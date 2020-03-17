March 17, 2020 - 5:22 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



PSE&G Implements Operational Updates to Continue to Safeguard Customer and Employee Health Temporarily Closing Customer Service Centers, Suspending Shut-Offs for Non-Payment, Practicing Social Distancing, Reviewing Non-Essential Work, Among Others NEWARK, N.J., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Electric and Gas continues to monitor developments regarding COVID-19 while providing safe and reliable electricity and gas to its 2.4 million customers. Our priority is the safety and well-being of our customers, employees and the communities we serve. In an effort to help minimize the exposure of COVID-19 for our employees, customers and the community, PSE&G is implementing a number of operational changes. The following are ways in which we are adjusting our operations in response to the COVID-19 situation: Practicing the CDC's social distancing guidelines: During interactions with customers in their homes or businesses, PSE&G is practicing social distancing; depending on the situation, PSE&G may determine that additional personal protective equipment (PPE) protocol is warranted for the health and safety of our workers and the customers.

The majority of these policies will be in place through the end of April. PSE&G will evaluate the continued need for these measures at that time. For additional information about PSE&G's response and operational changes associated with the COVID-19 outbreak, visit PSE&G's Coronavirus update webpage: nj.pseg.com/safetyandreliability/safetytips/coronavirus For those looking for ways to stay connected, get the latest information and manage their account, PSE&G offers a number of online tools and resources: Log into My Account

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G) is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving three-quarters of the state's population. PSE&G is the winner of the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a diversified energy company. PSEG has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 12 consecutive years. Visit PSEG at:

