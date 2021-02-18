29 seconds ago
Real-time oil appetite catches up with futures rally
1 hour ago
Texas regulator notifies producers of governor’s mandate to keep gas in state
2 hours ago
TC Energy profit rises 13% on higher earnings from U.S. gas pipelines
4 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 7.3 million barrels
4 hours ago
Texas energy freeze stretches to sixth day, raises Mexico’s ire
4 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 237 Bcf

Real-time oil appetite catches up with futures rally

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Finance   by

Reuters

LONDON/SINGAPORE/MOSCOW – Sales of physical crude oil are gaining pace at higher prices following a rally in the futures market, traders and analysts said, as expectations mount of near-term increases in demand.

Real-time oil appetite catches up with futures rally- oil and gas 360

Source Reuters

Global benchmark Brent futures are trading above $65 a barrel, quadrupling in value since pandemic lows in April.

In contrast to Brent futures, physical sales are near-term trades dominated by producers, refiners and trading houses.

Their rise better reflects the real-time appetite for oil, which is growing as OPEC+ oil producers look likely to only gradually reduce their supply curbs in the coming months and forecasters expect a demand recovery in the second half of the year on global vaccine rollouts.

“Spot prices are catching up with the rise in futures, especially in the North Sea,” a European refining source said on condition of anonymity.

Interest in North Sea crude spiked on Monday, traders said, with more than 20 bids in the Platts window and main grades reaching highs last seen in August. Brent physical crude rose to near dated Brent plus 90 cents a barrel on Wednesday.

(Graphic: Brent crude: )

Reuters Graphic

Dated Brent is based on the trade of physical oil from North Sea Brent, Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll streams.

Asia’s crude trading resumed after a lull during Lunar New Year holidays, pushing up the premium for Russian Sokol crude to a 7-month high above $2 a barrel to Dubai quotes.

(Graphic: Sokol crude: )

Reuters Graphic

Spot premiums for Russian ESPO Blend crude, a China-focused grade also rebounded from a 4-month low last month to spot premiums near $2 a barrel.

Brent futures’ 12-month backwardation hit a 13-month high above $6 this week.

(Graphic: Brent backwardation: )

Reuters Graphic

UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo said UBS was long on Brent.

“Brent futures contracts expiring in mid-2022 are currently trading at a 10% discount to the spot price. We expect them to rise to $70 a barrel by expiry.”

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.