March 30, 2020 - 5:00 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Redline Communications Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Canada NewsWire TORONTO, March 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Redline Communications (www.rdlcom.com) Group Inc. (TSX: RDL), the creator of powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations, today announced operating results (in US dollars unless otherwise noted) for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2019. Key financial highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2019 ("Q4 2019") versus Q4 2018 include: Revenue of $5.0 million , down 33%

, down 33% Gross margins of 59%, up 4 percentage points

Operating expenses of $4.1 million , down 1%

, down 1% Net loss of $1.3 million , as compared to net profit of $0.2 million

, as compared to net profit of Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss of $0.9 million , as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million

loss of , as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of Bookings 1 of $6.3 million , down 42%

of , down 42% Cash balance of $6.5 million , down $1.7 million from September 30, 2019

, down from Order Backlog1 was $8.5 million , up 16% from September 30, 2019 Key financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2019 versus 2018 include: Revenue of $23.7 million , down 13%

, down 13% Gross margins of 55%, up 3 percentage points

Operating expenses of $16.6 million including severance costs of $0.8 million , up 12%

including severance costs of , up 12% Net loss of $3.7 million , as compared to net loss of $0.4 million

, as compared to net loss of Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.3 million , as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million

, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of Bookings of $23.9 million , down 28%

, down 28% Cash balance of $6.5 million , down $3.1 million from December 31, 2018

, down from Order Backlog was $8.5 million , down 15% from December 31, 2018 Financial and Business Review Revenue for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 was $5.0 million and $23.7 million, down 33% and 13%, respectively, over the same periods in 2018. In both time frames, the revenue decrease was driven largely by lower sales to oil & gas customers in South America, partially offset by an increase in sales in the Middle East. Order Bookings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 were $6.3 million and $24.0 million, down 42% and 28%, respectively, over the same periods in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to large multi-year contracts with oil & gas and military customers signed in late 2018 not repeated in 2019. "We are focused on diversifying our product development towards industrial applications of 5G in our iLTE products as well as our next generation of Virtual Fiber supporting our core markets – oil & gas, mining and utilities where our rugged products are well suited," stated Stephen Sorocky, Redline CEO. "This won't happen overnight, and these are uncertain times, but we are seeing early signs of market momentum. We are pleased to see new customer additions and repeat orders from existing clients, including in the energy sector. As all companies today, we are closely monitoring the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent decline in oil prices on our business and we are proactively taking measures to mitigate any effects upon our business. We continue to support our customers operations while ensuring the safety of our staff." Gross margin for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 was 59% and 55%, 4 percentage point and 3 percentage point improvements, respectively, over the same periods in 2018. The improvements reflect the Company's success in lowering supply chain costs. Overall operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $4.1 million, essentially unchanged over the same period in 2018 and over Q3 2019. Overall operating expenses for 2019 were $16.6 million, up 12% over 2018, primarily a result of increase in personnel costs (mainly in research and development,) and severance costs ($0.8 million) associated with organizational changes implemented by the new executive team. Additionally, the Company has closed its Santa Clara office in 2019 as the technical capability there has been transferred to the Markham engineering team. Net loss for the Q4 2019 was $1.3 million, or ($0.08) per share, as compared to net profit of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, for Q4 2018. Net loss for 2019 was $3.7 million, or ($0.22) per share, as compared to net loss of $0.4 million, or ($0.02) per share, for 2018. Adjusted EBITDA loss for Q4 2019 was $0.9 million, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of 0.2 million for Q4 2018. Adjusted EBITDA loss for 2019 was $2.3 million, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of 0.3 million for 2018. Conference Call and Webcast – March 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET A conference call and webcast to discuss the results has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate, please dial 1-647-427-7450 approximately 10 minutes before the conference call, and provide passcode 8782527. A recording of the call will be available through April 6, 2020 on Redline's website or by dialing 1-416-849-0833 and entering the same passcode. About Redline Communications Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by oil & gas companies onshore and offshore, mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs in locations that include the deserts of the Middle East, the rainforests of South America, and the frozen Alaskan slopes. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com. NOTES: 1 To better assess the health and growth of the Redline's business, the Company reports on non-IFRS metrics, including "Bookings", "Order Backlog" and "Adjusted EDITDA". Further information including definitions of these measures and a reconciliation to their closest IFRS measures, if applicable, can be found in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 ("Q4 2019 MD&A"), copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Further details on the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 can be found in the consolidated statement of financial position, statement of comprehensive income (loss), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows reproduced at the end of this press release. The selected financial information included in this release is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read together with the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 and the Q4 2019 MD&A Adjusted EBITDA (Loss)







(Unaudited, Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)





The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net profit (loss):















Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 5,014 $ 7,522 $ 23,659 $ 27,103 Net profit (loss) (1,324) 206 (3,745) (389) Add back:









Share based payments 42 45 322 305

Depreciation and amortization 252 154 900 605

Finance (income) expense (1) (19) (44) (58)

Gain on fair market value

of financial instruments (49) (130) (59) (141)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss 29 (65) 123 (71)

Income tax expense 167 10 179 27

Total 440 (5) 1,422 667











Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ (884) $ 201 $ (2,323) $ 278









Adjusted EBITDA margin -18% 3% -10% 1% Forward Looking Statements Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "could", "expect", "may", "will", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "potential", "project" or other expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance and involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Redline to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, opinions and business prospects and opportunities (collectively, the "Assumptions"). While the Company considers these Assumptions to be reasonable, based on the information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Many risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results of Redline to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to the following: significant competition, competitive pricing practices, cautious capital spending by customers, industry consolidations, rapidly changing technologies, evolving industry standards, frequent new product introductions, short product life cycles and other trends and industry characteristics affecting the telecommunications industry; any material, adverse effects on Redline's performance if its expectations regarding market demand for particular products prove to be wrong; any negative developments associated with Redline's suppliers and contract manufacturing agreements including the Company's reliance on certain suppliers for key components; potential penalties, damages or cancelled customer contracts from failure to meet delivery and installation deadlines and any defects or errors in Redline's current or planned products; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential higher operational and financial risks associated with Redline's efforts to expand internationally; a failure to protect Redline's intellectual property rights, or any adverse judgments or settlements arising out of disputes regarding intellectual property; changes in regulation of the wireless industry or other aspects of the industry; any failure to successfully operate or integrate strategic acquisitions, or failure to consummate or succeed with strategic alliances; and Redline's potential inability to attract or retain the personnel necessary to achieve its business objectives or to maintain an effective risk management strategy (collectively, the "Risks"). For additional information on these Risks, see Redline's most recently filed Annual Information Form ("AIF") and Annual MD&A, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.rdlcom.com. Redline assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC.



Consolidated Statements of Financial Position



(Expressed in U.S. dollars)















December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS



Current assets:





Cash $ 6,507,606 $ 9,625,845

Trade receivables 7,089,043 9,857,857

Other receivables 260,216 392,632

Inventories 7,707,578 6,605,517

Deferred cost of revenue 6,910 -

Prepaid expenses and other deposits 285,519 308,273



21,856,872 26,790,124 Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment 999,435 800,374

Intangible assets 1,373,526 1,277,637

Right of use assets 798,080 -

Other assets 76,284 73,538



3,247,325 2,151,549 Total Assets $ 25,104,197 $ 28,941,673







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:





Trade and other payables $ 6,035,496 $ 7,415,403

Income tax payable 12,398 10,741

Deferred revenue 1,966,282 1,022,252

Lease liabilities 277,945 -

Borrowings 716,832 705,413



9,008,953 9,153,809 Non-current liabilities:





Deferred revenue 429,414 604,435

Lease liabilities 788,572 -

Borrowings - 659,522

Other payables - 135,184



1,217,986 1,399,141 Total Liabilities 10,226,939 10,552,950







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Share capital 172,929,341 172,929,341 Contributed surplus 9,525,694 9,292,321 Deficit (167,577,777) (163,832,939)



14,877,258 18,388,723 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 25,104,197 $ 28,941,673 REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC.











Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)











(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

































Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, 2019



2018



2019



2018 Revenue $ 5,014,264

$ 7,522,023

$ 23,658,998

$ 27,103,427 Cost of revenue 2,077,014

3,373,562

10,620,987

12,984,851 Gross profit 2,937,250

4,148,461

13,038,011

14,118,576

















Expenses:















Research and development 1,032,259

739,306

3,408,307

2,533,895

General and administrative 1,380,234

1,065,240

5,146,714

4,305,879

Sales and marketing 1,453,002

2,112,638

7,016,231

7,077,265

Operations and customer support 250,081

228,973

1,013,123

833,607



4,115,576

4,146,157

16,584,375

14,750,646 Profit (loss) before undernoted items (1,178,326)

2,304

(3,546,364)

(632,070)

















Other (income) expenses:















Finance (income) expense (949)

(18,650)

(44,144)

(58,923)

Gain on fair market value of financial instruments (49,118)

(130,224)

(59,031)

(140,960)

Foreign exchange (gain) loss 29,390

(65,357)

122,918

(70,946)



(20,677)

(214,231)

19,743

(270,829) Profit (loss) before income taxes (1,157,649)

216,535

(3,566,107)

(361,241) Income tax expense 166,707

9,949

178,731

27,375 Net profit (loss) and total comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,324,356)

$ 206,586

$ (3,744,838)

$ (388,616)



































Earnings (loss) per share















Basic and diluted $ (0.08)

$ 0.01

$ (0.22)

$ (0.02) REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC.





Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity





(Expressed in U.S. dollars)





























Share

capital Contributed

surplus Deficit Total Balance at

January 1, 2018

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,155,798 $ (163,308,323) $ 18,776,816

IFRS 15 transition adjustment

- - (136,000) (136,000)

Net loss

- - (388,616) (388,616)

Stock option expense

- 136,523 - 136,523 Balance at

December 31, 2018

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,292,321 $ (163,832,939) $ 18,388,723

Net loss

- - (3,744,838) (3,744,838)

Stock option expense

- 233,373 - 233,373 Balance at

December 31, 2019

$ 172,929,341 $ 9,525,694 $ (167,577,777) $ 14,877,258

REDLINE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INC.











Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

































Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2019 2018

2019 2018 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:













Net profit (loss)

$ (1,324,356) $ 206,586

$ (3,744,838) $ (388,616)

Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash from operating activities:















Finance (income) expense

(949) (18,650)

(44,144) (58,923)



Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets

252,453 153,650

900,194 604,987



Stock option expense

44,601 20,884

233,373 136,523



Foreign exchange (gain) loss on cash held in foreign currency

(19,119) 66,182

(48,919) 125,718



Foreign exchange (gain) loss on borrowings and lease liabilities

34,171 (73,042)

109,584 (122,229)



Loss on disposal of assets

17,706 -

15,905 -



IFRS 15 transition adjustment

- -

- (136,000)

























(995,493) 355,610

(2,578,845) 161,460

Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities:















(Increase) decrease in deferred cost of revenue

1,439 -

(6,910) -



Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue

644,346 368,816

769,009 350,812



Change in other non-cash operating assets and liabilities

(410,540) (551,069)

588,974 (1,356,874) Cash from (used in) operating activities

(760,248) 173,357

(1,227,772) (844,602) Cash flows used in investing activities:













Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(436,807) (30,611)

(549,559) (226,866)

Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment

14,800 -

40,612 -

Acquisition of intangible assets

(460,000) (246,285)

(474,100) (456,679) Cash from (used in) investing activities

(882,007) (276,896)

(983,047) (683,545) Cash flows used in financing activities:













Interest income

19,963 34,896

129,839 127,777

Interest expense

(11,853) (2,156)

(52,894) (6,564)

Repayment of borrowings

- -

(735,505) (801,565)

Repayment of lease liabilities

(62,976) -

(297,779) - Cash from (used in) financing activities

(54,866) 32,740

(956,339) (680,352) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency

19,119 (66,182)

48,919 (125,718) Increase (decrease) in cash

(1,678,002) (136,981)

(3,118,239) (2,334,217) Cash, beginning of the period

8,185,608 9,762,826

9,625,845 11,960,062 Cash, end of the period

$ 6,507,606 $ 9,625,845

$ 6,507,606 $ 9,625,845 SOURCE Redline Communications Group Inc. View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/30/c5223.html Redline Contact(s): Stephen Sorocky, Chief Executive Officer, +1-905-479-8344, [email protected]; Philip Jones, Chief Financial Officer, +1-905-479-8344, [email protected] CNW Group 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Canada Newswire (March 30, 2020 - 5:00 PM EDT)News by QuoteMedia