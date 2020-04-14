PSEG Foundation Commits $2.5 Million to Support Medical, Social and Economic Needs of New Jersey Communities Amid Devastating COVID-19 Pandemic

NEWARK, N.J., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PSEG Foundation announced it has committed $2.5 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that is devastating many of our communities. Our first and signature initiative is a $1 million donation to the NJ Pandemic Relief Fund, whose purpose is to provide support for the health care community, as well as for vulnerable age and socioeconomic groups and businesses all facing an array of challenges ranging from food insecurity to displaced workers to homelessness.

"NJPRF is so grateful for the generous support that the PSEG Foundation is providing. We are strategically using our funds to support the front line services across the state and address the widespread needs of our community. We know there is much work to do both now and in the weeks and months ahead. On behalf of the NJPRF, thank you PSEG Foundation," said First Lady Tammy Murphy, Chairperson of the NJ Pandemic Relief Fund.

"These are extraordinary times for so many of our community members who are facing tremendous hardship brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic," said PSEG Senior Vice President for Corporate Citizenship and PSEG Foundation Chair Rick Thigpen. "The PSEG Foundation is grateful to be able to bring its resources to bear to provide the health, social and economic support so desperately needed by our communities."

In the months to come, mid-sized grants, ranging from $10,000 to $50,000, will also be directed toward regional nonprofits – such as food banks and organizations providing health and social services to the community – to address and support those suffering from the medical, social and economic impacts of COVID-19.

This commitment also includes a request-for-proposal process to support neighborhood and grassroots initiatives. This will be accomplished via small-scale grants, ranging from $500 to $5,000, aimed at directing support directly to the neighborhood level and reaching those in need who have been affected by COVID-19.

To support employees seeking contributions toward their own communities, the PSEG Foundation will offer a 2:1 matching campaign. The matching campaign is designed to enhance PSEG employee charitable contributions to select health and human service nonprofits providing COVID-19 relief and response. For PSEG employees in need during these difficult times, the PSEG Foundation will be providing additional funding to the PSEG Employee Crisis Fund.

Information on the PSEG Foundation's COVID-19 support funds, including grant application and process, will be available later in April. To stay connected with PSEG and the PSEG Foundation, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About the PSEG Foundation

The PSEG Foundation, 501(c)(3), the philanthropic arm of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), prioritizes investments in the environment, safety, STEM education & workforce development, diversity & inclusion, and the communities served by PSEG. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG is a diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. In 2020, PSEG was named one of Forbes' Best Employers For Diversity for the third year in a row. In addition, PSEG was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for the 12th consecutive year in 2019 and received a Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index 2018 rating of 100 percent. (https://corporate.pseg.com/).

