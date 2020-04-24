8 hours ago
Core Lab Reports First Quarter 2020 Results From Continuing Operations:

Pulse Seismic Inc. Announces Voting Results at Shareholders’ Annual Meeting

 April 23, 2020 - 8:31 PM EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or the “Company”) announced today the voting results from its annual meeting held in Calgary, Alberta on April 23, 2020. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated March 16, 2020 was elected as a director, with a vote being conducted by ballot:

Name of NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
Neal Coleman34,936,20799.90%36,5940.10%
Paul Crilly34,932,40199.88%40,4000.12%
Dallas Droppo34,927,54299.87%45,2590.13%
Karen El-Tawil34,928,81599.87%43,9860.13%
Grant Grimsrud34,934,30999.89%38,4920.11%
Robert Robotti34,925,54299.86%47,2590.14%

The “Say on Pay” shareholder advisory vote on Pulse’s approach to executive compensation was approved by 99.78% of the votes cast.

The report on voting for the Meeting will be available at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.pulseseismic.com.

An instant replay of the recorded annual meeting is available until May 23, 2020 by calling toll free at 1-800-408-3053 or local in Calgary at 905-694-9451, using passcode  6436963# . A recording will also be posted on the Company website at www.pulseseismic.com within 3-5 days.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin where most of Canada’s oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

For further information, please contact:
Neal Coleman, President and CEO
Or
Pamela Wicks, Vice President Finance and CFO

Tel.: (403) 237-5559
Toll-free: 1-877-460-5559
E-mail: [email protected].
Please visit our website at www.pulseseismic.com.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/19330002-9ed2-497d-9d12-700c85eec656

 

