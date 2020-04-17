9 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-17-2020
9 hours ago
Schlumberger Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results
21 hours ago
Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and 2019 Annual Results
1 day ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-16-2020
1 day ago
U.S. judge cancels Keystone pipeline permit
2 days ago
Yuma Energy, Inc. Files for Chapter 11 Protection

Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

in Conference Calls & Webcasts / Press Releases   by
 April 17, 2020 - 4:17 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its first quarter 2020 financial results news release will be issued Thursday, April 30 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Friday, May 1 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT).  A webcast of the call may be accessed over the internet at www.rangeresources.com.  The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until June 1, 2020.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas, NGL and oil producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin.  The Company pursues an organic development strategy targeting high return, low-cost projects within its large inventory of low risk drilling opportunities. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

 

2020-10

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contacts:

Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
[email protected]

Primary Logo


Source: GlobeNewswire (April 17, 2020 - 4:17 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice