and equity

$ 31,357,412



$ 29,063,425



$ 22,206,096



$ 22,526,957



$ 22,541,572

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019

Period End Balances













































































































































Loan Portfolio





































































Commercial and industrial

$ 2,500,110



13.1 %

$ 2,507,318



13.3 %

$ 1,120,913



10.5 %

$ 1,158,657



10.9 %

$ 1,117,753



10.7 % Warehouse purchase program



1,713,762



9.0 %



1,552,762



8.2 %



—



—





—



—





—



—

Construction, land development and other land loans



2,051,021



10.7 %



2,064,167



11.0 %



1,764,648



16.5 %



1,739,308



16.4 %



1,709,283



16.4 % 1-4 family residential



3,993,138



20.9 %



3,880,382



20.6 %



2,472,907



23.2 %



2,456,506



23.2 %



2,444,434



23.5 % Home equity



516,003



2.6 %



507,029



2.6 %



250,775



2.3 %



256,772



2.4 %



262,276



2.5 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)



6,576,213



34.4 %



6,556,285



34.9 %



3,652,176



34.3 %



3,551,668



33.6 %



3,496,688



33.6 % Agriculture (includes farmland)



635,295



3.3 %



680,855



3.6 %



729,585



6.8 %



736,470



7.0 %



708,348



6.8 % Consumer and other



423,000



2.2 %



398,271



2.1 %



342,839



3.2 %



321,023



3.0 %



294,405



2.8 % Energy



718,653



3.8 %



698,277



3.7 %



339,502



3.2 %



366,971



3.5 %



380,835



3.7 % Total loans

$ 19,127,195









$ 18,845,346









$ 10,673,345









$ 10,587,375









$ 10,414,022















































































Deposit Types





































































Noninterest-bearing DDA

$ 7,461,323



31.3 %

$ 7,763,894



32.1 %

$ 5,784,002



34.2 %

$ 5,691,236



33.7 %

$ 5,673,707



33.0 % Interest-bearing DDA



4,980,090



20.9 %



5,100,938



21.1 %



3,564,419



21.0 %



3,530,581



20.9 %



3,875,109



22.5 % Money market



5,341,525



22.4 %



5,099,024



21.1 %



3,457,728



20.4 %



3,438,164



20.3 %



3,302,445



19.2 % Savings



2,716,247



11.4 %



2,756,297



11.3 %



2,027,621



12.0 %



2,158,159



12.8 %



2,293,134



13.3 % Certificates and other time deposits



3,327,172



14.0 %



3,479,579



14.4 %



2,096,150



12.4 %



2,069,489



12.3 %



2,053,375



12.0 % Total deposits

$ 23,826,357









$ 24,199,732









$ 16,929,920









$ 16,887,629









$ 17,197,770















































































Loan to Deposit Ratio



80.3 %









77.9 %









63.0 %









62.7 %









60.6 %





Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans





Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019









































































Single family residential construction

$ 655,191



31.9 %

$ 614,647



29.7 %

$ 462,714



26.2 %

$ 446,868



25.7 %

$ 454,041



26.5 % Land development



110,853



5.4 %



88,529



4.3 %



80,711



4.6 %



87,825



5.0 %



84,562



4.9 % Raw land



265,943



12.9 %



233,559



11.3 %



171,609



9.7 %



168,531



9.7 %



156,674



9.2 % Residential lots



136,861



6.7 %



138,961



6.7 %



123,265



7.0 %



121,586



7.0 %



119,301



7.0 % Commercial lots



106,036



5.2 %



101,960



4.9 %



102,084



5.8 %



105,633



6.1 %



92,683



5.4 % Commercial construction and other



778,731



37.9 %



890,597



43.1 %



825,001



46.7 %



809,680



46.5 %



802,996



47.0 % Net unaccreted discount



(2,594)











(4,086)











(736)











(815)











(974)







Total construction loans

$ 2,051,021









$ 2,064,167









$ 1,764,648









$ 1,739,308









$ 1,709,283







Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2020



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (R)



Total



Collateral Type























































Shopping center/retail $ 370,875



$ 295,704



$ 49,914



$ 16,013



$ 32,207



$ 288,543



$ 1,053,256



Commercial and industrial buildings

149,079





79,447





13,566





12,009





19,574





175,596





449,271



Office buildings

194,554





695,103





26,001





43,739





5,526





89,462





1,054,385



Medical buildings

38,769





50,872





12,832





24,711





25,620





51,514





204,318



Apartment buildings

358,231





726,145





33,207





16,028





43,127





235,595





1,412,333



Hotel

60,893





73,386





33,108





30,038





—





135,078





332,503



Other

52,565





32,165





15,770





10,376





4,444





84,748





200,068



Total $ 1,224,966



$ 1,952,822



$ 184,398



$ 152,914



$ 130,498



$ 1,060,536



$ 4,706,134

(S) Acquired Loans





Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans





Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Dec 31, 2019



Balance at Mar 31, 2020



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Dec 31, 2019



Balance at Mar 31, 2020



Balance at Acquisition Date



Balance at Dec 31, 2019



Balance at Mar 31, 2020

Loan marks:







































































Acquired banks (T)

$ 229,080



$ 10,115



$ 9,238



$ 142,128



$ 1,562



$ —



$ 371,208



$ 11,677



$ 9,238

LegacyTexas merger(U)



116,519





100,015





78,375





177,924





165,758





29,460





294,443





265,773





107,835

Total



345,599





110,130





87,613





320,052





167,320





29,460

(W)

665,651





277,450





117,073











































































Acquired portfolio loan balances:







































































Acquired banks (T)



5,690,998





379,729





350,738





275,221





7,889





7,548





5,966,219





387,618





358,286

LegacyTexas merger(U)



6,595,161





5,722,811





5,393,630





414,352





402,896





347,612





7,009,513





6,125,707





5,741,242

Total



12,286,159





6,102,540





5,744,368





689,573





410,785





355,160





12,975,732

(V)

6,513,325





6,099,528











































































Acquired portfolio loan balances less loan marks

$ 11,940,560



$ 5,992,410



$ 5,656,755



$ 369,521



$ 243,465



$ 325,700



$ 12,310,081



$ 6,235,875



$ 5,982,455



(R) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (S) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $6.576 billion as of March 31, 2020. (T) Includes Bank of Texas, Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company and Tradition Bank. (U) LegacyTexas merger was completed on November 1, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019, LegacyTexas added $7.010 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $294.443 million at acquisition date. (V) Actual principal balances acquired. (W) ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019

Asset Quality





































Nonaccrual loans $ 58,194



$ 55,243



$ 49,973



$ 37,289



$ 37,491

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

3,255





441





341





1,594





647

Total nonperforming loans

61,449





55,684





50,314





38,883





38,138

Repossessed assets

278





324





28





670





649

Other real estate

5,452





6,935





815





2,005





2,096

Total nonperforming assets $ 67,179



$ 62,943



$ 51,157



$ 41,558



$ 40,883









































Nonperforming assets:





































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 15,987



$ 17,086



$ 15,974



$ 17,592



$ 17,119

Construction, land development and other land loans

1,125





1,177





874





2,296





1,488

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

28,996





26,453





19,600





16,641





17,508

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

20,155





18,031





14,384





4,352





4,166

Agriculture (includes farmland)

896





101





285





616





542

Consumer and other

20





95





40





61





60

Total $ 67,179



$ 62,943



$ 51,157



$ 41,558



$ 40,883

Number of loans/properties

198





236





89





92





84

Allowance for credit losses at end of period(X) $ 327,206



$ 87,469



$ 87,061



$ 87,006



$ 86,091









































Net charge-offs (recoveries):





































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ (28)



$ 76



$ (83)



$ (828)



$ 1,719

Construction, land development and other land loans

(12)





(6)





(6)





7





—

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

5





20





(9)





11





(3)

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)

(81)





254





(1)





(1)





(1)

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(1)





(18)





278





46





(1,278)

Consumer and other

918





965





867





650





612

Total $ 801



$ 1,291



$ 1,046



$ (115)



$ 1,049









































Asset Quality Ratios





































Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.25 %



0.25 %



0.26 %



0.21 %



0.21 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.35 %



0.33 %



0.48 %



0.39 %



0.39 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.02 %



0.03 %



0.04 %

—





0.04 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans(X)

1.71 %



0.46 %



0.82 %



0.82 %



0.83 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans(X)

1.88 %



0.51 %



0.82 %



0.82 %



0.83 %

(X) ASU 2016-13 became effective for Prosperity on January 1, 2020. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding acquired loans accounted for under ASC Topics 310-20 and 310-30 and Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.





Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses:







































Net income

$ 130,848



$ 86,134



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 82,402

Add: merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)



430





36,658





—





—





—

Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)

$ 131,278



$ 122,792



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 82,402











































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



94,371





85,573





68,738





69,806





69,847

Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax(Y)

$ —



$ 0.43



$ —



$ —



$ —

Diluted earnings per share, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)

$ 1.39



$ 1.44



$ 1.19



$ 1.18



$ 1.18











































Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax:







































Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)

$ 131,278



$ 122,792



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 82,402

Average total assets

$ 31,357,412



$ 29,063,425



$ 22,206,096



$ 22,526,957



$ 22,541,572

Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax (G) (Y)



1.67 %



1.69 %



1.47 %



1.46 %



1.46 %









































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax:







































Net income, excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)

$ 131,278



$ 122,792



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 82,402

Average shareholders' equity

$ 5,904,248



$ 5,443,986



$ 4,144,731



$ 4,152,378



$ 4,095,461

Return on average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax (G) (Y)



8.89 %



9.02 %



7.89 %



7.92 %



8.05 %









































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity:







































Net income

$ 130,848



$ 86,134



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 82,402

Average shareholders' equity

$ 5,904,248



$ 5,443,986



$ 4,144,731



$ 4,152,378



$ 4,095,461

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,308,498)





(2,687,045)





(1,930,527)





(1,931,778)





(1,933,088)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 2,595,750



$ 2,756,941



$ 2,214,204



$ 2,220,600



$ 2,162,373

Return on average tangible common equity (G)



20.16 %



12.50 %



14.77 %



14.82 %



15.24 %









































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax:







































Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)

$ 131,278



$ 122,792



$ 81,758



$ 82,258



$ 82,402

Average shareholders' equity

$ 5,904,248



$ 5,443,986



$ 4,144,731



$ 4,152,378



$ 4,095,461

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,308,498)





(2,687,045)





(1,930,527)





(1,931,778)





(1,933,088)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 2,595,750



$ 2,756,941



$ 2,214,204



$ 2,220,600



$ 2,162,373

Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax (F) (Y)



20.23 %



17.82 %



14.77 %



14.82 %



15.24 %









































(Y) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.



Three Months Ended





Mar 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2019



Sep 30, 2019



Jun 30, 2019



Mar 31, 2019











































Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:







































Shareholders' equity

$ 5,855,574



$ 5,970,835



$ 4,126,806



$ 4,127,895



$ 4,109,790

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,306,185)





(3,310,075)





(1,929,896)





(1,931,144)





(1,932,409)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 2,549,389



$ 2,660,760



$ 2,196,910



$ 2,196,751



$ 2,177,381











































Period end shares outstanding



92,652





94,746





68,397





69,261





69,846

Tangible book value per share:

$ 27.52



$ 28.08



$ 32.12



$ 31.72



$ 31.17











































Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:







































Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 2,549,389



$ 2,660,760



$ 2,196,910



$ 2,196,751



$ 2,177,381

Total assets

$ 31,743,499



$ 32,185,708



$ 22,092,817



$ 22,375,221



$ 22,354,241

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,306,185)





(3,310,075)





(1,929,896)





(1,931,144)





(1,932,409)

Tangible assets

$ 28,437,314



$ 28,875,633



$ 20,162,921



$ 20,444,077



$ 20,421,832

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:



8.96 %



9.21 %



10.90 %



10.75 %



10.66 %









































Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans:







































Allowance for credit losses (X)

$ 327,206



$ 87,469



$ 87,061



$ 87,006



$ 86,091

Total loans

$ 19,127,195



$ 18,845,346



$ 10,673,345



$ 10,587,375



$ 10,414,022

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans



1,713,762





1,552,762





—





—





—

Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program loans

$ 17,413,433



$ 17,292,584



$ 10,673,345



$ 10,587,375



$ 10,414,022

Allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans



1.88 %



0.51 %



0.82 %



0.82 %



0.83 %









































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities:







































Noninterest expense

$ 124,741



$ 156,451



$ 80,699



$ 80,821



$ 78,571











































Net interest income

$ 256,031



$ 232,030



$ 153,990



$ 154,838



$ 154,911

Noninterest income



34,388





35,506





30,673





29,958





28,144

Less: net (loss) gain on sale of assets



(385)





(1,870)





(3)





2





58

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities



34,773





37,376





30,676





29,956





28,086

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities

$ 290,804



$ 269,406



$ 184,666



$ 184,794



$ 182,997

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities



42.90 %



58.07 %



43.70 %



43.74 %



42.94 %









































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities and merger related expenses:







































Noninterest expense

$ 124,741



$ 156,451



$ 80,699



$ 80,821



$ 78,571

Less: merger related expenses



544





46,402





—





—





—

Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses

$ 124,197



$ 110,049



$ 80,699



$ 80,821



$ 78,571











































Net interest income

$ 256,031



$ 232,030



$ 153,990



$ 154,838



$ 154,911

Noninterest income



34,388





35,506





30,673





29,958





28,144

Less: net (loss) gain on sale of assets



(385)





(1,870)





(3)





2





58

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities



34,773





37,376





30,676





29,956





28,086

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities

$ 290,804



$ 269,406



$ 184,666



$ 184,794



$ 182,997

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of assets and securities and merger related expenses



42.71 %



40.85 %



43.70 %



43.74 %



42.94 % View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prosperity-bancshares-inc-reports-first-quarter-2020-earnings-301049000.html SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.





