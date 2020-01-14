Prostar Capital Appoints Paul Viscontini Head of Asset Management

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prostar Capital ("Prostar"), a global private investment firm focused on midstream energy infrastructure assets, today announced that it has expanded its investment team with the hire of Paul Viscontini as Head of Asset Management.

Mr. Viscontini began in this newly created role on January 6. His responsibilities include overseeing the growth and development of Prostar's global portfolio, working to develop strategic business execution plans and identifying value creation initiatives. He brings with him experience in working to implement various technologies, which include project portfolio and web access management, cost forecasting, and portfolio planning to execution. Mr. Viscontini is based out of the Company's headquarters in Greenwich, CT.

Mr. Viscontini joins from PwC, where he had worked in management consulting since 2014 in the Capital Projects and Infrastructure division. He has more than 13 years' experience in energy infrastructure, conducting due diligence on investment opportunities, managing post-acquisition integration, and working with senior management to drive turnaround and performance improvement programs. Additionally, Paul specialized in advising on improvement transformations for portfolio optimization, project management, and project controls. Paul began his career planning and executing turnarounds at JV Industrial Companies, Ltd. He holds a bachelor's degree specializing in business administration from the University of Houston.

"We're very pleased to welcome Paul to the Prostar family," said Steve Bickerton, Senior Managing Director at Prostar. "Strong asset management is an integral part of our strategy to add value and build sustainable successful businesses, and his leadership will provide significant advantages to our team."

Dave Noakes, Senior Managing Director at Prostar added, "Our thoughtful hiring strategy focuses on building a team with a diverse set of skills to execute our active value creation initiatives. Hiring Paul enables us to continue to strengthen our ability to improve operational performance and reinforce our commitment to asset management."

Mr. Viscontini's hiring follows the recent appointment of Garrett Sussman as Head of Portfolio Management, as well as five other additions to the investment team during 2019, including Marcus Lorentz and Robert Dowling.

About Prostar Capital

Prostar Capital is a private investment firm established in 2012 to invest in global midstream energy infrastructure assets that it believes are strategically positioned to serve growing global energy demand. The firm invests in assets that are focused on the gathering, processing, storage, transmission and distribution of energy. Prostar's management team is comprised of experienced professionals with decades of real asset investment and operational expertise. Prostar has originated and managed energy infrastructure investments representing more than $500 million of equity capital invested. Prostar operates from offices in Greenwich, CT, Sydney, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit Prostar's website at www.prostarcapital.com.

