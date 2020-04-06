Protiviti Offers Free KnowledgeLeader Content to Help Organizations Manage Through Coronavirus Challenges

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help companies and other organizations facing operational disruption, working remotely and other challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, global consulting firm Protiviti is now offering specially curated content from its KnowledgeLeader subscription website for free* to the business community. KnowledgeLeader hosts a variety of content on enterprise resilience topics including business continuity management, disaster recovery, cash flow management, supply chain risk, anti-fraud and change management, among others. Additional KnowledgeLeader content will be released free-of-charge every Monday through May 31, 2020.

KnowledgeLeader content includes policies, charters, guides, methodologies, templates and checklists as well as publications and articles, all providing leading practices for what is a normally dynamic business environment and is now one that is changing day to day.

"We know this is a very challenging time for everyone and we want to help organizations manage through it as effectively as possible," said Cory Gunderson, executive vice president, global solutions, Protiviti. "This small gesture of making the proven tools, policies and other useful materials available through KnowledgeLeader will help risk management, compliance, audit and operations professionals save time, expand their knowledge base and add value to their functions. We hope by making this content freely available to everyone now, we can enable them in making their operations more resilient and better able to face the future with more confidence."

Resources Available Now

The first group of KnowledgeLeader complementary content is available now and focuses on business continuity and crisis management, including:

Business Continuity Management Methodology

This tool highlights seven phases of the business continuity management methodology, describing its benefits and the Protiviti approach.



Business Impact Analysis Policy

This sample policy outlines procedures to identify a company's most critical business processes and support functions and develop realistic recovery time objectives for each process.



Crisis Management and Emergency Operations Policy

This sample policy provides an overview of procedures organizations should take during the crisis management and emergency operations process.



Emergency Executive Committee Charter

This charter establishes an EEC and outlines its objective, authority, reporting, and pre-event and post-event responsibilities.



IT Disaster Recovery Plan Assessment Checklist

This tool provides questions to consider for IT disaster recovery plan assessment. The focus areas include project initiation and management, risk assessment, and business impact analysis.

*To access the complementary content, go to KnowledgeLeader (www.knowledgeleader.com) and sign up for a 60-day free trial using promo code RESILIENCE2020 (please see **Terms and Restrictions below). Trials include items added to the site in the past 18 months plus special enterprise resilience content. This offer does not include access to CPE courses, RCMs, methodologies and models associated with topics other than enterprise resilience.

Enterprise Resilience Webinar Series

To further support the business community as it faces unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19 and social distancing, Protiviti is also separately offering a series of complementary webinars on critical topics related to enterprise resilience. The live and on-demand series is addressing subjects such as: emergency management; telehealth; operational disruptions due to COVID-19 and more. New webinars are being added to the series regularly. Click here to register for any or all of the webinars.

About KnowledgeLeader

KnowledgeLeader® (www.knowledgeleader.com), published by Protiviti, is a subscription-based website for audit, risk management and compliance professionals that provides thousands of audit programs, checklists, tools and training to help risk management professionals save time, manage risk and add value. Topics available include business process, corporate governance, fraud, internal audit, Sarbanes-Oxley, security and technology.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

**Promo Code Terms and Restrictions: Offer valid on online purchases made before 11:59 p.m. PDT on May 31, 2020. To redeem, online promotion code RESILIENCE2020 must be entered at checkout and is valid for one-time use only. This offer is only valid on trials. This offer is not valid toward previous purchases. Offer may not be combined with any other discounts, offers or promotions.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

