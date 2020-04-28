6 hours ago
Akastor ASA: First Quarter Results 2020
7 hours ago
HSBC Bank Canada First Quarter 2020 Results
10 hours ago
Journey Energy Inc. Provides Corporate Update
16 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-27-2020
19 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Tisha Schuller – What is the national treasure for the oil & gas market?
21 hours ago
Dominion Energy Remains on Schedule to Build Largest Offshore Wind Project in United States

Quanta Services Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release & Conference Call Schedule

in Conference Calls & Webcasts / Earnings / Press Releases   by
 April 28, 2020 - 6:55 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Quanta Services Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release & Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) announced today that it will release first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020, before the market opens. In conjunction with the press release, Quanta has scheduled a conference call for 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 7, 2020, which also will be broadcast live over the Internet. Quanta will utilize a slide presentation to accompany its prepared remarks, which will be viewable through the webcast and available on the Investor Relations section of the Quanta website (http://investors.quantaservices.com).

What:

Quanta Services First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When:

Thursday, May 7, 2020 – 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

How:

Live via phone – By dialing (201) 689-8345 or (877) 407-8291 and asking for the Quanta Services First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.


Live over the Internet – By logging on to the website through the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (http://investors.quantaservices.com)

For those who cannot participate live, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (http://investors.quantaservices.com) and dial-in information for a replay of the call will be available in the upcoming earnings release. For more information, please contact Kip Rupp at Quanta Services at (713) 341-7260.

About Quanta Services

Quanta is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, pipeline, energy and communications industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

Contact:

Kip Rupp, CFA


Quanta Services, Inc.


(713) 341-7260

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quanta-services-announces-first-quarter-2020-earnings-release--conference-call-schedule-301048129.html

SOURCE Quanta Services, Inc.


Source: PR Newswire (April 28, 2020 - 6:55 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice