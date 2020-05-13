Quorum Software Releases Customer Survey Results Revealing Overwhelming Satisfaction with Services and Support

Data Shows More Than 90% Will Continue to Use Products and Services

Quorum Software (Quorum), the leader in digital transformation for the oil and gas industry, today released the findings of its annual Customer Satisfaction Survey, which polled customers who use Quorum’s OGsys, Land On Demand, WellEZ or Production On Demand software. Overall, customers are very satisfied, with four in five stating they are likely to continue using the product they currently utilize from Quorum’s Software’s offerings.

Quorum is recognizing the achievements of its Customer Success team members, who are responsible for achieving a customer satisfaction rating greater than 90%. (Photo: Business Wire)

Additionally, customers were exceedingly pleased about the support they receive for each product, with more than 90% of respondents stating they are satisfied. The vast majority of customers emphasized satisfaction with high marks for their customer support representatives’ professionalism, timeliness, and product knowledge. Survey respondents went as far as stating that if they had a customer support position open at their company, 92% would be likely to hire their Quorum representative for it.

“As the industry endures challenges on many fronts right now, it is critical for oil and gas companies to depend on software and services that enable efficient and productive operations,” said Gene Austin, CEO Quorum Software. “Support is just as important as the solutions we provide because it ensures our customers understand how to use the products to their fullest. We’re thrilled to see our customers satisfied with how Quorum delivers on both.”

Additional feedback from customers includes (the survey was completed anonymously):

"OGsys is the best solution for small oil and gas companies. Cost is reasonable, and product is reliable and fairly easy to learn."

"The setup is easy once you learn how to navigate (Land On Demand). The reports look great. The customer support is outstanding."

"I have the best support and training from Quorum. If I’m stumped, they are a call away, no automated system! WellEZ is an excellent asset for us."

“(Customer Support Representative) is very knowledgeable, patient with our questions, and always finds a solution with the explanation to help our team learn and understand (Production On Demand).”

To acknowledge this achievement, Quorum is recognizing its Customer Success team members in a LinkedIn series. The annual Customer Satisfaction Survey was conducted by Regina Corso Consulting, a third-party market research firm, on behalf of Quorum. A sampling of 3,800 software users was invited to respond to this survey, which focused on Quorum’s Upstream On Demand solutions. The final sample included 256 respondents.

About Quorum Software

Quorum Software offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations and accounting solutions that empower our customers to streamline operations that drive growth and profitability across the energy value chain. From supermajors to startups, from the wellhead to the city gate, energy businesses rely on Quorum. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to drive innovation. We’re helping visionary leaders transform their companies into modern energy workplaces. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

