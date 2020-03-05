March 4, 2020 - 6:30 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Quintana Energy Services Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results HOUSTON, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: QES) ("QES" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Fourth Quarter Highlights and Updates: Revenue of $95.9 million and net loss of $7.9 million

and net loss of Adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million

Generated $14.1 million in free cash flow

in free cash flow Paid down $12.0 million of debt ending the year at $6.3 million of net debt

of debt ending the year at of net debt Achieved new QES TRIR and LTIR safety records

2020 Completion and Production segment consolidation is now expected to realize increased annual cost savings Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Fourth quarter 2019 revenue was $95.9 million, down 20.8% from $121.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2019 net loss was $7.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $5.2 million, compared to a net loss of $47.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2019, and a net loss of $1.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for a discussion of Adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Chris Baker, QES' President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased that our fourth quarter Directional Drilling Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins came in at all-time highs since becoming a public company, despite experiencing a sizable drop in revenue both sequentially and year-over-year. We also experienced all-time lows in standby days during the quarter, which equated to a higher percentage of operating days. We generated over $14.1 million in free cash flow during the fourth quarter in the face of deteriorating conditions and constrained customer spending. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2020, our Completion and Production segment activated a second hydraulic fracturing spread and both hydraulic fracturing spreads are in service and highly utilized. "Looking forward, we are not expecting meaningful activity improvements in 2020 over 2019 levels and believe the market will continue to be challenging. We remain alert and ready to respond to negative economic impacts created by potential coronavirus outbreaks in areas we service or to the broader market. Nonetheless, we remain optimistic about our ability to successfully navigate a difficult environment due to meaningful progress we've made in optimizing our cost structure, streamlining the organization, and adapting to adverse market conditions. Throughout the coming year, we will continue to critically evaluate our cost structure and focus on driving improved returns. We believe we have the right people, the right strategy and the right assets to weather these difficult times and emerge stronger when the market recovers," concluded Baker. Directional Drilling The Directional Drilling segment provides the highly-technical and essential services of guiding horizontal and directional drilling operations for exploration and production ("E&P") companies. Revenue was $54.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, down approximately 4.4% compared to revenue of $57.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 and down 9.6% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was $9.7 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. The sequential decrease in revenue was primarily due to a 10.4% decrease in rig days while the sequential increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to higher demand for premium service tools, fewer standby days as a percentage of total days and lower direct operating expenses driven by lower overall job costs per day during the three months ended December 31, 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2018, revenue was $60.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $9.4 million. Pressure Pumping The Pressure Pumping segment primarily provides hydraulic fracturing services to E&P companies in the Mid-Con, Permian Basin and the Rockies. Revenue for the segment decreased to $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, down from $27.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.5 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in demand for completions activities in our areas of operation, which led to our stacking of three hydraulic fracturing fleets in 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2019 we had one active hydraulic fracturing fleet in service as opposed to four hydraulic fracturing fleets in service during the fourth quarter of 2018. This drove a corresponding 37.9% decrease in stages to 2,598 for the year ended December 31, 2019.The sequential decreases in revenue were primarily due to a 66.4% decrease in stages completed during the fourth quarter of 2019, offset by a corresponding 7.0% increase in average revenue per stage to $37,801 for the three months ended December 31, 2019 driven by a shift in job mix. Cost structure optimization improvements realized during the third quarter of 2019 continue to positively impact Adjusted EBITDA. In the fourth quarter of 2018, revenue was $54.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $4.1 million. Pressure Control The Pressure Control segment consists of coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping and well control services. Revenue for the segment decreased 13.1% to $23.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, down from $26.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. The Pressure Control revenue decrease during the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to a decrease in revenue days for coiled tubing and snubbing services driven by broad market slowdown in completions activity. Additionally we experienced a record quarter in our well control business which partially offset the slowdown in completions activity. The small sequential decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a 13.1% decrease in revenue, offset by a decrease in direct operating expenses driven by results realized from recent cost reduction initiatives during the fourth quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2018, revenue was $31.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million. Wireline The Wireline segment primarily provides cased-hole wireline services to E&P companies. Revenue for the segment decreased 21.2% to $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $9.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA was a $0.8 million loss, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2019. The sequential decreases in revenue and Adjusted EBITDA were primarily due to decreased utilization, pricing pressures and fewer revenue days compared to the third quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2018, revenue was $13.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA was a $1.3 million loss. Other Financial Information General and administrative ("G&A") expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased to $13.5 million compared to the third quarter's G&A expense of $12.1 million, and decreased by $0.3 million, compared to $13.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The sequential increase in G&A expense compared to the third quarter was primarily driven by higher labor and stock based compensation costs in the fourth quarter, offset by lower sales and marketing expenses in the current quarter. The year over year decrease in G&A expenses was the result of cost savings associated with the continued optimization of our cost structure and lower non-cash stock based compensation expense during the fourth quarter of 2019. Capital expenditures totaled $6.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to capital expenditures of $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, and $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Capital spending during the third and fourth quarter of 2019 was driven primarily by maintenance capital expenditures across all segments. Fourth quarter interest expense of $0.8 million was consistent with the third quarter's interest expense, and up from $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The fourth quarter interest expense increase over the prior year period was primarily due to a higher debt outstanding balance during the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company's balance sheet remains a significant strength and a key differentiator versus our peers. QES ended the fourth quarter of 2019 with a total debt balance of $21.0 million, $14.7 million of cash on hand, and $37.7 million of net availability under its senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility. The Company reduced its debt balance by $12.0 million during the three months ended December 31, 2019. 2020 Completion and Production Segment Consolidation The restructuring of our business segments should be completed by mid-2020 and is expected to yield annual cost savings of four to six million dollars once personnel, systems and facility migrations are fully implemented. This range of expected savings is up from our previously released range of three to five million due to increased efficiencies being identified as we've begun to implement changes. Share Repurchase Plan On August 8, 2018, QES' Board of Directors approved a $6.0 million stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase common stock in the open market. The timing and amount of stock repurchases will depend on market conditions and corporate, regulatory and other relevant considerations. Repurchases may be commenced or suspended at any time without notice. The program does not obligate QES to purchase any particular number of shares of common stock during any period or at all, and the program may be modified or suspended at any time, subject to the Company's insider trading policy, at the Company's discretion. As of December 31, 2019, 0.9 million shares were repurchased under this program. Conference Call Information QES has scheduled a conference call for 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, March 5, 2020 to review reported results. You may access the call by telephone at 1-201-389-0867 and asking for the QES 2019 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. The webcast of the call may also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.quintanaenergyservices.com/ir-calendar. A replay of the call can be accessed on the Company's website for 90 days and will be available by telephone through March 12, 2020, at (201) 612-7415, access code 13698732#. About Quintana Energy Services QES is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the U.S. QES' primary services include: directional drilling, pressure pumping, pressure control and wireline services. The Company offers a complementary suite of products and services to a broad customer base that is supported by in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.quintanaenergyservices.com. Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements This news release (and any oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release, including on the conference call announced herein) contains certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "forecasts," "will," "could," "may," and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which are not generally historical in nature, include those that express a belief, expectation or intention regarding our future activities, plans and goals and our current expectations with respect to, among other things: our operating cash flows, the availability of capital and our liquidity; our future revenue, income and operating performance; our ability to sustain and improve our utilization, revenue and margins; our ability to maintain acceptable pricing for our services; future capital expenditures; our ability to finance equipment, working capital and capital expenditures; our ability to execute our long-term growth strategy; our ability to successfully develop our research and technology capabilities and implement technological developments and enhancements; and the timing and success of strategic initiatives and special projects. Forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, forecasts for our existing operations, experience, expectations and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and their effect on us, and other factors believed to be appropriate. Although management believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all). Our forward-looking statements involve significant risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Known material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the following: a decline in demand for our services, including due to declining commodity prices, overcapacity and other competitive factors affecting our industry; the cyclical nature and volatility of the oil and gas industry, which impacts the level of exploration, production and development activity and spending patterns by E&P companies; a decline in, or substantial volatility of, crude oil and gas commodity prices, which generally leads to decreased spending by our customers and negatively impacts drilling, completion and production activity; and other risks and uncertainties listed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Current Reports on Form 8-K that we file from time to time, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Contacts: Quintana Energy Services

Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO

832-518-4094

[email protected]





Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

713-529-6600

[email protected] Quintana Energy Services Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Revenues: $ 95,909



$ 121,082



$ 159,653



$ 484,283



$ 604,354

Costs and expenses:

















Direct operating costs 79,361



101,737



135,412



411,724



503,026

General and administrative 13,509



12,056



13,815



55,137



62,756

Depreciation and amortization 10,734



13,229



12,417



49,519



46,683

Gain on disposition of assets (622)



(1,116)



(1,046)



(1,914)



(2,375)

Impairment and other charges 16



41,543



—



41,559



—

Operating loss (7,089)



(46,367)



(945)



(71,742)



(5,736)

Non-operating expense:

















Interest expense (791)



(898)



(626)



(3,213)



(11,825)

Other expense (37)



—



—



(37)



—

Loss before income tax (7,917)



(47,265)



(1,571)



(74,992)



(17,561)

Income tax benefit (expense) 51



(164)



(37)



(444)



(621)

Net loss $ (7,866)



$ (47,429)



$ (1,608)



$ (75,436)



$ (18,182)

Net loss attributable to predecessor —



—



—



—



(1,546)

Net loss attributable to Quintana Energy Services Inc. $ (7,866)



$ (47,429)



$ (1,608)



$ (75,436)



$ (16,636)

Net loss per common share:

















Basic $ (0.24)



$ (1.41)



$ (0.05)



$ (2.24)



$ (0.50)

Diluted $ (0.24)



$ (1.41)



$ (0.05)



$ (2.24)



$ (0.50)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic 33,426



33,533



33,600



33,611



33,573

Diluted 33,426



33,533



33,600



33,611



33,573



Quintana Energy Services Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)





December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 14,730



$ 13,804

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,057 and $1,841

66,309



101,620

Unbilled receivables

6,913



13,766

Inventories

21,601



23,464

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,410



7,481

Total current assets

117,963



160,135

Property, plant and equipment, net

110,375



153,878

Operating lease right-of-use asset

10,943



—

Intangible assets, net

—



9,019

Other assets

1,248



1,517

Total assets

$ 240,529



$ 324,549

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 34,478



$ 51,568

Accrued liabilities

29,521



37,533

Current lease liabilities

7,224



422

Total current liabilities

71,223



89,523

Long-term debt

21,000



29,500

Long-term operating lease liabilities

7,970



—

Long-term finance lease liabilities

7,961



3,451

Deferred tax liability, net

112



130

Other long-term liabilities

2



125

Total liabilities

108,268



122,729

Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding

—



—

Common shares, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 authorized; 34,558,877 issued; 33,333,547 outstanding

356



344

Additional paid-in-capital

357,996



349,080

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,225,330 and 232,892 common shares

(4,872)



(1,821)

Accumulated deficit

(221,219)



(145,783)

Total shareholders' equity

132,261



201,820

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 240,529



$ 324,549

Quintana Energy Services Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Year Ended



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (75,436)



$ (18,182)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash







Depreciation and amortization

49,519



46,683

Impairment expense

36,215



— Gain on disposition of assets

(10,897)



(7,785)

Non-cash interest expense

351



1,032

Loss on debt extinguishment

—



8,594

Provision for doubtful accounts

2,423



1,103

Deferred income tax expense

(58)



92

Stock-based compensation

8,928



17,898

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

32,888



(19,398)

Unbilled receivables

6,852



(4,121)

Inventories

1,862



(770)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,174



1,442

Other noncurrent assets

(79)



(3)

Accounts payable

(14,415)



10,647

Accrued liabilities

(7,919)



2,767

Other long-term liabilities

(131)



(60)

Net cash provided by operating activities

36,277



39,939

Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(35,247)



(64,957)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

16,810



10,744

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(18,437)



(54,213)

Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from revolving debt

7,500



41,500

Payments on revolving debt

(16,000)



(91,071)

Payments on term loans

—



(11,225)

Payments on finance leases

(1,990)



(380)

Payments on financed payables

(3,373)



(2,139)

Payment of deferred financing costs

—



(1,564)

Prepayment premiums on early debt extinguishment

—



(1,346)

Payments for treasury shares

(3,051)



(1,816)

Proceeds from new shares issuance, net of underwriting commissions

—



90,542

Costs incurred for stock issuance

—



(3,174)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(16,914)



19,327

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

926



5,053

Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period

13,804



8,751

Cash and cash equivalents end of period

$ 14,730



$ 13,804

Supplemental cash flow information







Cash paid for interest

$ 2,805



$ 2,087

Income taxes paid

491



105

Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities







Fixed asset purchases in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

2,999



4,900

Financed payables

3,627



2,994

Non-cash capital lease additions

8,887



53

Non-cash payment for property, plant and equipment

—



3,279

Debt conversion of Former Term Loan to equity

—



33,631

Issuance of common shares for members' equity

—



212,630

Quintana Energy Services Inc. Additional Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Other Operational Data:



















Directional Drilling rig days (1) (2)

4,357



4,863



5,564



19,335



18,252

Average monthly Directional Drilling rigs on revenue (3)

59



67



82



69



69

Total hydraulic fracturing stages

235



700



1,363



2,598



4,181

Average hydraulic fracturing revenue per stage

$ 37,801



$ 35,314



$ 37,479



$ 31,865



$ 47,874





(1) Rig days represent the number of days we are providing services to rigs and are earning revenues during the period, including days that standby revenues are earned. (2) Rigs on revenue represents the number of rigs earning revenues during a time period, including days that standby revenues are earned. (3) Includes unconventional stages and conventional jobs, the latter are counted as a single stage. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flows as determined by GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or (loss) plus income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, net (gain) or loss on disposition of assets, stock based compensation, transaction expenses, rebranding expenses, settlement expenses, severance expenses, restructuring expenses, impairment expenses and equipment stand-up expense. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for the periods indicated: Quintana Energy Services Inc. Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Net loss $ (7,866)



$ (47,429)



$ (1,608)



$ (75,436)



$ (18,182)

Income tax (benefit) expense (51)



164



37



444



621

Interest expense 791



898



626



3,213



11,825

Other expense 37



—



—



37



—

Depreciation and amortization expense 10,734



13,229



12,418



49,519



46,683

Gain on disposition of assets, net (622)



(1,116)



(1,046)



(1,914)



(2,375)

Impairment and other charges 16



41,543



—



41,559



—

Non-cash stock based compensation 1,932



1,260



2,503



8,635



17,898

Rebranding expense(1) —



—



74



16



322

Settlement expense (2) 177



87



304



1,056



825

Severance expense 22



99



107



206



235

Equipment and stand-up expense(3) —



—



517



—



2,380

Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,170



$ 8,735



$ 13,932



$ 27,335



$ 60,232





(1) Relates to expenses incurred in connection with rebranding our segments. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2019, represents certain nonrecurring corporate professional fees related to contemplated mergers and acquisitions activities, legal fees for Fair Labor Standards Act ("FLSA") claims and other non-recurring settlement expenses, of which approximately $1.1 million in general and administrative expenses. For 2018, represents legal fees for FLSA claims, facility closures and other non-recurring expenses that were recorded in general and administrative expenses. (3) Relates to equipment stand-up costs incurred in connection with the mobilization and redeployment of assets. For the year ended December 31, 2018, approximately $2.2 million was recorded in direct operating expenses and approximately $0.2 million was recorded in general and administrative expenses for the deployment of our fourth hydraulic fracturing fleet and upgrades of coiled tubing units to large diameter specification. For the three months ended December 31, 2018, $0.5 million was recorded in direct operating expenses and the remainder was recorded in general and administrative expenses. Quintana Energy Services Inc. Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Directional Drilling

$ 9,655



$ 9,103



$ 9,420



$ 34,093



$ 23,694

Pressure Pumping

(3,529)



1,218



4,131



(5,053)



28,700

Pressure Control

2,464



3,670



4,716



10,958



18,389

Wireline

(814)



(2,719)



(1,251)



(1,122)



1,362

Corporate and Other

(4,737)



(3,983)



(6,589)



(21,454)



(33,573)

Income tax benefit (expense)

51



(164)



(37)



(444)



(621)

Interest expense

(791)



(898)



(626)



(3,213)



(11,825)

Depreciation and amortization

(10,734)



(13,229)



(12,418)



(49,519)



(46,683)

Gain on disposition of assets, net

622



1,116



1,046



1,914



2,375

Impairment and other charges

(16)



(41,543)



—



(41,559)



—

Other expense

(37)



—



—



(37)



—

Net loss

$ (7,866)



$ (47,429)



$ (1,608)



$ (75,436)



$ (18,182)

Quintana Energy Services Inc. Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)



















Directional Drilling



















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9,655



$ 9,103



$ 9,420



$ 34,093



$ 23,694

Revenue

54,560



57,056

60,365



227,949



192,491

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percentage

17.7



16.0



15.6



15.0



12.3

Pressure Pumping



















Adjusted EBITDA

(3,529)



1,218



4,131



(5,053)



28,700

Revenue

10,203



27,312



54,064



90,185



214,154

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percentage

(34.6)



4.5



7.6



(5.6)



13.4

Pressure Control



















Adjusted EBITDA

2,464



3,670



4,716



10,958



18,389

Revenue

23,334



26,838



31,557



106,594



122,620

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percentage

10.6



13.7



14.9



10.3



15.0

Wireline



















Adjusted EBITDA

(814)



(2,719)



(1,251)



(1,122)



1,362

Revenue

7,812



9,876



13,667



59,555



75,089

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Percentage

(10.4)



(27.5)



(9.2)



(1.9)



1.8





(1) Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as the quotient of Segment Adjusted EBITDA and total segment revenue. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) plus income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, net (gain) loss on disposition of assets, stock based compensation, transaction expenses, rebranding expenses, settlement expenses, severance expenses, restructuring expenses, impairment expenses and equipment stand-up expense. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quintana-energy-services-reports-fourth-quarter-2019-results-301016843.html SOURCE Quintana Energy Services Inc.





