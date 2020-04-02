April 1, 2020 - 6:55 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Protiviti Offers New Webinar Series on Enterprise Resilience Experts to discuss how organizations can cope with challenges posed by COVID-19 MENLO PARK, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: In an effort to support the business community as it faces unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19 and social distancing, global consulting firm Protiviti (www.protiviti.com), along with its parent company specialized staffing firm Robert Half (www.roberthalf.com), is hosting a new ongoing series of complementary webinars on critical topics related to enterprise resilience.









Participating in the webinars can enable attendees to:



• Apply real-time lessons learned as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds



• Respond smartly and swiftly to the crisis



• Design and implement effective practices to help withstand future disruptions









Currently scheduled webinars include:



• "Your Virtual Workplace: Leveraging Microsoft Teams® for Your Remote Workforce" (Thursday, April 2, 1:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters: Protiviti Senior Managers and Microsoft MVPs Haniel Croitoru and Drew Madelung. Gain an understanding from Protiviti's Microsoft experts of the functionalities of Microsoft Teams® and learn best practices for a speedy deployment.



• "Keeping Your Remote Workforce Safe and Secure" (Tuesday, April 7, 12:00 p.m. EDT) – Presenters are experts from Protiviti's security and privacy practice: David Taylor (managing director), Mike Ortlieb (director), Megha Kalsi (senior manager) and Uriah Robins (manager). Speakers will discuss security risks of a remote workforce and share methods and technologies to enable a safe work environment.









Additional webinars on a variety of resilience topics ‑ such as how to apply digital tools to manage through the current disruption and into recovery ‑ will be added to the series; check the website often for updates. Recent past webinars are also available on-demand for free, including:



• "How to Respond to Operational Disruptions due to COVID-19"



• "Telehealth: Managing Through the COVID-19 Emergency Crisis"



• "Creating an Intelligent Workplace by Changing the Way People Work"



• "Emergency Management: What to Do Today for a Better Tomorrow"









One CPE* credit will be provided to eligible attendees of each live webinar.



WHEN: Continuing now through May 2020



HOW: Visit https://bit.ly/3aBuWQi to register for any or all the webinars. *No prerequisites required. Level: basic. Field of study: Production. Instruction delivery method: Group Internet Based. Protiviti is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.nasbaregistry.org. For more information regarding refund, concerns, and program cancellation policies, please contact the CPE Administrator at [email protected]. All trademarks are property of their respective owners. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-offers-new-webinar-series-on-enterprise-resilience-301033754.html SOURCE Protiviti





