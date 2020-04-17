Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its first quarter 2020 financial results news release will be issued Thursday, April 30 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Friday, May 1 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed over the internet at www.rangeresources.com . The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until June 1, 2020.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas, NGL and oil producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company pursues an organic development strategy targeting high return, low-cost projects within its large inventory of low risk drilling opportunities. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com .

