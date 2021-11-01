8 hours ago
A wet gas windfall: propane inventory squeeze possible as winter approaches
8 hours ago
Energy topped the S&P 500 again in October. Here’s where the trade heads next
9 hours ago
Chesapeake Energy Corporation completes acquisition of Vine Energy Inc.
9 hours ago
OPEC rejects Biden’s call for more oil
9 hours ago
Megan Hays joins Kimmeridge as firm drives change in public E&P sector
10 hours ago
Saudi Aramco posts 160% rise in third-quarter profit, chairman calls for ‘stable’ energy transition

Recap: Diamondback Energy Q3 Earnings

