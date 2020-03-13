In the news release, PSE&G Temporarily Suspends Shut-offs Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak, issued 13-Mar-2020 by PSE&G over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the third paragraph in an earlier version of this release included the wrong phone number for customers to call. Please update your stories and posts with the correct number which is 800-357-2262. The complete, corrected release follows:

PSE&G Temporarily Suspends Shut-offs Due to the Coronavirus Outbreak

NEWARK, N.J., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As we continue to monitor developments regarding the coronavirus, PSE&G recognizes that some of our customers may be negatively affected by issues related to the pandemic. As always, our priority is the safety and well-being of our customers, employees and the communities we serve, and our thoughts are with those experiencing difficulty as a result.

In the interest of protecting public health, PSE&G is temporarily suspending shut-offs of electric or gas service to residential customers for non-payment. This policy is effective immediately. We recognize that customers may experience financial difficulty as a result of the outbreak, whether they or a family member fall ill, are required to quarantine, or because their income is otherwise affected. We hope to alleviate those customers' concerns about their electric or gas service during this time.

New Jersey residential customers experiencing financial difficulty as a result of issues related to the coronavirus should contact PSE&G by calling 1-800-357-2262 to enter into a deferred payment arrangement.

This policy will be in place through the end of April. PSE&G will evaluate the continued need at that time.

Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G) is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving three-quarters of the state's population. PSE&G is the winner of the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a diversified energy company. PSEG has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 12 consecutive years.

