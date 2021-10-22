5 hours ago
EnerCom’s Pre-Earnings Thoughts on E&Ps: 2022 cost inflation transitioning from an “if” to a “how much” topic
5 hours ago
Falling crude inventories pin WTI oil price near $83
6 hours ago
Shell may restart hurricane-hit Gulf platforms ahead of schedule
7 hours ago
Canada oil producers grapple with Trudeau’s demand for faster emissions cuts
8 hours ago
Oilfield data startup Zeno plans to streamline fossil fuel asset valuation
9 hours ago
Big Oil to attend U.S. House climate disinformation hearing

Razor Energy Corp. Announces Closing of Private Placement

