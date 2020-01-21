RedHawk Announces Advisory Board Appointments

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana , Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedHawk Holdings Corp. (OTC: SNDD) ("RedHawk" or the "Company") a diversified holding company engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services, announced today that G. Darcy Klug, RedHawk's Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, has named former directors Robert H. Rhyne, Jr. and Felix C. Spizale to the Company's Advisory Board to assist in the execution of specific areas of the Company's business plan.

Mr. Rhyne was a founder and the President of oilfield services company, Preheat, Inc. ("Preheat"), until its acquisition by OMNI Energy Services Corp. (Nasdaq: OMNI) in December 2005. After the acquisition of Preheat, Mr. Rhyne initially assumed the role as OMNI's Vice President of Sales and Marketing and then transitioned to the role as OMNI's Vice President Business Development. In both roles, Mr. Rhyne worked closely with Mr. Klug, OMNI's former Executive Vice President, to execute OMNI's business plan for both organic and strategic growth. During their tenures, Messrs. Klug and Rhyne worked to complete eleven acquisitions and one divestiture, resulting in growth of OMNI's annual revenues from $25 million to approximately $200 million, while dramatically expanding OMNI's revenue diversification.

Mr. Rhyne is currently responsible for the sales and marketing of a private provider of commissary services to state prisons in Louisiana and Texas. He is also working closely with RedHawk on the launch of the Company's line of SANDD™ needle incineration devices ("SANDD™"), by assisting RedHawk in establishing its team of marketing representatives and making introductions of SANDD™ into the law enforcement community. In his advisory role, Mr. Rhyne is expected to work closely with Mr. Klug to execute RedHawk's business plan with the goal of expanding and diversifying the Company's projected revenue base through completion of certain strategic and organic growth opportunities currently under consideration.

Mr. Spizale is a 50-year energy industry veteran. For the past 18 years, he has been a consultant to various private companies. Previously, he held various engineering, general manager and executive-level positions over his 32-year career at Texaco, Inc. Mr. Spizale holds a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from the University of Louisiana – Lafayette and is a graduate of the Columbia University Program for Executive Management Development. He is a member of the American Petroleum Institute and the Society of Petroleum Engineering. Over his career, he has held numerous civic and organizational board positions. Mr. Spizale has been instrumental in oversight of the re-engineering and re-design of the Company's line of SANDD™ products. He is expected to work closely with Mr. Klug in establishing RedHawk's planned research and development business unit that is being formed for certain re-engineering and re-design work including, but not limited to, the Company'sclosed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner.

Commenting on the newly appointed Advisory Board members, Mr. Klug said, "As we continue to execute the launch of our complete line of SANDD™ products, we believe RedHawk is now positioned to pursue the organic and strategic diversification we believe is needed to expand our revenue base. In doing so, the vast and diversified experiences of both Messrs. Rhyne and Spizale, working with me and our board of directors, will be invaluable resources available to assist us in the execution of this next critical phase of our business plan."

About RedHawk Holdings Corp.

RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a diversified holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of point of entry full-body security systems, and specialized financial services. Through its medical products business unit, the Company sellsthe Sharps and Needle Destruction Device (SANDD™), WoundClot Surgical - Advanced Bleeding Control, and the Carotid Artery Digital Non-Contact Thermometer. Through our United Kingdom based subsidiary, we manufacture and market branded generic pharmaceuticals. RedHawk Energy holds the exclusive U.S. manufacturing and distribution rights for the Centri Controlled Entry System, a unique, closed cabinet, nominal dose transmission full-body x-ray scanner.

