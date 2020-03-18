March 17, 2020 - 6:00 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



PSEG Long Island Implements Operational Updates to Continue to Safeguard Customer and Employee Health Temporarily closing customer service centers, suspending shut-offs for non-payment, waiving late fees, practicing social distancing, reviewing non-essential work, among others UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PSEG Long Island continues to monitor developments regarding COVID-19 while providing safe and reliable electricity to its 1.1 million customers. Our priority is the safety and well-being of our customers, employees and the communities we serve. In an effort to help minimize the exposure of COVID-19 for our employees, customers and the community, PSEG Long Island is implementing operational changes. The following are ways in which we are adjusting our operations in response to the COVID-19 situation: Practicing the CDC's social distancing: During interactions with customers in their homes or businesses, and, depending on the situation, PSEG Long Island may determine that additional personal protective equipment (PPE) protocol is warranted for the health and safety of our worker and the customer. PSEG Long Island is temporarily closing its 11 customer service centers. The centers will be closed as of end of business on Tuesday, March 17 . We would like to assure customers our employees are available to provide the same level of excellent customer service through alternate means. Customers can engage with us via phone, text, web, our mobile app and Amazon Alexa. The customer service phone line is 800-490-0025 (links below). PSEG Long Island has temporarily suspended non-critical repair work on service meters and metering equipment that requires us to enter a customer's home or business. PSEG Long Island has suspended shut-offs of electric service to residential customers for non-payment. This will give customers experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the outbreak additional time to pay their bills. For more information, visit www.psegliny.com/myaccount. In keeping with this effort to minimize the financial difficulties of its customers during the outbreak, PSEG Long Island is also waiving new late payment fees until further notice. PSEG Long Island has directed all employees who can work remotely to do so, including the majority of our customer service representatives. This is in effect for the next two weeks, at which time we will reassess and determine next steps. The majority of these policies will be in place through the end of April. PSEG Long Island will evaluate the continued need at that time. For additional, or updated information, about PSEG Long Island's response and any operational changes associated with the COVID-19 outbreak, visit PSEG Long Island's coronavirus update webpage: www.psegliny.com/covid19 For those looking for ways to stay connected, get the latest information and manage their account, PSEG Long Island offers a number of online tools and resources: Log into My Account

Register for MyAlerts for text and email updates

Download the free PSEG Long Island mobile app

Enable our PSEG Long Island Alexa skill and link your account

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter PSEG Long Island

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company. Visit PSEG Long Island at:

www.psegliny.com

PSEG Long Island on Facebook

PSEG Long Island on Twitter

PSEG Long Island on YouTube

PSEG Long Island on Flickr Contact: Media Relations Pager

516.229.7248

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pseg-long-island-implements-operational-updates-to-continue-to-safeguard-customer-and-employee-health-301025826.html SOURCE PSEG Long Island





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: PR Newswire (March 17, 2020 - 6:00 PM EDT)News by QuoteMedia